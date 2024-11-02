Saatva Black Friday sale 2024: The best early deals for up to $600 off

I’m expecting this year’s Saatva Black Friday sale to start any day now, so you don’t have long to wait. But if you need a new mattress urgently, you can save up to $600 on orders at Saatva today: up to $500 off mattresses, plus an extra $100 off when you buy a bed frame too.

While that’s good value for luxury handcrafted mattresses of this quality, the MSRPs of all Saatva beds are currently at their highest, so it’s actually the most expensive time to buy. If you want to buy a Saatva at the cheapest price, then Black Friday is your best bet at this point in the year.

Based on previous sales, I predict that the Saatva Black Friday sale will contain a $400 discount on mattresses worth $1,000+ and that MSRPs will drop by $100 on average. If I’m right, the cost of a Saatva Classic, the brand’s flagship offering and this year's best mattress for nearly all sleepers, will drop to $1,695 (was $2,095) for a queen.

I’ll be updating this article with the latest Saatva Black Friday deals as soon as they land. And if you can’t wait and need to buy now, I’ve also curated our top picks from today’s best Saatva mattress sale below. All Saatvas come with a year’s trial, free installation, plus a lifetime warranty. And if you’re unsure which one to buy, use our Saatva mattress guide or take the Satava mattress quiz.

Saatva Black Friday sale 2024: The best early deals

1. Saatva Classic mattress: was from $1,395 $1,095 at Saatva

The Classic is the best Saatva mattress for most people, scoring near-perfect marks in my team’s Saatva Classic mattress review for lumbar support and pressure relief (that means less aches and pains for you). My lead tester scored it 5/5 for edge support and temperature regulation, noting that it doesn’t cling on to excess heat. The minor downsides? Slight motion transfer, a $99 returns fee, and a 600lb max weight capacity. The Classic comes in three sizes and two heights, so you can tailor it to your sleep needs. A queen size is on sale for $1,795 (was $2,095) today. While that’s good value – you’d pay more for a comparable handcrafted mattress sold in store – I predict it will be $100 cheaper in this year’s Saatva Black Friday sale ($1,695 for a queen). So if you can wait a bit longer, consider doing so.

2. Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid mattress: was from $1,295 $995 at Saatva

This is the most affordable Saatva mattress outside of the kids range, and I predict it will drop to $895 for a twin size in the Black Friday sale. During early November last year it cost $795 for a twin, but that’s because the MSRP was lower at $995 versus $1,295 (the current MSRP). I doubt the Memory Foam Hybrid will drop that low in this year’s Saatva Black Friday sale – it depends on whether Saatva lowers the MSRPs too. So for now the best discount is $300 off every size, with a queen costing $1,545 (was $1,845). This is the better option for smaller budgets, and, as my reviewer reported in her Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid mattress review, it’s ideal for people who want a more traditional foam feel than the bouncier Saatva Classic offers.

3. Saatva Latex Hybrid mattress: was from $1,595 $1,295 at Saatva

If you overheat while sleeping, or you’re dealing with night sweats and hot flashes (flushes), then a latex Saatva mattress is the better option for you. Latex is naturally cooling, plus its anti-microbial properties help keep your mattress in a more hygienic state if you sweat a lot during sleep (a good mattress protector is also a must). The 12” Saatva Latex Hybrid offers the same level of lumbar support as the Saatva Classic, with a 3” layer of natural latex foam and individually wrapped coils working together to dish out excellent pressure relief and cooling. It’s also endorsed by the Congress of Chiropractic State Association for lumbar support, and today you can buy it for $2,095 (was $2,395) in a queen size. During Labor Day it dropped to $1,995, and I suspect this will be the price during Black Friday too.

When does the Saatva Black Friday sale 2024 start?

I’ve been tracking Saatva Black Friday mattress sales for over four years, and I’ve noticed that they’re starting earlier and earlier each year. Last year, for example, Saatva launched a ‘Black Friday Sneak Peek’ sale on the 4th of November, offering $400 off orders worth $1,000+.

I think the brand will do the same again this year, but perhaps skip the flash sale and go straight into its official Black Friday sale. So my prediction, based on what I’ve seen from past holidays, is that the Saatva Black Friday mattress sale will start in the first couple of weeks of November 2024.

I’m checking the Saatva website daily, so I’ll update this article with Saatva Black Friday news as soon as I see any official holiday deals go live. For now, you can save up to $600 on mattresses and bed frames at Saatva, with a queen size Classic costing $1,795 (was $2,095).

Is Black Friday the best time to buy a Saatva mattress?

While Black Friday used to be the singular best time to buy a Saatva mattress at the cheapest price, that’s no longer true. I’ve seen the same discount and MSRPs rolled out in every major holiday sale this year.

In fact, it was last year’s Labor Day sales, not Black Friday, that contained the cheapest queen size Classic price of $1,595 (MSRP $1,995). Don’t expect to see that sale price again though because Saatva mattress costs have since risen by $100 on average over the past year.

(Image credit: Future)

Interestingly, Black Friday isn’t the best time to buy one of the more expensive Saatva mattresses either. For example, just last week you could have saved up to $988 on the Saatva Solaire bed with adjustable firmness (thanks to a 15% discount on orders worth $1,000+), but if you buy it in this year’s Black Friday mattress sales you may only save $400 on it.

Another example is the Saatva RX, our number one best mattress for back pain and joint pain recommendation (read our Saatva RX mattress review to learn why.) A queen size RX dropped to $2,801 in last week’s sale, but has now increased to $2,995 – that’s a hefty $194 increase, making right now the most expensive time to buy the Saatva RX.

If you’re planning on shopping the Saatva Black Friday sale for one of the brand’s more affordable luxury mattresses, including the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid and the Saatva Classic, then I predict you’ll get the cheapest prices I’ve seen during every other major holiday sale this year.

Where to find the best Saatva Black Friday sales

Saatva mattresses are sold via the brand’s website, so that’s where you’ll find genuine Black Friday Saatva mattress deals. While you can only buy a Saatva mattress online, you can view them in person at 12 different Saatva Viewing Rooms located across the United States.

These calm, spa-esque rooms contain display models of every Saatva mattress you can buy online, with Saatva bed experts on hand to answer your questions regarding which Saatva to buy and in what firmness (if multiple firmness options are available on your chosen model).

There is also a Saatva Amazon Store but this only lists Saatva mattress toppers and pillows – and I’ve never seen these on sale at Amazon.

(Image credit: Saatva)

Which Saatva mattresses will be on sale this Black Friday?

Saatva sells eight mattresses for adults, plus two kids mattresses, one mattress for babies, and a dog bed. Prices start from $1,095 ahead of the Saatva Black Friday sale for the main line of mattresses, with the babies and kids mattresses priced from $355. The Saatva Dog Bed costs from $195, with shipping taking anywhere from a few days for accessories to three weeks or longer for handcrafted beds.

Based on my analysis of previous Satava holiday sales, I predict that the following mattresses will be discounted by $400 in every size this Black Friday:

Saatva Classic – I expect to see it on sale for $1,695 for a queen

Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid

Saatva Latex Hybrid

Saatva Zenhaven

Saatva RX

Saatva Contour5

Saatva HD

Saatva Solaire

As mentioned earlier in this article, I’ll be checking the Saatva website daily for news of the Black Friday sale starting. As soon as I see those official holiday deals appear, I’ll add them here so you won’t miss a saving.

Don’t forget that Saatva also offers a year-round $225 off orders worth $1,000 to veterans, first responders, teachers, government employees, students and seniors (people aged 65+). During checkout, you’ll be asked to register with ID.me to prove your online identity and secure your $225 discount.