The best Bear mattress deals in March 2021

The best Bear mattress deals can save you a massive 20% across the whole site right now, but these discounts get even better. Bear mattress is also sending you home with free gifts worth $375, including free pillows, a sheet set, and a mattress protector. Be sure to use promo code SW20 at checkout for the full 20% off and $375 worth of free gifts.

This is a sitewide saving, not only can you save big on Bear mattresses, there's also a great saving on Bear bed bases and sleep accessories when you buy right now. The best mattress in Bear's lineup right now is the Bear Hybrid, which is currently $339 off at $1,356 for a Queen size. Considering this ultra-cooling, edge supporting mattress usually comes in at $1,695, that's an excellent offer.

Bear mattress is comparable to other mid-price mattress brands in terms of both pricing and quality, and it has three mattress options to choose from. The Bear Mattress, Bear Pro, and Bear Hybrid all feature classic layered memory foam and are designed to ease sore muscles and back pain while keeping you cool all through the night.

Like many of the best mattresses you can buy, Bear mattresses are covered by a 100-night trial and ten year warranty. There's also free shipping and free returns guaranteed, so the price you see is the price you'll, even if you get a particularly cheap mattress deal.

Bear mattresses are made with environmentally-friendly materials including certified foams guaranteed to have no toxic off-gassing (or nasty chemicals). That means little-to-no chemical smells, and you won't have to worry about the air quality in your bedroom when you when you take it out of the box.

Bear mattress deal: Save 20% sitewide plus $375 worth of free gifts with code SW20

You can save 20% off everything from bundles to bed frames in the current Bear mattress deals, which means big savings across the range of premium memory foam and hybrid mattresses. However, when you apply code SW20 at checkout you can also claim $375 worth of free gifts, including free pillows, a bed sheet set, and a mattress protector.

Which Bear mattress should you buy?

There are three Bear mattresses to choose from: The original Bear Mattress, the Bear Pro, and the Bear Hybrid. Both the original and the Pro are made of layered memory foam, whereas the Hybrid is made from a mixture of memory foam and coils.

As the entry-level option, you can buy the Bear Mattress on a pretty tight budget. It retails for $500-$900 (depending on size), and when you pair this with a Bear mattress discount code you'll get three layers of graphite memory foam at an affordable price. The Bear Pro has an extra layer of copper foam and features a cooling gel layer, and while it costs more, it's worth the extra cost if you're on the hunt for a cooling mattress or if you're a hot sleeper. For extra edge support and a more traditional spring feel, the Bear Hybrid offers a more "luxury hotel mattress feel". While it costs far more than the original Bear, it's roughly what you'd expect to pay for a reasonably priced hybrid mattress.

The best Bear mattress deals

Bear Mattress The cheapest mattress you can buy from Bear. Sizes: Twin to Cal King | Firmness (1-10): 7.1 | Depth: 10 inches | Turn: No | Filling: Foam | Comfort: Medium-firm | Trial: 100 nights | Warranty: 10 years | RRP: $500 - $900 Visit Site Affordable price Supportive layered foam Ease sore muscles Not the top pick for side sleepers

Recommended for back and stomach sleepers, the Bear Mattress has three layers of supportive foam, including a base layer of supportive foam to prevent sagging and create a medium-firm finish. At ten inches it's not the thickest of mattresses, so this base layer is important for giving you maximum support as you sleep. The Bear Mattress also has a graphite gel memory foam layer, which is designed to pull heat away as you sleep.

This mattress comes in six sizes, from Twin to Cal King, and prices start at $500 and go through to $900 - although that's before you factor in any Bear mattress deals that could knock the price even lower. The Bear Mattress also comes in a specially designed RV size, so you can get a comfortable night's sleep even on the road.

Bear Pro A great cooling mattress with copper-infused foam Sizes: Twin to Cal King | Firmness (1-10): 6.5 | Depth: 12 inches | Turn: No | Filling: Foam | Comfort: Medium-firm | Trial: 100 nights | Warranty: 10 years | RRP: $940 - $1290 Visit Site Great for hot sleepers Pressure relief Designed for muscle relief Limited edge support

The Bear Pro mattress is ideal for providing pressure relief and a cool night's sleep. It's particularly good for athletes and side and back sleepers should benefit from its extra layer of comfort and support. Its copper foam layer works to diffuse heat in the night, and it's also an effective antimicrobial, so you don't have to worry about any nasties in your mattress.

Available in six sizes, from Twin to Cal King, this mattress starts at $940 and can cost as much as $1290. It's a mid-tier offering, but finding the best Bear discount code before buying could save you a few hundred dollars and make this an affordable choice for most people.

Bear Hybrid A luxury hybrid mattress with an awesome warranty. Sizes: Twin to Cal King | Firmness (1-10): 6.1 | Depth: 14 inches | Turn: No | Filling: Foam & coils | Comfort: Medium | Trial: 100 nights | Warranty: 20 years | RRP: $1090 - $1690 Visit Site Great warranty Extra edge support Cooling foam top later Not the cheapest

The Bear Hybrid mattress is the most luxury of the three Bears, so if the other two aren't to your liking, this one should be just right. Topped with cooling gel foam and a transitional layer for added support, this mattress also features an edge coil system, with individually encased springs for a classic coil feel. Underneath these coils lies a layer of supportive base foam to take the pressure off your bed frame.

Although the other two Bear mattresses feature cooling technology, the Hybrid claims that its coils will transfer heat 28% better than memory foam to keep you cool through the night. It's also better on edge support thanks to its edge coil system, and it's Greenguard Gold Certified for having less harmful chemicals.

Do you need a Bear mattress promo code?

Most Bear mattress deals require a promo code, but they're not hard to find. Bear advertises its mattresses at the reduced price of whatever discount or deal it's running at the time, but you do still need to apply this promo code at checkout to get the best price. Most often, these promo codes will be displayed front and center on the Bear mattress website, so it's easy to know you've got the best deal at the time.

Some Bear mattress deals also include freebies such as pillows or other sleep accessories. These will be added automatically to your basket when you buy qualifying items, without the need for a promo code.