Helix Midnight mattress review (2021)

The Helix Midnight is a competitively priced hybrid mattress that delivers the comfort and support of a more expensive model. It's an excellent choice for anyone who regularly sleeps on their side, providing deep pressure relief right where you need it. We loved how cool this mattress stays at night too. Just watch out for the stitching - it's handmade, so may not always be cosmetically perfect.

The Helix Midnight is a popular mid-range mattress in a box from online company Helix Sleep. The US brand shuns the one-size fits all philosophy of some of its competitors, instead offering two easy-to-navigate mattress lines: the more affordable Helix range (where the Helix Midnight sits) and the premium Helix Luxe range. There’s also a plus-sized Helix mattress, and an organic mattress.

That's a lot of choice, but finding the right Helix mattress is straightforward: Helix provides a sleep quiz that matches you with the best mattress for your body shape and preferred sleeping position. It won't tell you what it's actually like to sleep on though - so if you're considering the Midnight, that's where we can help.

In this Helix Midnight mattress review, we put the best-selling hybrid to the test. We slept on a king size for two weeks, and recorded our findings to help you decide whether it's right for you. If you like the sound of it, you can try it risk-free from the safety of your own home - it comes with a 100-night trial: if you don't like it, you'll get a full refund.

What is the Helix Midnight mattress?

Hybrid mattress made from foam and coils

Medium comfort level

12 inches deep

The Helix Midnight is the company’s most popular hybrid mattress. It’s 12-inches deep, medium firmness, and designed primarily for side sleepers. (If you’re more of a back or stomach sleeper, choose the Helix Dusk instead - it's the same medium hybrid mattress, but tailored for back and front sleeping).

Helix Midnight: specs Depth: 12 inches

Firmness: 5.5/10

Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Cal King

Material: Foam

Flip? No

Delivery fee: Free

Return fee: Free

Trial length: 100 nights

Warranty: 10 years

On top, a breathable, stretchy, soft-touch cover is optimized for improved airflow. Inside, meanwhile, the mattress is packed with pressure-relieving materials.

First there are two comfort layers, starting with a slab of Helix’s bespoke memory plus foam. This relieves pressure, providing soft sinkage and deep body contouring, while cradling pressure points along your shoulders, hips and lower back.

Next, a transition layer of responsive high-grade polyfoam provides a little bounce and helps absorb sinkage from the top layer of memory foam, while offering extra cushioning for your body.

After that comes a support layer with hundreds of individually wrapped coils: these cradle your body, while also limiting motion transfer and reinforcing edge support around the perimeter. They boost airflow too, helping make the Helix Midnight cooler than an all-foam mattress might be. Finally, a solid base layer lends durability and stability across the mattress.

(Image credit: Helix)

It’s worth noting that no harmful chemicals, ozone depleters, PBDE flame retardants or heavy metals are used - the company prides itself on its OEKO-TEX and Certi-PUR-US certified materials.

Helix is an online-only mattress store, so you can't try the Midnight in-store. Instead, it comes with a 100-night sleep trial, so you can make sure it’s the right fit by actually sleeping on it - which is a far more effective method than five minutes in a showroom.

When you choose the Midnight mattress, it’s shipped straight to your door, rolled up and vacuum sealed inside a conveniently sized box. If you’re unhappy with it for any reason, you can return it for a full refund within the 100-night trial period, after the 30-day ‘break-in period’ has passed. The Helix Midnight mattress also comes with a 10-year warranty.

Helix Midnight mattress: sizing Size Dimensions Height Weight Twin 38” x 75” 12” 50-60 lbs Twin XL 38” x 80” 12” 50-60 lbs Full 54” x 75” 12” 80-90 lbs Queen 60” x 80” 12” 90-100 lbs King 76” x 80” 12” 100-110 lbs Cal king 72” x 84” 12” 100-110 lbs

Helix mattress: price

Good value, mid-range mattress

Cheaper than Casper

Frequent sales reduce the price further

The Helix Midnight sits at the lower end of the mid-range mattress market. At full price, it costs between $600 for a twin size and $1,349 for a California king. That’s competitive - especially for a hybrid bed in a box, which are often more expensive than all-foam options.

If we use the cost of a queen - $999 - as a benchmark, the Helix mattress can be seen to undercut many of its rivals. It’s around $100 cheaper than the memory foam Casper Original ($1,095) and fellow hybrid DreamCloud ($1,099); $150 cheaper than the Purple mattress ($1,149); and $400 cheaper than the luxury hybrid Saatva Classic mattress.

Here’s the official pricing for all sizes:

Twin : $600

: $600 Twin XL : $700

: $700 Full : $850

: $850 Queen : $999

: $999 King : $1,349

: $1,349 California King: $1,349

However, there are frequently Helix mattress deals that cut between $100-$200 off the price of the Helix Midnight mattress - and you’ll often get two free pillows added to your order too. Typically these offers run on Black Friday, Memorial Day, in the July 4th sales and on Labor Day - but you’ll find plenty of offers happening between those events too. If you don’t immediately see a discount, it probably won’t be long until the next sale launches.

Helix mattress: what's it like to sleep on?

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Helix) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Helix) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Helix) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Helix)

Plush, cool and deceptively supportive

6.5 out of 10 firmness

Minimum motion transfer

Weighing between 100-110lbs, the king-sized Helix Midnight mattress isn't quite the heaviest bed-in-a-box mattress we’ve tested (that crown goes to the Purple mattress, at 140lbs). But it’s still extremely heavy for one person to move, so we tipped our delivery person to help us carry the box into the right room.

