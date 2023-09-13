The Allswell mattress review 2023

The Allswell mattress shines as a budget-friendly hybrid mattress for back and stomach sleepers who crave firmer support, with a starting price of $227. While we'd question its long-term durability, it's still an excellent choice if you want a cheap mattress for occasional use in a guest room, for a college dorm, or as a quick-fix solution if you need a new mattress urgently and have a small budget.

The Allswell mattress review in brief

The Allswell mattress is an entry-level hybrid model made by Walmart as part of its 'affordable luxury for sleep and wellness' range. With a queen size retailing for just $337, The Allswell is aimed squarely at the budget end of the American mattress market. In fact, it's rare that we find a hybrid (springs and memory foam) for such a cheap price, so how good can The Allswell really be compared to the very best mattresses on the market?

To answer that question, we slept on a twin size Allswell Mattress for one month and tested it for comfort, temperature regulation, edge support and ease of setup among other key factors according to our mattress methodology.

The Allswell specs Type: Hybrid

Materials: Foam, springs

Firmness (out of 10): 7 (medium-firm)

Depth: 10"

Trial period: 100 nights

Warranty: 10 years

MSRP: $227 - $397

The majority of our testing panel praised the medium-firm Allswell mattress for its comfort when back and front sleeping. A couple of our participants – a husband and wife – were so impressed with The Allswell's affordability and feel that they decided to purchase one as a replacement for their sagging foam mattress at home.

Pressure relief is minimal, but it should suit anyone who likes to float on top of their mattress rather than sink into it.

Our side-sleeping lead tester had a hard time getting comfy on The Allswell, as she found it too unyielding, especially when it came to not aggravating her lower back pain. If you're lookin for a good mattress for side sleepers, this isn't it because of the lack of give. Nor would we recommend it to anyone with chronic pain. We'd also suggest sleepers over 200lbs find something more robust than The Allswell's basic three-tier build. For context, our testers ranged in weight from 125lbs to 200lbs.

Considering the rock bottom price, The Allswell mattress does an incredible job of absorbing motion so we'd recommend it to couples where one or both are restless sleepers. Temperature regulation is also very good thanks to a copper and graphite gel-infused foam layer designed to wick away heat, plus there's a layer of coils to keep air flowing. Our twin-sized test model had excellent edge support, but long-term Allswell customers claim that this mattress deteriorates quickly with frequent use. As we only tested it for a month, we need to take consumer research into account here too.

Setting up the mattress is simple to do solo if you're dealing with a smaller size; for larger sizes, you'll likely want some help. We also noticed that our mattress had been in storage for a long time before making its way to our doorstep – about a year and a half per the manufacturer's label. This resulted in permanent creases in the top layer. While this didn't affect comfort, it did make the mattress look less inviting.

Allswell Home offers a 100-night trial and a 10-year warranty. Additional services like mattress removal and expedited ground shipping are available for an extra charge. It's rare to find such perks with budget mattresses, so it's nice to know they're available if you need them.

The main takeaway from our experience is that The Allswell works best as a 'right-now' mattress, meaning its ideal for quick replacements and occasional use. However, if you're looking to invest in long-lasting sleep comfort, it's worth browsing the monthly mattress sales for good deals on more durable models. We're approaching a great time of the year for this too with the arrival of the best Black Friday mattress deals this November.

The Allswell mattress review: Price

Allswell's entry-level hybrid retails for $337 in a queen

Has been discounted by up to 25% during past sales

Comes with a 100-night trial plus a 10-year warranty

The Allswell is one of the best cheap mattresses in America, with a queen retailing for $337. While many mattress brands have been steadily increasing their prices throughout the year, Allswell's MSRPs have been trending in the opposite direction. For example, a queen size Allswell mattress sold for $449 in early 2023. Now you can buy one for $337 when in stock.

Here is the current pricing for The Allswell mattress:

Twin: $227

$227 Twin XL: $227

$227 Full: $287

$287 Queen: $337

$337 King: $397

$397 Cal King: $397

At the time of publication, twin, full and queen sizes were out of stock.

