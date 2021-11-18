Purple Plus mattress review 2021

The Purple Plus is a luxurious mattress and a step up from the Purple Original. With two extra inches of foam than its predecessor, the Purple Plus mattress ensures better airflow and breathability as well as enhanced cooling. It’s also softer where you need it and firmer where you want it.

Purple Plus mattress: Review in brief

Excellent cooling and breathability

Soft feel where you need softness

Firmer feel around the lumbar area

The Purple Plus mattress is the newest addition in the sleep brand’s award-winning range and forms part of the Original Collection. This includes the Purple Original – one of the top picks in our best mattress guide.

The new Purple Plus mattress is a step up from the Original (read our Purple Mattress review for more). Made with an additional two inches of premium foam in between Purple’s proprietary Purple Grid and supporting core, the Purple Plus offers enhanced breathability, improved cooling abilities, and a customizable feel—soft where you want a mattress to feel soft, and firmer where you need extra support.

Launched in August, the Purple Plus mattress in a box is for people with a budget that edges around the original Purple’s price point range ($1,299 for a queen) --but who want to scale up slightly for a more premium mattress.

(Image credit: Purple)

Based on the same proprietary gel grid material as the Original, but with two added inches of premium breathable foam between grid and core, the Purple Plus is 11 inches tall vs the Original’s 9.25 inches.

The Purple Plus also costs $400 more, coming in at $1,699 for a queen size. But considering Purple also makes hybrid coil and grid mattresses that reach up to $3,400, the Purple Plus has a much friendlier price point for the enhanced comfort. But is it worth the extra coin? We slept on the Purple Plus mattress for two weeks and performed a series of tests to feel the difference for ourselves.

Here’s what we can tell you: The cooling benefit of the Purple Plus is phenomenal. If you thought the Original cooled well, the Purple Plus is in a class by itself.

AT A GLANCE: PURPLE PLUS MATTRESS Best for: Hot sleepers; couples; all sleeping positions

Type: Mattress in a box

Firmness: Medium-firm (6/10), firm (7.5/10)

Materials: Premium foam; GelFlex Grid

Depth: 11 inches

Weight: 67-140lbs

Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king, split king

One of our reviewers who needs to kick one or both feet out of the covers nightly to catch relief from the heat didn’t have to do that when sleeping on the Purple Plus. According to Purple, data shows that the Purple Plus’ construction moves heat away from the body 25% better and faster than leading competitor cooling mattresses.

The Purple Plus is also great at relieving pressure points. It feels soft and cradled under your head, neck, arms, and legs, but is firmer under the shoulders, hips and lumbar spine. If we had to give it a firmness score of 1-10 (10 being firmest) we would give it a 6 all around and a 7.5 under our lumbar spine. We don’t claim to know how they accomplished this soft-where-you-need-it, firm-where-you-want-it feat, but Purple say it’s physics.

All sleep positions were comfy on the Purple Plus mattress. Couples who move around more should be pleased with the motion isolation here. It’s every bit as good or better than the Original. Where the Purple Plus came up a little short is on edge support. One of our reviewers said there has been a couple of times when getting too close to the edge resulted in a downward roll feeling, indicating that edge support is a little lackluster.

As with all Purple mattresses, you get a 100-night, risk-free trial, so you have over a full three months to decide if the Purple Plus is right for you. You have to give it at least 21 days, after which your money will be refunded if you decide this isn’t the one for you. Purple warranties their beds for 10 years against defects and permanent body indentations over an inch.

Purple Plus Mattress | was from $1,099 Purple Plus Mattress | was from $1,099 $999 at Purple

Save $100 – Purple's latest offering is already $100 off. The Purple Plus would suit those who prefer the comfort and support of foam, but need a breathable model to avoid overheating during sleep. Like its siblings, it comes on a 100-night trial and has a 10-year warranty.

Purple Plus mattress: Materials

(Image credit: Purple)

1,400 air channels work together to keep you cool

GelFlexGrid responds to your every move

Mix of premium foams to relieve major pressure points

The Purple Plus mattress is constructed of six layers. The softflex knit cover, which is the same great fabric that covers the original bed, followed by two inches of Purple GelFlex Grid, the proprietary gel-like elastic polymer that squishes and springs back once you have rolled into a new sleeping position. This also has thousands of holes that make the Purple Plus more breathable, enabling air to flow more freely and keep you cool during sleep.

Next up is another two inches of Premium Comfort Foam, and here's where you'll find (and feel) the difference between the Purple Plus and the Original. Not only does this layer help you feel more supported, it gives the mattress stability.

All of that is followed by a three-layer Premium Foam Base that makes your sleep experience supportive and comfortable. Let's take a closer look at the prices now....

