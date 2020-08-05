The best Saatva mattress sales and promo codes in August 2020 - these summer discounts are better than Black Friday

A new mattress is an investment, as luxury brand Saatva knows well. Its premium, customizable mattresses don't come cheap, which is why it pays to look out for a Saatva mattress sale: a good Saatva discount can cut up to $200 off the price. Here, we've curated all today's best offers, so you don't need to hunt around for a Saatva coupon. Read on for the best Saatva mattress deals...

When it comes to balancing comfort with price, we think the popular Saatva Classic is the best mattress you can buy. It suits most people thanks to its range of customizable options, and it's also the cheapest Saatva mattress you can buy. However, the company makes a variety of mattresses, and you'll find that Saatva discounts its top-tier options just as often, too.

All Saatva mattresses provide exceptional support, as well as luxury comfort. You can choose between a range of firmness options, all complete with proprietary lumbar and spine-relieving technologies - and a 15-20 year guarantee ensures your investment will last.

Saatva also offers a longer-than-average 120-night free trial, which means you can test a mattress risk-free in your own home, to make sure it's completely right for you. And don't forget you'll get premium white glove delivery as standard: Saatva will set up the mattress in your room of choice, and take your old one away too.

Saatva sale: Get $200 off orders over $1,000 at Saatva

The latest Saatva mattress sale gives you $200 off all orders over $1,000. That means you can pick up a premium Saatva mattress for a lot less. (And you won't need a Saatva promo code - the discount is applied automatically at checkout.) Offer ends: midnight, August 17, 2020

View Deal

Which Saatva mattress should I choose?

Saatva makes seven different mattresses. The flagship Saatva Classic mattress is the cheapest, and a great choice for most people as you can choose your firmness level (there's soft, luxury firm and firm versions) and depth (either 11.5 or 14,5 inches).

If you're looking for something a little firmer, the 12-inch memory foam Loom and Leaf mattress is ideal; while the 13-inch Saatva Latex Hybrid or 10-inch Zenhaven mattress works better for anyone after a softer experience.

Alternatively, if you and your partner prefer different levels of firmness, take a look at 13-inch Solaire. It has 50 firmness settings on each side and individual controls, so you each personalize the mattress to your preference.

Meanwhile, the Saatva HD is a medium-firm mattress for bigger bodies - it's been designed to support anyone weighing between 300 and 500 pounds. And the Saatva Youth is for children aged 3 and upwards. You'll find more information about each mattress below, along with today's best Saatva prices.

(Image credit: Saatva)

The Saatva Classic is the flagship of Saatva's luxury lineup. It's a hybrid innerspring mattress, available in three different firmness levels: soft, luxury firm (aka medium) and firm. Saatva says 80 per cent of people choose luxury firm. Plus, it also has two different thicknesses to choose between, making it one of the most customizable Saatva mattresses there is - which means it a great choice for most people.

A spine aligning design and plush Euro pillow top work hard to keep your back, hips, and shoulders supported and cushioned, while the foam encasing around the mattress makes it reliably durable as well, and will prevent it sagging over time.

Like all Saatva mattresses, the Classic comes with free premium white glove delivery and setup. Saatva will deliver the mattress to the room of your choice, and remove your old one too.

(Image credit: Saatva)

High-density memory foam layers offer exceptional contouring support in the Saatva Loom & Leaf mattress. Saatva's bespoke Spinal Zone Gel is concentrated in the center third of the mattress for further support, and spread throughout the rest of the mattress for a cooler sleeping experience. You also have two levels of firmness to choose between, with Relaxed Firm (aka medium) being the most popular.

(Image credit: Saatva)

If you're looking for the comfort and durability of a luxury latex mattress but still want the contouring support of coils, the Saatva Latex Hybrid is worth considering. A responsive latex layer provides back support and pressure relief, while individually wrapped coils contour to give your body extra support.

The coils also minimalize motion transfer, making the Latex Hybrid a good choice for anyone with a restless partner too. There's a breathable cotton cover to prevent you from overheating as well. However, above all else the Saatva Latex Hybrid is an all-natural, organic mattress. It's naturally hypoallergenic, antimicrobial, and free of harmful chemicals.

(Image credit: Saatva)

Boasting a five-zone Talalay latex comfort layer, the Zenhaven Saatva mattress kicks things up a notch, offering uplifting, pressure-free support, cool sleep, and durability. It's also flippable: advanced two-in-one comfort technology means the mattress has two different comfort levels - softer and firmer. Just flip it to find the side you prefer. The Zenhaven is hypoallergenic, antimicrobial and doesn't include any harmful chemicals either.

(Image credit: Saatva)

The Saatva HD mattress is designed for anyone weighing between 300 and 500lbs, with tempered 12.5 gauge steel open coils that are 25 per cent stronger than the industry standard giving extra support and cooler sleep. There's also a five-zone Talalay latex layer that provides excellent comfort and relief across pressure points, and spinal support gel in the center third of the mattress.

(Image credit: Saatva)

The Solaire is one of the most premium mattresses Saatva has in its catalog. You're paying a little more here, but with personalized firmness controls that allow people on both side of the bed to choose the exact comfort level they want from 50 options, you're gaining a lot for your cash.

Technically an airbed, the Solaire has six layers of Talalay latex, gel-infused memory foam, organic cotton, vulcanised air chambers and moisture barriers, all of which support the slightly higher price tag as well. It's the most expensive of the entire range, so it's a good idea to take advantage of a Saatva mattress sale and grab this top of the line product for a little less.

Do I need a Saatva mattress promo code?

You don't need a Saatva promo code to claim your savings when there's a Saatva mattress sale, as all discounts are automatically applied at checkout. Plus, our price comparison technology is constantly pulling in the lowest prices from around the web, so you can be sure you're getting the best Saatva deal possible - you don't even need to go hunting for Saatva coupons.

Saatva Black Friday and Cyber Monday mattress deals in 2020: what we expect to see

Saatva's Black Friday deals look set to be bigger than ever this year. Last year we saw $150 cut off the price of any order over $1,000 during the Saatva mattress Black Friday sale - but we've already seen Saatva discounts reaching $200 in 2020. The 4th of July, Memorial Day and summer sales have all offered the same promotion, making it a popular upgrade on 2019's reductions.

So will the Saatva Black Friday discounts go any higher in 2020? Not necessarily. Throughout last year we saw savings of between $100 and $150 during regular Saatva mattress sales events - which means the 2019 Black Friday deal wasn't really an improvement. However, 2020 looks decidedly different, and with less money floating around the country and potentially more stock to shift, it's certainly possible we'll see larger Saatva discounts over Black Friday and Cyber Monday in November this year.

We're a little way off still, but stay tuned, because we'll be rounding up all the best deals in the Saatva mattress Black Friday sale. You'll find all the biggest Saatva promo codes and discounts here on this page.