The trade-off for such low prices is a lack of significant Allswell sales. However, time your purchase right and you could land a 15% to 25% discount but these are rare and almost always lead to the most popular sizes selling. You may also have to sign up for Allswell Home text updates to get a unique promo code to nab that bigger discount, but you can opt out of those texts at any time.

Free standard shipping is included with the fee, and returns are free within the first 100 nights under the terms of the Allswell Home mattress trial. You can upgrade to expedited shipping or ground shipping with old mattress removal for an additional $80 to $149, respectively. If that cost is outside of your budget, learn how to dispose of a mattress using other methods instead. Allswell Home also provides a 10-year warranty with all of its mattress purchases, including this budget hybrid.

As we mentioned earlier in our review, it's rare to find a hybrid mattress priced so low that also comes with these types of shipping and warranty perks. The Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid mattress comes close with a budget price tag and a 10-year warranty – and if you buy it from Amazon, you're eligible for a full refund within 100 days if you're not satisfied.

The Allswell mattress review: Design

A 10" mattress designed with three layers

Gel-infused memory foam sleeps cool

Reinforced springs along the sides for support

The 10" Allswell mattress features a basic three-tier construction. On top is a half-inch of quilted comfort foam with polyester fiber batting to give it a luxe appearance. However, our test model maintained a rumpled look due to being boxed up for an extended period of time. If this is your experience with The Allswell, know that it's a purely aesthetic issue that you can easily remedy with a good mattress protector, which will safeguard it from stains and allergens too.

The support layer is made up of individually-wrapped spring coils that are reinforced along the sides so you can sit or lie close to the edge without fear of toppling over. Above that is a two-inch layer of copper and charcoal-infused memory foam to wick away body heat as you sleep. (Copper has antimicrobial benefits, as well.)

Allswell uses CertiPUR-certified foams that are free from harmful chemicals and contain low levels of volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Meanwhile, fiberglass is used as a flame retardant, which is standard among most budget mattresses.

The Allswell mattress review: Support & comfort

A medium-firm mattress, rated 7 out of 10

Outstanding support for back, stomach, and combi sleepers

Not ideal for back pain, side sleepers, or those over 200lbs

According to Allswell Home, its mattress has a medium feel (6 out of 10 on the firmness scale). Allswell customers say it skews medium-firm and is more of a 7 out of 10. Our five-person testing panel found it even firmer, with a collective score of 8.5 out of 10. Averaging those three figures, the Allswell rates a solid 7 out of 10 on the firmness scale.

The Allswell scored high marks for support among our testers regardless of size, stature or sleep position. Our back and side sleepers felt their weight was evenly distributed, while our sometimes-stomach sleeper didn't experience a dip in her midsection. As a firmer, bouncier hybrid, our lone combi sleeper was able to transition from one position to another with ease.

How about the Allswell's pressure relief? To test this, we placed a 50lb kettlebell in the center of the mattress. The weight sank about two inches into the surface. For most of our human testers, this translated to a "just right" amount of give along key pressure points that nicely complemented the Allswell's firmer feel.

If you're looking for one of the best mattresses for back pain, should you consider The Allswell? Our lead tester – who struggles with recurring lower back pain – found The Allswell too unyielding, particularly when side sleeping. She did find some relief when lying on her back, but not enough to make a significant difference in her discomfort. While the mattress didn't cause her back pain (that was a pre-existing condition), it didn't help her recent flare-up.

We're also hesitant to recommend The Allswell to anyone over 200lbs, as its three-layer construction is unlikely to offer enough support for heavier bodies. If you need something that can support at least 250lbs per person, head over to our list of the best mattresses for heavy people.

Score: 4 out of 5

The Allswell mattress: Performance

Excellent motion isolation for a budget hybrid

Sleeps cool but not cool enough for chronic overheaters

Very good edge support but that could fade over time

During a four-week testing period between July and August 2023, we had one main mattress reviewer plus four auxiliary testers who also slept on The Allswell mattress. In addition to pressure relief and comfort (see above), we evaluated The Allswell's edge support, motion isolation and temperature regulation. Here's what we discovered during our testing period...

Motion isolation

Since we were testing using a twin mattress, we tested The Allswell's motion isolation by conducting a drop test using a 10lb kettlebell and an empty wine glass. We dropped the weight from six inches above the surface at varying distances from the glass to simulate a partner shifting and getting in or out of bed.

