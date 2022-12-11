Brooklyn Aurora Luxe mattress review

We have always advocated for hybrid mattresses, and the Brooklyn Aurora Luxe mattress is further proof of that. It takes things one step further, however, delivering cooling action that’s very effective. The strong odor during off-gassing isn’t a pleasant experience, and the smooth top weave is a fitted sheet’s kryptonite, but it eventually endears itself to anyone who suffers from insomnia or back pain.

The Brooklyn Aurora Luxe mattress (or, to give it its full name, the Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid Luxe Cooling mattress) might just be the answer to every hot sleeper’s dilemma. This bed-in-a-box hybrid takes cooling very seriously with its cooling top weave and copper-infused foam layer that work beautifully and effectively, even if you’ve accidentally left the heater running on high all night long. In fact, it might be one of the best mattresses out there for hot sleepers.

Type: Mattress in a box

Type: Mattress in a box

Firmness: Soft (2-4), medium (4-6), firm (7-8)

Materials: GlacioTex top weave, CopperFlex foam, gel swirl memory foam, Ascension coil, high-density foam base

Depth: 13 inches

Weight: 60 to 130lbs

Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king, split king

It's not perfect. We could do without the smooth top weave that prevents your fitted sheet from staying put, and kind of has you sliding around, and we could also do without the strong, noxious odor it emits during the first few hours of unboxing, too.

However, there are also many things we appreciate here – the fact that you can choose the firmness level, for one. Granted, that’s something many of today's best hybrid mattresses offer, but it’s also not something you often see with the bed-in-a-box variants. That allowed us to choose medium firmness, which is perfect for our lead tester – a petite side sleeper who needs that perfect balance between plush and supportive.

It’s not a cheap option, mind you, but a mattress is something we recommend not compromising on just to save money. Besides, mattress sales happen throughout the year, and Brooklyn Bedding is always holding up to 30% sales throughout the year so you have plenty of chances not to pay full price.

Brooklyn Aurora Luxe mattress review: price and deals

Not Brooklyn’s priciest, but not its cheapest either

The Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid Luxe Cooling retails for $999 for a twin

Regular sales up to 30% off

The Brooklyn Aurora may have 'luxe' in its name, but it’s actually not Brooklyn Bedding’s priciest offering. Nor is it one of the priciest premium mattresses on the market. It is slightly more expensive than the Saatva Classic – and the DreamCloud Hybrid , depending on the size (DreamCloud’s smaller sizes are more expensive) – but not by much.

Starting at $999 for a twin size, the Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid Luxe Cooling maxes out at $2,249, which gets you a Cal king (though technically, there is the split king, which is double that price). The popular queen, meanwhile, will set you back $1,874. The cool thing about the Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid Luxe Cooling is that it has three additional sizes that other top brands do not offer: the short queen, the RV king, and the RV bunk, which cost $1,874, $2,249, and $1,624 respectively.

Like other mattress companies, Brooklyn Bedding consistently holds mattress sales throughout the year, often slashing up to 30% off the regular prices.

Twin RPP: $749.30 (normally priced $999)

$749.30 (normally priced $999) Twin XL RRP: $936.80 (normally priced $1,249)

$936.80 (normally priced $1,249) Full RRP: $1,218.00 (normally priced $1,624)

$1,218.00 (normally priced $1,624) Queen RRP: $1,405.50 (normally priced $1,874)

$1,405.50 (normally priced $1,874) King RRP: $1,686.80 (normally priced $2,249)

$1,686.80 (normally priced $2,249) Cal king RRP: $1,686.80 (normally priced $2,249)

$1,686.80 (normally priced $2,249) Split CA king half RRP: $936.80 (normally priced $1,249)

$936.80 (normally priced $1,249) Short queen RRP: $1,405.50 (normally priced $1,874)

$1,405.50 (normally priced $1,874) RV king: $1,686.80 (normally priced $2,249)

$1,686.80 (normally priced $2,249) RV bunk: $1,218 (normally priced $1,624)

Brooklyn Bedding might not offer as long of a trial period as Saatva and DreamCloud (which give you a full year to test out your purchase), but it does offer a longer one than the likes of GhostBed. Currently, the Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid Luxe comes with a 120-night mattress trial , and there's a money-back guarantee if they decide within that trial period that the bed isn’t for them.

