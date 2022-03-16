Nolah Evolution 15 mattress review 2022

The Nolah Evolution 15 luxury firm mattress is a top-class hybrid that provides excellent support for back and stomach sleepers. It's particularly good at isolating motion, making it a great choice for couples. However, the high-tech cooling materials fell short for some of our warmer-sleeping testers.

Nolah Evolution 15 Mattress: Review in brief

The Nolah Evolution 15" is a luxury hybrid mattress, and the top-tier option from Denver-based company Nolah Sleep. Since its release in 2020, it’s become Nolah's best-selling and highest-rated mattress, with an average of 4.9 out of 5 stars from over 400 user reviews on the company’s site.

There are three different firmness options to choose between: plush (soft), luxury firm (medium-firm) and firm. We slept on the popular luxury firm version for two weeks to test how well the Nolah Evolution 15" stands up against the competition in our best mattress guide.

Mattress at a glance Best for: back support, couples

Type: hybrid mattress

Firmness: soft, medium firm, firm

Materials: foam and innersprings

Depth: 15 inches

Weight: 70-139lbs

Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king

The first thing we noticed when we sat on it was how cool this mattress in a box felt. The top layer is made with phase-changing ArcticTex fibers, which are designed to absorb and release heat, giving it that cool-to-the-touch feeling. The quilted Euro topper also has 2 inches of cooling foam, a 2-inch heat escape border gusset, and a 2-inch layer of proprietary graphite-infused memory foam - all of which aim to draw heat away from the body.

However, while most nights we found the Nolah's advanced cooling tech did its job and kept us comfortable, we still woke up sweating a few times. As a result, we wouldn’t recommend the Evolution 15 for hot sleepers - it hasn’t made it into our best cooling mattress guide.

The luxury-firm Nolah Evolution 15" mattress is best-suited to back and stomach sleepers of average build. We found back support to be very good, and felt particularly well supported in the lumbar area. For us, it was a little too firm for side sleeping, although once again we felt well supported. We’d recommend the plush version, instead, for side sleepers and underweight individuals who need more give. Heavier bodies, meanwhile, should opt for the firmest version to prevent sinking in too deeply.

Where this mattress really stood out was its excellent motion isolation, which makes it a fine choice for couples with varying schedules and/or a restless partner. However, if you tend to gravitate toward the edge of the bed, you’ll notice a lack of sufficient edge support – at least for the luxury firm model.

You can try the Nolah Evolution risk-free for 120 nights. If you want to exchange it for a firmer or softer mattress, or send it back outright, you can do so after the first 30 days. You'll receive a refund, minus a $99 gas and labor fee. And if you decide to keep your Nolah mattress, it'll be covered by a limited lifetime warranty.

Nolah Evolution 15 Mattress: materials

(Image credit: Nolah Sleep)

The Nolah Evolution 15" Mattress consists of seven layers. The top half of the bed is designed to provide proper airflow and temperature regulation, while the bottom half focuses on support and stability.

The top cover is made from phase-changing ArcticTex fibers that absorb and release heat, giving it a cool-to-the-touch sensation. It's spot-clean only, so we recommend picking up one of the best mattress covers to keep it as pristine as possible.

Directly beneath the cooling cover is a quilted Euro topper with two inches of cooling foam surrounded by a 2in heat escape gusset. Rounding out the cooling half of the Nolah Evolution mattress is a 2in layer of proprietary AirFoamICE graphite-infused foam to dissipate heat so it doesn't stay trapped inside the mattress.

The support half of the Nolah Evolution 15" kicks off with two inches of high-resilience foam followed by an inch of high-density transition foam. Those layers lead into the HDMax TriZone support coil system, featuring individually-wrapped 8in coils divided into three zones for targeted pressure relief, including the lumbar region.

Everything rests upon an eco-friendly foundation layer constructed from plant fibers. Surrounding the Nolah Evolution mattress is full-height embroidered border fabric with side carrying handles plus a nonskid backing to help keep the bed in place.

