The best mattress for back pain in 2022

The best mattress for back pain is your key to waking up refreshed every morning if you struggle with constant aches in your shoulders or lumbar. Repeatedly shifting positions in an attempt to get comfortable can add even more strain to your back if you're not sleeping on the right bed. Not to mention, you'll be losing out on high-quality sleep at night, which will leave you feeling tired and unfocused during the day.

There are some general things to look for. Generally speaking, the best mattress for back pain will have a medium-firm sleep surface, and feature foam, springs, and/or latex that shapes to your body to give personalized support.

Among our general best mattress contenders are five models we deem exceptional at alleviating back issues and promoting proper spinal alignment based on our extensive mattress research and testing. Topping our list is the Saatva Classic mattress (opens in new tab), a highly-customizable hybrid that'll suit most people seeking relief from back pain. Plus, it comes with free delivery and in-home set-up so all you'll have to do is sleep on it.

We also spoke to a couple of experts in the field of chiropractic medicine for their input on finding the right mattress for back pain when it comes to firmness and materials. Of course, this is general advice they're providing; consult with a doctor directly if you're seeking a specific diagnosis or treatment.

In addition to listing today’s best prices for each featured mattress, we’ve rounded up this month’s biggest mattress sales to save you more money on the bed of your dreams. With that said, let's take a look at the five top mattresses for back pain...

What's the best type of mattress for back pain? Broadly speaking, the best type of mattress to look for is medium-firm to firm with adaptive layers of foam, springs, and/or latex providing contoured support along the back, hips, and shoulders. Such mattresses are also made with breathable materials to regulate temperature and wick away sweat, reducing any tossing and turning that'll torque the back even worse.

The best mattress for back pain in 2022, as chosen by experts

1. Saatva Classic The best mattress for back pain for most people Specifications Type: innerspring hybrid (coils and foam) Firmness (1-10): soft (3), luxury firm (5-7), firm (8) Height: 11.5 or 14.5 inches Trial Length: 365 nights Warranty: lifetime Shipping: free white-glove delivery Price (MSRP): $935 - $2,450 Reasons to buy + Multiple firmness & height options + 1-year trial plus lifetime warranty + Free delivery and setup Reasons to avoid - Returns cost $99

The best mattress for back pain is the Saatva Classic. This mattress stands out for its high level of customization: three firmness levels plus two depth levels, which enables shoppers to design the ideal bed for their sleep preferences and body type. Nearly 1,000 of Saatva's 5-star customer reviews come from those who claim their backaches have decreased or disappeared. That was our experience when we tested the 11.5-inch medium-firm version in our Saatva Classic Mattress review; the improvement in our back pain was obvious when coming from an older, less supportive mattress.

Saatva has also earned a seal of approval from the Congress of Chiropractic State Associations for its lumbar zone technology. You'll get a full year to test it out, although you'll have to pay $99 for return shipping. Free white glove delivery is standard with all orders so you won't have to worry about setting this over 100-lb. mattress on your bed – a huge benefit for anyone with back pain.

It's not a budget mattress, but frequent Saatva mattress sales shave hundreds of dollars off, making it a competitively-priced luxury mattress option.

2. WinkBed Mattress The best mattress for heavier people with back pain Specifications Type: innerspring hybrid (coils and foam) Firmness (1-10): softer to plus (4.5 - 8) Height: 13.5 inches Trial length: 120 nights Warranty: lifetime Shipping: free delivery Price (MSRP): $1,149 - $2,049 Reasons to buy + Four firmness levels + Dedicated back support system + Superb edge support Reasons to avoid - Costs $49 to return it - Can't adjust height

Similar to the Saatva, the WinkBed is a customizable luxury mattress. Choose from four firmness levels, including a Plus option for individuals over 250lbs. Although nobody on our WinkBed Mattress review testing panel grapples with regular back pain, we still felt well-aligned thanks to its Back Relief System. Hundreds of WinkBed 5-star customer reviews note reduced back pain and improved sleep quality.

The WinkBed's edge support is excellent, which bodes well for heavier people with mobility issues who must sit on the edge of their bed in order to get up or lie down, since it won't compress too much. However, the 13.5-inch height can't be adjusted so it may not suit sleepers who prefer to be lower to the ground.

Regular WinkBed mattress sales feature hundreds of dollars in savings for this award-winning mattress. You get 120 nights to test it at home, but you'll have to pay $49 to send it back. It's also quite heavy, weighing as much as 145lb, so you'll want to ask someone to help set up your new WinkBed mattress. (In-home delivery is not provided as a service.)

3. DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress The best mattress for couples with back pain Specifications Type: innerspring hybrid (coils and foam) Firmness (1-10): 8 (firm) Height: 11 inches Trial length: 365 nights Warranty: lifetime Shipping: free delivery and returns Price (MSRP): $899 - $1,424 Reasons to buy + Excellent back support + Low motion transfer + Comes with $499 in bedding Reasons to avoid - Too firm for smaller bodies - Weak edge support

Whether you or your sleeping partner (or both) suffer from back pain, the DreamCloud mattress will offer loads of relief. Those who slept on it for our DreamCloud Mattress review were impressed by the layers of adaptive foam and innersprings that immediately contoured their hips and lower lumbar, resulting in much less pain in those areas. Another area where the DreamCloud mattress shines is its excellent motion isolation. There's little chance your partner's movements will disrupt your sleep (or vice versa). If either of you tosses and turns due to back pain, the relief that comes from the subtle hug of the DreamCloud will help solve that problem anyway.

