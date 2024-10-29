DreamCloud Black Friday mattress sale 2024: our predictions

Popular mid-range mattress manufacturer DreamCloud hasn't launched its 2024 Black Friday sale yet – but we're expecting it any day now. That's if last year is anything to go by: DreamCloud launched a pre-Black Friday sale in late October, reducing its luxury memory foam and hybrid mattresses by up to 50%. And that sale never stopped...

DreamCloud has continued to cut up to 50% off its mattresses for the last 12 months, dropping the prices so low that we predict they won't fall further for Black Friday 2024. These are already some of the best-value mattresses you can get in the mid-range bracket, which doesn't give DreamCloud much room for additional discounts.

Take the flagship DreamCloud mattress, which sits at number two in our best mattress guide. A queen size costs $665, and has done since Black Friday last year. That's great value: it's $134 cheaper than the lowest price ($799) we saw throughout 2022 and 2023, and it's a whopping $1,450 less than our number one mattress, the Saatva Classic.

So should you buy now, or wait for the official DreamCloud Black Friday mattress sale to launch? "I'd be surprised if prices fall any further for Black Friday," says Claire Davies, Senior Sleep Editor at Tom's Guide. "It's worth waiting to see, just in case they do, or a free bedding bundle is added. But you won't be saving much: the current sale is extremely good value for money."

Read on for today's best DreamCloud mattress deals. (And you'll find everything you need to know about the 2024 Black Friday mattress sales in our larger guide.)

5 top DreamCloud deals ahead of Black Friday 2024

DreamCloud recently launched a new pricing system for its sales. Instead of a 'was' price, you now see a 'total value' for each mattress, and the 'saving' is calculated against this value. The implication is that you're saving hundreds of dollars, but in reality, DreamCloud's pricing hasn't changed for over a year. These are just the prices.

So we've ignored the 'total value'. Instead, where possible, we've reported on any real-world savings this year compared to last year, so you can see how much you're actually saving.

1. DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: from $419 at DreamCloud — up to 50% off

DreamCloud's flagship mattress is outstanding value for money, and we highly recommend it for most people. We awarded it 4.5/5 stars in our DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress review: it delivers excellent back support and pressure relief for hundreds of dollars less than its higher-end hybrid rivals, such as the Saatva Classic or Winkbed. It's the firmer end of medium-firm, and suits most body types and sleeping positions, but it's a particularly good choice for anyone with back and hip pain. It's also great for heavier bodies, thanks to its 1,000lbs weight capacity, and for couples, because it's very good at absorbing motion. If you're very lightweight, though, you may find it too firm. This isn't a new deal: the DreamCloud Hybrid has cost $419 for a twin and $665 for a queen-size all year so far. But the mattress is around $130 cheaper than it was last year – and if prices do drop again for Black Friday, it won't be by much. You'll be hard-pushed to find another hybrid mattress of this quality at this price.

2. DreamCloud Memory Foam mattress: from $299 at DreamCloud — up to 50% off

If you've got a lower budget, the most affordable DreamCloud mattress you can buy is the memory foam model. It's currently at its lowest price to date, with a twin down to $299 (it was $359 last November) and a queen at $765 ($899 last November). Inside, there are seven layers of foam, including a 2.5-inch therapeutic gel memory foam layer that's designed to provide pressure relief for your neck, back, shoulders and hips. We're not expecting this price to drop for Black Friday, but if it does, it's unlikely to be by much.

3. DreamCloud Premier Memory Foam mattress: from $749 at DreamCloud — up to 50% off

The Premier Memory Foam mattress is a step-up from the regular memory foam model above, adding an extra inch to the height for added comfort and support, and some cooling features for hot sleepers. We're testing one at the moment and we've been impressed by its ability to keep our reviewer cool throughout the night, despite the warm weather. It's a great option for anyone with back pain (our tester had been suffering from aches and pains, but woke up pain-free). At $749 for a twin and $1,049 for a queen, it's more than double the entry-level memory foam mattress price. But if you're looking for that extra bit of luxury, it's worth considering the upgrade.

4. DreamCloud Premier Rest Memory Foam mattress: from $1,049 at DreamCloud — up to 50% off

The Premier Rest Memory Foam is DreamCloud's top-tier memory foam mattress. We haven't tested it yet, but based on its materials and construction we think it should suit most bodies and sleeping styles. It's a medium-firm mattress, and should have an indulgent feel thanks to the two layers of quilted gel foam and cashmere Euro top. However, this may make it too soft for stomach sleepers and heavier sleepers – if that's you, the DreamCloud Premier Hybrid mattress below is worth considering instead. As with all of DreamCloud's range, this mattress comes with a 365-night trial so you can make sure it's right, a lifetime warranty, and free shipping and returns.

5. DreamCloud Premier Rest Hybrid mattress: from $949 at DreamCloud — up to 50% off

If you want a little more support for your back and joints, then the DreamCloud Premier Hybrid mattress is your best bet. At 14 inches, it's two inches taller than the entry-level DreamCloud Hybrid mattress at the top of this list, with deeper foam layers to give more support. We haven't tested it yet, but we think it's likely to be a great choice for anyone with back pain, thanks to the extra support from the thicker foam layers, and for hot sleepers, due to the layer of coils (it's easier for air to flow through these than foam). The price hasn't changed since last year: it's still $949 for a twin and $1,299 for a queen, with a 365-night trial, free shipping and forever warranty. But for context, it's a little cheaper than close rival the Nectar Luxe Hybrid mattress, which starts at $1,099 for a twin and costs $1,399 for a queen.

