Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress review 2022

The Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress is an affordable organic mattress with a luxurious feel. The latex foam layer works well with the individually wrapped innersprings to provide excellent support and pressure relief in all sleeping styles, although lighter bodies may find it too firm for their liking.

The Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress is an affordable organic mattress with a luxurious feel. The latex foam layer works well with the individually wrapped innersprings to provide excellent support and pressure relief in all sleeping styles, although lighter bodies may find it too firm for their liking.

Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress: Review in brief

The Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress is among the most reasonably priced organic mattresses on the market. Awara's flagship eco-friendly bed has a starting retail price of $1,398 for a twin, although frequent sales place it in a more affordable range – between $899 and $1,499 at the time of review.

If you're keen to enter the world of eco-friendly bedding, the Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress may be on your radar given its relatively low price and generally positive reputation. After sleeping on the Awara mattress for 30 days, we're here to share our thoughts on whether it's worth the cost and deserving of a place in our best mattress guide...

Mattress at a glance Best for: those who prefer firmer beds, hot sleepers

Type: organic mattress

Firmness: firm (8/10)

Materials: Dunlop latex, foam and innersprings, organic cotton and New Zealand wool

Depth: 10 inches

Weight: 59-116lbs

Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king

Despite its status as a 'budget' organic mattress, the Awara Natural Hybrid has the feel of a premium bed you might find at a five-star hotel. Our testers were impressed with the Awara's sturdy build quality – in particular the plush, airy top cover made from organic cotton and New Zealand wool.

It's deceivingly firm when you first lay on it, but the 2-inch layer of Dunlop latex foam is quick to adapt to the shape of your body so you feel immediate support. Whether you sleep on your side, back or stomach, the Awara will alleviate joint pressure while keeping your spine properly aligned – leaving you refreshed and pain-free the following morning.

Hot sleepers will find the Awara adept at regulating temperature. Its materials are designed to promote airflow and do a good job of wicking away moisture. If you're prone to gravitating towards the edge of the bed, you won't have to worry about crash-landing onto the floor while you sleep either, as the Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress has some of the best edge support we've experienced.

However, this mattress won't suit couples with varying schedules or a restless partner due to lackluster motion isolation. Meanwhile, light-weight sleepers (under 130lbs) who like their beds to have a substantial amount of give won't find it with this firm Awara mattress.

If you're hesitant to buy a bed online, Awara offers a very generous 365-night trial. This will allow you to sleep on the mattress throughout the seasons and take your time in making the right decision. Should you wish to return it, Awara will issue a full refund and assist in either disposing the mattress or donating it to charity. If you decide to keep it, it'll be covered by a forever (lifetime) warranty.

Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress: materials

(Image credit: Awara)

The Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress has three layers. At the base is a support core consisting of individually wrapped 8-inch coils that adapt to the shape of your body, while promoting airflow and minimizing motion transfer.

In the middle is a 2-inch comfort layer made from Rainforest Alliance-certified Dunlop latex, which molds to your curves to relieve pressure from your joints. Unlike traditional memory foam, latex subtly contours your body without that sinking feeling. (Learn more in our guide to memory foam vs latex mattresses.)

The top cover is made from organic cotton and New Zealand wool. It feels luxurious but can also wick away moisture so you don't wake up sweating. This cotton-wool blend cover has antimicrobial properties, although we still recommend grabbing one of the best mattress protectors to keep it fresh and clean.

All three layers are encased in a shift-resistant bottom cover that keeps everything in-tact. It also has four reinforced side handles to make moving the mattress easier.

Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress: Price

A competitively priced organic mattress

Comes with a 365-night trial plus forever warranty

Often on sale and includes hundreds of dollars in freebies

The Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress is the brand's entry-level model. At full price, a queen size is $1,399, a king costs $1,699, and a twin size is $899. However, Awara regularly discounts the mattress, and it's sold with $499 of free gifts: a sheet set, mattress protector and two cooling pillows (one if you buy a twin size).

