<a id="elk-03a9ef6b-f5ba-4767-a7fa-25eae610d6b2"></a><h2 id="airtag-sale-right-now">AirTag sale right now</h2><a href="https://www.walmart.com/ip/Apple-AirTag-1-Pack-Item-Tracker-with-Apple-Find-My-Wireless-Technology-1-Year-Battery-Life-Bluetooth-and-Ultra-Wideband/5396499207" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" id="85821f96-6981-4c0a-9beb-bdf5034f17f5"><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="UFt6U735r7nmbLvb2RTrDe" name="Apple AirTag deal.jpg" alt="Apple AirTag" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/UFt6U735r7nmbLvb2RTrDe.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Apple)</span></figcaption></figure></a><p id="7d345a61-2aca-475a-be4c-b6c524216a1b">Walmart has some great Black Friday advice on their deals page. Add to cart fast, brag later! Right now you can get an Apple AirTag for just $18, and I definitely recommend doing what Walmart suggests. Getting an Apple keyfinder for this price is a steal, and it'll help you keep track of your important items this holiday season.</p><ul id="63991608-a69d-4783-a6ae-7521ee981204"><li><strong>Apple AirTag: </strong><a href="https://www.walmart.com/ip/Apple-AirTag-1-Pack-Item-Tracker-with-Apple-Find-My-Wireless-Technology-1-Year-Battery-Life-Bluetooth-and-Ultra-Wideband/5396499207" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>was $29 now $18 @ Walmart</strong></a></li></ul><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>