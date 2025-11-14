<figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="6320be7f-8f18-4489-83c8-9456a39fbcc7"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="u9ypZPZr9j5oHBBdnhMgWj" name="Early BF 50% off" alt="Black Friday" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/u9ypZPZr9j5oHBBdnhMgWj.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Amazon)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="7ec8efbd-f624-4e62-a964-a49eb9c0f349">Black Friday is officially here! Ok, well maybe not <em>quite</em> yet &mdash; but the deals have certainly arrived. That's right! You don't need to wait until November 28 to shop incredible discounts. Major retailer across the board have already started rolling out the savings.</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">I'm Olivia and I'm a deals writer here at Tom's Guide. Whether you're getting a head start on holiday shopping or you're hoping to grab some deals on fresh apparel or the latest tech, consider me your own personal shopper. I'll be updating this live blog with the absolute best deals I've seen. So, get ready to shop til you drop!</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>