Saatva's Cyber Monday sale 2024 is live: The best deals for the cheapest prices

The Saatva Cyber Monday sale is live today and there are deals available on all Saatva mattresses, as well as luxury bedding and mattress pads. The best deal for most people is our exclusive discount that helps you save $400 on the Saatva Classic mattress at Saatva.

The Classic is the brand's flagship luxury innerspring hybrid and the best mattress I've tested this year. A queen size Classic is on sale for $1,695 (was $2,095) this Cyber Monday, which matches the price I saw during Black Friday (a return to the cheapest price of the year).

Our exclusive $400 discount link will save you up to $200 more on Saatva mattresses worth $1,000 to $3,499. But if you're buying a Saatva mattress worth over $4,500 then the brand's general sale is the best option for you. There you can save $500 on Saatva mattresses worth $4,500+ (so an extra $100 off) or $600 off when you buy an adjustable bed too. All Saatva mattresses come with a year's sleep trial, free White Glove Delivery, and a lifetime warranty.

Save $400 on mattresses worth $1,000-$4,499 at Saatva

Our exclusive discount saves you up to $200 more on Saatva's more affordable mattresses compared to what you'll save in the general sale. This is the best deal for anyone buying the Saatva Classic especially in a twin size, as that normally has a maximum discount of $200 compared to $400 with this Cyber Monday sale offer.

Save up to $600 on mattresses worth $4,500+ at Saatva

If you're buying one of the most expensive Saatva mattresses this Cyber Monday, I actually recommend shopping the general Saatva mattress sale as this will have the biggest discount of up to $500 off mattresses worth $4,500 or more, or up to $600 off when you buy an adjustable bed too.

Saatva Cyber Monday sale: Today's best deals

Saatva Classic mattress: from $2,095 $1,695 at Saatva

I rate the Saatva Classic as this year's best hybrid mattress. It comes in three firmness levels and two heights so can be closely tailored to suit your sleep needs. The only people I don't recommend it to are couples with a combined weight of over 600lbs (we instead recommend The DreamCloud Hybrid with a max capacity of 1,000lbs, on sale for $665 in a queen size at DreamCloud). I awarded the Classic a score of 5 out of 5 stars in my Saatva Classic mattress review and reported that it has excellent pressure relief and lower back support. A queen costs $1,695 (was $2,095) in the Cyber Monday sale, matching Black Friday prices.

Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress: from $1,295 $895 at Saatva

This is the cheapest Saatva mattress in this year's Cyber Monday sale, with $400 off all sizes. This is the best time to buy the twin or twin XL Memory Foam Hybrid in particular as outside of major holiday sales we normally only see $200 off those sizes. The Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid is a better option than the Classic above if you have a smaller budget (a queen costs $1,445 this Cyber Monday), and also if you prefer more of a contouring body-hug feel (the Classic keeps you on top of the mattress).

Should you buy a Saatva in the Cyber Monday sales?

I know from tracking previous Saatva Cyber Monday sales that it's the last chance to save $400 on all sizes of the brand's more affordable models, including the Saatva Classic, the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid, and the Saatva Latex Hybrid. The only way to access this saving is through our exclusive $400 off at Saatva discount link - without it you can only save $200 on the cheaper twin and twin XL mattresses.

I don't recommend using our exclusive link if you're buying a Saatva mattress worth $4,500 or more though, as you can save $500 (an extra $100) by shopping in the main Saatva mattress sale. Buying an adjustable bed too? You can save $600 on the largest size of the Saatva Solaire when purchasing it with an adjustable bed.