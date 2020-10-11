The best Helix mattress deals for October 2020: save up to $200 - this sale is as good as Black Friday

The best Helix mattress deals this fall can cut a generous $200 off the popular company's mattress range. When it comes to affordability Helix mattresses are already some of the best you can buy, but there are plenty of Helix mattress discount codes at the moment that can lower the price further.

In fact, the current Helix sale is a big one: you can save up to $200 and get two free pillows with every mattress purchase at Helix.

We've included Helix in our best mattress guide because not only are its mattresses excellent, Helix also goes the extra mile to help match you to the right one. On the site, you'll find a Helix sleep quiz, which works like speed dating - but for sleep - using information about your sleeping habits to pair you with the perfect Helix mattress.

Helix mattress price: how much do they cost?

Helix’s collection of mattresses is comprehensive, both in terms of price and design. The basic Helix mattress range sits as the cheaper end of the mid-range market, with prices starting at $600 for a twin, $999 for a queen, and $1,349 for a king size. The more premium Helix Luxe range, meanwhile, costs between $995-$2,249, with a queen at $1,845. There’s also the Helix Plus mattress, and organic Helix Birch mattress, both of which sit between basic and Luxe mattresses in terms of price.

Which Helix mattress should you choose?

Helix mattresses are not ranked by price on the Helix site, because there are essentially only two price tiers when you buy a Helix mattress. The cheapest Helix mattress you can buy starts at $999 for a Queen size. This spans across the main mattress types. For the Sunset, Moonlight, Midnight, Dusk, Twilight, and Dawn mattresses, prices start at $600 for a twin, and go through to only $1,349 for a Cal King mattress.

Then there’s the Luxe range - which is literally just a more luxurious version of every standard mattress. Prices for all of these start at $995 for a twin, and go through to $2,249 for a Cal king. For a queen mattress, you’ll pay $1,845 for a Helix mattress, and that’s right through from Sunset Luxe to Dawn Luxe mattresses.

Then there’s a few bonus mattresses, the first of which is the Helix Plus mattress. Priced differently because it’s designed for tall and large or plus size users specifically, a twin starts at $825 and a Cal King is $1,999. There’s no Plus Luxe, but this mattress sits somewhere between Helix’s two tiers in terms of pricing and design.

Finally, the Helix Birch is Helix's all-natural and eco-friendly mattress, made of 100% organic materials. Prices start at $1,049 for a twin, and go up to a Cal king for $1,799.

1. Helix Midnight mattress deals The most popular Helix mattress Sizes: Twin to Cal King | Depth: 12 inches | Filing: Memory foam | Comfort: Medium | Trial: 100 night | Guarantee: 10 years Great for side sleepers Memory foam and coils Designed to be breathable Made in the USA

The Helix Midnight mattress is designed for side sleepers and those who move around in the night. It's got a medium feel - not too firm or soft - which makes it Helix's most popular mattress.

Memory foam is ideal for providing comfort and pressure relief, but it can be known to overheat in the night. Helix's breathable cover is designed to save you sweaty nights by increasing airflow, so hot sleepers can still get the advantages of memory foam with the Midnight mattress.

2. Helix Midnight Luxe mattress deals Helix's most popular premium mattress Sizes: Twin to Cal King | Depth: 14 inches | Filing: Memory foam | Comfort: Medium | Trial: 100 night | Guarantee: 15 years Visit Site 15 year warranty Eco-friendly Tencel cover Lumbar support coils Made in the USA

The Helix Midnight Luxe mattress offers everything users love about the Midnight, but with some Luxe upgrades. This includes a quilted pillow top covered with durable and eco-friendly Tencel, which adds an extra two inches in height.

Instead of regular memory foam the Midnight Luxe has a layer of "memory plus foam", which is like a high density memory foam but with the same medium support. On top of all this there's an extra five years of warranty. That makes an impressive 15 years in total.

3. Helix Sunset mattress deals The softest Helix mattress on offer Sizes: Twin to Cal King | Depth: 12 inches | Filing: Memory foam | Comfort: Soft | Trial: 100 night | Guarantee: 10 years Visit Site Comfy, soft finish Great edge support No nasty chemicals Made in the USA

Think the Helix Midnight, only softer. The Helix Sunset promises marshmallow softness (their word) but with the same support for side sleepers and those who toss and turn.

