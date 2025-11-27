<a id="elk-c99d8d6f-8917-4989-b727-90854c174072"></a><h2 id="happy-thanksgiving-and-welcome-to-our-live-mattress-deals-coverage">Happy Thanksgiving and welcome to our live mattress deals coverage!</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="bbabc254-373b-4f24-b899-204d36801176"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1920px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="NUJUU5R2udHACMuX3J6uKd" name="helix_midnight_luxe_bf" alt="The Tom's Guide Sleep Editor jumping on a Helix mattress with a Tom's Guide Black Friday Mattress Deals badge overlaid" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/NUJUU5R2udHACMuX3J6uKd.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1920" height="1080" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="eade2162-480f-497d-82db-ce6fae779d0b">I&rsquo;m <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomsguide.com/author/nicola-appleton"><u>Nicola</u></a>, I&rsquo;m the Sleep Editor here at Tom&rsquo;s Guide, and I&rsquo;ll be kicking things off this morning, bringing you the best discounts, latest deals and shopping advice for anyone looking to buy a new mattress today.<br><br>This is my third year covering the Black Friday mattress sales and if I&rsquo;ve learnt anything in that time it&rsquo;s that you don&rsquo;t have to wait for Black Friday itself to get the best price on a new bed. The Black Friday discounts have been trickling in all month, and we&rsquo;re not expecting any last minute savings to suddenly drop tomorrow &mdash; so why wait?<br><br>If you&rsquo;ve got a spare few minutes before you need to peel the potatoes or prep the turkey, stick around and I&rsquo;ll bring you the best deals for every budget. Ready? Let&rsquo;s dive in&hellip;</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>