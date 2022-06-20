Casper promo codes for June 2022
FAQs
What are Casper promo codes?
Casper promo codes help you save on Casper Sleep products, whether it's a whole new mattress or a new set of sheets. These codes take either dollar amounts or percentages off the cost of your purchase (where applicable.) When you have a Casper promo code you'd like to use, you'll have to type it into a promo code box during the checkout process. Then, the discount will be applied to your final total.
Where can I find Casper promo codes that work?
Casper is known to offer sales and discounts throughout the year, so you don't have to look too far if you want to save. As well as checking out our promo codes page, look at the Casper sale homepage on their website (opens in new tab) to see what discounts are currently available. Plus, make sure to follow our Casper mattress sales coverage for more deals.
Does Casper offer free shipping on orders?
Casper does offer free shipping (opens in new tab) with UPS to the United States and Canada. There are shipping charges to Alaska, Hawaii, and Northern Canada (Yukon, Northwest, and Nunavut territories). When you order a mattress or furniture, you can choose Casper's in-home delivery and set-up service (opens in new tab) for $199. This service includes the removal of your old mattress.
Does Casper offer a trial on its products?
When you purchase a mattress from Casper, you qualify for a free 100-night trial. Casper recommends trying your mattress for at least 30 days as it takes around 30 days for your body to adjust to a new mattress. If you find that the mattress isn't right for you during the 100-night trial, you can return it. Once you've requested it to be returned, a member of the Casper team will pick up the mattress and return it free of charge. Not sure which mattress to get, make sure to check out our Casper Wave Hybrid Snow mattress review.
Furniture and soft furnishings get a 30-night trial and you can return your products for free during that time period.
Does Casper offer a student discount?
Students can enjoy a 20% discount on mattresses over $1000 and 10% off soft goods at Casper. To claim the discount, students must register and verify their student discount on the Student Beans website.
What is the Casper refer a friend scheme?
If you refer a friend (opens in new tab) to Casper, you'll receive a $100 Amazon Gift Card when they make a mattress purchase using your referral link. Your friend will also receive a 20% discount on their mattress with the referral link - it's a win-win!
Does Casper offer a warranty?
You'll be happy to hear that Casper products do come with a warranty (opens in new tab). Mattresses have a 10-year warranty, mattress toppers have a 5-year warranty and soft furnishings have a 1-year warranty.
Casper hints and tips
In addition to Casper coupon codes, there are various other ways to save money on Casper Sleep products.
- Never pay full price: Most sleep retailers, including Casper, offer their biggest discounts only during certain times of the year. Black Friday, holidays like Labor Day and Memorial Day, and January sales are generally the best times of year to buy. If you are able to wait for a sale, then it's definitely worth it if you're making a larger purchase (such as a new mattress).
- Casper sales: Even though the best mattress sales are usually found during retail holidays, there are still plenty of discounts on Casper Sleep products during the rest of the year. Check out the Casper sale section on their official site (opens in new tab) to see if the bedding you need has been discounted.
- Casper bundles: Casper offers bundle discounts on some of their most popular products, which can help you save big if you want to buy multiple items at once. Check out the Casper bundles (opens in new tab) page to see what bundle deals are currently available.
- Check for freebies: Casper will sometimes offer free gifts to sweeten the deal when you buy, such as free pillows or sheets with the purchase of a mattress. Make sure to check if any freebies come with the items you want.
- Check your trial period: Most, but not all, Casper products offer a trial period. Most of Casper's mattresses come with a 30-day guarantee, allowing you to test your mattress out to make sure it's right for you before you commit to your purchase. So, make sure you check when your trial period ends to ensure you don't end up out of pocket on a mattress you don't love.
How to use Casper promo codes
To use a Casper promo code, you'll have to manually type the code into the promo code box during the checkout process.
After you've added the items you want to your cart, click the option that reads "apply promo code", and then type your Casper promo code into the box that appears. Next, click "apply" to apply the promo to your purchase. As long as you've used a valid promo code on an eligible item, the discount will then be applied to the final cost of your purchase.
Millie is a Deals writer at Tom's Guide covering the latest tech news and specializing in deals content and how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices and headphones to games and software. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
About Casper
Casper Sleep is a retailer known for providing over one million customers with high-quality mattresses and bedding, aiming to innovate and revolutionize the sleep industry.The company got their start in 2014, when they began manufacturing and shipping their original mattress-in-a-box to customers. Since then, they've grown their business and now sell everything one needs to get a good nights' sleep, from the best mattress to sheets to bed frames. Four-legged friends can also enjoy enhanced comfort and support every night thanks to Casper's pet bed range.
