The best Nolah mattress deals and sales in March 2022

March is a solid month for Nolah mattress deals. The mattress manufacturer, which holds a spot in our best mattress guide, is offering sales on everything from its top-rated mattresses to its weighted blankets.

If you're not familiar with Nolah Sleep, the online mattress manufacturer offers a wide range of mattresses from the Nolah Original Mattress to the Nolah Nurture. So before you jump into the company's latest mattress sale, we're here to help you pick the right Nolah mattress for your needs and budget. (Also, make sure to follow our bedding sales guide for discounts on sheets and more).

Nolah mattress sale: the best deals

Nolah Original 10" Mattress: from $699 $499 at Nolah

The Nolah Original 10" is the company's most affordable option, but don't let its budget price fool you. It offers long-term durability, pressure relief and optimal cooling. Use coupon "TGNOLAH" to take an extra $50 off sale prices. After discount, the twin costs $499 (was $699), whereas the queen costs $849 (was $1,149). During checkout, you'll need to remove the discount that's automatically added and instead add "TGNOLAH" as your discount. You'll then get up to $700 off plus an extra $50 off.

Nolah Evolution 15: from $1,599 $949 at Nolah

Save up to $750 + up to $198 of free pillows: This hybrid memory foam bed suits anyone seeking high levels of pressure relief and cooling. Graphite-infused AirFoamIce and a cool-touch cover handle the cooling, while pressure relief comes courtesy of foam and an 8-inch coil system. Use coupon "TGNOLAH" to take an extra $50 off. After discount, the twin costs $949 (was $1,599), whereas the queen costs $1,549 (was $2,299). For more information on the mattress, read our Nolah Evolution 15 mattress review.

Which Nolah mattress should you buy?

Nolah offers five different models: the Nolah Original 10" mattress in a box (from $899), the Nolah Signature 12" (from $1,299), the Nolah Evolution 15" (from $1,599), the Nolah Natural 11" (from $1,199), and the Nolah Nurture 10" (from $999). All prices are list pricing for the queen-size mattress. The Nurture is a mattress for kids available in twin and full sizes.

The company's base model is the Nolah Original 10", which we've named as one of the best mattresses for side sleepers. It's designed to offer higher levels of pressure relief and uses temperature-neutral AirFoam to keep you comfortably cool. It all begins with a Botanic Origin Tencel cover, followed by a 2-inch layer of cooling Nolah AirFoam.

Nolah's Air Foam is made from CertiPUR-US certified foams that are free from toxic chemicals. Beneath that slab of Air Foam sits a 1-inch layer of high-resilience foam, which also adds in a little bounce, followed by a 7-inch high-density foam base to add ballast to those contouring upper layers.

The Nolah Signature 12" is the company's extra-thick mattress. It packs 75% more AirFoam than the Original mattress offering deeper levels of body contouring. In terms of firmness, it's the brand's softest memory foam mattress with a rating from plush to medium.

The Nolah Evolution 15 is the brand's signature mattress. Customers praise it for offering comfort in a range of sleeping positions, including stomach and back sleeping. This five-layer hybrid is made from foam and springs, so you get the best of both worlds in terms of comfort and support. It holds a spot in our best mattress guide, and performed well during testing for pressure relief, though the edge support was lacking.

The Nolah Natural 11" holds a spot in our best organic mattress guide. It's made from natural Talalay latex, a durable material that offers 33% more pressure relief than synthetic and Dunlop latex. That makes it the best organic mattress for sleepers with back pain and sore joints, and for those who need higher levels of pressure point relief (think shoulders, hips and back).

Handcrafted in the USA, this eco-friendly mattress also packs in layers of GOTS certified organic wool that's naturally breathable and temperature-regulating. This helps the Nolah to feel warm and cozy in cold weather, yet breathable and cool to the touch when the temperature rises.

