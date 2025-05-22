Mattresses prices are expected to soar due to tariffs — what to expect and when

If you’re in the market for a new mattress, you might want to keep an eye on more than just firmness and comfort. Rising trade tensions around the globe and President Trump’s new trade tariffs could soon impact the price tag of your next bed.

With a large portion of mattresses and their components imported to the US from overseas, especially from countries like China, Indonesia, Mexico, and India, tariffs can directly influence manufacturing costs and, ultimately, what consumers pay at the checkout.

So, whether you’re planning to buy now or hold off, understanding these changes could help you make a smarter, more cost-effective decision. We’ve taken a closer look at how the industry could be affected.

How will the tariffs impact the mattress industry?

A baseline 10% tariff on nearly all foreign imports to the US came into effect on April 5. But imports from certain countries are facing much higher tariffs once the “90-day pause” ends in July. Mexico, for instance, is facing a 25% tariff, while Indonesia is looking at a 32% tariff and Vietnam could be hit with a steep 46% tariff.

Chinese imports are currently taxed at 30%, temporarily reduced from 145%.

Given that many mattresses sold in the US rely on imported materials like memory foam and steel coils from countries including the ones mentioned above, manufacturing costs are likely to soar, which will have a big impact on the price you pay for your next mattress.

“Tariffs have the potential to impact the entire industry,” Byron Golub, Vice-President of Product and Merchandising at Saatva, told us. "Particularly brands that rely heavily on overseas manufacturing. Even US-based companies aren’t completely immune, since many still source specific components globally.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Depending on the final structure of the tariffs, the mattress industry can expect to see increased input costs across the board, and for some brands, this could translate to higher retail prices or slower lead times.”

Retailer giant Walmart has already announced that the tariffs are “too high”, and it will raise prices on some items as a result.

“We will do our best to keep our prices as low as possible. But given the magnitude of the tariffs, even at the reduced levels announced this week, we aren’t able to absorb all the pressure given the reality of narrow retail margins,” explained Walmart CEO Doug McMillon in a recent Q1 earnings call .

Meanwhile, a National Retail Federation study estimated that a $2,000 mattress and box spring set would end up costing $2,128-$2,190 thanks to the tariffs.

Which mattresses will be hit hardest?

Overall, it’s likely that cheaper mattress brands that rely on imports of budget materials from China, Vietnam, Indonesia and other countries, will be hit hardest.

Even if a mattress is assembled in the USA, many of the most popular mattress materials used in the assembly process are often imported from abroad. Memory foam often comes from China, Indonesia and Vietnam, while latex tends to be sourced from places like Sri Lanka, Vietnam or Thailand.

By contrast, luxury brands that source materials domestically, such as cotton, latex and American steel, could see less of an impact.

So far, only a few mattress brands and retailers have gone public with price announcements – many of the brands we spoke to said they are continuing to monitor the changing landscape before committing.

In its earnings call in April and March, retailer Sleep Number said around a third of its materials come from Mexico. It added that it's looking for ways to manage the impact of tariffs across the business, including looking at processing costs, and assessing its core pricing.

Meanwhile, bedding manufacturer Downlite (which doesn't make mattresses, but does make mattress pads and toppers), has said that thanks to its “USA-based manufacturing and sourcing strategy”, it will only be hiking prices by 8%, rather than applying a flat 10% price increase.

Saatva, which also handcrafts and assembles its luxury mattresses in American factories with mostly US-sourced materials, says it is “dedicated to minimizing the impact on our customers”.

“While no final pricing decisions have been made," Golub told us, "we’re actively monitoring the landscape and evaluating where modest increases may be necessary, particularly for products using imported wire, hardware, or specialty fabrics.”

John Merwin, CEO at 3Z Brands, also told us: “Brands that invest in domestic manufacturing, like ours, are better positioned to manage costs. Because we create our own components like coils and foam, we're even better positioned to control quality, cost, and supply chain stability.”

When will mattress prices increase?

While some retailers have already adjusted their prices, others are anticipated to follow suit in the coming months as existing inventories deplete, and higher production costs take effect.

“Price increases will vary by brand depending on supply chains and the degree of reliance on imported materials. The 90-day tariff pause has given manufacturers a brief window to plan, but if current proposals go into effect, we may begin seeing price adjustments as early as this summer," Golub explained to us.

It’s quite possible that this could impact prices in the Black Friday mattress sales at the end of November, once the full effect has hit. Discounts could be smaller than normal, or promotions could be focused on domestically produced mattresses less impacted by import tariffs.

How to beat the tariffs and get a good deal

Given that some mattress brands have already indicated that price increases are likely to start from the summer, we expect the deals in the Memorial Day mattress sales to be some of the best prices of the year — so they're worth taking advantage of, if you think you'll need a new mattress in the next six-12 months.

Here are our three key tips for getting a good deal on your next mattress: