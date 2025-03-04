High performers including NFL player Travis Kelce, leading neuroscientist Andrew Huberman, and award-winning actress Scarlett Johansson rely on smart beds to help them get quality rest amid their busy schedules.

I've been sleeping on an Eight Sleep Pod 4 for months and it's helped me supercharge my sleep. Can a smart bed be your ticket to better rest, too? I'll share the reasons why a high-tech bed might be what you need to feel your best in the morning.

When you're sleeping, you cycle through REM and deep sleep stages. Each contributes to how restorative your rest is, and getting quality sleep is about spending enough time in each sleep stage.



Finding the best mattress for your needs and body type is crucial to allowing your body to move through these essential sleep cycles undisturbed — and leveling up to a smart bed can help you track that progress more closely.

What is a smart bed? Smart beds and mattresses use state-of-the-art technology to optimize your sleep and tackle common sleep problems. They may feature built-in temperature controls, customizable comfort, adjustable positioning, and sleep tracking — allowing you to ditch the wearables and noisy bedroom fan while finding your ideal sleep position to eliminate aches and pains.

(Image credit: Eight Sleep)

How a smart bed has improved my sleep quality

After sleeping on the Eight Sleep Pod 4 mattress cover for four months (and improving my sleep routine in the process), my sleep score has gone from an average of 59 over a week in early November to an average of 91 over a week in February. Below is an example of how an average night's sleep looked for me during those weeks.

While my sleep duration was higher in November (left), my sleep quality is much better and more consistent now (right). (Image credit: Future)

As you can see from the data above, I am getting more consistent high sleep scores now.

Consistency is key when it comes to sleep, especially since new research published in the National Library of Medicine demonstrates that sleep regularity, meaning the day-to-day consistency of sleep-wake timing, can be a stronger predictor for some health outcomes than sleep duration.

Elsewhere, studies show sleep quality is more important than quantity when it comes to maintaining energy, strength, and immunity. This science suggests that rather than focusing on how long we sleep, we should focus on the quality of the ZZZs we get. This is where smart beds can help.

3 ways my smart bed has boosted my sleep quality

Smart beds employ a range of technology to help you sleep better night after night. Here's how the Eight Sleep Pod 4 has helped me get better quality rest...

1. My bed keeps me accountable

A consistent sleep schedule where you go to sleep and wake up at roughly the same time each night and morning is key to regulating your circadian rhythm and sleeping efficiently.

But when scrolling TikTok or watching television in bed — neither of which we recommend for quality sleep, by the way — it can be hard to keep track of what time you actually fall asleep.

Having your smart bed record how long it takes you to fall asleep (known as latency) compared to the amount of time you spend in bed doing other things helps keep you accountable when it comes to maintaining a steady sleep schedule.

Eight Sleep's algorithm incorporates your dedication to your pre-set routine into your nightly sleep score. So, if you're striving to improve your score, you must stick to a consistent routine. This can regulate your internal body clock and help you improve your sleep quality.

(Image credit: Eight Sleep)

2. I sleep at the right temperature

Temperature is one of the key regulators of your body's sleep and wake cycles. Experts say a cooler bedroom temperature can help you drift off as your body naturally cools down before falling asleep.

The optimal sleep temperature is said to be between 20 and 25°C (68 and 77°F). Maintaining this temperature through the night can help improve your overall sleep quality and duration, reducing nighttime awakenings.

While cooling mattresses can regulate your sleep temperature, smart beds go a step further. Many smart beds have integrated climate control systems and sensors that track your body and room temperature through the night.

These systems tend to be water or fan-based and adjust accordingly to keep you at an ideal temperature while you sleep.

The Eight Sleep Pod 4 cools down at bedtime to help signal to the body that it's time to rest and the Autopilot system adjusts the temperature through the night. Since sleeping on the Pod 4, I haven't woken up in a hot flush.

3. I've ditched my iPhone alarm

Thanks to the Eight Sleep Pod 4's vibrating thermal alarm, my mornings are less groggy. The Pod 4 wakes you up by a gradual temperature rise (remember cooler temperatures are conducive to sleep) and in-bed vibrations. Similar to the best sunrise alarm clocks, it uses natural circadian rhythm cues to wake you more gently than a blaring iPhone alarm that jolts you awake mid sleep cycle. I've found this helps me wake up with more energy and in a better mood, so I'm more inclined to get out of bed and start my day.

Ditching an audio alarm also means I can sleep with my phone away from my bed, which has done wonders for my nighttime and morning routine, cutting out the temptation to scroll at night when I should be sleeping or first thing in the morning. Hence, I am going to sleep and waking up in line with my well-intentioned routine, which boosts my sleep score.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How else can smart beds and mattresses improve your sleep quality?

Other smart beds, especially Sleep Number mattresses, offer customizable sleep positions and automatic firmness adjustments. This helps you remain in the most comfortable, supported position through the night with your spine aligned and pressure points alleviated.

Therefore, back pain or achy joints are less likely to disrupt your rest and you'll wake up feeling more refreshed come morning.

3 other methods for boosting sleep quality

A smart bed can do wonders for your sleep quality, but it ultimately comes down to making the effort to improve your habits, which no mattress can do for you. Here are a few ways you can improve your rest, whether or not you have a high-tech bed...

1. Get ample sunlight

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Light is another key regulator of the circadian rhythm. Making sure you expose yourself to daylight, especially in the morning, can help regulate your sleep and wake cycles.

Light spikes cortisol levels, telling the body it is time to be alert, while darkness prompts the release of melatonin, the hormone that makes you feel sleepy.

Timing your exposure to light can help you manage your energy levels over 24 hours. Morning sunlight will help you wake up, and evening darkness will help you fall asleep faster and sleep through the night.

Additionally, making sure you get enough fresh air, vitamin D, and outdoor exercise can offset fatigue, preventing you from feeling tired all the time and helping you get better quality sleep at night.

2. Establish a bedtime routine

A sustainable, relaxing nighttime routine is the gateway to quality sleep. While everyone's bedtime preferences will differ, your routine should include an activity you find helps calm your mind and body.

For some, this might be reading; for others, it might be listening to music, practicing meditation, or making a to-do list.

A warm bath and sleep-inducing drink are also great additions to your bedtime routine as they promote sleep onset, helping you fall asleep fast.

3. Maintain a clean sleep space

Your environment is a reflection of your mind, meaning visual clutter and mess can trigger anxiety. Therefore, maintaining a clean mattress and bedroom will help your mind relax more easily before bed so you sleep more peacefully through the night.

Regular and thorough cleaning will also mean less dust mites and allergens accumulate in your sleep space. This improves air quality, which can especially benefit those who suffer with allergies at night.