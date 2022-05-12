DreamCloud Mattress review 2022

The DreamCloud is one of the best value luxury hybrid mattresses on the market thanks to generous discounts, plus a 365-night trial period and lifetime warranty. During our three-week testing period we found that the DreamCloud excels at alleviating back and hip pain, and does a superb job of keeping hot sleepers cool. Low motion transfer also makes it a suitable bed for couples, but lightweight sleepers may need to upgrade to the plush version to sleep comfortable. Overall, considering the reasonable price for the high build quality and premium materials, the DreamCloud is difficult to fault.

DreamCloud Mattress: Review in brief

The DreamCloud mattress is one of the most popular luxury hybrid beds in America. Since its debut in 2017, it has accumulated over 7,000 reviews from verified customers, with approximately 85% of those being 5-star reviews. One reason for the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid's success is the reasonable price (for a luxury mattress) coupled with a 365-night risk-free trial and lifetime warranty.

Early Memorial Day mattress sales have dropped the starting price to $999 for a queen, with up to $499 worth of free premium bedding bundled in. Add to that the generous trial period and warranty, and you have stellar value for money here.

We've been keen to see how the DreamCloud fares compared to its rivals in our best mattress guide, so our review team slept on the mattress for three weeks, testing it in all key areas of performance including comfort, support, motion isolation and temperature regulation. We've compiled all our test data here along with detailed review feedback on how the DreamCloud compares to similar models we've tested.

This 14-inch, five layer mattress-in-a-box consists of an innerspring base plus a 1.5-inch quilted foam topper with three additional layers of support foam sandwiched in between. The result is a subtle contouring of key pressure points. Despite its self-assessed firmness rating of luxury firm (6.5 out of 10), we found the DreamCloud mattress to be much firmer, rating it an 8 out of 10 on the firmness scale.

This meant the petite and average-sized sleepers on our testing panel and our lead reviewer needed extra time to settle in — but once we did, we were exceptionally comfortable sleeping on our sides and back. Our larger-framed testers, on the other hand, found instant relief sleeping on the DreamCloud. Whether back, stomach or side sleeping, they felt well-supported and properly aligned.

At a glance: DreamCloud Best for: people with back pain; couples; hot sleepers

Type: hybrid mattress

Firmness: firm

Materials: Cashmere blend, foam, springs

Depth: 14 inches

Weight: 50-107lbs

Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king

Sleepers with back or hip problems will be pleased to know that our testers who experience pain in those areas noticed a marked improvement in their conditions when sleeping on the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid. One side sleeper on our review panel didn't feel the numb 'dead hip' sensation she typically has with her current mattress. Our resident back sleeper liked how the DreamCloud adapted to his lower lumbar region to alleviate pain in that area.

A particular highlight of the DreamCloud is how cool it sleeps. From the breathable cashmere-blend top cover to a layer of gel-infused comfort foam, even our most overheated testers didn't break a sweat when lying on this mattress.

Motion isolation is another area where the DreamCloud shines too — especially given that hybrids aren't typically as adept at this as many of the best memory foam mattresses. As such, co-sleepers who are restless or who have different sleep schedules will like this bed. We did find the edge support to be hit-and-miss, and feel that heavier bodes in particular may find it to be lacking more than a lighter weight sleeper would.

If you want to try the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid for yourself, you can trial it risk-free for up to a year. If you're not happy with it during that time, you can return it for a full refund at no extra cost. If you decide to keep it, you'll then be covered by a lifetime warranty.

The DreamCloud Mattress is available direct from the brand, and there you'll also be entitled to the 365-night risk-free trial and limited lifetime warranty. That trial period means you can return the DreamCloud if you change your mind about it during the first year, with no returns cost to you. While we've listed the RRP price above, the DreamCloud is normally on sale from $699.

DreamCloud Mattress: materials

The 14-inch DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress is made up of five layers. At the base is a support coil layer consisting of 8-inch individually-wrapped springs that adapt to the contours of your body. On top is a soft, breathable cashmere-blend cover that's quilted into 1.5 inches of comfort foam.

