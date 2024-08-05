The best Brooklyn Bedding mattress discounts for August 2024: Save 25% with new sales

August's Brooklyn Bedding mattress discounts are here, with a site-wide sale on the brand's best-selling beds. Right now, you can save 25% on all mattresses and bedding accessories at Brooklyn Bedding, including budget all-foam beds and luxury cooling mattresses.

With these Brooklyn Bedding mattress sales, you can save up to $666.20 on the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Cooling Mattress. If you're looking for this year's best mattress for all sleepers, the Aurora Luxe is a good choice thanks to its customizable firmness options and great cooling properties. Plus, a queen size is now down $1,398.80 down from $1,865, saving you $467.

However, this isn't one of the best Brooklyn Bedding mattress sales we've seen on this luxe cooling bed, as the brand knocked 30% off the Aurora Luxe for the 4th of July sales last month, reducing a queen down to $1,305.50 . With this price history in mind, we predict that the 30% off Brooklyn Bedding mattress discounts will return for the upcoming Labor Day mattress sales in late August to early September.

We always reccomend waiting to buy a Brooklyn Bedding bed until a major sale event, such as Labor Day, but we understand this isn't always possible. So, regardless of whichever one of the Brooklyn Bedding mattress discounts you catch, your purchase will always include a 120-night sleep trial, free shipping, and a 10-year warranty.

Brooklyn Bedding mattress discounts: Top 3 sales to shop this week

1. Signature Hybrid Mattress: was from $665 now from $498.80 at Brooklyn Bedding

Thanks to its customizable firmness options and great support, the Signature Hybrid is one of the best mattresses under $1,000 for a queen. The evergreen 25% off discount on the Signature Hybrid is 25% off, bringing a queen down to $999. However, we expect that the brand's 30% off sale that's rolled out during holiday events will be brought back close to Labor Day, which will bring a queen down to $932.40.

2. Dreamfoam Essential: was from $274 now from $191.80 at Brooklyn Bedding

This budget bed earned a place in this year's best cheap mattress guide for its customizable firmness and height option, plus great comfort and support. There's currently a standard 25% off deal on this bed, with a 10" queen regularly reduced to $524. However, when the brand rolls out a 30% off discount for major holiday events. a 10-inch model (our recommended height) in a queen size goes down to $489.30 from $699.

3. Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe: was from $1,199 now from $899.30 at Brooklyn Bedding

Thanks to its cooling properties, firmness options, and supportive feel, the Aurora Luxe earns a place in this year's best hybrid mattress guide. Brooklyn Bedding's evergreen 25% off discount reduces a standard queen to $1,398.80 (was $1,865), or $1,698.80 if you opt for the Cloud Pillow Top upgrade.

Which Brooklyn Bedding mattress should you choose?

Brooklyn Bedding has a grand total of 11 mattresses to its name - from budget all-foam beds to luxury cooling hybrids. Their big line-up of mattresses means there's a bed for everyone, including mattresses for children and RVs. Here's a quick guide to choosing the best Brooklyn Bedding mattress for you:

First of all, we have the brand's most popular model, the Aurora Luxe Cooling mattress. This hybrid bed uses advanced cooling tech and three firmness options to provide optimal comfort to those who overheat at night. This makes it one of the best Brooklyn Bedding mattress for hot sleepers seeking cooling comfort. However, it comes at an upper-mid price, so you may want to check out one of the brand's more affordable beds if sleeping hot isn't a issue for you.

(Image credit: 3Z Brands for Tom's Guide)

A cheaper option to consider is the Signature Hybrid, one of the brand's top mattresses for excellent value. The mattress comes in a soft, medium, or firm option, and comes in plenty of sizes (including more obscure ones such as a short queen size). However, we found that it does sleep warm, so you may want to check out the aforementioned Aurora Luxe if you sleep hot.

Then we have the Dreamfoam Essential mattress, the brand's all-foam mattress that's ideal for those on tight budgets. Like the Signature Hybrid and Aurora Luxe, you can pick your height. From a slim 6-inch model to a luxuriously thick 14-inch model, we reccomend the 10" model for regular use. However, if you want a cheap bed for your RV, guest room, or growing children, then you can opt for the thinner models. On the other hand, if you'd like a hybrid on a budget, you can always pick the Brooklyn Essential.

Firmer options include the Plank Firm and the Titan Plus (and their upgraded version, the Plank Firm Luxe and the Titan Plus Luxe) which are the best mattresses for stomach sleepers, the best mattresses for heavy people, and the best mattresses for back pain. Other specialist mattresses from the brand include BB Kids (a children's mattress) and the Spartan (for athletes and those living an active lifestyle).

The best Brooklyn Bedding mattresses on sale now

Aurora Luxe Cooling

(Image credit: Brooklyn Bedding)

The Aurora Luxe earned a place on this year's best cooling mattresses guide thanks to its excellent temperature regulation and customizable comfort options (soft, medium, or firm). It uses a cover made from GlacioTex, a heat-dissipating fabric, and a layer of copper-infused 'dynamic cooling' foam to keep hot sleepers cool.