Edge support is a major concern for many soft mattresses, but the Helix Sunset has wrapped coils that create a reinforced edge to keep you centered when you're sleeping. There's also the same ten year warranty and 100-night trial as other Helix mattresses.

4. Helix Twilight mattress deals The firmest Helix mattress on sale Sizes: Twin to Cal King | Depth: 12 inches | Filing: Memory foam | Comfort: Firm | Trial: 100 night | Guarantee: 10 years Visit Site Designed to stay cool Firm, supportive finish Wrapped coils cradle your body Good for couples

We're trying our hardest to avoid Twilight references here... but like a vampire, the Helix Twilight mattress guarantees to always be cool to touch. That's because this mattress also offers a firm feel and solid construction. Unlike softer mattresses, a firm finish is more likely to release body heat through the night. You're not sinking into its foam layer, and so it's not retaining your body heat. It's also suitable for all body types.

A special memory foam comfort layer guarantees a firm layer of support, and another bottom foam layer adds base support and extra durability. The Helix Twilight mattress has individually wrapped coils that limit motion transfer, making this a great choice for couples.

5. Helix Plus mattress deals The perfect mattress for big and tall, or plus size users Sizes: Twin to Cal King | Depth: 13 inches | Filing: Memory foam | Comfort: Medium | Trial: 100 night | Guarantee: 15 years Visit Site Extra density foam Specially designed body contouring Taller coils support extra weight More expensive than regular Helix mattresses

Designed for plus size sleepers, the Helix Plus mattress has all the extra touches needed for big and tall users to get that perfect night's sleep. This includes extra-tall coils which provide more support, and four pound memory foam in a specialist Helix Plus blend. This high density foam adds an extra inch of height, and will support your body no matter your sleeping position.

It's more expensive on average than a Helix mattress, but the Helix Plus is still a reasonably priced mattress, and it's covered by a 15 year warranty, which means you can trust its durability.

6: Helix Birch mattress deals The all-natural, organic Helix mattress Sizes: Twin to Cal King | Filing: Memory foam | Depth: 11 inches | Comfort: Medium | Trial: 100 night | Guarantee: 25 years Visit Site Extra density foam Specially designed body contouring Taller coils support extra weight More expensive than regular Helix mattresses

The Helix Birch mattress is handmade in the USA, and it's covered by a seriously impressive 25 year warranty. This organic mattress offers an alternative to polyurethane-based foams and chemicals. It's made of totally natural and ethically-sourced materials.

With a cover of 100% organic cotton and a wool comfort layer, the all-natural materials are a great selling point for the eco-conscious. This mattress doesn't skip out on comfort, though. It also offers natural support and breathable birch wool for temperature regulation.

Do I need a Helix mattress promo code?

Many of the best Helix deals will be automatically applied on-site, but Helix also uses promo codes to unlock some of its sale prices. To find the best Helix mattress price you should always check that you're not missing out on any extra promo codes. You can find any Helix promo codes right here, including the current Helix discounts.

Helix runs discounts and promo codes across its entire line of mattresses, including the Luxe range, the Plus range, and the Helix Birch. Because some of the Helix mattresses are already so affordable though, most deals and discounts work incrementally. That means that as you spend more in a Helix sale, you'll also save more.

Helix Black Friday and Cyber Monday mattress deals in 2020

Last year's Helix Black Friday deals knocked $100 off the price of a mattress with a $600 spend, $150 off with a $1,250 spend, and $200 on a $1,750 sale. Sound familiar? The fall into sleep Helix sale offers you the exact same saving, but with no need to wait for a Black Friday mattress deal.

So far in 2020, Helix has run the current discount of up to $200 a couple of times. This includes in its Labor Day sale, which also offered two free pillows with any mattress purchase. So what does this mean for the Helix mattress Black Friday 2020 sale? Well, the savings are unlikely to be smaller than the current fall deals, and they could be even better.