Siena Memory Foam Mattress (2022) review

The Siena Memory Foam Mattress offers excellent temperature regulation, superb edge support, and low motion transfer for a very low price. The 5-layer Siena Mattress is built similarly to the mid-range Nectar, but the Siena is much firmer – which suited our stomach sleepers well but our side and back sleepers weren't immediately comfortable. We still think the Nectar provides the best overall value for money among top mattresses, but the super affordable Siena isn't far behind.

The Siena Memory Foam Mattress is a budget bed-in-a-box from Resident Home, the parent brand behind two of the best mattresses in America: Nectar and DreamCloud. Siena's MO is to make quality sleep accessible for everyone. It achieves this by starting with impressively low MSRPs, and discounting them further with the same kind of regular sales we see across the rest of the market. But how well can such a cheap mattress perform?

We were eager to review on the Siena Mattress as soon as we heard about it and finally had our chance to put it through its paces. For one month, our review panel slept on a twin Siena Memory Foam Mattress. We evaluated it for overall comfort, pressure relief, motion isolation, temperature regulation, and edge support. Below, we've compiled our comprehensive test data, along with detailed feedback on how the Siena compares to other affordable memory foam mattresses we've tested...

Siena Mattress: Review in brief

Very low pricing, with regular sales

Design and quality feel more mid-range

Firm feel will suit stomach sleepers but perhaps not side sleepers

The Siena Memory Foam Mattress was first released in March 2022. The main draw here is the low price tag. The MSRP for a twin is $499, while a queen retails for $699. However, like the rest of the market, it's subject to regular mattress sales – in fact, this mattress has been offered at a discount since the day it launched. A twin Siena Mattress usually sells for $299, and a queen for $499.

Siena is able to keep costs low by investing solely in the quality of materials – you won't find it advertised on television or sold at brick-and-mortar stores. Despite its budget price, the Siena Mattress is built like a mid-range mattress. You might expect a two-layer design from most cheap foam mattresses; this one has five.

Siena mattress at a glance (Image credit: Siena Sleep) Best for: couples, stomach sleepers, budget shoppers

Type: bed-in-a-box

Firmness: firm (9/10)

Materials: Memory foam, polyfoam, polyester

Depth: 10 inches

Weight: 42-85lbs

Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king

The 10-inch Siena Mattress has a variety of foam layers that work together to contour your body, provide stability and support, and draw away body heat. Siena rates its mattress a medium-firm (6.5 out of 10), but our testing panel found it much firmer, regardless of stature or weight. We rate it a 9 out of 10 on the firmness scale.

Our lead reviewer needed some time to break in the Siena Memory Foam Mattress when sleeping on her side, as there wasn't enough give along the shoulders and hips at first. However, she found immediate relief when resting on her stomach, as the extra-firm feel of the Siena kept her hips level with the rest of her body.

Our taller side and back sleepers liked the subtle contouring and even distribution of their body weight, and our petite stomach sleeper was very comfortable. However, one of our heavier back sleepers who is used to sleeping on a softer foam mattress experienced some minor pain due to a lack of give around his lumbar. If you need extra cushioning on your side or simply prefer a softer bed, the Siena won't be what you need – take a look at our list of the best mattresses for side sleepers instead.

We tested the Siena Memory Foam Mattress during one of the hottest summers on record and surprisingly didn't break a sweat once. The temperature regulation here is much more than we had anticipated for a budget full-foam mattress. Still, chronically hot sleepers should consider investing in a cooling mattress with more advanced tech to keep night sweats at bay.

Another highlight of the Siena Mattress is edge support, which enabled our lead reviewer to comfortably get in and out of bed when her reoccurring back injury flared up midway through the testing process. Meanwhile, low motion isolation makes the Siena Mattress a great choice for co-sleepers with a fidgety partner.

You can trial the Siena Memory Foam Mattress risk-free for up to 180 nights, which is beyond the 30 to 100 nights you'd otherwise get with a budget bed-in-a-box. If you're not satisfied with it after at least 30 days, you can return it for a full refund and Siena will work with you to find a donation center that'll accept the mattress. Otherwise, a 10-year warranty will apply if you choose to keep it.

