The best luxury mattress in 2022

If your mattress has seen better days, investing in the best luxury mattress means you'll sleep soundly knowing you've invested your money wisely. Statistics show we spend, on average, around 25 years of our life asleep. So why spend those years sleeping on an uncomfortable or cheap mattress? A luxury mattress will also mean quality and high-tech materials – which will stand the test of time and could cure any sleep problems you encounter.

While our general best mattress guide includes outstanding mattresses at a range of budgets, this guide is dedicated to the most luxurious, advanced options on the market, for those who want to push the boat out and have the budget to invest in something high-end and dreamily comfortable.

How we rate mattresses We rigorously research and test the latest mattresses to provide accurate and unbiased recommendations. We rate each mattress out of 10, and use our review data to inform our rankings. Read our full methodology.

It makes sense to spend as much as you can on your bed – a great mattress could help to give your sleep routine a healthy boost, so you wake up feeling refreshed every morning. Getting a good night's sleep is also crucial for our wellbeing – including helping to lower blood pressure, improve our mood and even increase brain performance.

Bear in mind too that mattress sales are common, which means you might well be able to pick up a high-end mattress for well below the MSRP (the Black Friday mattress sales can be especially good for this).

1. The WinkBed The best luxury mattress overall Specifications Type: Bed-in-a-box Firmness: 4 different levels – softer to plus Height: 13.5 inches Trial length: 120 nights Shipping: Free Warranty: Lifetime warranty Price (MSRP): $849 – $1749 Today's Best Deals View at Wink Beds LLC (opens in new tab) View at Wink Beds LLC (opens in new tab) View at Wink Beds LLC (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great back support + Well priced for a hybrid luxury + Different firmness levels to choose from Reasons to avoid - Not for stomach sleepers - $49 fee to exchange

The WinkBed is hybrid mattress is perfect for back and side sleepers who want a luxury mattress, without spending a fortune. The bed has lumbar zone technology, which is said to help to align the spine when you're asleep, so it's particularly good for back sleepers, while the luxury mattress also has motion isolation – which can benefit those who sleep with fidgety partners. Multiple luxury materials are used for this mattress, including multi-zone pocketed coils and gel-infused foam. The mattress also includes a soft and breathable Tencel cover. The WinkBed mattress also comes in four different firmness levels.

In our WinkBed mattress review, we found that the firm version of the mattress was very capable of relieving pressure points such as the knees, hips and back. The cooling effects of the mattress were also noted, however, if you suffer from night sweats it may not be the right luxury mattress for you.

Reviews on the brand's site gave it an overall rating of 4.8 stars out of 5, complimenting the little to no break-in period, and the comfortable sleep they had. However, some customers (a minority) also complained about how it was either too firm or too soft.

2. Saatva Classic Mattress The best value luxury mattress Specifications Type: Delivered flat Firmness: Three versions – plush soft to luxury firm Height: 11.5 or 14.5 inches Trial length: 365 nights Shipping: Free Warranty: Lifetime warranty Price (MSRP): $912 – $1970 Today's Best Deals View at Saatva.com (opens in new tab) View at Saatva.com (opens in new tab) View at Saatva.com (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 3 different firmness options + 2 heights + Handcrafted in US + Regular discounts Reasons to avoid - $99 return or exchange fee - Increased in price due to inflation

The Saatva Classic mattress is an innerspring hybrid, which means you have a classic steel coil spring at its base, while eco-friendly foams make up the top parts of the mattress. The award-winning mattress is also easy to customize, depending on your preferences, with two different depths and three different firmness levels. The mattress is said to be particularly cushioned due to its cushioning pillow top, which is made from an antimicrobial fabric. The coils in this hybrid design also help to contour your body, while lumbar zone technology within the mattress' memory foam layer can help to relieve tension in your lower back.

In our Saatva Classic Mattress review, our tester said that the comfortable mattress was firmer than expected but offered great support. Motion isolation wasn't as spot on as some of its competitors in the luxury mattress department, so if you're sharing a bed with a restless sleeper, consider the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Mattress below. This mattress should stand the test of time, too – after a full year of sleeping on it, our reviewer commented that it still held up in terms of support and pressure point relief.

At time of writing, it had an impressive average score of 4.9 out of 5 from different review sites, with customers praising the mattress' comfort levels, and the amazing customer service they received from the brand. Our Saatva sales page will fill you in on the best time to buy.

3. Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Hybrid mattress The best luxury mattress for hot sleepers Specifications Type: Bed in a box Firmness: Three – soft, medium, firm Height: 13.5 inches Trial length: 120 nights Shipping: Free Warranty: 10 years Price (MSRP): $999 – $2,249 Today's Best Deals View at Brooklyn Bedding (opens in new tab) View at Brooklyn Bedding (opens in new tab) View at Brooklyn Bedding (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great temperature regulation + Perfect for back or side sleepers + 3 firmness levels to choose from Reasons to avoid - Motion isolation is weak - Too firm for stomach sleepers

If you sleep hot, this could be the best luxury mattress for you. We're in the middle of reviewing it and will update this guide with our findings, but the user reviews are very positive. With its cooling memory foam (TitanCool proprietary foam is infused with cooling gel beads) the mattress is one of our top-rated best cooling mattresses – and will cool you down and make sure you sleep at just the right temperature. The hybrid mattress, which comes in soft, medium or firm, is also said to be good for spine alignment – whether you sleep on your back or side, due to the mattress' pressure relief system. However, motion isolation is on the weak side for this spring and memory foam-based mattress, so if you sleep with a partner who moves around a lot, it may not be the right mattress choice for you.

Customers who reviewed the mattress raved about its temperature regulation and how cool it keeps the body, however, some commented that the soft firmness level was too bouncy as they moved around during the night.

4. Tempur Adapt Mattress Best luxury memory foam mattress Specifications Type: Bed in a box Firmness: Four levels Height: 11 – 13 inches Trial length: 90 nights Shipping: Free Warranty: 10 years Price (MSRP): $2,699 – $5,398 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at US-Mattress (opens in new tab) View at Tempur-Pedic (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + High-end memory foam + Great motion isolation + Relieves pressure points Reasons to avoid - Short trial period - Difficult to move around on

The only purely memory foam mattress in our selection of luxury mattresses, Tempur is always the go-to brand if you're dealing with any hip, knee or back pain as you sleep. The mattress uses technology, namely NASA-developed Tempur material, to help relieve pressure points as you sleep, while also giving you the sensation of feeling cradled as you nod off. The mattress, which features in our guide to the best memory foam mattresses , offers excellent motion isolation, meaning you can sleep soundly, even if your partner goes to bed or gets up at different times to you. Although one of the most expensive mattresses in our guide, it also has open-cell Tempur material – a cooling fabric woven into the cover, designed to boost breathability.

At time of writing, this mattress has over 5,000 5-star reviews, with many saying this bed's helped their sore back or knees. However, some customers did explain that the bed takes a couple of weeks to get used to – it definitely hugs the body, which can feel odd if you're used to an innerspring model. Similarly, it won't be the best luxury mattress for you if you like to be able to move around easily – for that consider a bed with springs, like the Saatva Classic, for a more responsive feel.

5. The DreamCloud mattress The best luxury mattress for a lower price Specifications Type: Bed in a box Firmness: One firmness level – firm Height: 14 inches Trial length: 365 nights Shipping: Free Warranty: Lifetime warranty Price (MSRP): $599 – $1299 Today's Best Deals View at DreamCloud (opens in new tab) View at DreamCloud (opens in new tab) View at DreamCloud (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great value for a luxury mattress + Good motion isolation + Temperature regulation is spot on Reasons to avoid - Only one firmness option

This five-layer mattress includes a cashmere blend, foam and springs. It's only available in one firmness level, but it's designed to suit any type of sleeper, whether you lie on your front or side. If you currently have back or hip pain when you wake up, this could be the luxury mattress for you, as it should help alleviate this pain. It also shines when it comes to motion isolation, a useful feature if you have a co-sleeper who likes to toss and turn a lot while asleep.

In our DreamCloud mattress review, we judged it to be 8 out of 10 on the firmness scale – meaning anyone who selects this bed should like a medium level of firmness. Our reviewer found it took a few days to get used to, but then it cushioned her hips and shoulders well. The temperature regulation was also a standout feature – keeping our reviewer cool all year round, due to the gel-infused comfort layer and breathable cashmere-blend cover.

Customers who left glowing reviews for the mattress mentioned that the bed left no visible compression points where they slept and noted after four years of sleeping on the bed that they 'woke up feeling refreshed every day'. Regular DreamCloud sales mean you shouldn't have to pay MSRP, either.

What is a luxury mattress?

Luxury mattresses are those which boast an elevated build quality, with an expensive look and feel to match the higher price point. Beyond that, the design will vary. Often a luxury mattress will have a complex design, with multiple layers of different materials – innersprings for bounce, body-sculpting memory foam for pressure point relief and motion isolation, and perhaps a pillow top for added plushness. As a result, they'll often be thicker than your average mattress, which adds to the feeling of extravagance again (although you might need to buy some deep sheets!).

A common factor is the use of higher quality materials, so you might find lambswool or cashmere in the cushioned top layers, and any foams should be top-quality, with temperature regulation built in. To justify the higher price point, the brands will often have invested into research, imbuing their luxury beds with technology designed to help with spine alignment, temperature regulation and motion isolation.

How much does a luxury mattress cost?

Expect to pay anything from $1000 up to around $5000 for a luxury mattress – especially if you're looking for a standard queen size mattress, small enough to fit in any apartment and big enough for two people to sleep in comfortably.

Remember, you're paying for quality and a luxury mattress is an investment, and will last you longer than a normal mattress – and certainly longer than today's best cheap mattresses. So in the long run, it should be a sound investment.