What are Nectar promo codes?
Nectar promo codes are coupons that can help lower the price of items sold at Nectar. When available, Nectar coupon codes can be entered from the shopping cart page. Upon entering your coupon code, the discounted price is reflected in the subtotal. The coupons can sometimes stack with Nectar mattress sales.
Does Nectar offer free shipping?
Nectar offers free shipping on all orders within the contiguous United States. In addition, the company offers white glove delivery with every mattress purchase. White Glove delivery is only available on orders placed direct from the Nectar website or via telephone.
What is Nectar's return policy?
All Nectar mattresses come with a 365-night trial and lifetime warranty. That means you can test one by sleeping on it for a few weeks, and if it isn't right Nectar will collect it free of charge.
What is Nectar's Forever Warranty?
Nectar offers a "forever" warranty, which means they stand behind their product's construction and materials. The warranty covers manufacturing defects, physical flaws that cause the foam material to evidence degradation, split or crack, and deterioration causing the mattress to have a visible indentation greater than one and one half inches.
Does Nectar offer discounts?
Nectar offers military (opens in new tab), first responder (opens in new tab), and healthcare (opens in new tab) discounts. Once verified, you'll receive a Nectar coupon code worth 15% off your purchase.
Which Nectar mattress should I buy?
Nectar offers three different mattresses. They include:
- Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: The Nectar Memory Foam is the company's signature mattress and its most popular. It's also our pick as one of the best mattresses you can buy. In our Nectar Mattress review, we said it offers superb support and pressure relief for way less than competing brands.
- Nectar Premier Mattress: The Premier is Nectar's mid-priced mattress, with gel memory foam and phase-change material to keep you cool (though if you really overheat at night, try the Premier Copper below).
- Nectar Premier Copper Mattress: Hot sleepers, this mattress is for you. In our Nectar Premier Copper review we found that this mattress' heat-conductive copper fibers were very effective in keeping us cool as we slept. It's Nectar's top-tier and most expensive mattress, but it's competitively priced for a cooling mattress.
Nectar hints and tips
In addition to Nectar coupon codes, there are various other ways to save money at Nectar.
- Nectar offers a 365-day trial of its mattresses, this gives you a whole year to decide whether it's your dream mattress.
- With your mattress purchase, you will get 2 free pillows, a free sheet and a mattress protector - great value for money!
- Share the love and refer a friend (opens in new tab) to Nectar to both get rewards. When you refer, you'll get a $75 Amazon gift card and 15% off your next Nectar order. Your pal will get a $75 Amazon gift card plus a special Nectar Bundle.
- Nectar runs sales at different times of the year. Sign up for the newsletter to be the first to know as and when they're happening. When a sale is live on the website, Nectar has a countdown on the homepage so you know how long is left before the sale ends.
How to use Nectar promo codes
Nectar promo codes can be entered while viewing your shopping cart. After adding an item(s) to your shopping cart, proceed to the view shopping cart page. Below the order summary (located on the right), you'll see a field labeled "Enter Coupon Code." Manually enter your coupon, click on the "Apply" button, and your discount will be immediately shown.
About Nectar
Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Nectar Sleep is one of the biggest mattress companies around. Nectar was founded in 2016 and it beds hold spots in our best mattress guide for providing the right mix of comfort, support, and affordability. The company was cofounded by by Eric Hutchinson, Ran Reske, and Craig Schmeizer as a direct-to-consumer mattress retailer. Today, Nectar mattresses can be found across various retailers. The company makes three mattresses: The Nectar Mattress, Nectar Premier Mattress, and Nectar Premier Copper.
As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.