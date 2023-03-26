Which is the best Saatva mattress? Everything you need to know

Looking for the best Saatva mattress for your sleep needs? The flagship Saatva Classic is the brand's most popular model — it even tops our general best mattress guide — but it might not be what you're looking for. Fortunately, the Saatva range includes seven mattresses, each catering to various preferences and budgets. Find your ideal Saatva mattress, along with answers to any questions you may have about this popular sleep brand, in our detailed guide.

If you're particularly interested in the hybrid Saatva Classic or the full-foam Loom and Leaf, read our Saatva Classic mattress review or Loom and Leaf mattress review to learn how we got on with those respective models. (We consider both of them to be among the best mattresses for back pain .) Otherwise, keep scrolling for a deep dive into Saatva's entire line of mattresses to discover the one that's right for you.

Where to buy a Saatva mattress

Saatva mattresses are available to purchase on Saatva’s website, but to ease the minds of shoppers wary of buying a new bed online, the brand offers generous extras. You’ll get a 1-year at-home trial so you can test your mattress throughout every season plus any personal changes that may occur, like an injury or a move. A $99 returns fee will apply if you opt to send it back, but keep it and your purchase will be backed by a lifetime warranty.

Since every Saatva mattress arrives flat — not as a vacuum-sealed bed-in-a-box — free white glove delivery is included, a perk not readily offered by most competing brands. Your handcrafted Saatva mattress will be delivered to a room of your choice and set up on your bed frame or foundation. They'll even remove your existing mattress if needed.

Saatva doesn’t just live online. There are a handful of brick-and-mortar locations across several major US metro areas called Viewing Rooms (opens in new tab), where you can speak to a Saatva Sleep Guide and try out mattresses on-site before making a purchase. For the majority of shoppers, however, buying online from Saatva is the way to go.

Are Saatva mattresses worth the money?

Saatva mattresses don’t come cheap. In fact, MSRPs increased throughout 2022 due to inflation, albeit a trend not exclusive to Saatva. Regardless, Saatva remains more affordable than many of the best luxury mattresses and has an edge over similar in-store brands that are marked-up significantly to cover overhead costs.

Based on our experiences as expert mattress testers and thousands of 5-star reviews, it’s clear you get what you pay for with Saatva. These mattresses are handmade to order in the USA and include a lifetime mattress warranty, a sign that the brand has full trust in the integrity of its products. Saatva also offers a 1-year mattress trial plus free white glove delivery with optional removal of your old mattress.

Saatva sales and deals take place all year long, with the strongest offers happening around Black Friday and major shopping holidays. However, if you’re working with a limited budget, there are plenty of exceptional, more affordable alternatives — which you can find at even greater discounts during regular mattress sales .

Which is the best Saatva mattress for me?

Saatva has a diverse range of hybrid, memory foam, and latex beds. To help you find the best Saatva mattress for your needs and budget, we've compiled a list of all seven Saatva models, highlighting their key features and price ranges to help you find the perfect match.

Saatva Classic

(Image credit: Saatva)

1. Saatva Classic Mattress The best Saatva mattress for most people Our expert review: Specifications Type: Hybrid Materials: Coils and memory foam Firmness (1-10): 3, 5-7, or 8 Height: 11.5" or 14.5" MSRP: $995 - $2,710

The flagship Saatva Classic is an all-rounder made to cater to almost any sleeper — it comes in three firmness levels (Soft, Luxury Firm, and Firm) plus two height profiles (11.5 or 14.5 inches). This hybrid mattress largely consists of springs with a thin foam layer in the middle third plus foam rails along the perimeter so you’ll feel like you’re floating on top rather than sinking into it. It’s great for sleepers with back pain thanks to its spine-aligning design and excellent pressure relief. It also sleeps exceptionally cool so hot sleepers should find it comfortable, too.

Read more: Saatva Classic mattress review

Saatva Loom & Leaf mattress

(Image credit: Saatva)

The Saatva Loom & Leaf is a memory foam mattress with superb pressure relief, targeted lumbar support, and contouring foam layers that’ll alleviate backaches and joint pain, regardless of your preferred sleep position. Available in Relaxed Firm (medium) or Firm, it’s topped with a plush foam pillow top that’ll cradle your body, a contrast to the more buoyant feel of the Classic model above. The Loom & Leaf also boasts impressive motion absorption, making it an ideal choice for couples who don’t want to be disturbed by their partner's movements.

