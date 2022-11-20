Molecule CopperWELL Mattress Topper review 2022

If you're seeking quality restorative sleep, the Molecule CopperWELL Mattress Topper is bound to deliver. It perfectly cradles your body from head to toe with 7 zones that work to provide support or relief where you need it. Its medium firmness means it's suitable for most types of sleepers, but side sleepers may experience the most benefits. This 3-inch topper is infused with copper and has an open-cell design for enhanced breathability and moisture-wicking, no matter how much bedding you place over it.

The Molecule CopperWELL Mattress Topper is designed to provide ample support and pressure relief while also regulating temperature so you don't break into a sweat overnight. It aims to achieve this with a 7-zoned surface plus open-cell memory foam that's infused with copper.

So how does the Molecule CopperWELL Mattress Topper fare among the best mattress toppers? We slept on a queen-sized topper for over two weeks, testing it in key areas of performance including firmness, support, and temperature regulation. You'll find our in-depth review below, along with details on where to buy and how to possibly save some money on it via mattress topper deals.

If your current bed can't be rejuvenated with a mattress topper – in other words, it's completely worn out – we’ve got plenty of recommendations in our guide to this year’s best mattress for all budgets. What's more, Black Friday mattress deals are rolling in so you'll be able to bring home a new bed at a spectacularly low price.

Molecule CopperWELL Mattress Topper review in brief

The Molecule CopperWELL Mattress Topper provides balanced support and relief along with excellent temperature regulation, which culminates in a relaxing and restorative experience. Whether you’re trying to extend the life of an existing mattress, give it a cooler feel, or adjust its level of firmness to your comfort level, this Molecule topper will fit the bill.

We tested the Molecule CopperWELL Mattress Topper for over two weeks, and found it to be very comfortable. In fact, on more than one occasion, when settling in to watch TV, we immediately (and quite unexpectedly) drifted off to sleep.

The Molecule mattress topper has a generous 3-inch profile, which undoubtedly contributes to the plush feeling. Its 7-zone design features alternating sections of firmness and softness, with the more plush areas aiding in pressure relief along the shoulders, hips, and knees. This makes it excellent for side sleepers, but front and back sleepers who like something plusher will find it comfortable, too.

There's no cover, which is by design since Molecule says one is not needed in order to experience the full zoned-support and airflow benefits. When we first slept on this mattress topper we just used a fitted sheet, then gradually added more bedding to see if that altered performance. In either case, we didn't overheat, nor did we notice a lack of relief or support.

Cost-wise, the Molecule mattress topper falls on the upper end of the midrange market. Fortunately, you'll be able to find discounts when shopping from third-party sellers such as Amazon. Keeping an eye on the latest mattress sales will help you save money, too.

The Molecule CopperWell Mattress Topper is still a newer model, so there aren't many external reviews available, especially in regard to longevity. But Molecule uses high-quality materials so we trust it'll at least last the length of its 5-year warranty. You'll only get 30 nights to trial it, but given that it takes about 21 nights to adjust to a new mattress, that's still more than enough time to make an informed decision.

Molecule Mattress Topper review: Materials

Consists of 3 inches of copper-infused, open-cell foam

Its 7-zoned surface provides targeted support

Does not include a removable cover

The Molecule CopperWELL Mattress Topper consists of a 3-inch layer of copper-infused memory foam. It has an open-cell structure for enhanced breathability to keep sleepers comfortably cool. Molecule's proprietary HexFLO 7-zone surface technology offers targeted support to various parts of the body. It comprises three softer relief zones for the shoulders, hips, and knees plus four firmer areas around the head, waist, legs, and feet.

Since it is not encased in a cover that can be removed and washed, the Molecule mattress topper should be spot cleaned. (Learn how to clean a mattress topper for a fresh night's sleep every night.) On one hand, this seems like a negative, but on the other hand, there’s no additional cover to hinder airflow and come between you and the CopperWELL foam.

Molecule Mattress Topper review: Price and deals

An upper midrange topper with a starting MSRP of $180

Can find it for less after discount at Amazon

Includes a 5-year warranty plus a 30-night trial

The Molecule CopperWELL Mattress Topper is in the upper end of the midrange price bracket. A queen retails for $250 and a twin for $179.99. Meanwhile, the MSRP for a king is $279.99.