Here's the official pricing for the Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress:

Twin : $899

: Twin XL : $999

: Full : $1,299 (usually sold at $1,099 )

: (usually sold at ) Queen : $1,399 (usually sold at $1,199 )

: (usually sold at ) King : $1,699 (usually sold at $1,499 )

: (usually sold at ) Cal King: $1,699 (usually sold at $1,499)

See today's best offers at Awara

Awara Natural Hybrid: Firmness and comfort

(Image credit: Future)

A firm mattress rating 8 out of 10

Deceivingly solid before quickly contouring to your body

Provides sufficient support for most types of sleepers

The Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress is available in one firmness level. Based on our tests, we give it an 8 out of 10 on the firmness scale, with 10 being the firmest. That's slightly above Awara's self-assessment of 7 out of 10 firmness, which the company calls 'luxury firm.' However, we consider it a firm mattress.

When several of our testers first laid on the Awara mattress, they thought it was too firm. That impression was short-lived. We were pleasantly surprised at how quickly the Awara contoured to our bodies, while providing a subtle amount of give that made us feel like we were floating yet grounded, regardless of sleep position or body type.

The majority of our testers were side sleepers, and they found the Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress to be adept at supporting key pressure points, especially the shoulders and head. Our pregnant side-sleeping tester noted that the Awara supported her belly without having it sink deep into the mattress.

Our lone back sleeper praised the Awara mattress for providing a pillowy and cozy feel but with adequate support for the head and lumbar region. Meanwhile, our resident combination sleeper said the Awara kept her hips properly aligned when she flipped onto her stomach.

Note that firmness and comfort are subjective. Our testing group consists of individuals with varying weights, heights and preferences. Even our smallest sleeper said the Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress was extremely comfortable for her, but she also prefers a firmer bed in general. Petite or underweight sleepers (130lbs and below) who like their bed to have a significant amount of give might find the Awara mattress too solid for their liking.

Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress: Performance

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Future) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Future) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Future) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Future)

A durable mattress with excellent pressure relief

Sturdy edge support prevents sleepers from falling off

Low motion absorption doesn't make it ideal for co-sleepers

We reviewed and slept on a twin-size Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress for 30 days – the time frame Awara recommends to sufficiently adjust to its mattress. Throughout this period, we tested it in all major areas of performance: pressure relief, motion isolation, temperature regulation, edge support and durability. We also rated its ease of set-up.

Beyond physically testing the mattress ourselves, we sifted through hundreds of user reviews to develop a comprehensive picture of what it's like to sleep on the Awara Natural Hybrid. Here's what we discovered during our 30-day review period...

Set-up

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Future) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Future)

Score: 4.5/5

I was able to set up my twin (59lb) Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress solo after getting some help with carrying it up the stairs. However, if you opt for a queen (91lbs) or king (116lbs), you'll want to seek assistance from a friend or family member. Alternatively, White Glove Delivery costs $149 for professional set-up plus removal of your old mattress, although at the time of writing this service is currently unavailable.

The Awara mattress inflates as soon as it unfurls and the plastic is removed. It took roughly five minutes for it to fully expand. It was quite firm upon setup, so it's possible to sleep on Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress almost immediately.

Off-gassing

(Image credit: Future)

Score: 5/5

A potential downside of ordering a bed-in-a-box is off-gassing, the process during which vapors are released into the air upon removing the vacuum-sealed plastic. This results in a 'chemical' smell that can linger for hours or days. While it's seldom dangerous, it's still unpleasant to deal with.

Off-gassing is typical of memory foam mattresses. However, the Awara is made with all-natural Dunlop latex, organic cotton and New Zealand wool, which are manufactured without volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that are typically responsible for emitting pungent scents.

After unrolling plenty of 'stinky' mattresses in the past, it's become common practice for us to crack open a window during set-up to air out the room in case off-gassing occurs – but it wasn't totally necessary since the Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress had no detectable scent.

Awara cautions that any odors customers may detect during set-up are the result of the packaging, although it should dissipate within minutes.

Pressure relief

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Future)

Score: 5/5

The Awara Natural Hybrid is a 10-inch tall, firm mattress. To test its pressure relief we placed a 56lb weight in the center. There was minimal give with plenty of support, and the mattress quickly snapped back to shape upon removing the weight.

The Awara's 2-inch adaptive Dunlop latex foam layer is designed to relieve pressure in the shoulders, hips and legs for optimal spinal alignment, no matter your sleep style. That's fortified by the individually wrapped 8-inch coils in the bottom support layer, which conform to your body's natural curves.

Whether on our sides, back or stomach, our testers felt sufficiently supported and cozy. The Awara does an exceptional job of distributing body weight to alleviate pressure in key areas – namely the shoulders (side sleepers), lumbar (back sleepers), and hips (stomach sleepers). The subtle contouring of its latex foam layer provides an appropriate amount of support so our alignment remained neutral in any position.