It was then fairly easy to unpack and unroll the mattress with two people. Helix says the Midnight needs 30-45 minutes to unwind and fully expand, and our mattress fell within that bracket - just - taking 45 minutes to reach its full dimensions. We heard a slight wheezing as the vacuum seal released, but there was no noticeable off-gassing or odor from the packaging or mattress (although some users have reported a light off-gassing that dissipates within a few hours).

Helix classifies the Midnight as between 5 and 6 (medium) on the firmness scale, with 10 as the firmest. The company describes it as “pretty much smack in the middle - not too soft, not too firm” and we’d just about agree, categorizing it as 6.5. It’s deceptively soft at first - cushy with a little bounce; but when you lie down it feels surprisingly firm. Bear in mind that firmness is subjective, though. Your exact experience will vary depending on your height, weight and other personal factors.

(Image credit: Helix)

We gave the Helix Midnight mattress a thumbs up in most areas. Both our reviewers were comfortable from the first night and found the mattress to be genuinely supportive. It’s plush to the touch, and a little bouncier than we expected, but it’s also firmer than it initially appears, and we found that it delivered deep pressure relief.

Helix says the Midnight is best for side sleeping, and that tallies with our experience. Both our reviewers found sleeping on their backs and sides to be extremely comfortable - even cozy. Pressure points including lower back, knees and shoulders were well-cushioned and felt cradled by the foam.

However, one reviewer did feel the mattress wasn’t quite as supportive as they’d typically prefer (our other reviewer had no complaints). Some stomach sleepers will likely find the Midnight too plush, as well. If you’re a fan of a firmer mattress, take a look at the Helix Twilight or Helix Dawn mattresses instead.

One area where we were particularly impressed with the Helix Midnight is its temperature control. During our two-week test period, the mattress never felt too warm, or caused us to overheat. The breathable cover and airflow through the coils kept us at a cool, comfortable temperature throughout the night - even somewhat alleviating one of the reviewer’s “hot sleeping” issue.

The mattress also didn't make any noise - there was no creaking from the coils - and had very little motion transfer, making the Midnight a good choice for anyone with a restless partner.

Anything not so good about the Helix Midnight?

(Image credit: Helix)

Some irregular stitching on one side

Edge support could be sturdier

We couldn’t find much to err over with this comfortable mattress, although it’s worth being aware that Helix mattress dimensions can vary by up to one-inch on either side because all the company's mattresses are handmade. This didn’t cause any performance issues with our Helix Midnight review mattress, but as a minor cosmetic complaint, we did notice an area of irregular stitching on one of the sides. There were 12 inches of bunched-up fabric that weren’t as smooth as the three other sides.

We also felt that edge support - while adequate - could be marginally better for sitting on the side of the bed for longer periods of time. For sleeping, though, edge support was fine. We don’t have any complaints about sagging edges or rolling off while we slept.

Helix Midnight mattress: user reviews

We highly rate the Helix Midnight mattress, but mattresses are subjective - you’ll have a different experience depending on your height, weight, sleeping style and a range of other factors. So to build a more rounded picture of what this mattress is like to sleep on, we researched hundreds of user reviews online to see what other people say about the Helix Midnight.

On the Helix website, the Midnight mattress has an average of 4.5 out of 5 stars from some 2,500 user reviews (Jan 2021) - with over 1,600 five-star reviews. Many commented that the mattress “helped with shoulder pain”, “relieved lower back pain” and “cushioned pressure points”. Some said it’s “perfect for side sleepers,” and lots agreed that the Helix Midnight mattress is great value.

We also checked out a handful of reviews at Consumer Affairs. Most of these didn’t specify which Helix mattress they were referring to, but the reviews were largely five-star.

Of all the reviews we saw that gave the mattress a lower score, being too soft was the number one complaint. Many exchanged it hassle-free for a different Helix mattress, such as the Twilight. Another user reported that they didn’t find it firm enough, so Helix sent them a mattress topper free of charge, which helped. (These mixed responses illustrate, again, that firmness is subjective. We recommend taking the Helix Sleep quiz before purchasing a Helix mattress to increase your chances of choosing the right one.)

Meanwhile shipping delays and delivery problems were usually cited for the smaller amount of more negative reviews.

Should you buy the Helix Midnight?

(Image credit: Helix)

If you're looking for a reasonably priced, medium mattress, the Helix Midnight is well worth considering - it's one of the best mattresses you can buy if you sleep on your side or overheat at night, and it's an excellent option for couples, thanks to its slight bounce and reduced motion transfer.

However, if you're a stomach sleeper or weigh over 300 pounds, the medium firmness probably won’t cut it for you. We'd recommend the Helix Twilight instead, with its no-sink-or-give top layer, or the Helix Dawn, which comes with extra support for back and stomach sleepers. Both mattresses cost the same as the Helix Midnight.

Alternatively, if you have a higher budget, consider the Helix Midnight Luxe, which starts from $995. This is the premium version of the Midnight, with zoned lumbar support, enhanced contouring, a quilted pillow and other luxury features. Otherwise, we thoroughly recommend the Helix Midnight mattress: it's a comfortable, cozy and supportive mattress straight out of the box.