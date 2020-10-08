The best memory foam mattresses provide excellent pressure relief, and a sensation of being “cradled” when you sink into the mattress. They also tend to be more durable than the spring mattresses many of us grew up sleeping on, making them very good value for money. (You'll find a lot of memory foam options in our best mattress guide for exactly this reason.) In this article, we'll help you choose the best memory foam mattress for your budget.

Memory foam is a leading material used by many bed-in-a-box mattress companies. Also known as visco foam, viscoelastic foam or tempur foam, memory foam was invented by NASA nearly 50 years ago for cushioned seats and crash protection. It’s come a long way since then and has been used in a number of consumer products, particularly bedding.

Although each company that uses memory foam has its own proprietary blend, memory foam mattresses tend to share some common pros and cons. Traditionally, one common complaint with memory foam is that can trap heat, which is why the best memory foam mattress makers have invested heavily in developing advanced cooling techniques, as you’ll see in this guide.

Read on for our pick of the best memory foam mattresses at all budgets. You'll find today's best cheap mattress deals for each below, too. In fact, some of the offers below are better than last year's Black Friday mattress deals, so it's a good time to buy.

The best memory foam mattress in 2020

1. Nectar Memory Foam Mattress The best memory foam mattress for most people Material: Memory foam | Firmness (1-10): 6.5 | Sizes: 6 (twin - Cal king) | Availability: Online, and 1,500 retailers | Trial length: 365 days | Warranty: Lifetime | Best for: All sleepers | RRP: $798 - $1,398 $499 View at Nectar Sleep Superb value for money Extremely comfortable Lifetime warranty Lack of bounce

Nectar takes the top position in our best memory foam mattress guide because it’s comfortable, supportive, and incredible value - significantly undercutting other mid-range rivals like Casper and Purple on price. We tested the medium firm Nectar Memory Foam mattress for two months and loved it.

This all-foam mattress has a soft, quilted cover, followed by gel memory foam that’s designed to help you stay cool - and it worked for us, even during the hot summer months. This layer is followed by hi-core memory foam for support, and two additional layers that make it feel oh so comfortable. We rated it highly for pressure relief, as do the majority of user reviews on the Nectar website - the mattresses averages an impressive score of 4.7 out of 5 from over 22,000 user reviews (October 2020).

We also noticed good edge support - so the mattress feels wider - and very little motion transfer, which makes the Nectar Memory Foam mattress a good choice for couples, and anyone with a restless partner in particular. Some couples have complained that it doesn’t have a lot of bounce though, so if you’re looking for that feature for sex - or just in general - you might want to try a different option.

We love that Nectar gives you one year to try out this mattress. That’s nearly three times the length other bed-in-a-box mattress companies offer. Its forever warranty is a solid selling point as well. If you’re an average sleeper of average weight and are looking for a good memory foam mattress that’s not too firm, too soft, or too expensive, Nectar is a terrific option.

Read more: Nectar mattress review

2. Saatva Loom & Leaf The best premium memory foam mattress with a luxury feel Material: Memory foam | Firmness (1-10): 6 (relaxed firm) | Sizes: 6 (twin - Cal king) | Availability: online | Trial length: 180 nights | Warranty: 15 years | Best for: back sleepers | RRP: $849 - $1,999 $849 View at Saatva.com Free white glove delivery Two firmness levels Can relieve back pain Higher cost

Saatva mattresses are quality options with a luxury feel. They're high-end options, so they cost more than many of the other best memory foam mattresses in our guide - but because Saatva is an online-only brand, it's prices are actually extremely competitive. In fact, Saatva claims the Loom & Leaf is up to 70 per cent cheaper than other premium mattresses.

We like to say that Saatva is a great option for anyone who enjoys that ‘traditional’ mattress feel. The Loom & Leaf mattress has a quilted organic cotton covering, then a layer of cooling gel, followed by premium memory foam, and then multiple layers of foams for support and luxury comfort. It isn't a bed in a box, so it won’t have that off-gassing smell, and you can take a nap on it as soon as it’s set up.

The Saatva Loom & Leaf comes in a choice of two comfort levels. The flagship “relaxed firm” option is optimal for back, side or stomach sleepers; and there's a “firm” option as well. Many user reviews comment that the Loom & Leaf “feels luxurious” and offers great support, and we saw lots of glowing comments about Saatva’s customer service, with one customer saying it's among “the best in the industry”. Those on Amazon who gave it lower stars were often contacted by Saatva to find a better option they would be happy with. Of the few complaints we saw, some users found that the Loom & Leaf took longer to “break in” than other memory foam mattresses.

If you're looking for a premium mattress for less, we think the Loom & Leaf is one of the best memory foam mattresses you can buy. Plus, Saatva has a great reputation, its products are sourced and made in the US, and you get free white glove delivery as standard - the company will set up your mattress and take away the old one without charge.

