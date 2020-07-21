Nectar Memory Foam mattress review

The Nectar Memory Foam mattress offers outstanding value for money. Sitting at the cheaper end of the market, it succeeds in providing premium comfort and support for a lot less than its competitors. Plus, it also comes with two free pillows, a generous 365-night trial - so you can make sure it's right - and a rare lifetime warranty. What's not to like?

Nectar is one of the leading bed-in-a-box mattress companies, known for its affordable, high-quality mattress range. Its flagship product, the five-layer Nectar Memory Foam mattress, promises exceptional value, comfort, and support - but is it good enough to make it into our best mattress guide?

In this Nectar mattress review, we put the award-winning mattress to the test, to help you decide whether it's the right option for you.

What is the Nectar Memory Foam mattress?

The Nectar Memory Foam is Nectar's best-selling mattress. It's also the cheapest option available from the sleep company, which has offices in San Francisco, New York, Tel Aviv and London. (The other mattress in the US range is the Nectar Lush, which costs over $500 more for a queen size.)

Comprised of five different layers, there's a super-soft quilted memory foam mattress cover on top, followed by a gel memory foam layer, which serves to distribute your weight and body heat to keep you cool.

Next, an adaptive hi-core memory foam adds extra support, helping avoid the sinking feeling that can come with some foam-based mattresses. Under this, a base layer helps stabilize the materials above and offers another layer of support, while the bottom mattress cover prevents slippage on your bed frame (it works with any type) or the floor.

The Nectar mattress comes in US, UK and EU sizing. In the US there are six different options, ranging from a twin all the way up to a California king.

Nectar Memory Foam mattress: specs Depth: 11-inches

Firmness: 6.5/10 (10 is firmest)

Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Cal King

Material: foam

Flip: no

Delivery fee: free

Return fee: free

Trial: 365 nights

Guarantee: lifetime

It's a bed in a box, which means it'll be delivered free of charge to your doorstep, rolled up in a vacuum-sealed box. All you have to do is take it out of the box, lay it down and let it expand. Alternatively, for an extra $149 you can choose the White Glove service, where a Nectar representative will set the mattress up for you, and remove your existing mattress.

One area where Nectar really stands out is its industry-leading 365-night sleep trial, and the company's impressive forever warranty. Nectar is so confident you'll love the mattress, it gives you a full year to trial it - that's three times longer than the 100-night trial offered by most other mattress companies. You'll typically get just a 10-year warranty for other mattresses, too; not a whole lifetime's warranty. These are huge perks for first-time memory foam customers, who may need a bit of time for their bodies to adjust to the new material.

If you decide your Nectar mattress isn't a perfect fit, Nectar offers free returns within the 365-night trial period. The company will refund you, and the mattress will be donated or recycled.

Nectar Memory Foam mattress: price

The Nectar Memory Foam mattress sits at the cheaper end of the mattress market. At full price, it costs from $499 for a Twin to $999 for a California King. Official pricing for all sizes is as follows:

Twin: $499

Twin XL: $569

Full: $699

Queen: $799

King: $999

Cal King: $999

These prices are significantly lower than those of other popular memory foam mattresses. Brands like Purple, Casper, and DreamCloud, for example, offer queen mattresses for over $1,000.

However, Nectar is also known for running fantastic promotions throughout the year, making the mattress even better value. It's virtually always sold with two free pillows (worth $150), for a start.

But recent deals we've seen have added a further discount of up to $100 on the mattress, plus even more free accessories added in, such as a mattress protector and sheet set (as well as the two super comfy pillows) - worth up to $399 in total. Throw in the 365-night sleep trial and forever warranty, and we think the Nectar Memory Foam mattress is exceptional value.

How comfortable is the Nectar mattress?

(Image credit: Nectar)

Two of our reviewers were first-time users of a memory foam mattress, and it took them a few nights to get used to the soft, cushioned feel of the Nectar mattress compared to a standard box spring mattress.

After they adjusted, they loved how the mattress contoured to their bodies, providing full, tailored support, while cushioning pressure points like shoulders and hips.

All in all, we found that the Nectar mattress manages to deliver a fantastic balance of softness and firmness, providing luxury comfort without the feeling of sinking into the mattress. (Our sister site T3 found the same thing when they tried the Nectar mattress.)



Something to keep in mind though: one of our stomach-sleeping reviewers found their hips sinking in, which became uncomfortable after a while. It'll depend on your weight, but if you sleep on your front your body might not benefit from this type of mattress. The best way to find out is to try the 360-night trial.

One huge benefit worth mentioning here is that we found the cooling properties of the Nectar mattress to be excellent, especially during the hot summer season. We had wondered whether a memory foam mattress designed to hug the body would cause us to overheat during the night, but we tested the mattress for a month and stayed cool all night long. Whether this was down to the gel-infused foams and breathable fabrics, as Nectar claims, we don't know - but it was certainly cool over the summer.

Anything not so good to know about?

Honestly, we had to nit pick the fine details to find anything not so good with the Nectar Memory Foam mattress. It's worth noting the setup time though. It took just over 48 hours for the mattress to fully expand after opening the vacuum-sealed bag - that's longer than some of the other mattresses we've tested.



Nectar's website states that you can safely and comfortably sleep on the mattress right away, but that it usually takes between 24-72 hours to expand fully. Our Nectar mattress fell within that time period, but we found the corners and ends of the mattress took the most time to fully develop, so just bear in mind that you might have to wait a day or two for optimal sleep performance.



The other thing to consider is that if, like some of our reviewers, you're switching from a regular spring mattress to the Nectar Memory Foam, it might take some time to get used to the memory foam. Although Nectar does provide one of the firmer memory foam mattresses around, it could take a while to get used to the feeling of the mattress contouring to your body shape, especially if you're a stomach sleeper.

Nectar mattress: user reviews

Our reviewers loved the Nectar mattress, but it's important to point out that everyone's experience of a mattress is different. Your shape, size, weight and sleeping style can affect how comfortable you find a mattress, so we also combed through hundreds of user reviews to build a more rounded picture of what the Nectar Memory Foam mattress is like to sleep on.



Overwhelmingly, the mattress gets positive reviews from customers. On the Nectar website, it boasts just over 4.5 out of 5 stars, from over 20,000 customer reviews (July 2020). On Amazon, too, the mattress scores wells, with an average of 4 out of 5 stars from 1,800 reviews. Users consistently praise its comfort and cooling properties, with several reviewers claiming the mattress helped relieve aches and pains during the night.



There were, of course, some negative reviews. These mainly consisted of users complaining that the mattress was too firm or soft for their liking, and that it took a while for their bodies to adjust. We also noticed several people pointing to subpar customer service, with some saying they had difficulty getting in contact with the company.



One thing to keep in mind: if you order the Nectar mattress through Amazon, you'll be subject to Amazon's 180-day return policy - rather than Nectar's 365-night policy. Reading through the reviews on Amazon, we saw complaints from several customers who hadn't realized this.

Should I buy the Nectar Memory Foam mattress?

(Image credit: Nectar)

Yes. The Nectar mattress is easy for us to highly recommend. It's comfortable, supportive and kept us cool during the hot summer months. We liked that the firmness of the Nectar mattress helped the adjustment process from a regular box spring. The softness of the quilted memory foam cover also provided ample comfort for our side and back sleeping reviewers.

Combine this with the huge 365-night trial, forever warranty, and convenience of free bed-in-box shipment, and we think the Nectar Memory Foam mattress is a superb option for anyone who wants an affordable mattress and a good night's sleep.