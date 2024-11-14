What is Saatva's free White Glove Delivery service? A guide to what is and isn't included

Saatva is a luxury mattress brand that comes with some pretty luxe perks including free white glove delivery. But just what does this service entail? We delve into the details of what white glove delivery is and what is and isn’t included in Saatva’s free white glove delivery service.

Saatva tops our best mattress of 2024 guide for all sleepers with the Saatva Classic mattress, which brings five-star hotel luxury into your home with its exceptional comfort and support that suits all sleeping styles. Plus, it comes with some great benefits including a 365-night sleep trial, lifetime warranty and of course, the all important free white glove delivery service.

There’s not always a sale at Saatva on, so you have to choose the right time to buy. Thankfully, now is one of the best times of year, with the Black Friday mattress sales launching, and the Saatva Black Friday sales are offering $400 off the best Saatva mattresses over $1,000, including the Saatva Classic with a queen down to just $1,695 (was $2,095). So, let's see what's included in the white glove delivery on offer.

What is white glove delivery?

White glove delivery is a premium service that goes just beyond standard shipping. It’s a service typically offered by luxury mattress brands and it involves your mattress of choice being taken to the room where you’d like it set up.

The delivery crew will then unpack and place your mattress on the base to ensure they’re set up correctly. They will then also remove the packaging from your new bed and dispose of it responsibly. White glove delivery is a luxury service because it saves the consumer a lot of time and effort.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

White glove delivery is also a great perk if you want to get rid of your old mattress as this is often included in the service as standard. Whilst some brands including Saatva, Tempur-Pedic and Cocoon by Sealy offer white glove delivery for free, some brands offer the service as an added extra.

Nectar for example charge $199 for white glove delivery whilst Bear charges $100 but offer a customisable approach to the service. GhostBed are the most expensive when it comes to white glove delivery charging $279. However, when it comes to white glove service it is worth noting that sometimes the exact nature of the services can vary from brand to brand so always read the fine print.

Saatva’s free White Glove Delivery: What does it include?

In room delivery and set-up

Saatva’s White Glove Delivery service includes in-room delivery and the professional setup of your new mattress. You are able to schedule your delivery at a time that is convenient to you and you’ll be given a four-hour time window the day before your chosen day so that you don’t have to wait around all day.

Plus, if plans change and you do need to cancel then you won’t be charged a cancellation fee. The delivery team will set up your mattress anywhere in your home, regardless of what floor it needs to go on.

However, you do need to make sure that some rules are followed when it comes to delivery such as ensuring the delivery path is clear and accessible for the team, securing any pets and keeping children out of the way to ensure everyone is kept safe.

(Image credit: Future)

Old mattress removal

As part of Saatva’s White Glove Delivery service, they will remove your old mattress. They will even remove your old foundation (or box spring) if you need them to. To ensure that you get this part of the service, make sure you check the box next to the “free mattress & foundation removal” whilst you’re at the checkout.

This doesn’t have to be an old Saatva mattress, they will remove any brand but the only caveat here is that the mattress should be reasonably clean without any excessive damage or staining.

Bedroom furniture assembly

(Image credit: Future)

Part of Saatva’s White Glove service also includes the assembly of any Saatva bed frame or foundations that you purchased with your mattress. This ensures that your entire sleep setup is professionally installed and ready for use the same day with little inconvenience or hassle to you.

Bedroom rugs are also included and will be delivered and set up in room of your choice, although the customer must clear the rug area of any furniture prior to delivery.

Saatva's free White Glove Delivery service: What isn't included?

Saatva will remove your old foundation and box spring but this doesn’t include waterbed bases, standard metal bed frames, Sleep Number bases, or foundations (and box springs) that have been damaged or that are heavily stained.

If you find that your new mattress arrives and it won’t fit up the stairs or in to your space, don’t worry because Saatva will exchange it for a different size or height, this is subject to a $99 Saatva returns processing fee so make sure you take adequate stairway and hallway measurements before you order to avoid ordering an incorrect size.

Top 3 Saatva mattresses to shop today

Saatva Classic mattress: was from $1,395 now from $995 at Saatva

The Saatva Classic is a luxury innerspring hybrid that has been designed to suit all body types and sleeping positions. We've rated it as the best hybrid mattress and with three levels of firmness to choose from including soft, luxury firm and firm, as well as two height profiles (11.5" and 14.5") this is a truly customizable choice. Our Saatva Classic mattress review found it offered exceptional relief around the hips, shoulders and lower back keeping the spine perfectly aligned. With the current sale, the cost of a Saatva queen is down to $1,695 (was $2,095). Plus, you get 365-night sleep trial, lifetime warranty and that free white glove delivery.

Saatva Contour5 mattress: was from $1,895 now from $1,495 at Saatva

The Saatva Contour5 is one of the best cooling mattresses in the Saatva range. This bed uses a luxurious cooling memory foam that contours to your body for that classic memory foam hug but won’t leave you overheating. It also uses next-generation cooling technology in the form of gel infusions, airflow channels, a breathable knit cover, and a heat-dissipating phase change material to help sleepers regulate their temperature throughout the night. In fact, in our Saatva Contour5 mattress review, our tester rated it a 4.5/5 for temperature regulation. This mattress also comes in two firmness options: medium and firm, so you can find your ideal comfort. It does come at a premium price tag but with $400 off, you can get this luxuriously thick and comfortable queen mattress for $2,595 (was $2,995). The 365-night sleep trial, lifetime warranty and white glove delivery are also included.