Nolah Evolution 15 Mattress: Price and deals

Fairly priced mid-range mattress

Usually sold with a discount and two free pillows

$99 fee if you return it during the 120-night trial

The Nolah Evolution 15" mattress is the company's luxury model. At full price, a queen size costs $2,299, and a king goes for $2,499. The retail price for a twin bed is $1,599.

Despite being Nolah's priciest mattress, the Evolution 15" is also the most popular among customers – and frequent promotions likely aid with this. Nolah almost permanently cuts $600 to $700 off the list price of its Evolution 15" mattress and includes a pair of its Squishy Pillows (valued at $178) for free.

Here's the 'official' pricing for the Nolah Evolution 15":

Twin : $1,599 (usually sold at $999)

: $1,599 (usually sold at $999) Twin XL : $1,799 (usually sold at $1,199)

: $1,799 (usually sold at $1,199) Full : $2,099 (usually sold at $1,399)

: $2,099 (usually sold at $1,399) Queen : $2,299 (usually sold at $1,599)

: $2,299 (usually sold at $1,599) King : $2,499 (usually sold at $1,799)

: $2,499 (usually sold at $1,799) Cal King: $2,499 (usually sold at $1,799)

A 120-night sleep trial is included along with a limited lifetime warranty. If you decide to return the Nolah mattress before the trial period is up, note that you'll be on the hook for a $99 pickup fee. (Most competing brands still offer free returns.)

Nolah Evolution 15: Firmness and comfort

(Image credit: Future)

Comes in three firmness levels: plush, luxury firm and firm

We tested the luxury firm, with a firmness rating of 7 out of 10

Average-sized back and front sleepers felt the most comfortable

The Nolah Evolution 15" Mattress comes in three firmness levels: plush, luxury firm and firm. We slept on a luxury firm mattress, which we've rated a 7 out of 10 on the firmness scale, with 10 being the firmest. That's within range of Nolah's self-assessment of 6-7 for its luxury firm mattress. (Meanwhile, Nolah rates the plush version a 5 and the firm version a 7-8 on the firmness scale.)

Firmness and comfort are subjective – and that's greatly reflected in our testers' experiences with the luxury firm Nolah Evolution 15" Mattress. Our group consists of individuals with varying builds and sleep preferences, and this luxury firm Nolah bed hit the mark for roughly half of us.

Those of us who find the Nolah Evolution 15" Mattress comfortable are back or stomach sleepers of average size (140lbs - 200lbs). When laying on our backs the targeted lumbar support was obvious, while our hips and spine remained properly aligned when we rolled onto our stomachs.

(Image credit: Future)

Our average-sized side sleepers, however, needed time to adjust to the Nolah mattress. There wasn't as much support for us in this position at first, particularly in the shoulders and hips. However, after about a week we started to feel the mattress give slightly in those areas when on our side – albeit it's still firmer than we'd like. The softer Nolah Original 10" Mattress, named one of the best mattresses for side sleepers, might be more our speed here.

Meanwhile, our lightweight stomach sleeper (130lbs and below) found it too firm, although she acknowledged that her neck and shoulders felt well-supported. As for our heaviest back sleeper (220lbs and above), the luxury firm Nolah Evolution 15" Mattress sank way too much for him to get cozy.

And thus is the reason why Nolah offers multiple levels of firmness for its Evolution 15" mattress. We're inclined to say that our lightweight sleeper would possibly find more relief with the plush mattress, and our heavyweight sleeper might find the support he needs with the firmest model.

Nolah Evolution: Performance

Low motion transfer makes it a great choice for co-sleepers

Has a subtle cooling effect but we still slept warm at times

Luxury firm edge support could be better

We reviewed and slept on a twin-size luxury firm Nolah Evolution 15" Mattress for 14 days – which falls short of our standard 21-day testing period and the 30-day adjustment period Nolah recommends. However, we still performed all necessary tests in major areas of performance: pressure relief, motion isolation, temperature regulation, edge support and durability. We also rated the ease of set-up.

In addition to our own experiences, we've combed through hundreds of user reviews from verified Nolah customers to provide a comprehensive picture of what it's like to sleep on the Nolah Evolution 15" Mattress.

