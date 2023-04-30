Amerisleep AS3 mattress review 2023

The Amerisleep AS3 is Amerisleep's most popular mattress. We tested the hybrid version, which offers a medium feel that's extremely comfortable for side sleepers, but won't be supportive enough for heavier bodies or most stomach sleepers. We were very impressed with the brand's proprietary plant-based Bio-Pur foam, which kept our sleepers much cooler than traditional memory foam.

Why you can trust Tom's Guide? Our writers and editors spend hours analyzing and reviewing products, services, and apps to help find what's best for you. Find out more about how we test, analyze, and rate.

Amerisleep AS3 mattress review in brief

The Amerisleep AS3 Hybrid mattress is a medium firmness mattress that's particularly suited to side sleepers, whose pressure points will be cushioned by the slightly softer foam. Like many of the best mattresses , this is a hybrid model meaning it's made from a combination of foams and coils. But the AS3 Hybrid uses Amerisleep's proprietary Bio-Pur foam, which does an excellent job of keeping sleepers cool at night. Those who sleep hot should enjoy this mattress, which remains nice and breathable throughout the night.

Amerisleep AS3 Hybrid specs Type: Hybrid (also available as all-foam)

Materials: Bio-Pur foam, other foam, coils

Firmness: Medium (6/10)

Depth: 12 inches

Trial period: 100 nights

Warranty: 20 years

MSRP: $1,699 - $3,048

Price bracket: Upper-mid / Premium



We felt that the AS3 Hybrid was also a good choice for light and average weight back sleepers, with the coils helping to keep the spine aligned. It is slightly softer than some mattresses, so if you're a back sleeper who prefers a firmer feel you may like the AS2, which is one of our recommended best mattresses for back pain . Stomach sleepers and heavier weight sleepers are likely to find the mattress too soft, meaning they'll sink too far in the mattress for adequate support.

Mattress comfort is, of course, also subjective to a point. Our lighter weight tester, who suffers from back pain, thought the mattress was a little soft when sleeping on their back but praised the mattress for side sleeping. Our average weight testers all really enjoyed the mattress, and they were made up of a combination of back and side sleepers.

We were impressed by the edge support on the AS3 Hybrid, which allows sleepers to spread out over the whole mattress and makes it a good choice for couples. Motion isolation is also excellent, meaning you won't be disturbed if your partner is a restless sleeper.

We slept on a US Full mattress for four weeks, testing it on all major areas of performance that we'll expand upon throughout this article. Read on for our full Amerisleep AS3 Hybrid mattress review.

(Image credit: Jo Plumridge / Future)

Amerisleep AS3 mattress review: Price

Premium pricing at full MSRP, but often discounted to upper-mid (just)

Amerisleep has regular sales and discounts

The middle of the range mattress from Amerisleep

The AS3 is the brand's mid-range model, sitting in between the AS2 and AS5 (there's also an organic mattress). At full MSRP, it's a premium mattress, but regular sales take it to the top of the upper-mid range bracket. The hybrid is pricier than the all-foam version, by a couple of hundred dollars on all sizes.

Here's a look at the prices and how much you can expect to pay. For the AS3 Hybrid (reviewed here):

Twin size: MSRP $1,699 (often reduced to $1,249)

MSRP $1,699 (often reduced to $1,249) Full size: MSRP $1,899 (often reduced to $1,449)

MSRP $1,899 (often reduced to $1,449) Queen size: MSRP $1,949 (often reduced to $1,499)

MSRP $1,949 (often reduced to $1,499) King size: MSRP $1,949 (often reduced to $1,699)

For the AS3 All-foam (not reviewed here):

Twin size: MSRP $1,499 (often reduced to $1,049)

MSRP $1,499 (often reduced to $1,049) Full size: MSRP $1,699 (often reduced to $1,249)

MSRP $1,699 (often reduced to $1,249) Queen size: MSRP $1,749 (often reduced to $1,299)

MSRP $1,749 (often reduced to $1,299) King size: MSRP $2,049 (often reduced to $1,599)

We've seen regular offers of up to $450 off the price of Amerisleep mattresses, including the AS3 hybrid. You'll also get a free Refresh cover, which Amerisleep says can help you sleep up to 7 degrees cooler at night. Bookmark our mattress sales page to stay up to date with all the latest offers from a range of brands.

(opens in new tab) See the AS3 Hybrid mattress at Amerisleep

(opens in new tab)The Amerisleep AS3 is this brand's mid-range mattress, available in all-foam or hybrid versions. We tested the latter and found it particularly suited to side sleepers, offering excellent temperature regulation and motion isolation. There's a 100-night trial period, so you can see how you get on with the mattress and a 20-year warranty.

