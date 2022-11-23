Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper review 2022

The 4-inch Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper will instantly make any sleep surface softer. It's ideal for side sleepers who need extra relief around their shoulders and knees, but uneven weight distribution could cause issues for back or front sleepers. The ventilated design yields better-than-expected temperature regulation, although it'll still trap heat at times. As a short-term solution for a main bedroom or an instant refresh for a seldom-used guest room, the Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper would be a fine fit.

The Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper is an affordable way to make a firm mattress super plush, and with a starting price of $75, it won't deplete your wallet, either. But is this budget mattress topper worth buying or would you be better off picking a pricier option from our best mattress topper ranking?

We tested a twin-sized Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper for two weeks, evaluating it in key areas of performance (firmness, support, and temperature regulation). Keep reading for our in-depth review.

While a topper can work wonders on an older mattress, if your bed is looking really worse for wear then it might be time to bite the bullet and replace it altogether. For recommendations, head to our best mattress guide (the Black Friday mattress deals are now live so it's a good time to buy).

Lucid Gel Foam Mattress Topper review in brief

The Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper is worth considering if you don't want to spend a lot on a bed topper. At 4 inches tall, it'll transform the firmest bed into a plush paradise. It's also ventilated, which allows it to breathe better than typical memory foam.

The Lucid mattress topper won't win any style points – it's simply a big blue slab of foam. You can buy a separate cover, which has a layer of rubberized dots on the bottom to keep the mattress topper in place. (It otherwise lacks any means of securing the topper to the bed, so make sure you have some deep pocket sheets on hand.)

It took us some time to set up our Lucid mattress topper, as it was quite lumpy when we removed it from its packaging. After 24 hours, it fully took shape so we were able to set it up and ultimately sleep on it then.

Best for: side sleepers who like a plusher bed, budget shoppers

Material: Gel-infused memory foam

Firmness: Plush

Depth: 4 inches

Trial period: N/A

Warranty: 3 years

Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king

Whilst the topper remained in place on top of our mattress when we slept on it, we just couldn't get comfortable because it made our existing bed way too soft. Since we didn't have another twin-sized bed to use, we finished our testing by placing the Lucid mattress topper on the floor to simulate the effect it would have on a firmer bed.

We were most comfortable sleeping on our sides, as the Lucid's exceptional pressure relief allowed the shoulders and knees to relax. However, our head tester carries most of her weight in her mid-section, which meant her pelvis sank when resting on her front or back. That also put her in danger of re-injuring her lower back.

However, the Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper impressed us when it came to temperature regulation. Its ventilated design combined with an infusion of cooling gel meant we didn't get too overheated. That's not to say we didn't experience some trapped heat, but it was fairly minimal for us.

This is one of the most affordable mattress toppers out there, with a starting MSRP of $74.99 for a twin. You might even be able to pick one up for below that if you keep an eye out for a mattress topper deal. If you're really strapped for cash, be aware that there are even cheaper options out there (head to our best cheap mattress topper under $50 ranking for our picks).

Keep in mind that you'll be making some concessions for that lower price, though. There are questions surrounding the longevity of the Lucid mattress topper (a 3-year limited warranty is included, which is somewhat reassuring). Thus, we recommend the Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper if you need a short-term fix or are hoping to spruce up a seldom-used guest bed.

Lucid Mattress Topper review: Materials

A 4-inch slab of perforated gel-infused memory foam

Foam is CertiPUR-US certified and hypoallergenic

An optional cover adds non-stick grips to keep it in place

The Lucid mattress topper is a blue, 4-inch slab of gel-infused memory foam dotted with perforations to increase airflow. It's a straightforward yet practical design meant to comfortably envelop sleepers without overheating them. Lucid claims its foams are CertiPUR-US certified and hypoallergenic, which means they're free from harmful toxins and are less prone to trigger allergies.

A cover is not standard, but you can purchase one separately or as part of a bundle. The cover is machine-washable and features a layer of rubberized dots on the bottom to help keep the mattress topper in place.



Lucid Mattress Topper review: Price & deals

On the higher end of budget, with a starting MSRP of $74.99

Regularly on sale at Amazon, Walmart, and other major retailers

Comes with a 3-year limited warranty

The Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper sits at the higher end of the budget bracket. A twin retails for $74.99 whilst the MSRP for a queen is $119.99.

Here's the official 2022 pricing for the Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper in all sizes:

Twin: $74.99

Twin XL: $89.99

Full: $97.99

Queen: $119.99

King: $149.99

California King: $149.99

The Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper is sold by the brand directly plus a number of third-party retailers, including Amazon and Walmart, which offer regular discounts during mattress sales. Regardless of where you buy, your purchase will be backed by a 3-year warranty. There's no formal trial period, but Lucid offers a 30-day return policy if you buy from their site.

