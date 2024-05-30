What is edge support and why is it important when it comes to buying a new mattress?

If you're shopping for a new mattress, it's important to consider edge support. A mattress with great edge support can boost your support and comfort — but what exactly is edge support and why is it so important to consider when buying a new mattress?

Most of this year's best mattresses will have strong edge support, as edge support tend to be better in beds with high-quality designs and materials. However, great edge support can be found in plenty of budget mattresses, so you don't have to splurge on a luxury bed for decent edge support.

Here, we'll break down what edge support is and why it's important to consider when buying a new mattress. We've also rounded up three of the best mattresses for edge support, some of which are still discounted in the Memorial Day mattress sales.

What is edge support?

In so many words, edge support refers to how supportive the edges of a mattress are and how usable its perimeters are for sleeping or sitting. A mattress with a high amount of edge support will feel consistently stable and firm throughout the mattress, meaning you can sleep or sit close to the edge of the bed without feeling unsupported. On the other hand, a mattress with a low amount of edge support will feel less supportive and more squidgy near the edges.

Why is edge support important when buying a mattress?

How the edge of the bed acts under compression is a good indication of a mattress's quality. A mattress with fantastic edge support is also good news for a lot of other reasons. Here are some of the many benefits of good edge support:

Maximizes the available sleep space. A mattress with strong edge support means you can sleep near the edge of the bed without feeling unsupported.

A mattress with good edge support will have responsiveness and sturdiness along the edges, helping you get out and into bed.

A mattress with good edge support will not make you feel as if you're sinking when sitting on the edge of your bed (i.e. when you're putting on your socks and shoes in the morning).

If you've ever slept close to the edge of a bed and felt as though you were sliding off, this may be because the mattress had poor edge support. A mattress with great edge support will keep you firmly supported and prevent you from falling out of bed.

Some mattresses will feel firm and supportive in the middle, but become squidgy and less firm as you near the edge. A mattress with good edge support will feel consistently firm and supportive throughout the surface, which is why the best firm mattresses have good edge support.

Who needs edge support the most?

Edge support can benefit all sleepers, as sturdy edges usually indicate a sturdy overall mattress design. However, some sleepers will find a mattress with strong edge support especially beneficial to their sleep:

Couples and co-sleepers. If you share a bed and your co-sleeper has a tendency to take up some space, then good edge support will allow you to move over towards the edge to give yourself more sleep room.

Tossing and turning while you sleep will likely lead you to the perimeters of the bed, so a mattress with good edge support will stop you from rolling off or feeling anxious and rigid about changing position.

Tossing and turning while you sleep will likely lead you to the perimeters of the bed, so a mattress with good edge support will stop you from rolling off or feeling anxious and rigid about changing position. Those with mobility issues . People with mobility issues, such as those with physical disabilities or elderly people, will need good edge support to help them get in and out of bed.

. People with mobility issues, such as those with physical disabilities or elderly people, will need good edge support to help them get in and out of bed. Stomach sleepers and heavy people: The best mattresses for stomach sleepers tend to have sturdy edge support as front sleepers need firmness throughout the bed to keep their hips supported and spine well aligned so to avoid back pain. Likewise, the best mattresses for heavy people will also need strong edge support to keep their frames supported throughout.

What mattresses have the best edge support?

2. GhostBed Luxe mattress: from $2,595 $1,298 at GhostBed

One of the best cooling mattresses on the market, this bed also boasts excellent edge support. Our GhostBed Luxe mattress review called the edge support "superb" and gave it 5 out of 5 in this category. There's a 50% saving on all sizes of the GhostBed Luxe, with queen size reduced to $1,548 (was $3,095), undercutting rival cooling mattresses by over $1,000.