Saatva Latex Hybrid mattress

(Image credit: Saatva)

3. Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress The best Saatva mattress for hot sleepers Specifications Type: Hybrid Materials: Talalay latex and coils Firmness (1-10): 5-7 Height: 12" MSRP: $1,295 - $2,990

The Saatva Latex Hybrid features Talalay latex for body-contouring comfort, similar to memory foam. However, it promotes much better airflow than its synthetic counterpart due to Talalay’s natural open-cell construction. Combined with a layer of individually-wrapped recycled steel coils plus a moisture-wicking New Zealand wool cover, this organic mattress will provide significant relief from overheating and night sweats. The Saatva Latex Hybrid is also a great option for allergy sufferers since latex is naturally hypoallergenic, antimicrobial, and free of harmful chemicals.

Saatva Zenhaven Mattress

(Image credit: Saatva)

4. Zenhaven Natural Latex Mattress The best Saatva mattress for indecisive sleepers Specifications Type: Latex Materials: Dunlop latex Firmness (1-10): 4-5 or 7-8 Height: 10" MSRP: $1,795 - $3,990

The all-natural Zenhaven Natural Latex Mattress has a dual-side design so sleepers can change the feel of their bed on a whim to suit their needs at the moment. The Gentle Firm side offers loads of support for stomach and back sleepers, particularly along their hips and lumbar. The Luxury Plush side features ample pressure relief for side sleepers who want a plush mattress to sink into. The Zenhaven is made from Dunlop latex, a denser (but more durable) option than Talalay. It's a heavy mattress, though, weighing between 80 and 165lbs, so make sure you have help when flipping it over.

Saatva Solaire Adjustable Mattress

(Image credit: Saatva)

5. Saatva Solaire Adjustable Mattress The best Saatva mattress for couples Specifications Type: Adjustable Materials: Talalay latex and memory foam Firmness (1-10): 3-7 Height: 13" MSRP: $2,525 - $5,050

The Saatva Solaire Adjustable Mattress is the brand's most expensive model, featuring an impressive 50 precise firmness levels on either side of the bed so you and your partner can enjoy personalized comfort without compromise. It’s technically considered an airbed since it has vulcanized air chambers, along with layers of Talalay latex and gel-infused memory foam for a cool, contouring effect. Everything is controlled via remote, making it a convenient option for those who prefer not to fiddle with apps that typically accompany smart mattresses .

Saatva HD Mattress

(Image credit: Saatva)

6. Saatva HD Mattress The best Saatva mattress for heavy bodies Specifications Type: Hybrid Materials: Talalay latex, memory foam, and coils Firmness (1-10): 7 Height: 15.5" MSRP: $1,795 - $3,990

The Saatva HD is designed to support sleepers between 300 and 500 lbs. With a total weight capacity of up to 1,000 lbs — twice the average for a mattress — it's the best mattress for heavy people. Its sturdiness stems from a layer of tempered 12.5-gauge steel open coils (25% stronger than the industry standard) plus reinforced foam edges to prevent sagging and make it easier to get in and out of bed. There’s also a five-zone Talalay latex layer with targeted lumbar support, along with a 5lb-layer of contouring memory foam to help improve circulation and relieve pressure points.

Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress

(Image credit: Saatva)

7. Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress The best alternative to the Saatva Classic Specifications Type: Hybrid Materials: Memory foam and coils Firmness (1-10): 6 Height: 11.5" MSRP: $925 - $2,630

The Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid was released in late 2022 as an affordable alternative to the Saatva Classic. (It costs between $70 and $500 less.) Available in one firmness level (medium) and height profile (11.5”), it aims to provide a more contoured feel while maintaining a similar level of responsiveness to Saatva’s popular flagship model. The Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid features 8-inch pocketed comfort coils, a gel-infused lumbar crown, and a 1.5-inch layer of memory foam with air pockets for a keen balance of cooling and support that should suit most lightweight to average sleepers.