Here's the official 2022 pricing for the Molecule CopperWELL Mattress Topper in all sizes:

Twin: $179.99

Twin XL: $179.99

Full: $219.99

Queen: $249.99

King: $279.99

California King: $279.99

The Molecule mattress topper is available from the brand directly plus several major third-party retailers. If you're looking for a discount, Amazon currently takes 25% off all sizes (opens in new tab), bringing the cost of a queen topper to $187.50. (You can also find the same discount at Target (opens in new tab).) Regardless of where you buy, your purchase will be backed by a 5-year limited warranty. You'll also get 30 nights to trial it at home.

By comparison, the Molecule is a less expensive option than the Saatva Mattress Topper, which retails from $295 in queen, depending on the material you choose. However, it does come with a generous 180-night trial period, as opposed to just 30 nights with Molecule's topper. (On the flip side, Molecule's 5-year warranty beats out Saatva's 1-year warranty.) Check out our Saatva Mattress Topper review to learn more about this luxury topper.

For an affordable alternative to the Molecule, the Lucid Ultra Plush 4-inch Foam Mattress Topper retails for $120 in a queen. We're in the process of reviewing this one and can recommend it to anyone who likes to sink deeply into their mattress, although it won't sleep as cool as the Molecule topper.

Molecule Mattress Topper review: Design & features

Softer along the shoulders, hips, and knees for pressure relief

Firmer along the head, waist, and legs for proper alignment

Open-cell, copper-infused foam draws away heat and moisture

The unique 7-zone design of the Molecule CopperWELL Mattress Topper makes it a great choice for most types of sleepers. It provides ample support for the head, waist, legs, and feet while offering more relief along the shoulders, hips, and knees – three crucial areas that can make sleepers uncomfortable at night if there's not enough give.

This foam mattress topper is infused with copper, which not only helps with temperature regulation but also serves as an anti-microbial. This promotes good sleep hygiene and makes it an excellent choice for anyone who is prone to allergies. The open-cell structure also makes the Molecule topper more breathable to help it wick away body heat.

Molecule notes that it does not include a cover because the topper is designed to go directly under your sheets in order to fully experience the full zoned-support and airflow benefits. Still, you'll want to safeguard it from spills and stains so wrapping it in one of the best mattress protectors is a good idea – and could possibly even help enhance the benefits of the Molecule mattress topper.

Molecule Mattress Topper review: Performance

Sleepers remained cool, regardless of the bedding we used

Most comfortable for side sleepers, thanks to its zoned design

Back and front sleepers may want something slightly firmer

We slept on a queen Molecule CopperWELL Mattress Topper for over two weeks, evaluating it in accordance with our mattress methodology. Key areas we focused on were temperature regulation and overall comfort (support and pressure relief). We also rated the ease of set-up.

To supplement how we got on with the Molecule mattress topper, we analyzed verified customer reviews from Molecule direct and third-party sellers. Here's what we discovered...

Set-up and off-gassing

Score: 5/5

The Molecule CopperWELL Mattress Topper arrived in a clearly-labeled box. The mattress topper was wrapped in two layers to keep it protected and secure. After taking the mattress topper out of the box, we placed it on the bed and then cut through the first layer of plastic covering. The mattress topper began to unravel immediately, which allowed us to carefully remove the second layer of cloth protective covering.

Although there’s some girth to the queen-size topper we tried, it was easy to set up. It only weighs 28lbs so one person is more than sufficient to move it into place with ease. We thought that the lack of anchor bands on the corner would make it difficult to move the mattress or keep it in place; however, we were able to easily move the mattress around and have not noticed it shifting while in use.

After set-up, we left the room and came back approximately an hour later, and the mattress topper was fully expanded. Although some foam mattress toppers have a 'chemical' off-gassing smell that can last for hours, we did not experience any obvious scent with the Molecule CopperWELL Mattress Topper.

Temperature regulation

(Image credit: Future)

Score: 5/5

We paired our Molecule CopperWELL Mattress Topper with a Casper Breathable Mattress Protector and Casper Percale Bed Sheets.

For several nights, we slept on the Molecule topper with just a fitted sheet. We never experienced the heat that is usually associated with memory foam thanks to the infused copper and open-cell construction. Instead, we were comfortable each night – and this was during a timeframe in which nighttime temperatures were beyond 60 degrees F.

For the remainder of our testing period, we put the rest of our usual bedding items on the bed and slept on them. We still did not experience any heat retention from the Molecule mattress topper. Thus, we highly recommend it for hot sleepers who need to turn their existing bed into a cooling mattress that'll help them sleep more comfortably.