In terms of overall value, we're inclined to give Nectar the edge. It suits a broader range of sleepers, comes with a 1-year trial and Forever Warranty, and includes up to $499 in free bedding. But the Siena Mattress isn't far behind, as its remarkable build quality and generous trial period far surpass what its budget price tag suggests.

The Siena Memory Foam is an affordable bed-in-a-box that will suit anyone who likes a firmer bed – especially stomach sleepers. Its temperature regulation exceeded our expectations. Edge support and motion isolation are also excellent. A routine sale knocks $200 off the MSRP, so you can bring home a queen bed for only $499, with 180 nights to trial it at home.

Siena Mattress: Materials

The 10-inch Siena Mattress consists of five layers. At the bottom is a shift-resistant cover plus a 5.5-inch polyfoam stability layer to keep the mattress in place. Right above that is two inches of transitional support foam that'll gently cushion your body whilst keeping you cool via its rippled design. Following that is a 2.5-inch layer of gel-infused foam that'll adapt to your shape and draw away body heat.

On top is a soft, breathable polyester cover woven with polyethylene to wick away moisture. For an extra $49, you can add antimicrobial protection that Siena claims kills and prevents 99.9% of bacteria that can affect the lifespan of a mattress. Whether you pay extra for the antimicrobial cover or not, you'll still want to wrap your Siena Mattress in one of the best mattress protectors to also safeguard it from spills and stains.

Siena Mattress: Price and deals

The Siena has been discounted since its launch in March 2022

A twin is regularly on sale for $299, and a queen is $499

Includes a 180-night trial and 10-year warranty

The Siena is firmly budget mattress territory, price-wise. Despite being so new to the bed-in-a-box market, Siena has held a consistent $200 off sale since its launch in March 2022. A queen-sized Siena Mattress is regularly marked down to $499, a spectacular price for that size.

Here's the 'official' pricing for the Siena Memory Foam Mattress:

Twin MSRP: $499 (normally priced $299 )

) Twin XL MSRP: $599 (normally priced $399 )

) Full MSRP: $649 (normally priced $449 )

) Queen MSRP: $699 (normally priced $499 )

) King MSRP: $799 (normally priced $599 )

) Cal King MSRP: $799 (normally priced $599)

Siena offers a 180-night trial with free returns plus a full refund if you're not satisfied. (Learn how mattress trials work so you know just what to expect in case you want to send it back.) Otherwise, your bed will be backed by a 10-year warranty that covers faults and defects; know how mattress warranties work to understand how your purchase will be protected.

The hybrid Allswell Mattress is similarly priced to the Siena. Right now, a king Allswell Mattress is on sale for $539 (opens in new tab) – $60 less than a king-sized Siena. Allswell includes a 10-year warranty with purchase (like Siena) but has a shorter 100-night trial. Also, as a hybrid mattress, the Allswell may sleep cooler than the Siena, which is something to keep in mind if you're prone to overheating at night.

Siena's stablemate, the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress, is lauded as one of the best budget mattresses out there. A queen Nectar mattress costs $799 (opens in new tab) when it's on sale, and a twin often sells for $399, which is only $100 more than Siena's discounted price. However, regular Nectar Mattress Sales feature up to $499 in premium bedding. There's also Nectar's 1-year trial plus Forever Warranty, which slightly tips the scales in Nectar's favor when it comes to overall value.

But if you only care about bringing home a high-quality mattress on the cheap, the Siena Memory Foam Mattress is a screaming bargain. And though you won't get any extras with it, you'll still have more than enough cash left in your wallet to comfortably shop the best bedding deals.

Siena Mattress: Firmness & comfort

We rate it a 9 out of 10 on the firmness scale

Stomach sleepers will be well-supported in their hips

Has a less subtle 'hug' and may take time to adjust

Firmness and comfort are subjective. Thus, we've assembled a testing panel featuring individuals of varying builds and sleep preferences to help us share a broader range of perspectives when it comes to this criteria. (Our methodology for mattress testing further details how we reach these conclusions.)