Sandwiched in between are three foam support layers. Directly underneath the quilted cover is 1 inch of gel-infused cooling foam that also cushions key pressure points. That's followed by 2.5 inches of transitional foam plus a 1-inch layer of support foam that work in tandem to prevent you from sinking in too deep.

Unlike most luxury hybrid mattresses we've tested, the DreamCloud does not have a removable cover, so we strongly recommend you pick up one of the best mattress protectors to keep it in good shape. You can also spot treat the top cover for stains and spills – our guide on how to clean a mattress walks you through this.

DreamCloud Mattress: Price

A queen size is regularly discounted to $999

Comes with a 365-night trial and lifetime warranty

Up to $499 of free bedding included

The DreamCloud is a competitively-priced hybrid that sits in the affordable end of the luxury mattress market. Discounts and specials for this model are common.

Recently we've been seeing regular Dreamcloud mattress sales on the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid with savings of $200 on the mattress itself and up to $499 in free bedding, including pillows, sheets and a mattress protector. Prices start at $699 for a twin (was $1,273), with a queen size regularly on sale for $999 (was $1,698).

Here's the 'official' pricing for the DreamCloud mattress:

Twin RPP: $1,273 (normally priced $699)

$1,273 (normally priced $699) Twin XL RRP: $1,373 (normally priced $799)

$1,373 (normally priced $799) Full RRP: $1,598 (normally priced $899)

$1,598 (normally priced $899) Queen RRP: $1,698 (normally priced $999)

$1,698 (normally priced $999) King RRP: $1,998 (normally priced $1,299)

$1,998 (normally priced $1,299) Cal king RRP: $1,998 (normally priced $1,299)

If you're not satisfied with your DreamCloud mattress and you're still within the year's trial period, you could send it back for a full refund, with any return fees covered by the company. And regardless of how long a mattress lasts, your purchase will be backed by a lifetime warranty.

DreamCloud Mattress: Firmness and comfort

We rate it as an 8 out of 10 on the firmness scale

Heavier sleepers were most comfortable, regardless of position

Small-to-average sleepers may find it too firm at first

DreamCloud rates its mattress as a 6.5 out of 10 on the firmness scale, placing it in the 'medium firm' territory. However, our testing panel rates it an 8 out of 10 on the firmness scale. Of course, firmness and comfort are subjective, and that's why our testing group includes a mix of individuals with varying builds and sleep preferences. (Read our methodology for mattress testing to better understand how we reach these conclusions).

Our lead reviewer – an average-sized side sleeper – wasn't comfortable on the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid at first. Initially she found it too firm, but after three nights she began to experience more give in the cushioning along her shoulders and hips. Three weeks later and it has become one of the coziest mattresses she's slept on yet.

The larger side sleepers in our group found immediate relief with the DreamCloud. One tester who's prone to 'dead hip' when resting on her side was pleased to report no such pain when laying on the DreamCloud — it had the ideal amount of give and support for her. Meanwhile, our lightweight (teenage) side sleeper remarked that she liked the 'hugging' sensation of the quilted foam topper once she settled into it.

Our heavier back and stomach sleepers praised the DreamCloud's pressure relief and support. For our resident back sleeper, he noticed how quick the mattress adapted to his lower lumbar, alleviating any pain he usually has in that area. And our lone front sleeper didn't feel his hips dip at all, maintaining proper alignment without the need for a pillow.

Unlike some of its rival luxury hybrids, such as the Classic by Saatva (read our Saatva Classic mattress review) or the WinkBed Mattress, the DreamCloud only comes in one firmness level. Sleepers who want a plusher bed may find what they're looking for by upgrading to the DreamCloud Premier, with its dual Euro Top layers (for an extra $200 to $400, depending on the size). You could also take a more economical route and add one of the best mattress toppers to make the bed softer.

DreamCloud Mattress: Performance

A durable mattress that's a great choice for co-sleepers

Stays comfortably cool during sleep

We found the edge support to be weaker for heavier bodies

We spent three weeks sleeping on a twin size DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress, evaluating all key areas of performance including pressure relief, motion isolation, temperature regulation, edge support and durability, along with ease of set-up.

Beyond our lead reviewer's expert opinion and feedback from our experienced testing panel, we've also analyzed thousands of user reviews from verified DreamCloud customers to offer a complete take of what it's like to sleep on this luxury hybrid mattress. Here's what we discovered...