Our side and back sleepers found the Awara so comfortable to rest their heads upon that they could easily fall asleep without a pillow. (We recommend using a pillow though, of course - we've rated the best pillows elsewhere on the site.)

One caveat: because the Awara is such a firm mattress with minimal give, underweight and petite sleepers (under 130lbs) may have a difficult time getting comfortable if they prefer to sink deeper into their mattress.

Motion transfer

(Image credit: Future)

Score: 3/5

Our review unit is a twin mattress, which is really only designed for one person to sleep on comfortably. So we performed a few drop tests to measure the motion transfer of the Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress.

At one side of the bed was an empty wine glass. We dropped a 10lb weight roughly 25 inches away from it to simulate three possible scenarios: a partner tossing-and-turning, a partner getting in or out of bed, and a partner jumping in or out of bed. To replicate those effects, we dropped the weight from 4 inches, 8 inches and 12 inches above the bed.

We didn't detect much movement from the wine glass itself during either drop – but the mattress dipped beneath the glass every time. As a latex mattress, the Awara Natural Hybrid has a lot of buoyancy. The innerspring layer is intended to mitigate movement, but doesn't do so completely.

Thus, if you have a restless co-sleeper – or you and your partner operate on different schedules – your sleep may be prone to interruptions with this mattress. Consider something like the Purple Plus instead, which we found to have excellent motion isolation.

Temperature regulation

(Image credit: Future)

Score: 4/5

The Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress is not a cooling mattress per se, but it's made with materials that aid in regulating temperature.

Remember that latex foam traps much less heat than traditional memory foam. Combine that with the Awara's individually wrapped innersprings, plus the all-natural wool-cotton blend cover, and you have a mattress that can wick away moisture, promote airflow, and provide most people with a temperate night's sleep.

We were in the middle of a harsh Mid-Atlantic winter at the time of our review, so it's difficult to gauge how comfortable the Awara mattress would keep us when it's hot and humid. However, we've been ensconced in layers and cranking up the heat – and even the warmest sleepers among our reviewers woke refreshed and dry.

Edge support

(Image credit: Future)

Score: 4/5

To test the edge support of the Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress, we placed a 56lb weight on the edge in the middle of the perimeter. The mattress compressed by an inch, going from 10 inches to 9 inches. Quite sturdy – but how did the Awara mattress fare when human bodies sat on the edge of it?

Overall, our testers found the Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress to have above-average edge support. The mattress did compress slightly when we sat on the center edge and the corners, but in both instances there was still a sense of support and even a slight bounce. We didn't feel like we were going to fall off the bed.

The Awara's durable edge support is beneficial for anyone who gravitates towards the edge of the bed while they sleep, as well as people who like to sit on the corner of their bed to put their shoes on.

Durability

(Image credit: Future)

Score: 5/5

A recurring comment from our testers regarding the Awara mattress was, 'Wow – this bed feels very well-made.' One month after officially setting up the Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress, this still holds true, with no obvious signs of wear-and-tear or indentations.

Several customer reviews speak highly of the integrity of the Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress – even if they didn't ultimately keep the mattress for themselves. Plus, the forever warranty and 365-night trial offer reassurance for hesitant shoppers who weren't initially keen on purchasing a mattress online.

On average, 100% natural latex mattresses (such as Dunlop) last between 15 and 20 years – much higher than traditional memory foam (10 years) or springs (5-7 years). Of course, various factors can influence this projected lifespan, such as the weight of the sleeper(s) and how well the mattress is cared for over time. (We cover all of this in further detail in our feature answering how long does a mattress last.)

Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress: User reviews

Mattresses are subjective: height, weight, preferred sleeping position, ideal temperature, and any aches and pains all affect a person's experience. Our reviewers tested the performance and shared their experiences of the Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress, but we've also analyzed a wide range of outside reviews to give a more comprehensive take.

Awara currently offers two mattress models: the Natural Hybrid and the Premier Natural Hybrid. As typical of most boxed bed brands, Awara has combined its reviews section to include feedback for both mattresses with no way to sort them accordingly. However, we can presume that most the reviews are for the original Natural Hybrid – touted as Awara's most popular mattress.