Brooklyn Aurora Luxe mattress review: Materials

Two layers dedicated to cooling

Third and fourth layer vary depending on firmness

8-inch zoned coil layer delivers support

We swear by a premium hybrid mattress, and the Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid Luxe Cooling Mattress is yet more proof why a hybrid bed is the way to go, especially if you’re a little picky about where you’re sleeping. The great thing about hybrid mattresses is that they will envelop you in cloud-like comfort while still delivering a lot of support for your back and hips. And, this offering from Brooklyn bedding does exactly that.

Unlike regular hybrids though, the Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid Luxe Cooling Mattress does have two extra layers dedicated for cooling. The premium smooth top weave, which comes with BB’s GlacioTex Technology, and the one-inch CopperFlex layers are designed to keep you cool no matter the room temperature or weather conditions. Granted, we only started testing the mattress in the fall, we often had our space heater warming up our room, and these layers were effective enough to keep us from overheating.

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

The next two layers are responsible for comfort and pressure point relief. However, as we mentioned earlier, these two differ depending on your firmness of choice. If you’ve chosen a soft model, you’re getting a two-inch soft premium memory foam and a one-inch gel swirl memory foam, which are designed to deliver really good sinkage. Brooklyn Bedding recommends soft firmness to side sleepers who are over 130 and under 230 lbs, which we certainly agree with.

If you opt for a medium firm model, you’re getting a two-inch medium premium memory foam and a one-inch gel swirl memory foam, which together provide “just right” comfort. That means there’s still decent sinkage but not too much. Brooklyn Bedding recommends medium firmness to side and back sleepers as well as some stomach and side sleepers who are 230 lbs or heavier. However, we also would recommend medium to combination sleepers who are under 130 lbs. This reviewer, who is petite and is under 130 lbs, has found the medium firm model to offer the perfect balance of support and sinkage.

If you get the firm model, on the other hand, you’re getting a 1.5-inch firm premium memory foam and a 1.5-inch VariFlex transition foam, which deliver a firmer sleep experience. And, Brooklyn Bedding recommends this to all sleepers over 230 pounds and stomach sleepers.

The fifth layer is what makes the Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid Luxe Cooling Mattress a hybrid one. Eight inches of a zoned coil layer made up of 1,032 individually encased coils deliver support for your body so that you’re not sinking in too deep, causing your spine to be out of alignment. Finally, there’s the 0.75-inch high-density foam base that just reinforces all the layers, especially the fifth layer, and prevents sagging. It’s worth mentioning that the perimeter of the mattress is constructed with higher gauge coils for firmer edge support.

Brooklyn Aurora mattress review: Firmness and comfort

Your choice of firmness: soft, medium, firm

Medium firmness has a firmer memory foam layer for added support

There’s a choice for every type of sleeper

The Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid Luxe Cooling Mattress may be a bed-in-a-box, but it is also a hybrid, and just like many other hybrid mattresses, it offers several firmness options. Whether you prefer a soft, medium, or firm bed, it’s highly likely that you’ll be satisfied with the comfort and support it delivers. On the firmness scale, the soft firm sits at 2-4 while the medium firm sits at 4-6. Finally, you’ve got the firm model, which sits at 6-8. So, there’s really something for everyone here.

Being a side and back sleeper and on the petite side, we opted for the medium-firm model. And, we absolutely agree with the rating that Brooklyn Bedding gave it. Since that is the only model we tested, we will be basing the majority of the review on that. So, if you prefer softer or harder mattresses, you might have to do a little more digging. Luckily, Brooklyn Bedding does offer a lot of information on its website. We would check out the FAQ section as that offers more information on the different firmness levels. If, however, you prefer medium-firm mattresses, then this review should prove very helpful to you.

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

We can also absolutely say that the Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid Luxe Cooling Mattress is among the most comfortable we’ve ever slept on. And, that’s saying something as we tend to be a little picky with our mattresses so much so that we have been known to suffer from insomnia if what we’re sleeping on isn’t quite right.

We’re happy to report that it has successfully kept our insomnia at bay. The memory foam layers truly delivered cloud-like comfort that lulled us to slumber during testing while the supportive coils near the center ensured that we weren’t being engulfed by memory foam and put our spine out of alignment. It has provided that great balance of plushness and firmness that’s proven to be the perfect formula for us, personally.

