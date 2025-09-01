\n<p id="1c09b5c5-07ae-4192-88e1-bf8fbc0562ce"><strong>Good morning and happy Labor Day!</strong></p><p><a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomsguide.com/author/lauren-jeffries">Lauren Jeffries, Sleep Features Editor</a></p><p>Morning, morning, morning! I&rsquo;m Lauren, the Tom&rsquo;s Guide Sleep Features Editor, and I&rsquo;m kicking off our 2025 Labor Day mattress sale live hub today &mdash; yes, I&rsquo;m excited.</p><p><strong>A bit about me</strong>: I joined the team last August and since then I&rsquo;ve been busy sleeping on and testing new mattresses from huge brands like the <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomsguide.com/wellness/mattresses/nectar-luxe-mattress-review-year">Nectar Luxe</a>, the <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomsguide.com/mattresses/nectar-ultra-hybrid-hands-on-review">Nectar Ultra</a>, the DreamCloud Classic and more. As a side sleeper and someone who *hates* a memory foam hug, the <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomsguide.com/mattresses/birch-luxe-natural-mattress-review">Birch Luxe Natural mattress</a> has been my favorite so far.</p>\n\n<figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="48af542a-a7fd-4c5f-aaa1-345601e1c9f9"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1920px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="4vxwEuoEGm9WQxaNRhpd33" name="BirchLuxeNatural _025.JPG" alt="Two Tom's Guide mattress testers sat crossed legged on the Birch Luxe Natural mattress laughing and smiling" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/4vxwEuoEGm9WQxaNRhpd33.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1920" height="1080" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure>\n\n<p id="6cb1da1a-5d3e-4c53-b4f2-4a3e2b95c817">But I&rsquo;m not just a mattress gal. My job is to help as many people as possible sleep better night after night. This means I&rsquo;ve travelled to London for <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomsguide.com/wellness/sleep/sleep-cycles">gold-standard sleep studies</a>, interviewed top neuroscientists to find out the latest about sleeping brains and reported on breaking news in the sleep health industry.</p><p>So, today I&rsquo;ll be your guide to today's 2025 Labor Day mattress sales. We&rsquo;ve got a team of expert deal hunters working tirelessly to find the latest and best mattress and sleep discounts landing (and of course I&rsquo;ll be hunting myself), but I&rsquo;ll also be sharing top sleep tips and the products that have transformed my sleep hygiene.</p><p>Hold tight, I'll be back soon with big deals.</p>\n