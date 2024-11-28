What is a Glacier mattress and should you buy one in the Black Friday sales?

Glacier is the American brand putting a luxury spin on mattresses in a box. Its made-to-order mattresses are complete with advanced cooling technology and exceptional comfort. But what exactly is a Glacier mattress and are they worth snapping up this Black Friday?

We've reviewed this year's best mattresses for all sleepers and budget so we know a good mattress when we see one. We can safely say that Glacier's three-bed suite is worth browsing if you're a hot sleeper on the hunt for cooling comfort.

And right now you can save up to 50% on a Glacier mattress and get a lifetime warranty and free shipping. We're going to dig into what exactly sets Glacier mattresses apart from competitors to help you decide whether it's worth shopping in this year's Black Friday mattress deals and sales. Here's how Glacier mattresses stack up in terms of design, comfort, support and price...

What is a Glacier mattress?

Made-to-order premium mattresses in a box

Committed to keeping sleepers cool

There are three hybrid Glacier mattresses to choose from

Founded in Los Angeles in 2024, Glacier is the new premium cooling mattress manufacturer on the block, redefining the bed-in-a-box market with made-to-order-mattresses. The name 'Glacier' refers to the brand's mission to help sleepers achieve an ideal sleep temperature through advanced cooling materials.

Like the best cooling mattresses, Glacier mattresses comprise a patented GlacierTech cooling fabric cover and copper and graphite-infused memory foam that work together to absorb and disperse heat, keeping you cool throughout the night. Additionally, a layer of individually-encased coils help air flow through the mattress base to improve the mattress' cool feel.

(Image credit: Glacier)

While cooling is where Glacier excels, they don't slack on comfort and support either. The brand's signature ChiroZone technology provides targeted support in the lumbar zone, reduces pressure build up and aligns your spine. This helps you achieve a healthier sleeping posture so you wake up feeling rested and pain-free.

Although Glacier is a new brand, it has garnered over 120 5-star reviews from happy customers who say they "love the plushness and support" of these mattresses.

What is a Glacier mattress like to sleep on?

Glacier mattresses are medium hybrids

The Original has a tight top design, while the Summit and Apex have pillowtop

Every Glacier mattress have ChiroZONE quilt technology

Glacier's mattress suite holds three hybrid mattresses with varying heights and firmness ratings to suit different sleep types and body weights.

The Glacier Original is a 12" hybrid mattress with a 7.5 out of 10 firmness rating, placing it as the firmest mattress from Glacier. This makes it an ideal mattress for lightweight stomach sleepers, heavyweight side sleepers and all back sleepers looking for a slightly more responsive sleep surface.

Next up, the Glacier Summit is a 13" hybrid with a 7 out of 10 feel. As the middle model, this is ideal for combination sleepers or couples with different sleep styles as it can accommodate a range of sleeping positions.

(Image credit: Glacier)

Finally, the 14" Glacier Apex is the softest of the three with a 6.5 out of 10 firmness. This makes it the top choice for side sleepers after a mattress that cradles pressure points and offers cloud-like comfort. The Apex is also infused with copper which draws heat away from the body.

All three models feature Glacier's chiropractor-approved ChiroZone Quilt Technology that provides enhanced support in the lumbar zone, ensuring optimal comfort and back support. Essentially, Glacier mattresses are comparable with the Helix Midnight Luxe in terms of comfort and support, placing them among the best mattresses for back pain and best mattresses for side sleepers.

How much does a Glacier mattress cost?

Glacier's entry level model starts at $1,598 for a queen at MSRP

Fairly priced for luxury mattresses

One-year trial, lifetime warranty and free shipping included

Are cooling mattress worth the price? Glacier mattresses typically fall in the mid-range price bracket and are considered a more affordable option compared to most higher-end luxury mattresses with similar features.

There is up to 50% off across the website right now, bringing a queen-size in all models under $1,400. As the entry-level model, the Glacier Original is $799 (was $1,598) for a queen in the Black Friday sale. On the other end of the spectrum, a queen-size Glacier Apex, the brand's most elite model, will set you back $1,399 (was $2,798).

(Image credit: Glacier)

Sitting in the middle, a queen size Glacier Summit currently costs $1,099 (was $2,198). The Summit has just one inch more of foam, and a marginally softer feel, than the Original. But the Apex has an extra cooling layer. So, unless you're a particularly hot sleeper, you might want to save yourself a few $$ and go with the Original version.

Ultimately, considering their premium build and materials, Glacier mattresses are reasonably priced and the (very generous) lifetime warranty and (also generous) one-year sleep trial offer outstanding value for money.

When is the best time to buy a Glacier mattress?

As a new brand, we haven't seen a full year of sales from Glacier yet

There's up to 50% off in Black Friday sale

Black Friday is generally the best time to bag a mattress deal

Glacier Sleep was only established in March 2024, so we're yet to see how its prices fluctuate over a whole year. However, like most mattress retailers, Glacier has run flash sales throughout the year, particularly around major sale events like May's Memorial Day and September's Labor Day.

But the current Glacier sale knocks 50% off across the website. This hefty discount means Black Friday stands to be the best time to buy a mattress, making now a great time to score a great deal.

Should you buy a Glacier mattress?

Buy a Glacier mattress if...

✅You struggle with hot flushes at night: Glacier mattresses use a mixture of cooling technology including moisture-wicking fabric, gel foam and airy coils to offer the coolest sleep experience.

✅You want luxury for less: Glacier mattresses are reasonably priced considering their high-quality materials and reportedly strong levels of comfort.

✅You suffer with muscle pain and sleep on your side: The ChiroZone technology promotes spinal support while the plush memory foam cradles pressure points, offering a good balance of lumbar support and comfort to side sleepers.

Don't buy a Glacier mattress if...

❌You're cautious of new brands: Although Glacier has established itself as a trusty, high quality brand with praise-worthy reviews within its first year, some people may want a mattress from a reputable brand.

❌You're looking for freebies: Even though Glacier's 50% off is a good deal, many other luxury mattress brands, like Helix, throw in free bedding bundles at this time of year.

❌You need help setting up your mattress: There is an additional charge of $225 for White Glove delivery and old mattress removal with Glacier, whereas other brands including Saatva offer this service complimentary.

Top 3 Glacier mattresses to shop today

Glacier Original mattress: was from $998 now from $499 at Glacier

The 12" Glacier Original hybrid mattress offers exceptional value for money. It is complete with Glacier's key cooling and supportive features but comes at a fraction of the cost of the Summit and Apex models. A queen is now $799 (was $1,598) and you'll still get a lifetime warranty, free shipping and one year to decide whether this is truly the bed for you.

Glacier Summit mattress: was from $1,598 now from $799 at Glacier

The Summit hybrid mattress is Glacier's most popular mattress and we recommend it as a great option for combination sleepers who switch between different positions during the night. A queen is now down to $1,099 (was $2,198), or you can upgrade to a king size for an extra $200 — we recommend you do if you bedroom space to spare.