Cyber Monday mattress deals 2024 — the best deals to shop now

The Black Friday mattress sales are live, with huge discounts from brands like Saatva, Nectar, DreamCloud, Helix and many more. But quick on its heels are the Cyber Monday mattress deals, with some of the same reductions expected to carry over the holiday weekend.

But the question is — will we see prices dropped lower than Black Friday on Cyber Monday? We can look at previous years' sales for some clues. Last year we saw some significant reductions from some of year's best mattresses for all sleepers and budgets, with discounts from brands and retailers including Saatva, Mattress Firm, Purple, Casper, Emma and Helix lasting through to Cyber Monday.

Of course, not all Black Friday deals will hang around for the whole weekend, and some products may sell out, so we recommend snapping up the mattress you have your eye on as soon as possible to avoid disappointment. Last year we saw very few Cyber Monday exclusive offers — most were the same as what was offered on Black Friday. However, we did see some free gifts added, such as free bedding and pillows. It's up to you if you want to take the risk of missing out on a good saving for the possibility of extras.

As well as updating our Black Friday mattress deals page daily with all the best offers as they appear, we'll also be keeping a keen eye on the latest Cyber Monday mattress deals to drop. But first, let's take a look at the best early Cyber Monday offers available now.

Below you'll find all the best Cyber Monday mattress sales live right now:

Cyber Monday mattress deals 2024: The 9 best early sales

These are the nine very best Cyber Monday mattress deals live now:

1. Saatva Classic mattress: was from $1,395 now from $995 at Saatva

This highly customizable hybrid bed is our favourite mattress for all sleepers right now. Choose from three firmness options and two height options and recreate a hotel-quality sleep set up in your own home. After testing this mattress for a second time (find out how we got on in our Saatva Classic mattress review), the Classic performed well across all performance tests, including pressure relief, cooling comfort and lumbar support. Right now you can save $400 on the Saatva Classic, bringing a queen size down to $1,695 from $2,095. That matches the same $400 off discount we saw last Black Friday and is the lowest price you're likely to see this year. Looking for a cheaper alternative? Try this: Looking for a cheaper hybrid mattress that also provides excellent comfort? Try the Emma Hybrid 10" Cooling mattress from just $399 (was $899), or $609 for a queen (was $1,349).

Sleep Editor Pick 2. DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was from $839 now from $419 at DreamCloud

If you don't have the budget for a Saatva, this DreamCloud hybrid is a superb option for all sleep types. Thanks to the combination of memory foam and coils you can rest easy knowing that you'll be comfortable and supported on the DreamCloud flagship mattress. The top layer provides excellent contouring - perfect for those who like to feel hugged by their mattress. For more details check out the DreamCloud mattress review. DreamCloud's up to 50% off sale across their site has held strong since last Black Friday, and we don't expect it to drop much further, if at all. We could, however, see some free gifts included to sweeten the deal. You can currently get a DreamCloud Hybrid mattress in a queen size for $665 (was $1,038). Looking for a cheaper alternative? Try this: The DreamCloud is already very affordable, but the Zinus Green Tea Hybrid mattress is even cheaper, at just $299 or $499 for a queen.

3. Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress: was from $1,063, now from $349 at Nectar Sleep

The Nectar Classic is one of our top-rated memory foam mattress, thanks to its blend of comfort and value for money. As DreamCloud and Nectar are operated by the same parent company, the sales are largely identical between the two, with Nectar also offering up to 50% off in their Fall sale. We don't expect this price to drop any further for Black Friday, if at all. This mattress is on the firmer end of medium-firm, so is great for back and stomach sleepers. For closer test analysis, check out our Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress review. It also includes all the benefit you'll enjoy with a Nectar mattress including a year's trial, lifetime warranty, and free standard shipping. Looking for a cheaper alternative? Try this: Looking for an even cheaper memory foam mattress? Go for the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam, starting at just $199, with a queen going for only $379.99.

4. Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress Queen: was $249.99 now from $165.49 at Amazon

This memory foam mattress is one of our recommended beds in our best cheap mattress guide, and is great value all year-round. But a new Amazon Black Friday sale pushes prices down further, with a queen priced at $165.49 (was $249.99.) Is it right for you? Our Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid mattress review notes that edge support could be better and that it likely lacks the support required for heavier bodies, but is a great option for lighter weight sleepers or as a spare guest bed. Amazon's sale items don't tend to hang around for long, so if you want the cheapest memory foam we've found, grab this now! Looking for a cheaper alternative? Try this: This Linenspa mattress is the cheapest memory foam hybrid mattress we've found so far this Black Friday!

