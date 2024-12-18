I'm a sleep writer — these are the 3 bedtime drinks that help me fall asleep faster

We all know that a good night’s sleep is crucial to our overall health. But that doesn't mean that getting good night's sleep is easy. Statistics suggest that around 14.5% of adults in the United States struggle to fall asleep regularly. I can relate, having had my fair share of nights when I’ve helplessly looked up at the ceiling for hours instead of sleeping.

As a sleep writer on a quest for quality slumber, I've been experimenting with a range of sleep-inducing drinks. I've narrowed it down to three fail-safe, no-fuss beverages that always help me fall asleep faster and stay asleep throughout the night.

Realistically, no one has time to blend complex cocktails that demand a long list of ingredients. So these drinks are either made from ingredients readily available in your pantry, or can be purchased in sachet form. Ready to feel well-rested? These are the 3 bedtime drinks I swear by for better sleep tonight.

Can drinks really help you sleep?

While a warm cup of milk will likely invoke fond memories of bedtime routines as a child, certain drinks can help actually you fall asleep faster. The secret lies in two things: the warmth which induces sleepiness in the same way that a hot shower or warm bath does. Plus, there's the presence of certain ingredients, such as tryptophan in milk , which aids sleep onset.



Studies show how tryptophan (an amino acid), melatonin (the sleepy hormone) and magnesium help improve your sleep over time. The key is therefore to include more foods and beverages in your diet which are rich in these sleep-inducing ingredients.

My top 3 bedtime drinks for better sleep

Few of us have time to mix-up complex cocktails, so I'm focusing on three drinks that can easily be made using things you commonly find in your pantry or readily accessible on Amazon or your nearest grocery store.

1. Turmeric milk

Also called golden milk, this is a popular sleep hack which our mothers and grandmothers have passed down for generations. As well as being a nostalgic nod to the past, I find that turmeric milk helps promote a restful night’s sleep. That's because it includes two potent sleep-inducing ingredients: turmeric and milk.

Clinical studies have shown how turmeric tackles oxidative damage, improves sleep, lowers anxiety levels and even reduces inflammation. Paired up with warm milk, which is a natural source of tryptophan (which in turn produces serotonin, the happy hormone and melatonin), it is the ultimate cozy bedtime drink. You don’t have to add a lot of turmeric, just half a teaspoon to a glass of milk will do. I also sprinkle a tiny bit of sugar to balance the taste, but this is completely optional.

2. Fruit teas

If you’d rather prefer a nice cup of tea, research agrees that it works too - but there’s a catch. Consuming tea which includes a large amount of caffeine would be counter productive, causing you to feel even more alert. This is why decaffeinated fruit teas are ideal. I simply picked up a pack of strawberry flavored teabags from my local store (which smells as heavenly as it tastes), which is my go-to sleep aid on the days I can't be bothered to heat milk.

3. Mushroom hot chocolate

On days I feel like I deserve a delicious treat, I make a cup of mushroom hot chocolate. Before you discount this one out purely on how it sounds, hear me out. Trying one of mushroom hot chocolate was not on my 2024 bingo card, but it really exceeded expectations both in terms of its taste and how it helped me sleep.



That's because the crucial ingredient, reishi mushrooms, are good for improving your immune system, reducing stress levels and thereby promoting rest and relaxation. Meanwhile, the chocolate flavor effectively masks any mushroomy aftertaste.

The one I rely on is from Sixways (the Unwind + Recover mushroom blend hot chocolate) which also includes ashwagandha and magnesium, both known for their sleep benefits. But there are plenty of options available online both in the US and UK so you can choose your pick.

Drinks to avoid for better sleep

While there are drinks which boost your sleep process, are there any which hinder it? Absolutely. Experts say that alcohol is the number one culprit. This is because even if it makes you drowsy initially, it will disrupt your sleep pattern and cause frequent awakenings as the alcohol level in your blood decreases.



Caffeine and sugary drinks are others which you should stay away from close to bedtime. Caffeine has a half-life of 5 hours in your body, while too much sugar can shoot up your cortisol levels. “Spikes and drops in your blood sugar can lead to fluctuations in cortisol, a stress hormone whose job is to make you feel alert. High levels of cortisol can interfere with sleep,” says Lindsay Malone, instructor of nutrition at the Case Western Reserve University’s School of Medicine.

My tips for getting better sleep in the new year

Set (and stick to) a consistent bedtime schedule

It took multiple trials and errors to create a routine which works for me, but I do stick to it as much as I can. It is important to sleep and wake up at the same time every day (yes, even on the weekend) as this regulates your circadian rhythm — the body’s internal clock. Life happens, and it's it's OK if you break your routine at times and there are ways to fix your sleep schedule . For one, you can start waking up 20 minutes earlier and adjust your schedule until you go back to your usual routine.

Avoid heavy meals close to bedtime

Similar to sugary drinks, eating a big meal late at night can increase cortisol production and disrupt your sleep pattern. So it’s best to have your last meal a couple of hours before bed. Once I've eaten my evening meal, I make sure I have time to relax before I start my nighttime routine. Another thing to remember is to not have your sleepy drink too close to bedtime - frequent nighttime bathroom trips is a common disruptor of sleep.

Create a calming bedtime ritual

A cup of hot drink is just one of my nighttime rituals, crucial for preparing yourself to rest at the end of a long day. Additionally, yoga, light stretching exercises, breathing techniques and listening to gentle music are all ways to prepare your mind and body for sleep. I also tend to avoid looking at my phone and other screens before bed, as blue light from the screens can stop the production of melatonin. Instead, I'll pick up a book. Together, these habits all work together to relax my over stimulated brain and help my fall into a peaceful slumber.