Siena rates its mattress a 6.5 out of 10 on the firmness scale (medium-firm). However, our testing panel collectively rates it a 9 out of 10 on the firmness scale, which makes it a decidedly firm bed. This sentiment is shared by every member of our panel, regardless of their stature or weight.

Our lead reviewer is an average-sized side/stomach sleeper with a reoccurring back injury. She thought the Siena Mattress provided excellent front-side support, especially along the hips, but she didn't feel as comfortable resting on her side until after the first week of sleeping on it. (There wasn't enough give along the shoulders and hips at first.)

Most of our side and back sleepers were pleased with the balanced, full-body support of the Siena Mattress. So was our lone stomach sleeper, who liked that her hips didn't sink below the rest of her body. However, one of our back sleepers – who weighs over 200lbs and typically sleeps on a softer foam mattress – lamented the lack of give in his lumbar, which led to a minor backache.

The Siena Mattress comes in only one firmness level. If you want a softer bed, we'd recommend the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress or the Tuft & Needle Original Mattress. We've tested each, and they're both closer to the medium-firm feel Siena promises. Alternatively, you can add one of the best mattress toppers to soften things up, too.

Siena Mattress: Performance

Superb edge support and excellent motion isolation

Great temperature regulation for a budget foam bed

Not for sleepers who prefer a plusher mattress

For one month, we slept on a twin Siena Memory Foam Mattress, evaluating it in key areas of performance: pressure relief, motion isolation, temperature regulation, edge support, and durability. We've also rated the ease of setup and overall value for money.

To supplement our lead reviewer's opinion and feedback from our experienced testing panel, we've also analyzed the hundreds of reviews this brand-new mattress has already accumulated to provide a more complete picture of what it's like to sleep on this budget foam mattress. Here's what we found...

Set-up

Score: 4.5/5

Score: 4.5/5

A twin Siena Mattress weighs 42lbs, and wasn't too bad for our lead reviewer to haul by herself. A queen mattress weighs 68lbs and a king is 85lbs, so you'll likely want a friend or family member to assist you there. Keeping in theme, this budget mattress doesn't offer a supplementary service for setup or removal of your old bed. (Find out how to dispose of a mattress safely and legally.)

Included with the Siena Mattress is a small informational booklet plus an ergonomic pocket blade. which we used to tear off the vacuum-sealed plastic. (There were also quite a few silica gel packets for freshness so be careful if they hit the floor, especially if you have pets or small children.)

The mattress began to expand as soon as we unfurled it and it fully took shape about a minute later. We had to smooth some lumps in the top cover at first – understandable, given how compressed the foam was before we unpacked it. Although it was very firm from the start, vacuum-sealed mattresses take time to completely inflate. (Per Siena, the process takes between three and five hours.) Thus, we recommend waiting a few hours after setup before heading to bed.

Off-gassing

Score: 5/5

Siena uses CertiPUR-US-certified foam in its mattresses. In other words, it doesn't contain ozone-depleting materials nor is it heavy in volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions – the reason for the unpleasant but otherwise harmless 'chemical' odor associated with off-gassing.

Full-foam mattresses are prone to off-gassing, but to our pleasant surprise, the Siena Mattress emitted no obvious smell from the time we unwrapped it. We did have the window cracked slightly, which likely could have helped diffuse things, but even when we lay on the bed we didn't smell anything offputting.

Pressure relief

Score: 4/5

The construction of the Siena Mattress includes a soft top foam layer (to cushion joints), a denser middle foam layer (for support), and a sturdy base foam layer (to provide stability). The brand claims its bed is designed to hit the 'sweet spot' for all types of sleepers when it comes to comfort and relief.

We tested the pressure relief of the Siena Memory Foam Mattress by placing a 56lb weight in the center of the bed. The weight did not sink very deeply into the mattress, nor was there an indentation on the surface once we removed it.

Meanwhile, our human testers found the pressure relief for the Siena Mattress adequate, although a brief adjustment period was needed for some of us. One of our taller combi (side/back) sleepers liked that her shoulders and hips didn't hurt when she rested on her side, an issue she's having with her current mattress. She also felt her weight was evenly distributed when she was on her back.

Conversely, one of our back sleepers said the Siena Mattress didn't have enough give along his lumbar, which resulted in a sore back. Our lead reviewer felt similarly when laying on her side, although she's been able to find some relief since breaking in the mattress.

The Siena Mattress doesn't have as much of a 'hug' as other foam mattresses we've tested. If your joints need more cushioning (especially if you sleep on your side), consider a plush mattress like the Helix Sunset (opens in new tab) or the Linenspa 12-Inch Hybrid Mattress.

Motion transfer

Score: 4.5/5

A twin mattress can only support one person comfortably, so we initiated several drop tests to evaluate the motion transfer of the Siena Mattress.

We dropped a 10lb weight from three different heights at approximately 25in away from an empty wine glass. We simulated a partner tossing and turning in bed (4in high), a partner getting in or out of bed (8in high), and a partner jumping in or out of bed (12in high).

The wine glass hardly moved during the first two drop tests, so you're unlikely to be disturbed if your co-sleeper fidgets or gets into bed before or after you do. The glass jiggled a bit more during the final drop test, but this was still quite minimal. Notably, the empty glass did not fall during any of our drop tests.

Our findings show that it's unlikely your partner will disrupt you if you share a Siena Mattress. Thus, we recommend it for couples with differing sleep styles and routines.

Temperature regulation

Score: 4.5/5

Memory foam mattresses are notorious for trapping and retaining heat, so they're not often the right choice for hot sleepers. However, the best foam-based cooling mattresses boast materials that are designed to regulate temperature, which makes them better suited for anyone who overheats at night.

The Siena is not a cooling mattress per se, but it's designed to wick away moisture and draw away body heat. The top cover is made of polyester woven with polyethylene to keep night sweats at bay. The top foam layer is infused with cooling gel, while the rivets in the middle foam layer create pockets to generate airflow.

We were impressed with the temperature regulation capabilities of this budget full-foam mattress. The Siena did an outstanding job of keeping our hot sleepers comfortably cool, especially during a sweltering Mid-Atlantic August. Our lead reviewer did not have a single morning when she woke up sweaty, regardless of the sheets she had on the bed or the temperature outside.

The 180-night trial means you can test the Siena Mattress across two seasons so you'll be able to experience how comfortably you'll sleep during a shift in temperatures. If overheating is your primary sleep concern, however, we'd still recommend a proper cooling mattress like the Cocoon by Sealy Chill, which costs more than the Siena but is still very affordable.

But for such a small price, the Siena Mattress exceeded our expectations. We slept comfortably the entire month.

Edge support

Score: 5/5

To test the edge support of the Siena Memory Foam Mattress, we put a 56lb weight on the edge of the mattress in the middle of the perimeter. We also had every member of our testing panel sit on the edge of the bed – along the center perimeter and on either corner.

When we placed the 56lb weight on the edge of the Siena Mattress, it compressed about an inch and there was no danger of the weight rolling off the bed. That's good news if you or your partner somehow move towards the edge while you sleep, as you're unlikely to fall out of bed.

Everyone in our testing panel was impressed with the edge support of the Siena Mattress. From our most petite sleeper to our largest tester, the Siena comfortably supported them whether they sat on the corner or along the perimeter. The bed didn't compress too much at all when we sat along its edges, so it was easy for us to get up.

One may suggest that edge support on a twin bed isn't as much of a priority compared to a queen or king, but we feel it's an important factor regardless of size. Notably, anyone with mobility issues may need to sit on the edge of their bed in order to comfortably enter or exit it. Our lead reviewer had to do just that during testing due to a reoccurring back injury – and was able to without further hindrance thanks to the superb edge support of the Siena Mattress.