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Brooklyn Aurora Luxe mattress review: performance

We experienced strong offgassing with this mattress

Sleep surface is super supportive while still relieving pressure

Some degree of motion transfer

We put the medium firm Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid Luxe Cooling Mattress through its paces, sleeping on it for about a month and noting how it performed in terms of ease of setup, overall comfort, and cooling performance. We also reviewed its firmness and level of support, motion isolation, and ability to relieve pressure.

Setup

Score: 4.5 out of 5

As with most beds-in-a-box, the Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid Luxe Cooling Mattress doesn’t come with a white glove delivery service. Not that you would be needing it. Although the mattress isn’t exactly the most lightweight, it’s not too heavy either, and the courier service did deliver it right at our doorstep, so all that was needed was to haul it inside our apartment and shimmy it into the bedroom.

Because it isn’t that lightweight, dragging it out of its box was a two-person job, but it wasn’t that difficult either. From there, all that was needed was to unwrap its layers of clingwrap and cut it loose from its plastic covering. It didn’t take us long, more or less 15 minutes to unpack and set up on our frame for off-gassing. Bear in mind though, that since it’s not that lightweight, you should plan to have someone assist you during this process, especially if you don’t have that much upper-body strength.

Off-gassing

Score: 2.5 out of 5

Out of all the mattresses that this reviewer has previously tested, none of them really came with strong off-gassing smells. In fact, we were starting to think that those had become a thing of the past, and that all premium mattress brands have ensured their products to not emit strong odors. That is until we unwrapped the Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid Luxe Cooling Mattress, and found it gave off a strong odor.

What is off-gassing? Strong off-gassing odors are usually indicative of the VOCs or volatile organic compounds, which can cause an allergic reaction, headaches, nausea, or even eye irritation. We didn't experience any of the serious symptoms with the Aurora mattress, but it did give us a bit of a headache. The odor was strong enough, especially in our small room, that we had to step out of that room to keep our headache from getting more severe. And that’s with the window open.

The odor lasted a while too – it was several hours before it dissipated. Thankfully, it didn’t last the whole day. We unpacked it early afternoon, and by nighttime, the smell had mostly dissipated. Still, for a premium mattress to have such strong off-gassing odors, it’s slightly disappointing. You expect something like that from a cheap mattress from Amazon, but not from a mattress that’s $1,000 or more.

Pressure relief

Score: 4.5 out of 5

The great thing about the medium firm Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid Luxe Cooling Mattress is that although you have 4.5 inches of foam underneath you, two inches of that is medium firm, which means you’re still getting enough support even if you are a petite or light weight sleeper and you're not heavy enough to reach the coil layer.

Our lead reviewer's main issue with mattresses is that they tend to be too light to sink enough to actually get to that supportive layer, leading to a back and hip pain in the morning. That wasn't the case with this offering from Brooklyn Bedding.

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

The medium premium memory foam here is very effective at preventing you from sinking out of alignment, while still providing enough cozy comfort and minimizing pressure points. And it provides enough support for your body until you actually reach the coil layer for a firmer foundation.

Those who are heavier than 130lb however, should be more than satisfied by the level of cloud-like sinkage, pressure relief, and contouring that these foam layers offer. This mattress is excellent for side sleepers, molding to their bodies so that the arms and hips aren’t 'shouldering' their full weight. Meanwhile, back sleepers should feel those layers hugging their bodies for a dreamier slumber.

We dropped a 25lb kettlebell in the middle of the mattress, where it only sank about two inches, proving that the medium memory foam layer is very effective at its job.

Motion transfer

Score: 2 out of 5

The motion isolation, truth be told, is nothing to write home about. In fact, we probably would have preferred to not to write about it at all because there’s barely any. We tested its motion isolation in two different ways: first, by putting an empty wine glass in the middle and then dropping our 25lb kettlebell nine inches and 25 inches away, and, second, by having two people lay on the bed side-by-side and having one of them toss and turn to see if the other one would feel it. Unfortunately, the Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid Luxe Cooling Mattress didn’t fare well on either.

The kettlebell almost broke the wine glass in half at nine inches because the glass immediately bounced out of place at first impact. At 25 inches, the wine glass didn’t topple over but it still moved around a bit. Testing it with this reviewer and a friend, there was also considerable movement felt by one every time the other turned or moved. It’s not too much that you would get shaken awake if your partner tossed and turned in bed, but definitely enough to keep you from being able to drift off. If you’re a sensitive sleeper with a partner, we’d give this one a pass.

