When you purchase a mattress from Casper, you qualify for a free 100-night trial. Casper recommends trying your mattress for at least 30 days as it takes around 30 days for your body to adjust to a new mattress. If you find that the mattress isn't right for you during the 100-night trial, you can return it. Once you've requested it to be returned, a member of the Casper team will pick up the mattress and return it free of charge. Not sure which mattress to get, make sure to check out our Casper Wave Hybrid Snow mattress review.

Furniture and soft furnishings get a 30-night trial and you can return your products for free during that time period.