Purple Plus mattress: Prices

Costs $400 more than the Purple Original

Competitively priced compared to other cooling models

Regularly on sale with $100 off, reducing a queen size to $1,599

The Purple Plus mattress is now the brand's mid-range option, but even then it's only a few hundred dollars more than the Original. The Purple Plus is priced $1,699 for a queen size, compared to $1,299 for a queen size Original. And those prices are without any Purple mattress sales and deals to make them even cheaper.

Purple also offers some very good hybrid models, including the Purple Hybrid ($2,099) and the Hybrid Premier ($2,699), which add responsive support coils and extra grid material for enhanced pressure relief and support.

Here’s the official pricing for the Purple Plus mattress:

Twin: $1,099

Twin XL: $1,299

Full: $1,499

Queen: $1,699

King: $2,099

Cal King: $2,099

Split King: $2,598

To snag a saving on the Purple Plus, and the sleep specialist's other models, check out our guide to the best Black Friday mattress deals.

Purple Plus mattress: Firmness and comfort

(Image credit: Purple)

We rate it a 6 out of 10 to a 7.5 out of 10 on the firmness scale

Great for back, side and stomach sleepers

Soft and squishy feel, but capable of firm support too

The Purple Plus comes in one variation. They say it’s physics, but to us the mattress feels soft under arms and legs, so we'd rate it a 6 out of 10 on the firmness scale for these areas. We'd rate it a 7.5 out of 10 for the spine and lower lumbar areas. By comparison, we rated the Original a solid 7 (out of 10) on the firmness scale. In short, the Purple Plus mattress is great where you think you need a firm feel, and softer where you don't.

The Purple Plus also feels a little like you float on top of the mattress while sinking in slightly. It’s also deceptively firmer than it first appears. The mattress is comfy and cushioned, and our reviewers enjoyed some restful sleep on it. Our testers are of various body weights and have different sleep styles and cooling needs.

Since mattress firmness is subjective – one person may think a firm feel is great while another thinks soft is better – the Purple Plus may be the Goldilocks mattress capable of pleasing everyone. It’s also a good choice for couples since motion transfer is minimal. As we mentioned earlier in our review, our only complaint is that the edge support could be a little sturdier.

In addition to our review, we also analyzed user reviews. Although the Purple Plus is still new, reviews are stacking up positively. You'll need to sift through them on Purple's site to find Purple Plus-specific reviews, as the brand merges all of its reviews into one feed.

Purple Plus mattress: Performance

Set-up

The Purple Plus comes vacuum packed but expands to full size in around 30 minutes (Image credit: Future)

Score: 4.5/5

This is a heavy mattress. Our delivery driver used a dolly, so you may need to ask a friend or relative to help you shift the Purple Plus mattress up a flight of stairs or into a bedroom. Ours arrived in an oversized and plastic duffle bag with easy-to-use carry handles. To set up the Purple Plus mattress, unzip the duffle bag and roll out the plastic-wrapped mattress.

Once you begin to unpack the vacuum-sealed roll and plop the mattress onto your bed frame or platform, it’s easy enough for one person to handle. You’ll unroll and unroll and unroll until finally out springs the Purple Plus from all the plastic wrapping. It starts growing in size within seconds and is ready to sleep on within 30 minutes.

Off-gassing

Score: 5/5

Despite a vacuum seal process and a lot of plastic wrap, there was no noticeable mattress off-gassing odor in the room either from the plastic bag or the Purple Plus itself.

Purple’s grid material and foam are CleanAir GOLD and CertiPUR-US certified. A third-party quality assurance company confirms that their mattresses meet the standards required to promote minimal VOC exposure and are 100% non-toxic.

(Image credit: Future)

Pressure relief

Score: 4.5/5

We give the Purple Plus high marks in pressure relief due to its unique blend of softness and firmness that will appeal to a wide variety of firmness preferences. Pressure point relief under your shoulders, hips, lumbar spine, and knees were excellent for our reviewers. We also placed a 50lb kettlebell weight in the middle of the mattress to test how much sinkage occurs.

While the weight sinks in noticeably, it was significantly less than expected gauging by the soft feel of the Purple Plus.

When it comes to a real live person lying on the mattress whose weight is distributed throughout five or six feet, we think Purple Plus held up well giving us a cushiony feel but not sinking into that top layer too deeply. Whether you sleep on your side, back or front, Purple Plus withstands weight easily and provides excellent contouring along all the pressure points.

(Image credit: Future)

Motion transfer

Score: 4.5/5

We reviewed a queen-sized Purple Plus, so there was plenty of opportunities to test whether motion transfer felt adequate. That’s when your partner tosses, turns, or gets up and how easily you feel what they’re doing on your side of the bed. (Don’t tell anyone but we also had a 45lb dog between us.)