5. Bear Elite Hybrid mattress: was from $1,893 now from $1,135.80 at Bear Mattress + free pillows

Much like the Saatva Classic, you can choose from three firmness levels for this mid-tier mattress. In our Bear Elite Hybrid mattress review, our testers were impressed with this mattresses' lower back support and cooling, making it great for hot sleepers and/or those with aches and pains. The general public sale is 35% off, but adding the discount code TOMS40 at checkout unlocks our exclusive 40% off deal. That brings a queen down to $1,383 (was $2,305), which is incredible value and matches the ultra low price was saw this bed for during the Memorial Day sales. Plus, the free pillows sweeten the deal. You can enjoy a 120 nights to trial it at home, plus a lifetime warranty and free shipping with this purchase. A queen is $1,499 Looking for a cheaper alternative? Try this: Sleeping hot? Try the Sealy Cocoon Chill, a cooling mattress starting from just $399. A queen is also very affordable, starting at $699.

6. Tempur-Pedic Tempur PROBreeze: was from $3,999 now from $2,799.30 + $300 worth of free accessories at Tempur-Pedic

If you're after a mattress that will keep you cool and comfortable at night, then Tempur-Pedic has you covered, with some of the best cooling mattresses in the world. This mattress is packed full of cooling tech, with a SmartClimate cover infused with cooling fibers and Phase Change Material that removes heat build-up. This mattress currently has the biggest savings we've seen, with a queen going for $3,149.30 (was $4,499). You can also pick up $300 worth of free accessories. Looking for a cheaper alternative? Try this: If you're after a cooling mattress on a smaller budget, consider the Zinus Cooling Green Tea Hybrid mattress starting at just $399.99 for a twin, or $599 for a queen.

8. Naturepedic Serenade Organic mattress: was from $1,399 now from $1,119.20 at Naturepedic with code BLACKFRIDAY

Naturepedic's suite of organic mattresses are crafted from natural materials and latex in place of memory foam. The Serenade is currently 20% off, but we did see a bigger discount of 30% for Memorial Day, so we could see a deeper discount when Black Friday begins. We recommend it for side sleepers, offering both comfort and support with its hybrid structure. In the Black Friday sale, a queen size will set you back $1599.20 (was $1,999). Looking for a cheaper alternative? Try this: You can get a premium organic mattress from rival brand Avocado for only $699 with the Avocado Eco Organic Latex mattress. A queen $1,169 (was $1,299) in the Black Friday sale.

9. Casper The One: was from $749 now from $599 at Casper

If you're looking for an extremely affordable foam mattress, the Casper One mattress is a reliable option, especially with the Black Friday sale pushing a queen down to $799 from $999. For such an affordable price, it has impressive breathability, allowing air to flow through it. While larger individuals may find that its edge support leaves something to be desired, it does have outstanding motion isolation. This medium-firm, all-foam mattress conforms to your body, providing comfort for nearly any sleeping position. Back and stomach sleepers will benefit from excellent spinal alignment and support, while side sleepers will enjoy pressure relief around the hips, shoulders, and knees. Looking for a cheaper alternative? Try this: This Amazon Basics Memory Foam mattress provides a pleasant sink-in feeling for a very affordable price, starting at just $143.59, with a queen going for $209.

Cyber Monday mattress deals — Hybrid

Sleep Editor pick Helix Midnight Luxe mattress: was $1,373 now from $1,002.84 plus free bedding bundle at Helix

The Helix Midnight Luxe is the mattress that I recommend to all my friends and family, thanks to its unrivaled pressure relief, cool to the touch breathable Tencel cover and enhanced lumbar support bolstered by up to 1,000 steel coils. The Luxe has beaten off stiff competition to take the top spot in our best mattress for side sleepers guide and scored highly across all key areas of performance during our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review, including motion isolation and edge support. Temperature control is reliable, but very hot sleepers will appreciate the option to upgrade to the GlacioTex cooling cover. Helix mattress sales typically range between 20% and 25%. Right now, a general public access sale will take 25% off the Luxe, but entering our exclusive discount code TOMS27 at checkout will unlock 27% off. That Helix Black Friday mattress deal brings the price of a queen down to $1,732 (was $2,373.80), plus you'll get a free bedding bundle worth up to $418. If you've been waiting for the right time to buy this mattress with the best freebies - this is it. Nicola Appleton, Tom's Guide Sleep Editor

Stearns & Foster Estate Luxe: was $3,499 now $2,899 with free pillows and sheets at Stearns & Foster

The MSRP of this luxury hybrid mattress has dropped since last Cyber Monday, with a queen now available for $2,999, its a great option for a decadent sleeper. Previously, the firm has offered a $300 Visa gift card along with every purchase, but its currently offering a free bundle of pillows and sheets worth $300 with every purchase.

Cyber Monday mattress deals — Memory foam

Siena Mattress: was $499 now from $189 at Siena

In our Siena Memory Foam mattress review, we praised this mattress's excellent temperature regulation, superb edge support, and low motion transfer, all for a low price point. Right now, a queen is $379 (was $699) - that's marginally cheaper than it was last month ($399), but still the best price we've seen on it all year. You also get a 180-night trial with free shipping and returns. If you're looking for a budget-friendly memory foam option at the lowest possible price, this is it.

Brooklyn Bedding Dreamfoam Essential Mattress: was $449 now from $205.50 at Brooklyn Bedding

For a memory foam bed with cooling tech, this mattress is incredible value for money. It comes in different heights, with the starting 5" model being the cheapest. We recommend the 10" model for greater support and comfort.