The best Nolah mattress deals

1. Nolah Original Mattress deals The cheapest Nolah mattress you can buy Depth: 10 inches | Sizes: Twin to Cal king | Trial: 120-night guarantee | Warranty: Lifetime warranty | MSRP: $699 to $1,349 Suits all sleeping positions Breathable Tencel cover Relieves pressure points You want a premium mattress

The Original 10-inch is Nolah's most affordable mattress. However, this mattress doesn't skimp on comfort or features. It's designed to offer pressure relief and uses temperature-neutral AirFoam to keep you comfortably cool. Nolah's AirFoam is said to be more durable than traditional memory foam and it also resists sagging over time.

In terms of layers, the top layer is a Botanic Origin Tencel cover, followed by a 2-inch layer of cooling Nolah AirFoam. Nolah's Air Foam is made from CertiPUR-US certified foams that are free from toxic chemicals. Beneath that slab of Air Foam sits a 1-inch layer of high-resilience foam, which also adds in a little bounce, followed by a 7-inch high-density foam base to add ballast to those contouring upper layers.

(Image credit: Nolah Sleep)

2. Nolah Evolution 15 Mattress deals The cheapest Nolah mattress you can buy Depth: 15 inches | Sizes: Twin to Cal king | Trial: 120-night guarantee | Warranty: Lifetime warranty | MSRP: $1,599 to $2,499 Great pressure relief Choice of three firmness options 120-night trial & lifetime warranty Lackluster edge support

We've named the Nolah Evolution 15 one of the best mattresses you can buy. It's best for heavy people, hot sleepers, and couples. It's available in three different firmness options: plush, luxury firm and firm. For heavy people and couples, look at the luxury firm (rated 6-7 out of 10 on the firmness scale) or the firm (rated 8 out of 10) if you enjoy a firmer sleeping surface that puts you on top of the mattress, as opposed to sinking into it.

The mattress has a maximum weight capacity of 700lbs total, or roughly 350lbs per sleeper. There are mattresses out there that can accommodate a higher weight, but few come in the range of firmness levels as the Nolah and fewer still can match it for cooling power too.

This five-layer hybrid is made from foam and springs, so you get the best of both worlds in terms of comfort and support. Users praise it for its comfort in a range of sleeping positions, including stomach and back sleeping. The Evolution 15 has a 2-inch layer of AirFoamICE to draw away excess heat at a faster rate than its standard AirFoam. This is just one of the reasons why the Evolution 15 is the best mattress for heavy people who sleep hot. There's plenty of support and durability too, with high-resilience foam adding spinal and lumbar support, and high-density foam making the mattress more responsive.

Read more: Nolah Evolution 15 mattress review

(Image credit: Nolah Sleep)

3. Nolah Natural 11 Mattress deals The cheapest Nolah mattress you can buy Depth: 11 inches | Sizes: Twin to Cal king | Trial: 120-night guarantee | Warranty: Lifetime warranty | MSRP: $1,499 to $2,099 Hypoallergenic Cooling for hot sleepers Durable and made to last You want a much firmer mattress

The Nolah Natural 11-inch is the company's eco-friendly mattress and is rated a 6 out of 10 on the firmness scale. The fully organic mattress is designed to offer back pain relief and high levels of pressure point relief around your shoulders, hips, and back.

The natural and organic materials start with an organic cotton cover that’s breathable and moisture-wicking. The cover prevents any moisture from building up within. The eco-friendly mattress also packs in layers of GOTS certified organic wool that’s naturally breathable and temperature-regulating. This helps the Nolah to feel warm and cozy in cold weather, yet breathable and cool during hotter months.

Tri-zone coils, made from recycled steel, deliver targeted support in high pressure areas for a range of sleeping positions, whether you’re snoozing alone or you share your bed. The natural Talalay latex is very responsive too, offering a nice amount of bounce while cushioning your joints. You won’t sink in like you would on a memory foam mattress, but you'll feel well-supported and rested.