If you need something even more affordable than the Lucid, check out the Linenspa Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper. The 2-inch model starts from $39.99 and the 3-inch variation retails from $59.99. Either way, won't be as tall as the 4-inch Lucid topper, but it's a sound alternative for anyone who doesn't need a super-plush mattress. Learn more in our Linenspa vs Lucid mattress topper showdown.

For anyone with a higher budget to work with, the Molecule CopperWELL Mattress Topper is a 3-inch slab of copper gel-infused memory foam with a 7-zoned design for targeted support. It also sleeps remarkably cool, as we note in our Molecule CopperWell Mattress Topper review. It retails from $179.99 for a twin and comes with a 5-year warranty plus a 30-night trial.

Lucid Mattress Topper review: Design & features

A basic design – just a 4-inch slab of blue foam

Air holes and cooling gel promote a cooler night's sleep

Open-cell construction makes it resistant to impressions

The design of the Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper won't win any style points. It's literally a 4-inch slice of dense blue foam. But unlike the similar Linenspa topper, Lucid ventilates its memory foam to promote better airflow. This is a savvy decision by Lucid, as memory foam is prone to trapping heat.

Of course, the material of the foam itself shouldn't be overlooked. It's infused with cooling gel – once again, another means of keeping sleepers comfortably dry. It also has an open-cell construction to enhance breathability and prevent indentations. We could firmly place our hand on it and it'd leave an impression – but the Lucid topper would snap back into place almost instantly.

There's no cover included, but you can purchase one separately if you wish. This will safeguard the Lucid mattress topper from spills and stains – and with a bottom layer of non-slip dots, it'll also help the topper stay put. If you forego the cover, a deep-enough fitted sheet will secure the topper just fine. You can also wrap it in one of the best mattress protectors to save it from stains.

Lucid Mattress Topper review: Performance

May take at least a day for it to fully take shape

Best suited for side sleepers who want a tall, plush bed

Temperature regulation is above-average for the cost

We slept on a twin Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper for about two weeks, evaluating it in accordance with our mattress methodology. Key areas of evaluation include overall comfort (support and firmness), temperature regulation, and ease of set-up.

To supplement our experience with the Lucid mattress topper, we also analyzed verified customer reviews from Amazon, which is where majority of all feedback for this topper exists. Here's how we got on...

Set-up and off-gassing

Score: 3/5

We'll preface this by saying our Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper had been sealed up for quite some time. Per the label on the box, it was manufactured in June 2022, and we didn't unbox it until early November. Like its full-sized bed-in-a-box counterparts, it arrived rolled up and vacuum-sealed in plastic. After unwrapping and unraveling it, we had a lumpy, uneven slab of foam on our hands.

Per the instructions Lucid provided, we placed our foam topper on a flat surface in a well-ventilated room. Since it was close to bedtime, we left it in our back room to fully take shape overnight, and by the following day it had expanded and evened out. From there, we were able to place it atop our mattress and secure it with a fitted sheet. Weighing a mere 14lbs, it was rather easy for one person to maneuver. (It weighs as much as 27lbs at its largest.)

Lucid recommends waiting up to 48 hours for the topper to fully expand, although you can sleep on it as soon as it reaches its approximate size. The process for us took about 24 hours between the initial unboxing and when we finally slept on it. We certainly recommend planning ahead and making space for the topper to properly take shape.

A characteristic of memory foam is a harmless 'chemical' scent known as off-gassing. The Lucid mattress topper is no different, but it was hardly offensive. We made sure to keep our back room well-ventilated, which largely mitigated the smell come morning.

Firmness and support

Score: 3/5

The 4-inch Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper will appeal to a certain type of sleeper who likes sinking into their bed. Our lead reviewer does not fit that description, but she did her very best to keep an open mind.

Perhaps our first error was placing the Lucid topper on a relaxed firm Saatva Loom & Leaf mattress, which not only made the bed too tall for our lead reviewer at a lofty 16 inches, but also made it way too soft for her to soundly sleep on it, especially since she's just recovered from a back injury. We had just completed our Loom & Leaf mattress review, and though it's not a super plush mattress on its own, it's not firm enough to warrant a 4-inch foam topper.

Our alternative? Place the Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper on the floor in our back room with some basic sheets and a pillow. This wasn't our ideal solution but in the absence of another twin-sized bed, it was the best way for us to simulate how soft the Lucid topper could make a firm sleeping surface.