Durability

Score: 4.5/5

The Siena Mattress was released in March 2022, so we've no long-term data to show when it comes to durability. We also haven't had the mattress all that long ourselves, but our first impressions are very positive. The Siena is sturdy and doesn't feel like a budget mattress. Then again, it is manufactured by Resident, the parent company of renowned brands Nectar, DreamCloud, Awara, and Cloverlane.

Going by how long a mattress lasts on average, you can expect to get a good 7 to 10 years out of the Siena Mattress. The jury is still out on just how well the Siena holds up over time, but you can prolong the lifespan by knowing how to clean a mattress.

Value for money

Score: 4.5/5

Siena's mission is to deliver great sleep to everyone, regardless of budget. The brand promises to "never compromise on the quality of materials or design [for a] truly comfortable mattress that correctly supports your body." Siena invested much of its capital into procuring high-quality materials – and cut out "flashy TV adverts" and brick-and-mortar sales.

That laser focus on materials has culminated in a budget mattress that looks and feels like a mid-range bed. Whether you need a new mattress for yourself ASAP or want to refresh a guest room, the Siena Mattress is a fantastic option, especially when you consider the going sale price for a queen is only $499.

The trial length for a budget mattress usually ranges from 30 to 100 nights, so the 180-night trial that comes with the Siena is comparatively generous. The 10-year warranty is on par with the industry standard. We've yet to see any freebie offers a'la Nectar, which we still think offers the best overall value-for-money...but the Siena is nipping right at its heels.

Siena Mattress: User reviews

To offer our readers a well-rounded perspective, we've analyzed user reviews from verified Siena customers. This will even expand upon the feedback of our six-person testing panel – which is still a very small sample size relative to how many have (and will) sleep on this mattress.

As of September 2022 (six months after launch), the Siena Memory Foam Mattress is rated 4.5 stars out of 5 from almost 400 reviews on the Siena Sleep website. (Roughly 80 percent of those comments are five stars.) Currently, there's no way to filter reviews according to customers' sleep styles or top concerns, but you can sort them by rating, date, and helpfulness.

The most helpful positive comments say the Siena is easy to set up, and several customers credit it for alleviating their aches and pains. "We were having back issues before buying this mattress, so I decided to take the leap... it has been a lifesaver," reads one 5-star review. Another sleeper with chronic pain says of the Siena mattress, "My body feels so balanced and well rested with no tossing and turning."

Negative feedback is few and far between for the Siena Mattress. Most reviews below five stars mention perceived firmness – the bed is either too soft or too hard, depending on the individual. Of course, firmness is subjective and a reason why Siena (and other top mattress companies) include at-home trials. A few less-than-favorable reviews also suggest that temperature regulation could be better. That differs from our experience but it's still something to consider if you sleep warm

Should you buy the Siena Mattress?

If you want a top-notch bed on a tight budget, the Siena Memory Foam Mattress will absolutely deliver. Unlike many mattresses in its price range that only contain two foam layers, the Siena consists of five layers for a sturdier, more supportive bed. The 180-night trial is another great perk – budget mattresses usually offer between 30 and 100 nights to try it.

Based on our testing, the Siena Mattress is much firmer than the brand claims. If you're hoping to sink deeply into your foam mattress, you might be disappointed here. The Siena has a subtle cradling characteristic of a hybrid. Most stomach sleepers should be well supported along their hips, but some back and side sleepers may not find the pressure relief they need along their lumbar, shoulders, and hips right away. (Nectar or Tuft & Needle's memory foam mattresses may be more their speed.)

Hot sleepers, on the other hand, are bound to be pleasantly surprised by Siena's temperature regulation. We didn't break into a sweat once during our testing period, even during another sweltering summer. Despite its better-than-average performance in this category, for chronically hot sleepers we'd recommend reading our Cocoon by Sealy Chill Mattress review for an affordable cooling mattress that's also among the best in its class.