Top UK DreamCloud deals ahead of Black Friday 2024

There's also a 50% DreamCloud sale in the UK, too. Here, DreamCloud has a smaller range, offering only two models: the DreamCloud Hybrid and Luxury Hybrid mattresses.

1. DreamCloud Hybrid mattress: from £375 at DreamCloud Sleep — save up to 50%

DreamCloud's entry-level mattress has two memory foam and foam layers to provide cushioned, tailored support, and a layer of pocket springs for additional support. We haven't tested this one yet, but we were impressed with its more premium sibling (below). In the current sale, a single costs £375, which according to DreamCloud saves you £591 on what it's worth; while a super king costs £699, saving £733. We can't vouch for that – but the current price makes it more than £100 cheaper than Simba's rival entry-level hybrid mattress, which currently starts at £497.17. (However, both Emma and Nectar have similarly specced, entry-level hybrid mattresses that are slightly cheaper, so if you're after the lowest possible price for a decent hybrid, consider those too.)

2. DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress: from £499 — save up to 50%

The DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid is an upper-mid range model that has the feel of a far more expensive mattress: we gave it 4.5/5 stars in our DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress review. The thicker upper layers of foam deliver a soothing, body-hug feel, while lower levels of foam boost the support. It manages to be cosy and cool, and isolates movement very well – which is good news for couples and restless sleepers. It'll suit most people and sleeping positions, although heavier bodies and those who prefer a firmer mattress may find it too soft. Right now, a single starts at £499, which is more expensive than last year, when the price was £408, so we think there's scope for this to drop when the official Black Friday DreamCloud sale starts. A double, meanwhile, is £649. That's £59 cheaper than last year, down from £709. Will these prices drop further in November? We think they might...

Should you wait for the 2024 DreamCloud Black Friday sale?

(Image credit: DreamCloud)

DreamCloud's mattresses are already extremely competitively priced. The brand makes some of the best lower mid-range mattresses in the US, but pricing remains remarkably low – and we haven't seen it change since it was introduced last October. As such, we don't expect prices to drop much further for Black Friday, if at all.

Still, the mattress market is highly competitive, and there's always an outside chance that DreamCloud could lower its pricing a little more for Black Friday, or increase the value of the offer by adding a free bedding bundle, for example.

So: if you're not in a hurry for a new mattress, and keen to get the best deal possible, we recommend waiting for the DreamCloud Black Friday mattress sale to officially launch, just to be sure there aren't any extra savings to grab. Also, bear in mind that some of DreamCloud's rivals haven't launched their Black Friday deals yet. We'd be surprised to see anyone beating DreamCloud on value, but if you're open to choosing another mattress, you might be able to get a better deal closer to the end of November. (We'll be tracking all the best Black Friday mattress deals in our roundup.)

Our money, though, is on the offer staying the same. So if you do need a mattress now, you're unlikely to miss out on much by buying now. You'll also avoid the risk of stock running out, or shipping delays, as we get closer to Black Friday.

DreamCloud Black Friday mattress sale 2024: our predictions

(Image credit: DreamCloud Sleep)

When will the 2024 DreamCloud Black Friday sale start?

We're already at the end of October, with no sign of the DreamCloud Black Friday mattress sale yet. We predict the brand will launch an early Black Friday sale in the first week of November, when most other leading brands will have likely already launched theirs.

Black Friday falls on November 29 this year. Most mattress brands start their full sales at least a week ahead of Black Friday, and we expect this to be the case for DreamCloud, too. However, we don't think prices will change – only the name of the sale.

As soon as the 2024 DreamCloud Black Friday mattress sale launches, you'll find full details here.

What deals will we see in the DreamCloud Black Friday sale this year?

We predict that most DreamCloud mattresses will remain the same price for Black Friday 2024. However, there may be free gifts added to your purchase. Currently, you can add a bedding set valued at $599 for $149 when you buy a mattress, but this could become an even better deal – or potentially be included free – during the sale.

Here's how much a queen size of every DreamCloud mattress currently costs. If you see prices on the DreamCloud site drop lower than these, it'll genuinely be a Black Friday deal (as opposed to a great-value, but not new, offer).

DreamCloud Hybrid mattress : $665

: $665 DreamCloud Memory Foam mattress : $765

: $765 DreamCloud Premier Hybrid mattress : $949

: $949 DreamCloud Premier Memory Foam mattress : $1,049

: $1,049 DreamCloud Premier Rest Hybrid mattress : $1,299

: $1,299 DreamCloud Premier Rest Memory Foam mattress: $1,399

Who will have the best DreamCloud Black Friday mattress deals?

The best place to buy a DreamCloud mattress is always going to be directly from DreamCloud itself. This ensures you get all the benefits promised by the company, including the 365-night trial, free shipping and forever warranty, without any quibbles or room for confusion, which can occasionally happen when you buy from a third-party site.

Your order will be shipped to you in a box (DreamCloud makes some of the best mattresses-in-a-box). You can also find DreamCloud mattresses in stores across the United States. Take a look at DreamCloud's store finder to find a seller near you.

Is Black Friday a good time to buy a DreamCloud mattress?

Not particularly. DreamCloud's 50% off sale has remained live since Black Friday last year, and we don't expect it to change in the coming weeks. If that's the case, the mattresses will be sold for the same prices we've seen all year, including in the Presidents' Day mattress sales, Memorial Day mattress sales and Labor Day mattress sales.

Still, now that we're this close to Black Friday, it's worth hanging on to see what the offer actually is...