Amerisleep AS3 mattress review: design

12" thick hybrid mattress (also available as all-foam)

Cover can be removed and washed

Amerisleep's Bio-Pur foam rather than traditional memory foam

All of Amerisleep's mattresses are available in all-foam or hybrid versions. We tested the hybrid version of the AS3, and like many of the best hybrid mattresses , it's made from a combination of foams and coils. Unlike its competitors though, this mattress uses Amerisleep's proprietary foam Bio-Pur rather than traditional memory foam. Let's take a look at what makes up the mattress.

The Refresh cooling cover is featured on all Amerisleep's mattresses and is designed to wick away heat from the body to reduce heat retention. Amerisleep says it can help you sleep up to 7 degrees cooler at night. Underneath you'll find the comfort layer of Bio-Pur foam. This is a plant-based material that's apparently far more breathable than conventional memory foam, and is responsive as well as contouring.

(Image credit: Amerisleep)

The main part of the mattress is made up of zoned and pocketed coils to provide pressure relief and support. The coils are surrounded by a foam encasement to firm up the edges, and there's a thin layer of transition foam on the bottom of the coils. The mattress is finished off with a base layer of high-density foam to give it structure and foundation. All the foams in the mattress are CertiPUR-US certified, which ensures certain quality and health standards are met).

The AS3 sits in the middle of Amerisleep's AS range, with AS2 and AS5 mattresses also available. The AS2 is thinner, firmer and cheaper than the AS3, while the AS5 is thicker, softer and more expensive.

All three of these mattresses are available in all-foam or hybrid versions. Amerisleep also makes an organic mattress called the Organica.

Amerisleep AS3 mattress review: Support and comfort

A medium firmness mattress with a 6 out of 10 rating

Zoned coils to support the spine

Bio-Pur foam offers contouring and pressure relief

The AS3 Hybrid is a medium firmness mattress, meaning it should appeal to a wide range of sleepers. What impressed us most about the mattress was how supportive the Bio-Pur foam is, particularly when compared to some memory foams. Although the mattress feels softer when you first sit or lie on it, the foam and coils beneath it actually offer up firmer support than you might initially expect.

The Bio-Pur foam is cushioning and does mold to your body shape but overall the feel is more springy and responsive than traditional memory foam. After the initial sinkage, there is immediately firmer support – particularly if you're a side sleeper. In fact, we'd rate this up there with some of the best mattresses for side sleepers on the market. Light and average weight side sleepers should find this bed ideal.

(Image credit: Jo Plumridge / Future)

It's also a good choice for back sleepers of light and average weight, as long as you like a little sinkage and molding around the lower back. Stomach sleepers and anyone who weighs above average should consider something firmer though (within the Amerisleep range, that might be the AS2 Hybrid), as they're likely to sink too far into the mattress and find that their spines aren't supported or aligned.

We also tested sinkage by placing a 44lb weight in the middle of the bed and measuring how far it sank in. The weight sank in by 5", which is average for a medium firmness mattress.

Amerisleep AS3 mattress review: Performance

Great choice for couples, with minimal motion transfer

Good temperature regulation, particularly for a mattress with foam

Edge support is impressive

We slept on a full size mattress for a month, looking at all the major areas of performance. We rated it on pressure relief, motion isolation, edge support, cooling and ease of set up; all of which should help you to decide if this is the right mattress for your sleeping style. Read on for our detailed findings on each area.

Motion isolation

Motion transfer is the measure of how much movement is felt from one part of the mattress to another, i.e., whether your partner rolling over or moving in bed will disturb you. If you're a restless sleeper, a mattress with a lot of motion transfer is likely to make for a broken night's sleep.

(Image credit: Jo Plumridge / Future)

We tested the AS3 Hybrid with a simple drop test with a 13lb weight and an empty wine glass to see how well the mattress absorbed motion. We dropped the weight from around 4-5" above the mattress, starting at 25" from the wine glass. At this distance the wine glass didn't move. It was also completely stable at 10" and only fell over at 5" from the weight dropping.

The results of this test, plus our experiences of sleeping on the mattress suggest that the AS3 Hybrid mattress is a good choice for those sharing a bed with a restless partner. Motion isolation is excellent.

Score: 5 out of 5

Temperature regulation

We tested the AS3 Hybrid with a winter duvet (tog rating 10.5) in a bedroom at around 57F / 14C during early spring in the UK. All the testers felt that the AS3 Hybrid did a great job of keeping them cool at night, with even our hot sleeping tester feeling comfortable from dusk to dawn.

(Image credit: Jo Plumridge / Future)

Amerisleep's proprietary Bio-Pur foam undoubtedly sleeps cooler than traditional memory foam, staying cool to the touch and promoting airflow through it. This is aided by the well-spaced pocketed coils underneath. The mattress maintains a steady temperature throughout the night, meaning you won't wake up in a sweat in the morning.

There's also the Refresh Cover, which Amerisleep says can help sleepers stay up to 7 degrees cooler overnight. Overall, this mattress is a great choice for hot sleepers and we were very impressed with the Bio-Pur foam's ability to stay cool through the night – it's up there with some of the best cooling mattresses in terms of temperature regulation.