It took our lead reviewer a couple of nights to adjust to the Lucid topper. It certainly 'hugs' the body, which made shifting positions an arduous task at times. What's more, our head tester is of average build and carries most of her weight in her midsection. Thus, her lumbar dipped below the rest of her body when lying on her back – ditto her pelvis when resting on her front.

Fortunately, she's primarily a side sleeper, and she felt the most comfortable sleeping in that position on the Lucid mattress topper. Her weight was distributed evenly enough that her hips didn't dip too low. Meanwhile, there was a cozy contouring of the shoulders and knees that effectively relieved pressure in those areas.

We also had a couple of guest testers check out the Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper. Our side/stomach sleeper who likes firmer beds did not get on with this topper at all, whilst our side sleeper who enjoys the hug of her own foam bed thoroughly enjoyed it. This is further proof that it all comes down to preference.

If you want to make your current bed larger and plusher, the Lucid 4-inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper will tick those boxes easily. Otherwise, read our Viscosoft Active Cooling Mattress Topper review for a firmer 4-inch foam topper that'll subtly cradle your body instead.

Temperature regulation

Score: 4/5

On our bed, the Lucid mattress topper was outfitted in a complete poly-cotton blend sheet set plus a mid-weight comforter. When we transferred it to the floor, we wrapped it in a mattress protector and alternated between the mid-weight comforter and a lighter knit blanket.

No matter how we slept on it, we weren't terribly hot. And this was during a time when temperatures were alternating between frigid and unseasonably mild. We'll credit the ventilated design for propagating the airflow so that we slept comfortably, no matter how warm or cool the room was. We did sense some trapped heat on warmer nights, but nothing that was unbearable.

Overall, we're pleasantly surprised at how well the Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper regulates temperature, especially given its price. However, chronically hot sleepers would benefit from spending a little extra on a premium mattress topper with stronger cooling tech – or purchasing a proper cooling mattress altogether.

Lucid Mattress Topper review: User reviews

Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 27,000 Amazon reviews

Praised for its comfortable 'hug' and pressure relief

Critics say it's too soft and loses its shape easily

Firmness and comfort are subjective, so we're supplementing our review with customer feedback to help pinpoint any obvious trends and issues across a much larger sample size.

As of November 2022, the Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper has accumulated over 27,000 Amazon reviews, with an overall rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars. More than 70% of those reviews have received a perfect 5 stars.

Fans of this mattress topper recommend it to anyone who likes feeling hugged by their bed. Side sleepers in particular sing its praises, although there are several back sleepers who also credit the Lucid topper with improving the comfort of their mattress. Some customers even claim that its exceptional pressure relief has done wonders for their backaches and joint pain.

Negative feedback comes from sleepers who find it too squishy or dense, making it difficult for them to shift positions. Meanwhile, some customers find it too warm. There are also some questions regarding the build quality; a number of complaints claim the Lucid mattress topper tears easily and leaves dents after a while.

Lucid includes a 3-year warranty with its foam mattress topper, which indicates how long the company believes it'll last with regular use. That seems about right, given its rather economical cost. The Lucid topper should serve you well if you're merely waiting until you can purchase a new mattress. You can also place it in a rarely-used guest room to help expand its lifespan.

Should you buy the Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper?

If your current mattress feels like you're resting atop a granite slab (and you're bothered by that), the 4-inch Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper will transform it into a lusher, plusher bed. But trust us when we say this is one squishy piece of foam, and that isn't going to appeal to everyone.

Side sleepers are most likely to benefit from this mattress topper, as it does a fine job of alleviating pressure along the shoulders and knees. Back sleepers who like a softer bed will also find it cozy. On the other hand, it may not distribute your weight evenly, leading to pain. Plus, if you like to swap positions at night, this topper could be too dense to do so with ease.

The gel-infused foam and ventilated design culminate in above-average temperature regulation, relative to its low cost. It'll still trap heat, though, and if you're a chronically hot sleeper, the Lucid may not be enough for you. Consider the Molecule or Viscosoft mattress toppers instead; they're each pricier but have better cooling tech.

The Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper is a budget model, so temper your expectations accordingly when it comes to durability. A 3-year warranty means you'll get at least that much use out of it – and it'll serve as a suitable solution until you can secure a new, longer-lasting mattress.

There's no formal trial period, but chances are you'll be buying the Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper at Amazon. Thus, you should familiarize yourself with the process of how to return a mattress on Amazon, as much of that protocol will also apply to toppers.