Bear Original mattress: was $699 now from $419.40 at Bear Mattress

The Bear Original is one of the best mattresses for under $1000 , with excellent motion isolation and overall comfort for all sleep positions (read our Bear Original Mattress review for closer test analysis.) This mattress is excellent value all year round but exclusive sale access with shave a significant 40% off the ticket price - just enter the discount code TOMS40 for the extra saving. That brings a queen down to $598.80 (was $998), plus you'll get two free pillow thrown in.

Cyber Monday mattress sales: Expert shopping tips

When shopping the Cyber Monday mattress sales for a new bed, there are a few things we recommend keeping in mind to help you find the right mattress at the right price. It's so easy to get swayed by discount alone, but a 70% discount on a mattress means nothing if the bed isn't right for your body type and sleep needs.

To ensure you choose the best Cyber Monday mattress deal for you, we recommend the following shopping tips:

Only buy a mattress if it comes on a trial period of at least 30 days

Read the returns policy before buying so you know what to expect

Look for a warranty of at least 10 years on a mattress priced over $500

Look for a warranty of five years on a mattress priced under $500

Look for a lifetime or 25-year warranty on a luxury or latex mattress

Check the price history of the mattress to make sure the deal is good – this guide will help you there

We've produced a number of handy guides to help you choose your next mattress - we recommend checking these out before you make any purchases. These include how to choose a mattress for your body and sleep needs, as well as a guide to how mattress trials work, why mattress warranties are important, and what mattress white glove delivery involves and if it's a good added benefit or not.

Cyber Monday mattress deals: FAQs

Is Cyber Monday the best time to buy a mattress? Black Friday and Cyber Monday mattress deals offer the cheapest prices of the year. You can rest assured that any mattress sale you see today will be cheaper on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. If you wait until December, you will almost certainly pay more for your next mattress. Labor Day and Memorial Day sales offer similar savings, but are unlikely to beat the reductions offered during this sales period.

What stores offer Cyber Monday mattress deals? Nearly every major mattress brand offers Cyber Monday mattress deals with sales from the likes of Nectar, Saatva, and Purple. Retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Mattress Firm also participate. However, mattress brands tend to offer better discounts than retailers. In addition, many mattress brands tend to bundle freebies like sheet sets, pillows, and mattress toppers during their Cyber Monday mattress deals. We've even seen brands that'll upgrade you to free white glove delivery. Big box retailers tend to steer away from these free gifts, which is why we recommend shopping direct from the mattress brands when possible to get the most value for your money.

How to buy the right Cyber Monday mattress

(Image credit: Nolah)

Buying a mattress online has never been easier. However, there are a few things to keep in mind when shopping online.

Materials: One of the first decisions you'll need to make is the type of mattress you want. Mattresses can be made of memory foam, innersprings (also known as a pocket sprung mattress), latex, or a hybrid (a combination of memory foam and innersprings). Most bed-in-a-box mattresses brands use memory foam so that the mattress can be compressed when they're shipped. Find out more about what is a mattress in a box and top signs they will suit your sleep.

One of the first decisions you'll need to make is the type of mattress you want. Mattresses can be made of memory foam, innersprings (also known as a pocket sprung mattress), latex, or a hybrid (a combination of memory foam and innersprings). Most bed-in-a-box mattresses brands use memory foam so that the mattress can be compressed when they're shipped. Find out more about what is a mattress in a box and top signs they will suit your sleep. Return policies: Most mattress brands offer generous return policies of a least 100 days. Others like DreamCloud and Nectar offer a year to test out your mattress. When you shop online, you can't test out a mattress, so make sure you know the return policy before you buy a Cyber Monday mattress.

Most mattress brands offer generous return policies of a least 100 days. Others like DreamCloud and Nectar offer a year to test out your mattress. When you shop online, you can't test out a mattress, so make sure you know the return policy before you buy a Cyber Monday mattress. Warranties: Buying a mattress is a major financial purchase. As a result, you'll want to know how long your mattress warranty will last. Many mattress companies offer at least a 10-year warranty. Saatva has a lifetime warranty, whereas Avocado offers a 25-year warranty. Of course regular maintenance can help prolong its lifespan, so it's important to know how to clean a mattress or how to wash a mattress protector.

Cyber Monday mattress deals vs Black Friday

Mattresses are on sale throughout the year. However, the best deals can be found on Cyber Monday. That's not to say Thanksgiving and Black Friday offer bad sales. In fact, many Black Friday promos extend into Cyber Monday. Our advice is to wait if you can, but otherwise purchase early to avoid any delays or shortages.

Cyber Monday mattress coupons

Mattress manufacturers regularly offer coupon codes. Some brands are upfront about their coupons and list them on their respective websites. Others have the tendency to hide them. Mattress coupons are a quick way to make that Cyber Monday mattress deal even better. Make sure to check out our guides to the best mattress coupons for: Nectar promo codes, Tempur Pedic promo codes, Purple promo codes, Casper promo codes, DreamCloud coupons, and Awara promo codes.