Set-up

Score: 4/5

A twin-size DreamCloud Mattress weighs 50lbs. Our lead reviewer needed help when setting up due to a previous back injury, but she could have handled most of it on her own otherwise. A queen sized mattress weighs 85lbs and a king 107lbs — in those instances you may want to enlist the help of a family member or friend, regardless of the health and strength of your back.

You can also choose to pay $149 for white glove service, which includes set-up of your new DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid, and for an additional $20 fee the brand will remove your old mattress too. (Note that the removal fee does not apply for orders placed in CA, CT, or RI.) Some rival brands, such as Saatva, offer free white glove delivery, but Saatva also charges a $99 returns fee, whereas returns are free with DreamCloud.

Included with the DreamCloud is a small instruction booklet plus an ergonomic pocket blade to safely tear through the vacuum-sealed plastic. The mattress expanded as soon as we unfurled and unwrapped it. Though because the bed is quite firm from the start, we recommend you wait several hours before sleeping on it as this one takes some time to fully inflate.

Off-gassing

Score: 4.5/5

The foam layers in the DreamCloud mattress are CertiPUR-US-certified. That means they're manufactured without ozone-depleting materials and are low in volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions responsible for an unpalatable (but generally harmless) 'chemical' odor.

We detected a slight off-gassing smell upon unwrapping the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid but it dissipated by the time we were ready to hit the hay later that night — likely in part to our cracking open a window during the day. Beyond that, we didn't notice any lingering scents.

Our feature on what is mattress off-gassing contains some expert tips on how to mitigate the accompanying smell when setting up your new boxed mattress.

Pressure relief

Score: 4.5/5

To test the pressure relief of the DreamCloud mattress, we placed a 56lb weight in the center of the bed. There was a slight give but the weight did not sink too deeply into the mattress at all. There was also no obvious indentation on the surface once we removed it.

Situated at the top of the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress are a 1.5-inch quilted foam topper plus a 1-inch layer of gel-infused memory foam. Combined with an 8-inch base layer of individually-wrapped coils, this allows the DreamCloud to adapt to the natural curves of your body and gently cushion key pressure points without too much sinkage taking place.

Our testing panel thought the DreamCloud mattress had ample pressure relief, although our light-to-average sleepers had to gradually settle into it first. Once they adjusted, the DreamCloud provided the right balance of comfort and support.

DreamCloud says its Original mattress is 'excellent' for side and back sleepers — and our testers' accounts corroborate this claim. Our side sleepers appreciated the support along the shoulders, hips and legs; our back sleeper noticed the contouring along his lower lumbar. Those in our group with with back and hip pain lauded the DreamCloud for alleviating the discomfort they usually endure in those areas.

Our stomach sleeper of the group felt aligned on the DreamCloud, even without a pillow under his legs or head. He's accustomed to his hips sinking when resting in this position on most other beds — but that wasn't the case with the DreamCloud.

Light-to-average sleepers may need to exercise some patience when it comes to the DreamCloud as they'll initially find it too firm — especially when laying on their sides. Heavyweight back and side sleepers, on the other hand, are most likely to find relief on the DreamCloud almost instantly.

Motion transfer

Score: 4.5/5

Since a twin mattress can only really support one person comfortably, we initiated several drop tests to evaluate the DreamCloud's motion transfer. This involved dropping a 10lb weight from three different heights at approximately 25in away from an empty wine glass to simulate three scenarios: a partner tossing-and-turning (4in high), a partner getting in or out of bed (8in high), and a partner jumping in or out of bed (12in high).

The wine glass stayed put when we dropped the 10lb weight from 4in high. In other words, you're unlikely to be woken up by a restless co-sleeper in the middle of the night. We did observe slight movement from the wine glass when the weight fell from 8in and 12in high. However, this was minimal in each case, so we reckon the chances of you disrupting a partner whilst getting in-or-out of bed is quite low.

Based on our drop tests, we can confidently recommend the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress for couples with differing sleep styles and schedules.