3. Zinus Pressure Relief Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress The best cheap memory foam mattress for all types of sleepers Material: Memory foam | Firmness (1-10): 6 | Sizes: 6 (twin - Cal king) | Availability: online | Trial length: 100 nights | Warranty: 10 years | Best for: side sleepers | RRP: $151 - $464 $151 View at Zinus Unbeatable price Four different thickness options Charcoal particles minimize odor Some find it too firm

Not only does Zinus win for being the best cheap memory foam mattress we researched, but it’s also the top-rated memory foam mattress on Amazon, with an average score of 4.4 out of 5 from almost 60,000 user reviews (October 2020). Zinus uses green tea-infused memory foam and purified charcoal particles to neutralize odors. We like that not only is it a great price, but all mattress sizes above a twin can support people up to 500 pounds.

The Zinus Pressure Relief Green Tea memory foam mattress is available in different thicknesses: 6, 8, 10 and 12 inches. The 10-inch version seems to be the highest-rated and contains memory foam, and airflow-enhancing comfort foam, followed by a high-density base support foam layer.

This mattress is ideal for side sleepers and users report that it provides good pressure relief. Many say they found the Zinus memory foam mattress very comfortable and that they slept great on it. And of course, they loved the price. Of the complaints we saw from users, some said that their mattress caved in over time, some felt that it sleeps hot, and others reported a strong odor that remained longer than expected. That said, with 72 per cent of users on Amazon awarding the mattress a full five stars - plus the 100-night trial, and very low cost - there’s no reason not to give this memory foam mattress a try.

4. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Breeze mattress The best cooling memory foam mattress Material: Memory foam | Firmness (1-10): 5-7 depending on the model | Sizes: 5 (twin XL - Cal king) | Availability: Online and in-person retailers | Trial length: 90 nights | Warranty: 10 years | Best for: hot sleepers | RRP: $3,499 - $5,399 $3,199 View at Tempur-Pedic Two levels of cooling capabilities Three different firmness levels Free white glove delivery Very expensive

All the mattresses in this guide have cooling properties, but if you're a hot sleeper and you're looking for the best cooling memory foam mattress money can buy, the Tempur-Breeze is a very strong contender. Made by established brand Tempur-Pedic, which has been in the business for nearly 30 years, the Tempur-Breeze is designed to feel cool when you lie down, while you sleep and when you wake up. And that isn't easy - our bodies change temperature throughout the night, after all.

To do this, Tempur has developed a wide range of innovative cooling technology. The mattress comes in two versions: there's a '3 degrees cooler' ProBreeze model; or a more expensive '8 degrees cooler' LuxeBreeze model. Both have a choice of soft or firm. Whichever you choose, there's a SmartClimate cover on top that’s designed to feel instantly cool (and features a zip-off outer cover, so you can wash it). Next, a layer of Tempur's phase change material absorbs heat and promotes air flow, followed by a layer of memory foam that cycles heat out of the mattress, and a breathable, pressure-relieving base.

Of the 700-plus user reviews on the Tempur-Pedic website, the majority are overwhelmingly positive, giving the mattress an average score of 4.6 out of 5. Besides praising the Tempur-Breeze's cooling properties, some users comment that it's good on motion transfer too, with limited disturbance from partners. Bear in mind that some found it took several weeks to break in though.

You’re paying more for the high-quality foam with those cooling properties - the queen size is over $3,000. But there's a 90-night trial, and you can also test out the mattress in person at a store near you.

5. Helix Midnight The best memory foam mattress for side sleepers Material: Memory foam and wrapped coils (hybrid) | Firmness (1-10): 5.5 | Sizes: 6 (twin - Cal king | Availability: Online and in show rooms | Trial length: 100 nights | Warranty: 10 years | Best for: side sleepers | RRP: $600 - $1,349 $500 View at Helix Sleep Hybrid - with coils for extra support Made in the USA Cover is optimized for airflow Some find it too soft

One of the aspects that customers love most about Helix is that you’re directed towards a customized mattress that best suits your needs after taking a sleep quiz on the Helix website . The Helix Midnight is frequently rated one of the best mattresses for side sleepers, and users seem to be happy that the purchase often comes with free pillows. You can test out this bed-in-a-box mattress in person at select CB2 stores.

A Memory Foam Plus layer provides optimal pressure relief, while a breathable cover helps it stay cool. The Midnight is a hybrid memory foam mattress, with individual coils that cradle your body and limit motion transfer. Alternatively, Helix make a premium version of this mattress - the Midnight Luxe - which has zoned lumbar support designed for side sleepers. Many reviewers say it’s a great mattress for making aches and pains disappear and that it’s very comfortable. Overall, the Luxe model offers better support and is a better model for heavier bodies, whereas the Helix Midnight is an excellent memory foam mattress at a more affordable price.