Score: 4.5 out of 5

Edge support

Edge support on a mattress is important as it helps us get in and out of bed, increases the sleeping area of the mattress, helps prevent premature sagging around the perimeters and allows you to sit on the edge of the bed.

(Image credit: Jo Plumridge / Future)

We were impressed with the edge support on the AS3 Hybrid. Testing sinkage with our largest weight again, the mattress sank 5" – the same as in the middle. This means that the mattress surface is usable right up to the edges, allowing couples to spread out and use the entire area. Amerisleep has added foam around the edges of the coil layer, which does help to give a more stable and supportive feel to the edge of the mattress. In fact, there's no discernible difference in the stability of any part of the mattress, making this a good choice for superior edge support.

Score: 5 out of 5

Amerisleep AS3 mattress review: Delivery & setup

The mattress is delivered vacuum-packed, rolled and boxed

Free shipping to anywhere in the contiguous USA

Low off-gassing

Amerisleep sends its mattresses out via FedEx, with free curbside delivery. This typically takes two weeks or less, and FedEx will text or email to confirm a delivery day. There isn't an option for White Glove delivery unfortunately and moving the mattress upstairs is best done by two people.

Our mattress arrived in a box and vacuum-packed into a roll within. Opening the mattress was easy – we just placed the roll on the bed and sliced the packaging open carefully with a knife. Do make sure that you place the roll the right way round as it will expand quickly once free of the packaging. You can sleep on the mattress after five to six hours but do bear in mind that it can take a few days for it to fully expand.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Jo Plumridge / Future) (Image credit: Jo Plumridge / Future) (Image credit: Jo Plumridge / Future)

Off-gassing , where organic chemicals and gasses are released from the foam as a mattress expands, is normal and to be expected when buying a mattress in a box. The chemical-like odor that's produced can last several days with some mattresses. However, the AS3 Hybrid had very little smell and this dissipated within a few hours.

Amerisleep AS3 mattress review: Customer reviews

Amerisleep's AS3 mattress has over 6000 reviews on its website, but these are for both the all-foam and hybrid versions. The average rating is 4.8 out of 5 (April 2023).

Customers praise the mattress for its lack of motion transfer, with many noticing how little they were disturbed by a restless partner at night. Another recurring theme is how much customers' aches and pains have been improved, with the AS3 Hybrid being particularly praised for easing back pain.

When it comes to the firmness of the mattress, the AS3 Hybrid really seems to divide opinion. Amongst the many sleepers who find it ‘just right', there are others who say it's too soft or too firm. This mattress seems to divide opinion more strongly than some others on the market. This accounts for most of the negative reviews on the site, with people just not finding the feel of the mattress quite right for their sleeping style.

Customer reviews are, like any review, subjective and what suits one sleeper will not suit all. This is why the trial period of the mattress is so useful, as it gives sleepers a chance to decide if this is the right choice for them.

Should you buy the Amerisleep AS3 mattress?

We think this is a fantastic mattress for light and average weight side sleepers in particular, who should really enjoy the soft yet supportive feel of the Bio-Pur foam. The mattress offers excellent pressure relief at the hips and shoulders, allowing sleepers to feel the foam contouring around these areas. Back sleepers of a light and average build should also enjoy the feel of this mattress, with many customers reporting an improvement in back pain.

This isn't the best choice for heavier people or those who sleep on their front. These sleepers may find that they sink too far into the mattress for adequate spinal support and could feel as if they're sleeping on the coils instead.

(Image credit: Jo Plumridge / Future)

Motion isolation and edge support are both excellent on the AS3 Hybrid. If you share your bed with a restless partner or are a light sleeper, you're unlikely to be disturbed by the AS3 as the Bio-Pur foam absorbs motion successfully. The Bio-Pur foam also does a great job of temperature regulation.

If you're a stomach sleeper, consider the WinkBed where you can choose a firmer option for spinal support. Saatva's Classic mattress will suit heavier sleepers as you can choose a firmer finish for more support, whilst still getting the benefits of a hybrid mattress.

Amerisleep AS3 mattress review: Alternatives to consider

(opens in new tab) Helix Midnight Mattress (opens in new tab)

If you're a side sleeper but can't quite stretch to the price tag of the Amerisleep, the Helix is a great alternative. It's our top choice for side sleepers, providing excellent pressure relief at the shoulders and hips. In our tests we also found it delivered good temperature regulation, but the edge support is a little lacking. Read more in our Helix Midnight mattress review .

(opens in new tab) Saatva Classic mattress (opens in new tab)

Not a fan of contouring foam? The Saatva Classic is a luxurious innerspring hybrid with a plush pillow-top and a double layer of coils. You can choose from three firmness levels and two heights, plus it offers excellent pressure relief. Motion transfer is a little more pronounced though, so it might not be the best choice if you share the bed with a very restless partner. Read more in our Saatva Classic mattress review .