Here's what we discovered during our two-week review period...

Set-up

(Image credit: Future)

Score: 3.5/5

A twin-size Nolah Evolution 15" Mattress weighs 70lbs. I needed some help with carrying it up the stairs and removing it from the box. If you buy a queen (110lbs) or king (139lbs), definitely ask a friend or family member to assist you with set-up – especially since it's quite bulky once unfurled.

Alternatively, you can pay $225 for white glove service, which includes set-up for your new Nolah mattress plus removal of your old bed. (If you need help with just set-up or removal, it'll cost $125.)

The Nolah Evolution 15" comes with an instruction sheet plus a collection of Nolah 'swag' in the form of stickers. An ergonomic pocket blade would have been nice - and useful - to include, but fortunately we had plenty of those on hand from past mattress tests.

The Nolah mattress inflated right after we unrolled it and unwrapped its vacuum-sealed plastic cover. It doesn't take much time at all for it to achieve its intended firmness, so you can sleep on the Nolah Evolution 15" Mattress right away.

Off-gassing

Score: 3.5/5

The Nolah's foam layers are CertiPUR-US-certified. In other words, they're made without ozone-depleting materials and are low in the volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions that yield an unpleasant (but otherwise harmless) 'chemical' scent.

The Nolah Evolution 15" Mattress emitted an obvious off-gassing smell once we unwrapped it. Fortunately, it was a warm enough afternoon for us to crack open a window, which helped dissipate the scent by the time we were ready for bed hours later. Beyond that point, we didn't detect an obvious odor.

Read more: what is mattress off-gassing

Pressure relief

(Image credit: Future)

Score: 4/5

The luxury firm Nolah Evolution is a 15-inch tall, medium firm-to-firm hybrid mattress. To test its pressure relief we placed a 56lb weight in the middle of the bed. The mattress supported the weight with minimal give, and showed no obvious indentation once we removed it.

The Nolah features an 8in layer of HDMax Tri-Zone coils for pressure relief in key areas – shoulders and neck, lower back, and hips and legs. There's also a 2in layer of high-resilience foam for full-body support, along with two inches of graphite-infused foam that relieves joint pressure whilst wicking away heat.

Nolah says its luxury firm Evolution 15" mattress is most popular with back sleepers – and our experience corroborates that claim. Most of our back sleepers felt well-supported, especially in the lumbar area. Similarly, several of our stomach sleepers found the Nolah had the right blend of give and firmness, enough that they didn't feel inclined to place a pillow underneath their pelvis to improve alignment.

Our side sleepers had to adjust to the Nolah Evolution 15" Mattress, as it was initially too firm along the hips and shoulders. Over time, however, it gradually conformed to those areas to provide better pressure relief.

An advantage of the Nolah Evolution 15" Mattress is the ability for sleepers to select their desired firmness. That makes it easier to tailor the bed to your body type and sleep preferences without having to rely on a separate mattress topper or extra pillows to improve your experience.

Underweight and petite sleepers, along with side sleepers of small and average stature, may want to opt for the plush version of the Nolah Evolution if they like their mattress to have a sufficient amount of give. Overweight and tall individuals, meanwhile, should go with the firm option for sufficient support without sinking too deep into the mattress.

Motion transfer

(Image credit: Future)

Score: 5/5

A twin mattress is really only designed for one person to sleep on comfortably, so to test the motion transfer of the Nolah Evolution 15" Mattress we performed a few drop tests.

We dropped a 10lb weight approximately 25in away from an empty wine glass at 4in, 8in and 12in heights. This simulates three scenarios: a partner tossing-and-turning, a partner getting in or out of bed, and a partner jumping in or out of bed.

When we dropped the 10lb weight from 4in high, the wine glass hardly moved – which bodes well if your co-sleeper is restless, as you're unlikely to wake up from their movements in the middle of the night.

The wine glass remained steady when the weight fell from a 8in high, and barely jiggled after the 12in drop. That means if you and your partner operate on different sleep schedules, the chances of one of you disrupting the other are very low.

Based on our tests, we're confident in recommending the Nolah Evolution 15" Mattress for couples thanks to its superb motion isolation.