This is one of the firmest mattresses we've tried, rated an 8 out of 10 on the firmness scale. Petite and average-sized sleepers will definitely need time to break it in; fortunately, DreamCloud offers a 1-year trial with free returns if you're not satisfied. This affordable luxury bed is discounted often during DreamCloud mattress sales and also comes with up to $499 in free bedding.

4. Purple Plus Mattress The best cooling mattress for back pain Specifications Type: foam and GelFlex Grid Firmness (1-10): 6 to 7.5 (medium-firm) Height: 11 inches Trial length: 100 nights Warranty: 10 years Shipping: free delivery and returns Price (MSRP): $799 - $1,998 Reasons to buy + Supportive in the right places + Impressive cooling tech + Also comes in split king Reasons to avoid - Edge support is lacking - Too heavy to move alone

A cooling mattress such as the Purple Plus can aid with aches and pains. (Hot sleepers who toss and turn to get comfortable can wind up contorting their spine in unpleasant ways.) The Purple Plus features a 2-inch layer of GelFlex Grid elastic that boasts over 1,400 individual holes for improved airflow whilst also adapting to every movement of your body.

In our Purple Plus mattress review, we gave it two separate firmness ratings out of 10. We found it's softer underneath the arms and legs (6/10) yet firmer along the spine and lumbar (7.5/10). This means you'll have support in all of the right places and not wake up feeling misaligned. Edge support is middling, but the low motion isolation makes the Purple Plus a fine choice for couples.

The Purple Plus mattress weighs up to 140lbs. so ask someone to help move it if you're dealing with back pain. You can opt for in-home delivery and setup, but it costs an extra $200. Shipping is free otherwise, and you'll have 100 nights to trial the mattress. The latest Purple mattress deals can save you money on this latest mid-range model.

5. Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress Best organic mattress for back pain Specifications Type: organic hybrid (latex, foam, innersprings) Firmness (1-10): 8 (firm) Height: 10 inches Trial length: 365 nights Warranty: lifetime Shipping: free delivery and returns Price (MSRP): $1,099 - $1,699 Reasons to buy + Suits all sleep styles + Great temperature regulation + Superb build quality Reasons to avoid - Too bouncy for couples - Not for lighter bodies

If eco-friendly sleep is a priority for you, the Awara Natural Hybrid is one of the best (and most affordable) organic mattresses you can buy. This hypoallergenic mattress is Rainforest Alliance-certified and crafted from GOLS-certified Dunlop latex plus a New Zealand wool cover on top. These materials combine for an adaptive feel that'll also keep most sleepers exceptionally cool.

Our Awara Mattress review features testers of varying sleep styles – and all of them felt well-supported in their shoulders (side sleepers), lumbar (back sleepers), and hips (stomach sleepers). Edge support here is very good so sitting on the perimeter of the bed is unlikely to compress your back. (You'll also be able to spread out without fear of falling.)

The Awara is rather bouncy, which may be off-putting for couples seeking something with low motion transfer. Otherwise, it's an excellent value buy for sleepers with back pain. A queen normally sells for $1,099 after Awara promo codes. That also includes up to $499 in free bedding, a 1-year risk-free trial, and a lifetime warranty.

Is a soft or firm mattress better for back pain? A medium or firm mattress is typically best for back pain. Generally speaking, a soft mattress won't provide enough support, especially if you're prone to changing positions at night and/or have mobility issues. However, the exact firmness to go for depends on the individual.

There's no catchall solution as everyone is different. Dr. Lev Kalika (opens in new tab), clinic director and founder of NYDN Rehab (opens in new tab) in New York City, says the type of back issue someone has will influence whether they should opt for a soft or firm mattress. "For patients with hypermobility or spondylosis [spine degeneration], I recommend hard mattresses. For people who are super stiff with fixed spine deformities, I recommend soft mattresses," says Dr. Kalika, who adds that people with less severe back ailments will benefit from something in between.

You'll also want to consider your dominant sleep position. If you often drop onto your side, take a look at the best mattresses for side sleepers, most of which are smack in the middle of the firmness scale.

Remember that firmness is subjective. You won't get a true feel for a mattress until you sleep on it yourself. Fortunately, the best mattress-in-a-box brands come with trial periods of at least 100 nights, which is more than enough time to determine whether or not a mattress is improving (or worsening) your back pain.

Is memory foam good for back pain?

Are memory foam mattresses good for back pain? According to Dr. Grant Radermacher (opens in new tab), owner of Ascent Chiropractic (opens in new tab) in Brookfield, WI, they are for most people.

"Memory foam evenly distributes weight across its surface as it compresses. It can automatically adjust to your body’s shape, contouring itself around your shoulders, back, and hips for a more pain-free sleeping experience," explains Dr. Radermacher.

The majority of our best mattresses for back pain picks are hybrids – a blend of foam and springs. When choosing between memory foam vs hybrid mattresses, you'll need to take into consideration what else you'll need in order to sleep comfortably.

Full memory foam mattresses have a 'hugging' feeling that'll help alleviate any pressure, but they tend to sleep warm if they're designed without any additional cooling tech (like gel or charcoal). Hybrids sleep cooler and tend to be firmer and more supportive; however, they don't isolate motion as well as foam beds, which can be tricky if you're a light sleeper or share a bed with a fidgety partner.

Remember that it takes more than the right mattress to unlock quality sleep. The best pillows will work in harmony with your mattress to ensure you're properly aligned each night so you wake up pain-free and refreshed. For more advice on what to look for in the best mattress for back pain, you'll find expert tips here.