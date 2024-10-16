Black Friday mattress topper sales 2024: The best early deals

This year's Black Friday mattress topper sales officially start on Friday 29th November, but there are plenty of early deals to shop now from the likes of Casper, Tempur-Pedic, and Lucid. Today's best sale is 25% off the Active Cooling Copper Mattress Topper at ViscoSoft, with a queen size reduced to $299.95 (was $399.95). It's the cheapest price we've seen since summer, and this topper is ideal for adding cooling support to older or sagging mattresses.

You can also save 15% on a luxury Puffy Mattress topper, or get 25% off at Lucid, with prices from $50.99. In fact, many of the top-rated options in our best mattress toppers buying guide are on sale today, though we expect the Black Friday sales to contain the cheapest prices.

We'll be updating this guide regularly with the latest Black Friday mattress topper deals as they arrive, so you won't miss a saving. Looking to upgrade your mattress too? Then our guide to this year's best mattresses for all sleepers and budgets contains our top-tested picks, and again we expect to see good Black Friday mattress deals on most of them.

Today's best mattress topper sales

Black Friday Mattress Topper Sales 2024: Top 5 early deals

25% off 1. ViscoSoft Active Cooling Copper Topper: Save up to $120 at ViscoSoft Deal Quality:★★★★ Sale prices:

Twin: $199.95 (was $269)

Queen: $299.95 (was $399.95)

King: $349.95 (was $469.95)

All sizes: See prices Mattress topper type: Copper-infused memory foam

Firmness: Firm

Benefits: 90-night trial | 5-year warranty | Free shipping Best for: Firming up and cooling down a warm, sagging mattress. Best alternative: Puffy Deluxe Mattress Topper in firm ($238 at Puffy) Quick verdict: When testing this copper-infused bed topper for our ViscoSoft Active Cooling Mattress Topper review, we found this to be one of the few memory foam toppers that can add firmness and support to saggy or too-soft beds. Its thick 4" depth means its perfect for adding to older mattresses in need of a major makeover, while copper-infused foam and phase change top cover will help hot sleepers stay cool. Right now, a queen is 25% off at $299.95 (was $399.95), saving you $100. While this is an evergreen deal, we did see a 30% off deal last Black Friday (though the MSRP was lower back then). However, it's since been permanently stuck at 25% off ever since, so we can't predict whether the 30% discount will come back for this year's Black Friday.

10% off 2. Casper Comfy Topper: Save up to $33.90 at Casper Deal Quality:★★★½ Sale prices:

Twin: $179.10 (was $199)

Queen: $269.10 (was $299)

King: $305.10 (was $339)

All sizes: See prices Mattress topper type: Perforated memory foam

Firmness: Plush

Benefits: 30-night trial | 5-year warranty | Free shipping Best for: Adding breathable, cloud-like comfort to a hard or warm mattress. Best alternative: Puffy Deluxe Mattress Topper in soft ($238 at Puffy) Quick verdict: According to our Casper Comfy Mattress Topper review, this mattress topper sleeps remarkably cool for an all-foam bed topper that's not billed as cooling. This excellent temperature regulation is chalked up to its airflow-boosting perforated foam and breathable cover. This cushioning mattress topper is most definitely for side sleepers who want to add softness to a hard bed. Right now, there's a 10% off deal which is pretty standard, but there has been some times where there's no discount at all. However, we did see a 25% off sale at Casper to rival Amazon Prime Day, so we may see it return for Black Friday.

Up to 55% off 5. Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Adapt + Cooling Mattress Topper: Save up to $298 at Amazon



Deal Quality: ★★★★★ Sale prices:

Twin: $239 (was $419)

Queen: $251 (was $499)

King: $301 (was $599)

All sizes: See prices Mattress topper type: Memory foam (officially 'Tempur Material')

Firmness: Plush

Benefits: 10-year warranty | Free shipping Best for: Cooling plushness for side sleepers Best alternative: Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper ($139.95 at Lucid Mattress) Quick verdict: While we rate the original Tempur-Adapt Topper as the best mattress topper overall, the biggest complaint in our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Topper review was that it sleeps warm. However this cooling upgrade, on sale now at Amazon, is designed to fix that problem. Featuring a cool-to-the-touch fabric cover, this topper has been adapted to suit hot sleepers. While we usually advise shoppers to buy their topper directly from the brand instead of third party retailers as it guarantees you extras such as a sleep trial, Tempur-Pedic don't offer sleep trials, anyway, so you're not missing out on much by buying the topper directly from Amazon. Plus, Amazon's deal saves you a lot more money - a queen size is currently $519 at Tempur-Pedic, while the same size is $251 at Amazon.

Black Friday Topper Sales 2024: FAQs

When is Black Friday 2024?

Black Friday refers to the first Friday after Thanksgiving (which falls on the fourth Thursday of November). For 2024, Black Friday falls on 29 November, followed by Cyber Monday on the following Monday (2 December in 2024).

When do Black Friday mattress topper sales start?

While Black Friday itself isn't until late November, a lot of sleep brands and retailers begin their Black Friday mattress topper sales in late October. These sales are often know as "early Black Friday deals" or "early-bird Black Friday deals".

Some early Black Friday sales don't offer big savings. In fact some early deals are simply evergreen sales relabelled as an early Black Friday sale, so remember to check price history (we always try to make sure that we've included the price history of each mattress topper deal) to ensure that you're getting the best deal.

(Image credit: Getty)

Is Black Friday a good time to buy a mattress topper?

The Black Friday sales are arguably the best time to buy a mattress topper if your goal is to buy a mattress topper at or near its historic price low, snag some freebies, and grab some bigger savings. Plus, MSRPs tend to start being lowered during the start of the Black Friday season (around Halloween).

On the other hand, mattress toppers don't tend to come with freebies, even around major sales events, as complimentary pillows or bedding bundles tend to be reserved for mattress sales only. Plus, the cheap prices Black Friday mattress topper deals offer can lead to backorders and shipping delays.

Bottom line: buy a mattress topper when you feel like your in a position to do so. If you need one ASAP, look for evergreen deals or budget mattress toppers so you can still snag a bed topper at a lower price. However, if you can wait, then we advise you to buy a bed topper closer to Black Friday.

Where to find good Black Friday mattress topper deals

The first place to look is at mattress brands' websites, as buying directly from a brand guarantees you access to extras, particularly sleep trials and warranties. You can also buy from third-party retailers such as Amazon, Target, Walmart, or Mattress Firm, as you can find some much cheaper prices.

However, if you're going to buy a mattress topper from a third-party retailer, please make sure that a) you can't get the mattress topper cheaper anywhere else; (b) the brand of bed topper on sale is reputable; and (c) check user reviews and our own reviews by our panel of expert testers.