As of February 2022, there are over 875 customer reviews for the Awara mattress, with a total rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. Satisfied sleepers praise the Awara's balance of softness and support, along with its superb build quality. Swift delivery is another area where customers say Awara excels, which is relevant given the myriad delays due to the pandemic and recent supply chain issues.

Customers who didn't care for the Awara mattress claim it's either too soft or too firm – subjective assessments based on an individual's preferences and body type. However, even the most critical feedback features a silver lining: Awara's top-notch customer service and generous trial period.

Should you buy the Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress?

(Image credit: Awara)

If you're seeking an affordable organic mattress with a premium feel, the Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress is a fantastic choice. You get plenty for your money here: exceptional build quality, a year-long trial, a forever warranty – and hundreds of dollars' worth of bedding during ongoing promotions.

Whether you sleep on your side, back or stomach – or a combination of styles – the Awara mattress quickly adapts to the contours of your body, providing excellent pressure relief and spinal alignment.

It's quite firm with minimal give, though, so if you prefer the 'hug' of a traditional foam mattress, the Awara may be off-putting.

We're inclined to recommend the Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress for solo sleepers, as the buoyancy of this bed results in less-than-ideal motion isolation. However, choosing the best mattress topper for limiting movement transfer could remedy that issue and transform the Awara into a top-tier mattress for co-sleepers, too.

Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress: Competitors

1. Avocado Green Mattress

(Image credit: Avocado Mattress)

Type: Organic mattress

Firmness: 7 out of 10 (10 is firmest)

Materials: Natural latex, natural wool, natural cotton, steel coils

Height: 11 inches

MSRP: $1,099 - $2,099

Trial/Warranty: 365 nights/25 years

The Avocado Green Mattress has a comparable build to the Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress, with a 2in Dunlop latex comfort layer, pocketed coils and a breathable organic cotton/wool cover. And just like Awara, Avocado also includes a 365-night risk-free trial with purchase. (The Avocado Green is covered by a 25-year warranty – given the typical lifespan of a latex mattress, that's practically a lifetime.)

What sets the Avocado Green apart from the Awara Natural Hybrid? Options. There's a vegan variation made without wool (the top cover is exclusively cotton). You can also add a luxury pillow top for an even softer feel, although that costs up to an additional $700. If you want more options in firmness and build and have the financial bandwidth to spare, check out the Avocado Green.



Choose it if: you want flexibility in firmness and/or a vegan option

Avoid it if: you're on a more stringent budget

2. Birch Natural Mattress

(Image credit: Birch by Helix)

Type: Organic mattress

Firmness: 7 out of 10 (10 is firmest)

Materials: Natural latex, natural wool, natural cotton, birch wool, steel coils

Height: 11 inches

MSRP: $1,249 - $1,999

Trial/Warranty: 100 nights/25 years

The Birch Natural Mattress is made with Talalay latex, which is less dense than Dunlop latex (found in the Awara mattress) and thus allows for better airflow. Add to that ventilated coils and an organic wool cover and you have one of the best organic mattresses for hot sleepers.

Back and stomach sleepers who regularly suffer from back pain will find the most relief here as the Birch mattress lifts the spine and keeps it supported. Side sleepers and lightweight individuals, on the other hand, may find it too stiff for them to get truly comfortable. In any case, you'll have 100 nights to test it out, risk-free. A 25-year warranty also applies.



Choose it if: you suffer from back pain and/or overheating

Avoid it if: you're predominantly a side sleeper

3. Saatva Zenhaven Natural Latex Mattress

(Image credit: Saatva)

Type: Organic mattress

Firmness: 5 or 7 out of 10 (10 is firmest)

Materials: Natural latex, natural wool, natural cotton

Height: 10 inches

MSRP: $1,449 - $3,095

Trial/Warranty: 180 nights/20 years

The Saatva Zenhaven is a dual-sided mattress ideal for sleepers who are unsure how firm or soft they need their bed to be – thereby offering more range than the Awara in this regard. Back and stomach sleepers will be well-supported with the Zenhaven's Gentle Firm side, while the Luxury Firm side will be plush enough for side sleepers to feel at ease.

Of course, all of this extra latex makes the Saatva Zenhaven quite heavy in weight and cost. However, as long as you have the budget to spare (and reinforcements on hand to help you flip it over), you'll have a bed that can sufficiently meet your ever-changing sleep needs.

Choose it if: your sleep preferences are constantly in flux

Avoid it if: you need a more budget-conscious option