The most noticeable movement from the glass occurred when we dropped the weight four inches away from it, but even that was minimal. The glass was much steadier when we moved the drop points to 12 and 25" away. Meanwhile, the kettlebell had a slight bounce each time it dropped but then quickly settled into the quilted layer. The springs were also silent, with no noticeable creaking sounds.

Our panel was pleasantly surprised by these results. We didn't expect a budget hybrid mattress to be so adept at dampening movement. For proof of how it works in a real-world setting, several reviews on Allswell Home's website praise its excellent motion isolation.

Based on our findings and positive feedback from Allswell Home shoppers, we recommend The Allswell mattress for those who share a bed with a restless partner or someone who operates on a different sleep schedule.

Score: 4.5 out of 5

Temperature regulation

The Allswell isn't a proper cooling bed but the mattress uses a layer of copper and graphite gel-infused memory foam designed to draw away body heat. Plus, the individually-wrapped springs in the support layer boost air circulation further.

At the time we tested The Allswell mattress, temperatures were steadily starting to drop in our area of the Mid-Atlantic. Most nights, we ran the air conditioning unit to maintain a room temperature of around 71F. We covered the mattress with 100% cotton sheets and a mid-weight poly-blend comforter.

Our lead tester woke up dry most mornings, save a couple of days when she battled a slight fever. Even then, she didn't overheat excessively. The rest of the panel found The Allswell comfortable for napping during a balmy August afternoon.

We were diligent in maintaining a comfortable sleep environment, which likely contributed to The Allswell's great performance in this area. Also, our testers felt they were floating on top of the bed rather than sinking into it, which lessened the likelihood of overheating.

If you specifically need a mattress to combat chronic night sweats, we'd recommend spending a little extra to land one of the best cooling mattresses with advanced temperature-regulating tech. Otherwise, we think The Allswell will be sufficient for most people.

Score: 4 out of 5

Edge support

We believe that sufficient edge support should be a standard in any mattress. It's essential for solo sleepers who like to sprawl out or those with mobility issues, as stable edges make it easier to get in and out of bed. How did The Allswell perform here?

The Allswell mattress features reinforced springs along its sides for stable edge support. This allows sleepers to sit on or roll toward the edges without losing balance or falling overboard. It also creates a wider sleep surface for those who like to stretch out.

When we test for edge support, we prefer the sinkage at the edge to be equal to (or less than) the sinkage at the center, where it's ideal for pressure relief. The Allswell met this criteria. When we placed a 50lb kettlebell along the middle perimeter, it sank about two inches, which is the same amount we observed when we dropped the same weight in the middle of the bed.

Our testers felt steady and supported sitting on the edges of The Allswell mattress. A couple of us did notice some visible bulging of the mattress piping where we sat, but that didn't impact our overall comfort. Our lead tester, who tends to roll towards the edge while sleeping, never worried about falling over.

There is a catch: customer reviews claim that the edges do begin to dip over time the more you sit on them. Keep in mind that we're reviewing a just-unboxed Allswell Mattress, so we're experiencing it in its absolute best condition. While the twin Allswell performed better in this category than a number of other brands' mattresses in this size, we're shaving off a few points due to the lack of durability.

Score: 3.5 out of 5

The Allswell mattress review: Delivery and setup

Easy solo setup for a twin – get help for larger sizes

Fully expands in up to 48 hours but feels firm right away

Prone to off-gassing and creases the longer it remains boxed

This mattress-in-a-box arrived at our doorstep, vacuum-sealed and ready for setup. (We unboxed it the evening we got it.) Our twin Allswell Mattress weighed 62lbs, making it manageable for our tester to handle solo. If you're opting for a queen or king – which weigh 100lbs and 124lbs, respectively – you might want to enlist some help. White-glove delivery isn't offered, but you can pay extra for mattress disposal.

We followed the standard setup procedure by placing the rolled-up mattress at the foot of our bed and cutting away the layers of plastic to let it expand. Remember to position the mattress with The Allswell logo at the foot of your bed; we had to do a quick flip before removing the final layer of plastic.