Temperature regulation

(Image credit: Future)

Score: 3.5/5

The Nolah Evolution 15" Mattress is packed with cooling tech. The first thing our testers noticed was how cool the Nolah mattress felt against our skin. The ArcticTex top cover quickly traps and releases heat, giving it that cool-to-the-touch feeling.

There's also a quilted Euro topper with 2in of cooling foam and a 2in heat escape border gusset, as well as two inches of Nolah's proprietary AirFoamICE graphite-infused memory foam. Together, these cooling components are designed to draw away body heat and disperse it from the mattress. However, in practice, it fell short of its high expectations in this category for us.

For the most part, we were comfortable sleeping on the Nolah, but there were a few nights when we felt a little warmer than we'd liked. Now, we're currently in the midst of changing seasons, which means mother nature has been vacillating between spring-like days and bitter cold nights. But that didn't seem to matter, as our hot sleepers still broke a slight sweat, even when when wind chills hit single digits.

If temperature regulation is a priority for you, we recommend the comparatively-priced Nectar Premier Copper instead. Despite being a full-foam mattress, it's among the coolest and most supportive beds we've slept on.

Edge support

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Future)

Score: 3/5

To test the edge support of the luxury firm Nolah Evolution 15" Mattress, we placed a 56lb weight on the edge of the mattress in the middle of the perimeter. The mattress compressed about three inches – from 15in to 12in – but more importantly, we had to prevent the weight from rolling off the bed.

When it came to human beings, the edge support of the Nolah mattress was only a hair better. Several of our testers didn't feel all that stable when they sat on the edge of the bed, which made them wonder what could happen if they rolled toward the edge while they slept.

While we sat on the corner of the bed to put on our shoes, the Nolah provided middling support. We didn't feel like we'd fall off right away, but we did sink low enough to wonder if (or when) we would.

The Nolah Evolution's edge support not the worst we've experienced, but for a hybrid luxury mattress such as this one, we were hoping for better results here. Although we've yet to test it ourselves, we imagine the firmest version of the Nolah Evolutiion 15" Mattress has better edge support than its softer counterparts.

Meanwhile, we highly recommend the Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress if you're looking for a bed with superior edge support.

Durability

(Image credit: Future)

Score: 4.5/5

Regardless of how they felt when they slept on it, all of our testers unanimously agree that the Nolah Evolution 15" Mattress is a sturdy, well-made bed. On average, hybrid mattresses can last 7 to 10 years. Given that Nolah offers a lifetime warranty with its Evolution mattress, it's confident that customers can get as much as 25 years of use out of it.

Of course, taking proper care of your mattress will expand its lifespan significantly. Knowing how to clean a mattress without damaging the material will go a long way in keeping your bed sleep-ready for many years.

Nolah Evolution 15 Mattress: User reviews

An individual's build, preferred sleeping position, ideal temperature and lingering aches and pains can influence their experience with a mattress. Our sleepers tested the performance of the Nolah Evolution 15" Mattress and gave their feedback, but we are but a small sample group.

To provide you with a well-rounded perspective of the Evolution hybrid mattress, we've analyzed a range of outside reviews from verified Nolah customers.

As of February 2022, the Nolah Evolution 15" Mattress has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars from approximately 400 reviews, making it the brand's highest-rated mattress. A bulk of 5-star reviews come from sleepers of all types who claim to no longer suffer from hip and back pain. There's also a lot of praise for Nolah's customer support staff, which satisfied customers say is timely and helpful.

The minuscule amount of non-5-star accounts for the Nolah Evolution mattress are hardly incendiary. Any issues regarding this bed are related to individual sleep needs not being met rather than the integrity of the mattress itself.

Should you buy the Nolah Evolution?

(Image credit: Nolah Sleep)

Since we tested the luxury firm Nolah Evolution 15" Mattress, we're best suited to give our recommendations for this particular model.

Most back and stomach sleepers are bound to find this version of the Nolah Evolution to be comfortable. Side sleepers, on the other hand, may think it's too firm around the shoulders and hips, but the mattress will gradually give in those areas after a couple of weeks.

Co-sleepers with varying schedules or a restless partner will appreciate the minimal motion transfer of the luxury firm Nolah Evolution 15" Mattress. However, anyone who is prone to rolling towards the edge of the bed may be in for a rude awakening as the edge support isn't quite up to standard for a luxury mattress.

The Nolah Evolution 15 feels cool to the touch, and its ample temperature-regulating technology should keep most sleepers comfortable throughout the night. Unfortunately, our hot sleepers found this element of the mattress to be inconsistent, but on the other hand, our sweaty nights were easily outnumbered by the temperate ones.

Fortunately, Nolah understands that sleepers have varying needs, which is why its Evolution 15" mattress comes in three firmness levels. Petite sleepers – along with most side sleepers – may want to consider the plusher version of this mattress, while heavy sleepers should choose the firmest option for the most support.

Nolah Evolution 15 Mattress: competitors

1. Nectar Premier Copper Mattress

(Image credit: Nectar)

Type: Foam mattress

Firmness: 6.5 out of 10 (10 is firmest)

Materials: Memory foam

Height: 14 inches

MSRP: $1,2999 - $1,999

Trial/Warranty: 365 nights/lifetime

The Nectar Premier Copper is a full-foam mattress that's among the most supportive our side sleeping testers have ever experienced. While memory foam mattresses have a reputation for retaining heat, the Premier Copper's 4in layer of temperature-regulating gel memory foam and copper/polyethylene top cover helps Nectar buck that trend, as it's very good at wicking away body heat.

At a cost that's comparable to the Nolah Evolution, the Nectar Premier Copper offers a much more generous 365-night trial so customers can test the mattress throughout the seasons. Nectar also likes to run regular promotions, which often include hundreds of dollars worth of bedding for free with purchase.

Choose it if: you're a side sleeper who wants a year-long trial period

Avoid it if: you're a back sleeper and/or don't like soft full-foam beds

2. Cocoon by Sealy Chill Hybrid Cooling Mattress

(Image credit: Cocoon by Sealy)

Type: Hybrid mattress

Firmness: 6 out of 10 (10 is firmest)

Materials: Memory foam and coils

Height: 12 inches

MSRP: $1,139 - $1,999

Trial/Warranty: 100 nights/10 years



The Cocoon by Sealy Chill Hybrid is the best budget cooling mattress on the market. Right now, you can buy a queen-sized Cocoon by Sealy Chill Hybrid Mattress on sale with a free set of sheets and two pillows included for only $1,099. That's only $100 more than a twin-sized Nolah Evolution 15" mattress.

Now, you'll be relinquishing the ability to select your desired firmness here, but this medium-firm mattress should suit combination sleepers and couples looking for a bed with good motion transfer. This 12-inch mattress also features a cooling phase-change top cover, 8in fabric-encased coils and two layers of pressure-relieving memory foam for full-body support. A 100-night trial applies, with free return shipping if you're not satisfied.



Choose it if: you want sufficient cooling at an affordable price

Avoid it if: you're a dominant side or stomach sleeper

3. Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Hybrid Mattress

(Image credit: Brooklyn Bedding)

Type: Hybrid mattress

Firmness: 2-8 out of 10 (10 is firmest)

Materials: Memory foam and coils

Height: 13.5 inches

MSRP: $999 - $2,199

Trial/Warranty: 120 nights/10 years

The Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Hybrid follows Nolah's philosophy of providing sleepers with a choice of firmness for their comfort level. It's available in soft, medium, or firm; a handy guide on Brooklyn Bedding's website will help you choose the right feel for your build and sleep preferences.

Customer reviews sing the praises of this bed's cooling properties, aided by Brooklyn Bedding's proprietary TitanCool foam infused with cooling gel beads that liquify and adapt to your environment and body temperature. Motion isolation here is weak, so solo sleepers may have more luck with this mattress. A 120-night risk-free trial applies, with free exchanges and returns if you need to send it back.

Choose it if: you're a solo sleeper who wants a choice of firmness

Avoid it if: you're a co-sleeper who needs decent motion isolation