If you share a bed with a restless partner, the Siena Mattress is packed with dense foam that'll barely budge, no matter how fidgety your co-sleeper is. Edge support is also excellent, which will benefit individuals with mobility issues who need to sit on the edge of their bed in order to get up or lie down.

The Siena Mattress is poised to become the best budget memory foam mattress money can buy. It helps that Siena is a part of Resident's line of renowned mattress-in-a-box brands, which means consumers can expect nothing less than the highest quality build and materials. Along with stablemate Nectar, the Siena Memory Foam Mattress is proof that the best mattresses don't have to cost a lot.

Siena Mattress competitors

1. Nectar Memory Foam Mattress

Type: Bed-in-a-box

Firmness (1-10): 6.5

Materials: Memory foam

Height: 12 inches

MSRP: $599 - $1,338

Trial/Warranty: 365 nights/Lifetime



The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress has a similar construction to the Siena: a top layer of adaptive gel-infused foam, a breathable transitional foam layer, and a sturdy foam base with a shift-resistant lower cover. But the Nectar is a taller, plusher bed with a 'hug' that's typical of memory foam beds. The Nectar also has a quilted cooling cover, as opposed to the knit polyester cover of the Siena, which should add to that softer feel.

When it comes to value for money, Nectar has Siena beat right now. Regular sales knock prices to as low as $399 for a twin ($799 for a queen) and often include up to $499 in free bedding. Standard with all Nectar mattresses is a Forever Warranty plus a 1-year trial, which are both industry-best amenities. Of course, if you're looking for the lowest price outright, you'll come out on top with the Siena.

Choose Nectar if: you like a plush mattress and want the best overall value

Avoid it if: you're a larger person who needs a more supportive bed

2. Tuft & Needle Original Mattress

Type: Bed-in-a-box

Firmness (1-10): 6.5

Materials: Memory foam

Height: 9.5 inches

MSRP: $745 - $1,395

Trial/Warranty: 100 nights/10 years

Tuft & Needle was among the first mainstream bed-in-the-box brands to hit the internet and has since developed a reputation for its affordability and superior customer service. This American-made bed isn't as cheap as it used to be thanks to inflation-driven price increases, but T&N is still a fine choice for anyone who doesn't want to overspend on an uncomplicated foam mattress. (Current Tuft & Needle mattress sales knock a twin-sized Original bed to $596, a 20% savings.)

We recommend the Tuft & Needle Original for couples thanks to its excellent motion isolation. Hot sleepers, on the other hand, won't find much relief as this bed slept warm for us during our Tuft & Needle Original mattress review. Edge support is also lacking, especially compared to the Siena Mattress. Still, nearly 25,000 T&N customers agree that the Tuft & Needle Original is a bonafide 5-star mattress.

Choose T&N if: you want a softer mattress that's good for couples

Avoid it if: you sleep hot and/or want a bed with above-average edge support

3. Cocoon by Sealy Chill Mattress

Type: Bed-in-a-box

Firmness (1-10): 6.5

Materials: Memory foam

Height: 10 inches

MSRP: $769 - $1,539

Trial/Warranty: 100 nights/10 years



Thanks to frequent Cocoon by Sealy mattress deals, the Cocoon by Sealy Chill is one of the most affordable cooling mattresses out there, with a queen selling for $799 after 35% off. Sealy also includes up to $199 in free pillows and sheets to save yourself the trouble of purchasing new bedding. We'd be remiss to overlook its advanced cooling tech, from a phase-change cover that's cool to the touch to a layer of Extra Chill cooling memory foam infused with Sealy's PCM Chill technology.

Similar to the Siena, the Cocoon by Sealy may be too firm for some, but our testers found it had very good pressure relief. While the Siena kept us good and dry every night, chronically hot sleepers will find more value in the Cocoon by Sealy Chill, a mattress that's specially designed to keep you cool for less than $1,000.

Choose Cocoon by Sealy if: you sleep hot but have a limited budget

Avoid it if: you want something softer with better edge support