It's also a great option for those with back pain as its adjustable firmness options means you can pick a firmness that suits your preferred sleep position. Its supportive and comfortable sleep surface impressed our testers, as did the good amount of edge support.

The only downsides are that the GlacioTex material can feel a little slippery at times, while some motion transfer may be off-putting for anyone who shares a bed with a restless sleeper. However, if you can move pas those hurdles you'll be pleased with this mattress's comfort, support, and cooling features.

Read more: Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe mattress review

Signature Hybrid mattress

(Image credit: 3Z Brands for Tom's Guide)

The Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid boasts incredible value thanks to its supportive hybrid design and customizable firmness. Its great support means it's ideal for back and stomach sleepers. The responsive surface also makes it good for those who change position throughout the night. opt for the firm option if you sleep on your back and stomach, while side sleepers should opt for the medium or soft models (you can also upgrade to an extra-plush pillow-top model for $200 extra).

When testing this mattress, we found that it had a good deal of motion isolation, making it a great option for couples. In fact, our bed-sharing testers barely felt any movements from their partners.

Meanwhile, shortcomings include poor edge support and lack of temperature regulation. Despite a breathable hybrid design with airflow-boosting coils, our testers found that the mattress retained some heat. However, if you live in a cold climate or don't overheat at night, you'll love this hybrid's comfort and support.

Read more: Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid Mattress review

Dreamfoam Essential

(Image credit: Brooklyn Bedding)

The Dreamfoam Essential is the most affordable bed of Brooklyn Bedding's line-up. It comes in a range of heights and sizes (including RV sizes, short queen, short king, and Olympic Queen). The bed also has a medium-firm feel, which should suit most sleepers and provide a good amount of support and comfort.

When reviewing this mattress, our testers slept on the 8" model. This thickness provided a good amount of comfort and support, but we always reccomend going for at least a 10" model if you want to sleep on a mattress nightly. However, the thinner models are great for guest rooms, RVs, and growing kids.

The motion isolation is very good, so it will work well if you share a bed with a restless sleeper. However, be aware that the edge support is a little weak, which is to be expected in a budget foam bed.

Read more: DreamFoam Essential mattress review

How much is a Brooklyn Bedding mattress?

The MSRP on a Brooklyn Bedding mattress oscillates between their standard 25% off discount and their special 30% off deal that they roll out during holiday sales events, such as Labor Day. This is how much Brooklyn Bedding mattresses cost this month:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 MSRP Discount price (August 2024) Aurora Luxe Cooling (Queen) $2,265 $1,698.80 Signature Hybrid (Queen) $1,332 $999 Dreamfoam Essential (8" Queen) $599 $449.30

Brooklyn Bedding mattress sales FAQs

How to spot the best Brooklyn Bedding mattress sales

Most of the time at Brooklyn Bedding, you'll find their standard site-wide 25% off sale. However, they also frequently throw 30% off sales during holiday events. For example the 30% off Brooklyn Bedding mattress discounts were seen during the 4th of July sales, Memorial Day sales, Presidents' Day sales, and it'll likely showup closer to Labor Day this September.

So, the best way to catch a Brooklyn Bedding 30% off discount is around the major holiday events, which includes the following: Labor Day (September), Black Friday (November, Cyber Monday (December), Presidents' Day (February), and Memorial Day (May).

Are Brooklyn Bedding mattresses good?

In short, yes. We've tested and reviewed three of Brooklyn Bedding's mattresses: the Aurora Luxe Cooling, Signature Hybrid, and Dreamfoam Essential. While none of the mattresses came without their drawbacks, each received positive reviews from our panel of expert mattress testers. All three feature in some of our best pick guides, too

Can you return a Brooklyn Bedding mattress?

Yes, you can return a Brooklyn Bedding mattress but only after you've had it for at least 30 days or a maximum of 120 days from day of delivery. The 120-night sleep trial included with all Brooklyn Bedding mattresses mean you can try out your bed for 120 nights before deciding whether it's right for you or not.

If you decide to return it and you've had it for more than 30 days and less than 120 days, then you are eligible to return your mattress. Please be aware, however, that returns are not free and cost $99.

Where is the best place to buy a Brooklyn Bedding mattress?

While you can buy a Brooklyn Bedding mattress from retailers such as Bed, Bath, & Beyond, Walmart, and Amazon, we always reccomend buying directly from the brand. This is because buying directly from Brooklyn Bedding guarantees you its extras, such as a 120-night sleep trial and 10-year warranty.

Brooklyn Bedding Labor Day sale 2024: Expert analysis

As mentioned above, you'll either get a 25% off discount on your Brooklyn Bedding mattress, or a 30% off deal. We predict that there will be a 30% off sale this Labor Day (September 2). However, it's hard to predict when this sale will being.

For the 4th of July sale, for instance, Brooklyn Bedding began their 30% off Independence Day sale in late June and it the sale ended on the July 7. Going off this sle, we estimate that the Labor Day sale will begin in late August and end several days after September 2.