Spot the knocked-over wine glass (Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Temperature regulation

Score: 4 out of 5

Although we didn't get a chance to test the Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid Luxe Cooling Mattress in the summertime when it would have been perfect to try out how effective its cooling technology is, the temperatures were chilly enough to require us to turn on our space heater at night. And, our heater is powerful enough to warm up our room, even with the window ajar.

This mattress is infused with two cooling technologies on top of that effective airflow that hybrid models are known to offer. First of all, the inner springs layer allows for better airflow and breathability minimizing heat retention. But, being a cooling mattress, the Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid Luxe goes beyond that. Its top layer, called the GlacioText cooling cover, is made up of Brooklyn Bedding’s PE cooling fibers that are designed to be cold to the touch and remove excess heat from the mattress’ surface.

Underneath that is the top layer, which is infused with a face change material treatment that boast high conductivity, allowing it to draw excess heat away from your body, and copper, which we know is great for cooling as well as its anti-bacterial properties.

Together, these layers are very effective at helping you stay cool despite the temperature in the room or how hot of a sleeper you are.

One thing that is worth mentioning though, is that the top cover has kind of a glossy-ish surface, which minimizes friction, preventing our fitted sheet from staying put. It’s a little annoying and, if you’re very particular about your fitted sheet being tight or you hate sleeping on folds and wrinkles, this is something that might irk you.

Edge support

Score: 4 out of 5

We’ve tested beds with amazing edge support that stay firm even when you’re putting all of your weight on the perimeter. And, we’ve had beds whose edge prove to be too soft that they just collapse under our weight causing us to slide off even when we’re only sitting on them.

The Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid Luxe Cooling Mattress is constructed with higher gauge coils on its perimeter, allowing it to straddle both worlds. Its edge is not too firm but not too soft, either. So, when you’re sitting or laying on it, you get nice sinkage without sliding straight off.

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Durability

Score: 5 out of 5

We’ve tested beds that have already sagged after a few weeks of use. The Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid Luxe Cooling Mattress, however, has wonderfully kept its shape with zero signs of sagging, even when we’ve slept in one particular spot right around the middle. The mattress seem pretty robust and, while we can’t really say for sure how long it’ll last, it seems to be made of premium materials and is well constructed and put together. So, we doubt you’ll encounter any sort of quality issues, even after 120 nights of use. Unlike the more recent mattresses we’ve tested, this comes with two handles on each side, which we truly appreciate as it allows us to grip it better when we’re doing things like changing the sheets or rearranging our bedroom.

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid Luxe Cooling: USER REVIEWS

Enjoying a lofty 4.7 out of 5 with over 2,900 review on the Brooklyn Bedding website, the Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid Luxe Cooling mattress has received a lot of perfect reviews, with customers praising it for its comfort as well as its cooling properties. We’re surprised that not a lot of people were bothered by its minimal motion isolation as well – in fact, many of couple reviews haven’t mentioned it at all, which suggests that not a lot of people actually care about motion transfer, especially those who have been sleeping with their partner for years.

The most common complaint we’ve seen is regarding its semi-glossy, slippy top surface. As one reviewer said, “the surface is slippery so sheets do not stay in place and get all bunched up.” That is certainly similar to what we’ve experienced. However, it also looks like people find this bed so comfortable, they’re willing to work with its quirks. This same reviewer, for example, said that she’s going to try and find a different cover, presumably one that will work better with the mattress’ surface, or use straps to fasten and secure her fitted sheet better.

Should I buy the Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid Luxe Cooling mattress?

The Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid Luxe Cooling mattress is well constructed and thoughtfully crafted so that whatever firmness you choose, you’re getting that perfect balance of plushness and support that every person needs to get a good night’s rest. On top of that, it boasts a very effective cooling technology that will keep the warmest sleepers cool and comfortable even on a hot summer’s day. It also offers good edge support, handles for manageability, and an easy setup.

It isn’t perfect. We wish its off-gassing smell was considerably milder, its motion isolation much better, and its top layer less glossy so that the fitted sheet doesn’t move around that much. But, if you can move past those hurdles, which we have, you’ll start to appreciate just how comfortable this mattress is, whether you’re looking for something soft, more supportive, or the firmest you can find.

It’s not a budget option, but, to its credit, it’s actually affordable, especially when Brooklyn Bedding is holding one of its many sales throughout the year. Our experience with the Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid Luxe Cooling Mattress has been mostly positive, and we’ve had nothing but a good night’s rest on it. It’s certainly something we’d recommend, no matter your mattress preference.