Temperature regulation

Score: 4.7/5

The DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid may not be a cooling mattress per se, but our sleepers prone to overheating found that it did an excellent job at keeping them at a comfortable temperature.

There is some cooling tech to be found in the DreamCloud in the form of a gel-infused comfort layer to help disperse body heat. This is aided by a soft, breathable cashmere-blend cover plus carefully-placed coils to promote airflow.

One of our hot sleepers found the DreamCloud so comfortable that he fell asleep almost instantly — and was pleasantly surprised when he didn't wake up in a sweat. Our lead reviewer, who tends to sleep warm some nights, seldom had any mornings when she felt overheated.

As an added bonus, the one-year trial included with the DreamCloud will allow you to test its temperature regulation across every season.

Edge support

Score: 3.5/5

To test the edge support of the Original DreamCloud mattress, we placed a 56lb weight on the edge of the mattress in the middle of the perimeter. The mattress hardly compressed – roughly an inch – and there was no danger of the weight rolling off the bed. This should be good news for anyone who shifts towards the edge of the bed whilst sleeping.

However this experience varied among our testing group. Our taller and heavier sleepers found the edge support of the DreamCloud too weak, while our small-to-mid-sized testers said they had enough support when getting out of bed or sitting to put on their shoes.

You could argue that edge support on a twin bed will naturally be lacking compared to a queen or king size, but we believe that regardless of size, a mattress should have the ability to provide a proper amount of edge support for all types of bodies.

The DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid does a fair job of that for most people, but if superior edge support is a must for you, we'd recommend checking out our Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress review too, a top-rated and affordable organic mattress with excellent edge support.

Durability

Score: 5/5

The DreamCloud is a solidly-made bed crafted from high-calibre materials. Our testers remarked on the superb build quality, and several user reviews from long-time DreamCloud owners echo our sentiments.

As one DreamCloud customer who has owned their mattress for two years as of March 2022 explained: '[There are] no compressed spots were we lay.' Another reviewer who has owned their DreamCloud bed for four years as of October 2021 said: 'We wake up every day refreshed [with] no more pain complaints.'

The lifetime warranty speaks to how much DreamCloud believes in the integrity of the Luxury Hybrid. The 365-night trial also offers reassurance for anyone who feels a little wary of buying a mattress online, sight unseen.

On average, hybrid beds last between seven and 10 years, which is on par with traditional memory foam beds (10 years) and potentially longer than innerspring beds (five to seven years). Naturally, how well you care for a mattress, along with the weight of the people sleeping on it all play a role in how long it'll last. It's also helpful to know how often should you replace a mattress.

DreamCloud Mattress: User reviews

One person's experience with a mattress will vary from another's based on height, weight, sleeping position, ideal temperature, and any aches and pains. Our testing panel is comprised of individuals with varying builds and quirks — but it's still a small sample size. To provide you with a more well-rounded perspective, we've also analyzed thousands of user reviews from verified DreamCloud customers.

Most boxed bed brands tend to merge reviews of their newer mattresses with previous models. In this case, DreamCloud combined feedback for its Luxury Hybrid with the upgraded DreamCloud Premier. Unfortunately, there's no clear-cut way to effectively parse reviews between the two models, but the majority of the feedback is for the original DreamCloud.

As of May 2022, the DreamCloud has a user review rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars, generated from over 7,000 reviews. Feedback is overwhelmingly positive, with roughly 85% of reviews having 5-star ratings. Satisfied sleepers like the DreamCloud's keen balance of softness and firmness, exceptional temperature regulation, and durable build. The brand's customer support team also scores highly for their attentive service and prompt responses to queries.

Those who aren't happy with the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid find it too firm, with several sleepers commenting that they often woke up in pain after sleeping on it. These are subjective assessments based on an individual's preferences and body type and health issues, and likely a primary reason why DreamCloud provides a one-year trial period.

Should you buy the DreamCloud?

If you're a heavier back or side sleeper, or just someone who likes the feel of a firmer mattress, the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress is sure to satisfy. Lightweight and average-sized sleepers may need time to adjust since the DreamCloud gradually contours to the curves of smaller frames.

Our pain-laden sleepers found instant relief when resting on this hybrid. A subtle give in the hips and lower lumbar provided marked relief from tension in those areas. Our lead reviewer has back pain and enjoyed sleeping on the DreamCloud.

