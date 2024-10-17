Tempur-Pedic Black Friday mattress sale 2024: What to expect

This year's Tempur-Pedic Black Friday mattress sale starts in November and we predict big price drops on the Tempur-Essential and Tempur-Adapt mattresses. But if you can't wait for Black Friday and want to buy a Tempur-Pedic mattress now, you can save up to $2,999 on past-season cooling beds at Tempur-Pedic, including the ProBreeze and LuxeBreeze. These are ideal for hot sleepers with back or joint pain. All sales are final on these models, so no returns or sleep trials. You do get free mattress installation and a 10-year warranty though.

If you crave the body-hugging comfort of memory foam, we think Tempur-Pedic is one of the best mattresses you can buy. These are expensive beds though, so for smaller budgets we recommend a Tempur mattress topper instead – it will give you a similar level of pressure relief and contouring comfort for much less.

The best Tempur-Pedic mattress sales with the biggest price cuts of 30% or more only happen a few times a year, including the Black Friday sales. Here we're sharing what type of deals you can expect from Tempur-Pedic in this year's Black Friday mattress deals, along with our take on the deals we're seeing right now.

Tempur-Pedic Black Friday sale 2024: Top 3 early deals

1. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Breeze ProBreeze Medium Hybrid: was from $3,999 $2,799 at Tempur-Pedic

The previous-gen Tempur-Breeze is 30% off as a part of Tempur-Pedic's Close-Out Sale. The only ProBreeze model available is the medium hybrid, which will make for a more responsive, breathable surface. Right now, all sizes are in stock, with a queen going for $3,149 (was $4,499) – but don't wait too long, as stock is sure to vanish quickly. All sales are final, so there's no trial period or returns. However, you do still get a 10-year warranty as well as free mattress installation and old mattress removal. Benefits: 10-year warranty | Free white glove delivery

2. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Breeze LuxeBreeze: was from $4,999 $3,499 at Tempur-Pedic

A step up from the ProBreeze, the LuxeBreeze features a ventilated TEMPUR-APR support layer for extra cooling and pressure relief. As of this writing, it's available in soft or firm, and all sizes are in stock, as well – but there's no telling how long that'll be the case. A queen-size goes for $3,849 after 30% off (was $5,499). You'll get a 10-year warranty with purchase, but just know that all sales are final here. Benefits: 10-year warranty | Free white glove delivery

3. Tempur-Pedic Cloud mattress topper: was from $229 $137 at Temur-Pedic

The Tempur-Pedic Cloud Mattress Topper is Tempur-Pedic's most affordable bed topper. Standing at 2" tall, the Tempur-Cloud is a shorter, softer version of the Tempur-Adapt Topper, which is our pick for the best mattress topper overall. Like the Tepur-Adapt (and Tempur-Pedic mattresses), the Tempur-Cloud uses Tempur Material for body-hugging comfort. There's currently a 40% deal on the Cloud, bringing a queen down to $155 (was $259). Note that Tempur-Pedic doesn't accept returns for its toppers. Benefits: 10-year warranty | Free shipping

Does Tempur-Pedic have a Black Friday sale?

Tempur-Pedic isn't as active as other sleep brands when it comes to discounts, but it does host a Black Friday sales event every year. Last year, it ran from November 7 until December 5. Offers included 30% off the Tempur-Cloud mattress-in-a-box, $200 off Tempur-Adapt and ProAdapt mattresses, and $300 off the LuxeAdapt, ProBreeze, and LuxeBreeze mattresses. There was also 40% off the Tempur-Adapt Topper and up to $2,300 off closeout cooling beds.

We reckon we'll see much of the same from Tempur-Pedic for its 2024 Black Friday sales. When it comes to its current lineup of mattresses, the brand isn't as generous with its discounts. You'll find the biggest savings on Tempur-Pedic's closeout models, but stock can vary and returns aren't allowed.

One thing that will be different about this year's Tempur-Pedic Black Friday sales will be the inclusion of the ActiveBreeze with ProSmart Air Base. It was recently $700 off for Labor Day – and that discount will likely return for Black Friday.

Is Black Friday a good time to buy a Tempur mattress?

Yes, Black Friday is one of the best times to buy a Tempur-Pedic mattress. Outside of major holidays, Tempur-Pedic sells its current mattress lineup at full price. You may see the occasional promo for $300 worth of free bed accessories, but money-off discounts are usually reserved for Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and other major sale events like Presidents' Day and Memorial Day.

Regardless of the time of year, Tempur-Pedic usually cuts up to $300 off its Adapt and Breeze collections and shaves 30% off its boxed Cloud mattress. It may also include the $300 in free accessories for even stronger savings.

Where to find good Tempur-Pedic Black Friday deals

Tempur-Pedic partners with a lot of major third-party vendors including Amazon, Mattress Firm, Pottery Barn, Raymour & Flanigan, and Wayfair among many others.

However, for the best Tempur-Pedic Black Friday deals, you'll want to buy directly from the brand as those stores will more or less be following Tempur's lead. (Plus, you'll have the highest quality of aftercare when buying straight from the brand.)

However, if Tempur-Pedic happens to sell out of the mattress you want, you'll be able to shop elsewhere. Plus, there's always a chance of a competing sale offering a lower price, even if it is rare.

How to choose a Tempur-Pedic mattress

The main Tempur-Pedic lineup consists of the Tempur-Cloud, the Tempur-Adapt, and Tempur-Breeze, and the ActiveBreeze. Here's a brief rundown of what sets them apart:

Tempur-Cloud: The most affordable option, the Tempur-Cloud is a bed-in-a-box with a medium feel that should suit side and back sleepers. Also available as a hybrid for firmer support.

The most affordable option, the Tempur-Cloud is a bed-in-a-box with a medium feel that should suit side and back sleepers. Also available as a hybrid for firmer support. Tempur-Adapt: The best memory foam mattress we've tested for pressure relief. There are three versions: Adapt (Medium or Medium Hybrid), ProAdapt (Soft, Medium, Firm, or Medium Hybrid), and LuxeAdapt (Soft or Firm).

The best memory foam mattress we've tested for pressure relief. There are three versions: (Medium or Medium Hybrid), (Soft, Medium, Firm, or Medium Hybrid), and (Soft or Firm). Tempur-Breeze: Tempur-Pedic's cooling line is available in the PRObreeze (Medium, Medium Hybrid) and LUXEbreeze (Soft, Firm), with the latter promising up to 10° cooler sleep.

Tempur-Pedic's cooling line is available in the (Medium, Medium Hybrid) and (Soft, Firm), with the latter promising up to 10° cooler sleep. ActiveBreeze: This medium hybrid has an adjustable smart base fitted with fans for heating and cooling plus an AI-powered sleep tracker that monitors your stats. It's very expensive, with a starting price of $9,298 for a twin long.

How much should you pay for a Tempur-Pedic mattress in the Black Friday sales?

You're not going to save a whole lot of money on a Tempur-Pedic mattress unless you go the closeout route, but if you'd feel more comfortable having a trial period, then you'll want to stick to the main lineup. The typical discounts range from $200 to $300 off for the Adapt and Breeze series, $700 off for the ActiveBreeze with ProSmart Air Base, and 30% off the Tempur-Cloud mattress-in-a-box.

Bottom line: Black Friday is one of the few times of year you shouldn't be paying full price for a Tempur-Pedic mattress.