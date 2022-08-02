Labor Day mattress sales 2022 — best deals to expect

One of the biggest retail holidays for mattress shoppers is fast approaching. We're talking about Labor Day mattress sales — which knock hundreds of dollars off beds we've reviewed and recommend in our best mattress guide.

Labor Day mattress sales typically start at the end of August, but we expect to see more deals than ever this holiday as mattress manufacturers fight rising fears of a recession. That means these mattress sales are likely to start earlier than ever.

While Labor Day isn't the only time of the year you'll find big discounts on mattresses, it is one of the most important as it marks the unofficial end of the summer. So we're gathering our best shopping tips so that you can make the most of this year's best Labor Day mattress sales.

Tips for buying a mattress on Labor Day

Buying a mattress is a major investment, so it pays to do some homework before making a purchase. Because prices are so low, many people wait specifically for Labor Day mattress sales to buy a new mattress, but that doesn't always guarantee you'll get the best deal or the best bed for your budget. Here are a few tips to ensure you get the sale possible.

Look for dollar-off discounts instead of percentages: Flashy slogans like 50% off are designed to grab your attention. But a percentage off means nothing if you don't know the dollar-off discount. Always look at the original price and the final/discounted price before you make a final buying decision, that way you'll know just how much you really saved.

Look for mattress coupons

Mattress manufacturers occasionally offer discounts via coupon codes. Some brands are upfront about their promo codes and list them on their respective websites. Others have the tendency to hide them. Either way, they're a quick and easy way to save on your Labor Day mattress sales purchases. Make sure to check out our guide to the best coupons via our guides: Nectar promo codes, Tempur Pedic promo codes, Purple promo codes, Casper promo codes, DreamCloud coupons, and Awara promo codes.