Warm sleepers will like the feel of the soft, breathable cashmere-blend top cover. From our testing experience, the heat-wicking properties of the gel-infused memory foam plus the airflow-enhancing wrapped coils work in harmony to comfortably lull even the hottest sleepers to slumberland.

Its above-average motion isolation also makes the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid a good option for co-sleepers with varying sleep schedules or a fidgety partner. Edge support is sufficient for smaller bodies, but larger individuals may not feel as stable.

Ultimately, you have little to lose by trying the DreamCloud Mattress. It's one of the most affordable luxury hybrids on the market that also includes a lifetime warranty. And with a 365-night risk-free trial, you have plenty of time to determine whether it's suitable for you — with a free returns plus a full refund if you're not satisfied.

DreamCloud Mattress competitors

1. Saatva Classic Mattress

Type: Luxury hybrid

Firmness (1-10): Soft (3), Luxury firm (5-7), Firm (8)

Materials: Foam and innersprings

Height: 11.5 or 14 inches

MSRP: $887 - $2,296

Trial/Warranty: 180 nights/15 years



DreamCloud vs Saatva is a common match-up when it comes to luxury hybrids. Both beds are on the affordable end of the price scale (though Saatva costs more) and offer sufficient relief for sleepers who suffer from back pain and hot flashes. Each mattress also comes with generous risk-free home trials — with Saatva including 180 nights versus the full year DreamCloud offers.

However, the Saatva Classic has the advantage when it comes to tailoring a mattress to suit your needs as you can choose from three levels of firmness plus two heights. Plus, there's stress-free set-up with free white-glove delivery straight to your bedroom along with removal of your old mattress at no charge. The brand does charge a $99 returns fee though. With a feel that's reminiscent of beds found at 5-star hotels, the Saatva Classic is a top-tier mattress for sleepers of all stripes.

Choose Saatva if: you want to customize your mattress for ideal comfort

Avoid it if: you need a cheaper option

2. WinkBed Mattress

Type: Luxury hybrid bed-in-a-box

Firmness (1-10): 4.5 - 8 (soft, luxury firm, firm, plus for heavier bodies)

Materials: Foam and innersprings

Height: 13.5 inches

MSRP: $1,149 - $2,049

Trial/Warranty: 120 nights/lifetime



The WinkBed is another competitively-priced luxury hybrid mattress. It stands out for its four firmness levels — from a super-plush bed to a firm model made specifically for larger-framed individuals. Overweight sleepers (250lbs and over) might find the WinkBed's firmest option lends more stable support than the DreamCloud's lone medium-firm-to-firm offering.

Just like the DreamCloud, WinkBed includes a lifetime warranty with purchase. However, the WinkBed's trial period is only 120 nights — which is by no means meagre, but DreamCloud provides a full year to test its mattress. However, the trade-off in choosing the WinkBed is the ability to select a firmness that best suits your sleep style and build.

Choose WinkBeds if: you have a heavier body and/or want flexibility in firmness

Avoid it if: you want a longer at-home trial period

3. Nectar Memory Foam Mattress

Type: Bed-in-a-box

Firmness (1-10): 6.5

Materials: Memory foam

Height: 12 inches

MSRP: $873 - $2,086

Trial/Warranty: 365 nights/lifetime



DreamCloud vs Nectar may not be a matchup that makes sense at first — we're pitting a luxury hybrid against a full foam mattress here. But Nectar's original memory foam model will appeal to sleepers who want more of that 'sink-in' feeling. Lightweight sleepers may also prefer the Nectar to the DreamCloud as the firmness of the latter won't immediately adapt to the contours of their body.

DreamCloud and Nectar are part of the same parent company (Resident); thus, Nectar also offers the a 365-night trial plus lifetime warranty at a competitive price. For a memory foam mattress, the Nectar has good temperature regulation, but we think very hot sleepers might find more relief with the hybrid DreamCloud and its breathable cashmere-blend top cover.

Choose Nectar if: you're a lightweight sleeper and/or like sinking into a mattress

Avoid it if: you have a much heavier body and/or need superior temp regulation