The Purple Plus does a great job of keeping motion transfer to a minimum. Certainly, it’s as solid a job as the original mattress. We also performed a couple of drop tests to measure the motion transfer.

We placed an empty wine glass on one side of the bed and dropped a 10lb weight on the other side, simulating a partner tossing and turning. To simulate the effect of regular tossing-and-turning, we dropped the weight from 4in above the mattress. And to recreate the effect of a partner getting in or out of bed, we dropped the weight from 8in above the mattress.

The wine glass didn’t budge when the 10lb weight was dropped from 4-inches, which means you won't even feel your partner’s movements in the night. As for the 8-inch drop, the wineglass stirred slightly, indicating you may feel only the slightest motion when your partner gets out of bed.

(Image credit: Future)

Temperature regulation

Score: 5/5

Our reviewers gave major props to the Purple Plus on its cooling effects. The mattress stays cool to the touch throughout the night, and both reviewers say they never got hot sleeping in the Purple Plus like sometimes happens with foam mattresses.

The proprietary grid material with its thousands of cooling airholes and the new more breathable layer of foam in Purple Plus is responsible for the phenomenal heat dissipation effects. They also use a higher density foam than in the original Purple, which Purple says is 2-3 times more breathable with better air flow.

One reviewer said it’s the most cooling mattress they’ve ever slept on. If you’re a hot sleeper, the cooling element of Purple Plus will please you.

We also got a hold of a set of Purple sheets. Instead of crisp hotel-like cotton, they’re a rayon blend of stretchy fabric, sort of like your coziest sweatshirt. They fit snugly over the corners and will never pop off due to their stretch capabilities.

(Image credit: Purple)

Edge support

Score 3.5/5

The reviewers thought Purple Plus was a little lacking in edge support. One reviewer said when you get too close to the edge, there’s a definite downward feel. So, we put it to the test by placing our 56lb weight on the edge of the bed in the middle of the perimeter where someone would sit. The mattress compressed about 2 inches, from 11 inches. The weight also started to roll off the bed when not held tightly.

Then we had a tester sit on the edge of the bed as you would tend to do sometimes, and the bed sank in and compressed significantly to about 6 inches. While sitting on the edge is fine for a few minutes, it’s not somewhere you’d be comfortable sitting for extended periods.

For a medium price point luxe mattress, the edge support was a little disappointing. Frankly, we’ve tested less expensive foam mattresses that have better edge support.

Durability

(Image credit: Purple)

Score: 5/5

Since we’ve only been sleeping on the Purple Plus a short while, we haven’t noticed any indentations or signs of wear. It’s still soft and cushiony yet firm where we need it. It also remains cool to the touch and feel. Purple's GelFlex material stretches and springs back constantly to prevent wear issues.

The Purple Plus is brand new so we’re not likely to see any complaints when it comes to durability or problems with it holding up well for quite some time.

Purple Plus mattress: User reviews

Since mattress reviews are subjective, it’s important to remember the things that influence reviewers: an individual’s preference for mattress softness or firmness, their ideal temperature, their height, weight, preferred sleep position, and experience with a particular mattress.

Though we reviewed the Purple Plus and gave you our expert opinion, we have our preferences and sleep needs just like you. So, to round out our review, we like to carefully analyze user reviews too.

That said, since the Purple Plus is still relatively new, there aren’t as many user reviews to draw upon compared to the brand's other models. Purple also merges reviews of the Purple Plus on its site with reviews of its other mattresses, making it difficult to decipher which mattress specifically customers are referencing.

From our research at the time of writing this review, from out of over 30,000 reviews on the Purple site, reviewers give the Purple mattress a 4.4 out of 5 star rating overall.

Should you buy the Purple Plus mattress?

(Image credit: Purple)

The Purple Plus mattress is an excellent mattress for anyone who sleeps hot and who is intrigued by the notion that one firmness rating doesn’t tell the story of a mattress like the Purple Plus, which is softer around the periphery of the body and firmer under pressure points like the lumbar spine and hips.

The additional two inches of breathable foam in the Plus makes a remarkable difference in cooling and comfort from the original. Motion isolation is also very stable, and couples should appreciate not feeling every move their partner makes.

However, it does cost a little bit more than the Original. The Plus is a more luxurious version though and is much cheaper than something like the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Breeze, which is one of the most expensive cooling beds. On the other hand, if you’re not that picky, you may find the original Purple perfect for your needs.

Bottom line, the Purple Plus mattress is excellent for those who think they like a firm feeling where it counts and a softer sink-in feeling where it doesn’t. It has superior cooling and excellent motion transfer. Anyone who sleeps hot or couples with different sleep firmness preferences will appreciate its features.

Whether you sleep on your back, side, or front the Purple Plus will leave you cool, comfortable, rested and refreshed every night, which is what you would expect from a luxury mattress.