According to Allswell Home, the mattress takes up to 48 hours to reach its full height and firmness. However, it felt plenty firm shortly after expanding. The top cover was heavily creased, but our test model was manufactured in January 2022, according to the tag. That means it had been sealed up for a year and a half by the time we got to it. Fortunately, this didn't affect overall comfort, but it may impact the integrity of the materials as the months roll on.

Regarding off-gassing, we noticed an obvious chemical smell as the mattress expanded, but it dissipated by bedtime. To speed up the process, we cracked a window after a half hour and ran an air purifier. Given how long our mattress had been boxed, this didn't surprise us. Your experience may vary depending on the size of your room and how soon you unbox your mattress.

Score: 4 out of 5

The Allswell mattress: Customer reviews

4.4 stars out of five from nearly 4,000 reviews (August 2023)

Beloved by budget shoppers, front and back sleepers

Complaints over firmness, durability, and lack of cooling

Beyond our five-panel testing group, what do Allswell customers think of this mattress? As of August 2023, it has a 4.4 out of 5-star rating based on over 3,800 reviews on Allswell's website. Among that pool of customers, 86% of them said they'd recommend the Allswell Mattress to others.

Per the favorable reviews, back and stomach sleepers enjoy this mattress, as do a smattering of side sleepers. Fans also praise the Allswell's motion transfer, customer service, and affordability. It's a popular choice for guest rooms and several customers even claim to have bought multiples for their home.

On the flip side, many side sleepers find the Allswell too firm, with a few of them claiming they developed aches and pains as a result of sleeping on it. Others say it's prone to sagging in the middle, with some customers purporting they noticed impressions in the middle of their mattress within a month of buying it.

Reception is mixed when it comes to edge support. We were testing a weeks-old Allswell Mattress so the edges were naturally going to be quite sturdy. However, a number of customers have noticed dents along the sides of their beds so this solid edge support is seemingly short-lived. Customers are also split on temperature regulation – some say it sleeps cool while others feel too hot on it.

Should you buy The Allswell mattress?

If you're a back or front sleeper with a petite to average build, The Allswell mattress will likely be a great fit for you. It boasts exceptional medium-firm support with a minimal amount of pressure relief – which should suit if you don't need a lot of cushioning to sleep soundly. Couples will also appreciate The Allswell's ability to dampen most movements.

However, side sleepers and those over 200lbs should look elsewhere. The Allswell can feel too unyielding for side sleepers, and a lack of pressure relief can lead to or exacerbate back pain. Meanwhile, heavier sleepers may find the Allswell's three-layer design lacking. For another affordable option, consider the Brooklyn Bedding Dreamfoam Essential mattress, which comes in a range of firmness levels – or stretch your budget a little further and pick up the sturdy DreamCloud Mattress, which comes with a full year to trial it at home.

With a budget mattress like The Allswell, you get what you pay for when it comes to build quality and durability. While our test model excelled in edge support and overall comfort, we suspect those qualities will degrade with frequent use. That said, at less than $340 for a queen, we think it's a sound choice if you want to freshen up a guest room or college dorm – or if you just need a new mattress in a pinch.

First reviewed: August 2023

The Allswell mattress review: Alternatives

Brooklyn Bedding Dreamfoam Essential

The Dreamfoam Essential comes in five height options – the taller it is, the softer it gets. This gives it a broader appeal than the Allswell, and as a memory foam mattress it'll deliver more pressure relief for side sleepers, provided you opt for one of the taller beds. The trade-off will be weaker edge support off the bat. However, if you're seeking a mattress for an RV bed or a non-standard frame, you'll be in luck. A 120-night at-home trial is included.

Read more: Brooklyn Bedding Dreamfoam Essential mattress review

Siena Memory Foam Mattress

This is our favorite cheap mattress overall. Despite being an all-foam model, it has a bed feel on par with the Allswell – firm with minimal pressure relief. (In other words, it's not for side sleepers.) Motion isolation and edge support are aces, as well. Better yet, the Siena comes with a 180-night trial, which is more typical of a mid-range bed. Note that the Siena is pricier than the Allswell, but not by much – a queen sells for $399 after an evergreen $300 discount.

Read more: Siena Memory Foam mattress review