Firmness and support

(Image credit: Future)

Score: 4.5/5

Undergirding our Molecule CopperWELL Mattress Topper was a Saatva Loom & Leaf mattress with relaxed firm support. As we note in our Saatva Loom & Leaf mattress review, this is a 12-inch bed that already provides excellent pressure relief. So did this mattress topper enhance those capabilities?

The additional three inches of foam brought our Loom & Leaf mattress up to 15 inches high, making it quite a tall bed. Our lead tester is 5ft8in and didn't have much trouble getting in and out of bed, but someone who isn't as tall or mobile could struggle to get up and down so be mindful of how tall your primary mattress is before adding this (or any) mattress topper.

The Molecule CopperWELL Mattress Topper provides medium firm support, so it can be used by just about any type of sleeper. Plus, it has a zoned design to provide the appropriate level of firmness and pressure relief. Four zones help prop the head, waist, legs, and feet. Three zones give relief to the shoulders, hips, and knees – three areas that can interfere with getting a good night’s sleep if those pressure points are triggered.

Our lead tester primarily sleeps on her side, and she felt the mattress topper added the right level of cushioning to her existing bed to relieve pressure from building up in the shoulder and hip areas – areas that are naturally firmer on the Loom & Leaf mattress. However, when she shifted onto her back and front, it was cushiony but not so much that it did not provide adequate support in those positions. But if you prefer something firmer all-around, consider the Avocado Organic Latex Mattress Topper or the Tumery Latex Mattress Topper instead.

We initially thought that the lack of anchor bands would cause the Molecule mattress topper to move out of position. But this was not the case. It stayed in the spot where we placed it and didn't shift in our sleep. That bodes well for anyone prone to tossing and turning in their sleep.

Molecule Mattress Topper review: User reviews

Rated 4.5/5 stars at Molecule, and 4/5 stars on Amazon

Reviews are scarce but overall sleepers find it comfortable

A well-made topper, expect it to last at least five years

Variables such as height, weight, sleep preferences, and reoccurring issues can impact an individual's experience with a mattress topper. Thus, to provide a more comprehensive look at how well the Molecule CopperWELL Mattress Topper performs, we also analyzed verified customer reviews.

However, reviews for this product are scarce as it's only been available for about a year as of November 2022. Still, the smattering of feedback we have been able to find has been generally favorable. At Molecule, it's rated 4.5 out of 5 stars from 11 reviews. On Amazon, it has a 4-star rating out of 5 from 13 reviews.

On Molecule’s site, customers gave the mattress topper high marks for the lack of heat retention, as well as the comfort level they were able to achieve. Positive reviews on Amazon note that it's thick and plush, while others were glad that it elevated their beds. However, one Amazon reviewer thought it was too expensive and another found it too plush for their liking – those are subjective, of course.

We haven't been able to find very much feedback on durability but based on our testing, the Molecule CopperWELL Mattress Topper appears to be well-made and sturdy. Memory foam mattress toppers can last up to 10 years; since Molecule offers a 5-year warranty, it’s safe to expect it to last at least that long. Knowing how long a mattress lasts will help you gauge when it's time to replace it.

(Image credit: Molecule)

Should you buy the Molecule CopperWELL Mattress Topper?

We heartily recommend the Molecule CopperWELL Mattress Topper as one of the best mattress toppers you can buy. The 7-zone design provides support and pressure relief where you need it. That, along with its medium-firm feel, makes it a great choice for most types of sleepers – but particularly side sleepers who greatly benefit from their bed being softer along the hips and shoulders. Front and back sleepers might not mind this design but they could want something firmer all-around.

If you sleep warm, the Molecule's open-cell, copper-infused foam does an excellent job of wicking away moisture and drawing away body heat. Whether we used a fitted sheet alone or dressed our bed fully, we didn't feel the Molecule topper trap any heat while we slept on it.

The 3-inch profile is great for elevating low mattresses. Just keep in mind that your regular sheets might not fit as well if you're adding it to a bed beyond 12 inches high. You may need to purchase deep-pocket sheets, so you'll want to browse the best bedding sales should that be the case.

In terms of cost, the Molecule falls somewhere in the middle. If you’d prefer a less expensive way to soften up your current bed, the Linenspa 3-inch Mattress Topper is only $89.99 for a queen size. Alternatively, splurge for a topper with a longer 180-night trial period and varying levels of firmness by opting for the Saatva Mattress Topper from $295 in queen.

Still, the Molecule CopperWELL Mattress Topper yields strong returns for its price. A 30-night trial may not seem like much, but that's sufficient time for your body to adjust to sleeping on a new surface. What's more, your purchase will be backed by a 5-year warranty.