Helix mattress Black Friday deals 2024: our predictions

It won't be long until Helix launches its 2024 Black Friday sale. The popular mattress maker has cut its prices by up to 25% over the holiday season in previous years, and we're expecting to see the lowest prices of the year return again - or be beaten - once the sale is live. (You'll find the best Helix Black Friday mattress deals here, as soon as they drop.)

Right now, the current Fall Into Bed sale gives you a 20% discount on mattresses - but the actual prices are the same that we've seen for most of the year (we track them on our Helix mattress deals page), so you're not really getting a 'deal'. The entry-level Helix Midnight mattress, for example, costs $1,099 for a queen. That's $100 more than last Black Friday, when the Helix Midnight dropped to $999 for a queen and came with a free bedding bundle, worth $378.

We expect to see last year's Black Friday prices matched or beaten this year. So if you can hold off until then, we recommend waiting to see what the 2024 Helix Black Friday sale brings.

Helix makes some of the best mattresses in the US, notably the Helix Midnight Luxe, which we gave 4.5/5 stars in our review and sits at the top of our best mattress for side sleepers guide, thanks to its excellent pressure relief for shoulders, hips, and knees.

We'll be updating this page as soon as the official Helix Black Friday mattress deals launch, but if you need a new mattress now and can't wait, here are the best Helix mattress deals to shop today. If you don't find what you need, try our best Black Friday mattress deals roundup.

Helix Black Friday mattress deals 2024: The top 7 early sales

1. Helix Midnight Luxe mattress: was from $1,373 now $1,099 at Helix Sleep

As you can read in our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review, we think this is the best mattress for side sleepers. Our tester found it to be immediately comfortable, with good pressure relief across the shoulders, hips, and knees - a boon for side sleepers. Its extra firm coils add more support for back sleepers, making it a great mattress for couples with different sleep styles. There's currently 20% off the Midnight Luxe with code FALLSALE20, reducing a queen size to $1,899 (was $2,373.80), and you get a 100-night trial and 15-year warranty. This isn't quite as big as the 30% off we saw for Memorial Day, which brought a queen size down to $1329.30, but it's still a solid deal ahead of Black Friday.

2. Helix Midnight mattress: was from $936.30 now $749 at Helix Sleep

This boxed mattress is a fantastic solution for anyone looking for comfort on a tighter budget. Our Helix Midnight mattress review noted the balance of support and cushioning, finding it to be particularly comfortable for side sleepers. Using code FALLSALE20 you can save 20% on the Midnight, which is a good discount, but not the biggest we've seen. A queen is now $1,099, with a 100-night trial and a 10-year warranty, but we did see this mattress for around $100 cheaper earlier this year. We don't expect to see a better discount this side of Black Friday, but with last year's sales starting a few weeks ahead of Black Friday, you won't have to wait long to find out if it gets a bigger discount.

3. Helix Dusk Luxe mattress: was from $1,373 now $1,099 at Helix Sleep

Our Helix Dusk Luxe mattress review panel loved this high-end hybrid, describing it as "one of the most comfortable mattresses we've ever tested". The plush pillow top is fantastic for back and stomach sleepers, providing superior support to other Helix mattresses. A queen is now just $1,899, which is a good saving on the MSRP, but not the lowest price we've seen this year.

4. Helix Moonlight mattress: was from $936 now from $749 at Helix Sleep

If you like to sleep on your front but still want a softer feeling mattress, this is the one for you. The dynamic foam is great for reducing movement in the night, while the supportive layers keep you uplifted, avoiding excessive sinking. This month's Helix mattress sale takes 20% off with code FALLSALE20, reducing a queen to $1,099 (was $1,373) and you get a free pillow set to complete your purchase. As with Helix's other mattresses, we could see this price drop further in the next month.

5. Helix Midnight Elite mattress: was from $2,498 now from $1,999 at Helix Sleep

Helix's Elite line provides the ultimate luxury, with GlacioTex cooling and a towering 16 inch height. This medium-feel mattress is great for side sleepers, providing increased comfort compared to the Midnight range. It's premium status is reflected in the price. However, if we see the return of 25% off for Black Friday, you'll get the biggest saving on this high-end mattress. A queen costs $2,999 (was $3,748.75) when you use code FALLSALE20 to get 20% off. We did see the price lower for Memorial Day and a full bedding bundle included over Labor Day, so waiting for Black Friday may yield a cheaper price and/or more freebies.

6. Helix Plus mattress: was from $1,498 now from $1,199 at Helix Sleep

If you've got a heavier body, this is the Helix mattress for you, providing extra support for big and tall people. It features extra-tall coils, which provide more support, and 4lbs memory foam in a specialist Helix Plus blend. Standing at 11.5 inches, it's also taller than most mattresses in the Helix stable. It's a little more expensive than other core Helix mattresses, but right now you can save $299 with the 20% off Fall sale price.

7. Helix Birch Natural mattress: was from $1,373.79 now from $1,099.04

If you want a mattress that's as friendly to the environment as your body, then try the Helix Birch, an organic mattress made from natural materials. If you want extra comfort, go for the Luxe version of the Helix Birch. This mattress comes with an increased warranty, extending to 25 years, improving its eco-friendly status.

When will this year's Helix Black Friday sales begin?

Black Friday falls on November 29, but deals typically start appearing a few weeks before that date. Last year, Helix's Black Friday sale started a little over two weeks before Black Friday, so we could start to see official Black Friday deals appearing in mid-November.

Where to find the best Helix mattress Black Friday deals

Helix's mattresses are sold directly on the brand's website, but are also available from third-party retailers including Amazon. The biggest discounts usually come directly from Helix themselves, but we'll be checking other sellers to make sure you're getting the best offers here.

When buying a mattress from a third-party seller, it's important to check that you're not missing out on the benefits offered by the manufacturer. For Helix, these benefits include a 100-night sleep trial, 10-15 year warranty, and free shipping.

Is Black Friday a good time buy a Helix mattress?

Last year, we saw some of Helix's cheapest prices around Black Friday, with mattresses across the site dropping by 25% with some free gifts thrown in to sweeten the deal. We're hoping to see these offers repeated or beaten this year.

How much should you pay for a Helix mattress in the Black Friday sales?

Helix's mattresses are priced in the mid-to-high range, ranging from $1,099 to $3,599. With its Black Friday deals, you can expect to pay a little less than this for your next mattress, plus you might get some free accessories thrown in.

How to choose the right Helix Black Friday mattress deal for you

Which Helix mattress is best for you depends on your sleep preferences. The Midnight Luxe is our favorite mattress for side sleepers, providing excellent pressure relief. If you don't like your mattresses too soft, Helix also offers a medium-firm feel with the Midnight range.

The Helix Moonlight is great for back and stomach sleepers with its firmer feel. The dynamic latex foam is great for restless sleepers, responding to your movement to ensure consistent cradling. Its supportive layers provide a good lift for sleepers who don't like to sink into their mattress.

Helix also has a mattress tailored for big and tall sleepers - the Helix Plus. It features extra-tall coils which provide more support, and 4lbs memory foam in a specialist Helix Plus blend for maximum support. If you're after an organic mattress there's also the Helix Birch, which is comprised of all-natural materials.

Here's a quick breakdown of which Helix mattresses we think are best suited to different types of sleepers: