DreamCloud coupons for June 2022
FAQs
What are DreamCloud promo codes?
DreamCloud promo codes are hidden vouchers that can help lower the price of items sold at DreamCloud. When available, DreamCloud coupon codes can be entered from the shopping cart page. Upon entering your coupon code, the discounted price is reflected in the subtotal. The coupons can stack with DreamCloud mattress sales.
Does DreamCloud offer free shipping?
DreamCloud offers free shipping on all orders within the contiguous United States. In addition, the company offers white glove delivery at an additional cost. White Glove delivery is only available on orders placed direct from the DreamCloud website or via telephone.
What is DreamCloud's return policy?
All DreamCloud mattresses come with a 365-night trial and lifetime warranty. That means you can test one by sleeping on it for a few weeks, and if it isn't right DreamCloud will collect it free of charge.
What is DreamCloud's Lifetime Warranty?
Like sister brand Nectar, DreamCloud also offers a "lifetime" warranty, which means they stand behind their product's construction and materials. The warranty covers manufacturing defects, physical flaws that cause the foam material to evidence degradation, split or crack, and deterioration causing the mattress to have a visible indentation greater than one and one half inches. You can read more about the DreamCloud Lifetime Warranty via its website (opens in new tab).
Does DreamCloud offer discounts?
DreamCloud offers military (opens in new tab), first responder (opens in new tab), and healthcare (opens in new tab) discounts. Once verified, you'll receive a DreamCloud coupon code worth 15% off your purchase.
DreamCloud hints and tips
In addition to DreamCloud coupon codes, there are various other ways to save money at DreamCloud.
- DreamCloud offers a 365-night trial on mattresses, so you have loads of time to decide whether it's the perfect mattress for you. If you do want to return it, returns are free of charge. DreamCloud recommends trying it for at least 30 days as studies suggest that it takes around 30 days for you to adjust to a new mattress.
- Sign up for the DreamCloud newsletter to be the first to know about the latest sales and promos.
- DreamCloud has sales throughout the year, these are displayed on the homepage and there's even a handy countdown so you know how long you have left before the sale ends.
- The DreamCould Hybrid Mattress comes with pillows, a sheet set and a mattress protector - amazing value for money!
Which DreamCloud mattress is best?
DreamCloud offers three different mattress styles. They include:
- DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: The five-layer Hybrid is the company's least-expensive mattress. The award winning bed combines the contouring of foam with the bounce and support of individually wrapped coils.
- DreamCloud Premier Hybrid Mattress: The six-layer DreamCloud Premier mattress is designed to ensure reduced motion transfer, which could help you sleep better if you're regularly disturbed by your partner tossing in bed next to you. The materials are more luxurious than the less expensive DreamCloud Mattress too, starting with a Mongolian cashmere-blend cover.
- DreamCloud Premier Rest Hybrid Mattress: The 7-layer DreamCloud Premier Rest is the most expensive model in the brand's range and the one to pick if you want the best materials DreamCloud has to offer. There are seven different layers inside the Premier Rest, including gel memory foam that works in tandem with a spring coil system to disperse body heat and help you sleep cooler.
How to use DreamCloud promo codes
DreamCloud promo codes can be entered while viewing your shopping cart. After adding an item(s) to your shopping cart, proceed to the view shopping cart page. Below the order summary (located on the right), you'll see a field labeled "Enter Coupon Code." Manually enter your coupon, click on the "Apply" button, and your discount will be immediately shown. Most of the time, a coupon is automatically entered for you as DreamCloud tends to offer daily sales and discounts.
As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
Rate DreamCloud Coupons
About DreamCloud
DreamCloud is a mattress brand that falls under the Resident umbrella. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, DreamCloud holds a spot in our best mattress guide, alongside sister brand Nectar. The mattress brand makes three mattresses, all of which are hybrid beds that include both memory foam and innersprings. The mattresses include the entry-level DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress, the DreamCloud Premier Hybrid Mattress, and the DreamCloud Premier Rest Hybrid Mattress.
Written by
As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.