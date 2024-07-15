Prime Day deals are already live — here's the sales our deals experts would buy with their own money

Prime Day 2024 is just hours away. Although Amazon's 48-hour sale is slated to start on July 16, there are hundreds of Prime Day deals you can get right now. So far I'm seeing discounts on TVs, phones, mattresses and plenty more.

I've covered every Prime Day and Amazon's faux retail holiday is hands down the best time of year to shop Amazon's own devices, like Fire TVs, Alexa speakers, and Blink/Ring home security. For example, right now Prime members can get the new Echo Spot for just $44 at Amazon. It's a smart alarm clock that can show you the time, weather, control your other smart devices and play music.

You can also shop deals on Skechers sneakers and apparel from $17, Crocs from $22 and Adidas from $6. It's a perfect opportunity to refresh your wardrobe. Unfortunately, there will be plenty of bad deals on Prime Day as well. In fact, I hate to say this, but the vast majority will be average to mediocre. That's where we come into the picture. We'll be highlighting all of the best Amazon Prime Day deals as they happen. We're also including deals from rivals like Walmart and Best Buy.

Editor's Choice

Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

From t-shirts to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $6. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a sale with up to 30% off.

Price check: up to 30% off @ Adidas

Echo Pop: was $39 now $17 @ Amazon

This is the most affordable Alexa speaker Amazon sells and it’s now been slashed to an even lower price. In our Echo Pop review, we were impressed by the speaker's sound for its small size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control your other smart home devices and more.

Price check: $17 @ Best Buy

Weber Spirit II E-210 2-Burner Liquid Propane Grill: was $550 now $399 @ Amazon

As mentioned in our Weber Spirit II E-310 review (this grill's slightly bigger brother), Weber's Spirit line offers a mid price but high performance that's the perfect middle-ground for most homes. Its portability doesn't make it feel flimsy, and the two burners are the ideal size for most families.

MacBook Air 13 (M1/256GB): was $999 now $649 @ Walmart

Lowest price! It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers solid performance, especially compared to other laptops at this price. When we reviewed the MacBook Air M1, it never stuttered, thanks to the M1 chip. Perhaps even more impressive is the all-day 14-hour battery life. You also get a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Price check: sold out @ Amazon

Hisense 55" U8N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $798 @ Amazon

The Hisense U8N Mini-LED 4K TV is one of the brightest TVs we've seen yet, hitting an incredible 3,469 nits in our tests. It also delivered excellent results for color accuracy and contrast. For gamers, it offers two HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K/144Hz gameplay and Dolby Vision Gaming support. It's our top choice for the best TV in 2024.

LG 48" B4 Series 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $799 @ Best Buy

The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV model for 2024. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster and Game Optimizer Mode. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.

TVs

TV sale: deals from $64 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $64. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen. Best Buy is offering a similar sale with prices from $64.

Price check: from $64 @ Best Buy | from $74 @ Walmart

Insignia 43" F30 4K Fire TV: was $239 now $149 @ Amazon

The Insignia F30 (2024) is one of the cheapest 4K TV deals you can get. It features HDR10 support, DTS Studio sound, and a voice remote with Alexa built-in. It's not always on sale, but right now you can get it a fraction of its normal price.

Hisense 65" U6N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $799 now $549 @ Amazon

This new budget-friendly TV from Hisense could take the crown for the best value TV in 2024. As the successor to the U6K, it delivers a Mini-LED display with great color and contrast at an incredible price. It comes with Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, HDR 10 and HLG support, a 60Hz refresh rate and Chromecast/Apple AirPlay.

Price check: $549 @ Best Buy

Smart home

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $34 @ Amazon

EDITOR'S CHOICE! The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) is one of the best streaming devices available. It sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said it offers excellent 4K HDR quality, fast performance, and access to every app you could want.

Eero Mesh WiFi Router: was $69 now $39 @ Amazon

As we said in our Eero mesh router review, this device delivers reliable WiFi coverage across your whole home at a reasonable price. It's easy to set up and the router has a small footprint, making it easy to blend into the rest of your home decor.

Echo Spot: was $79 now $44 @ Amazon

Add a smart alarm clock to your bedroom for Alexa music, voice controls, and weather info at a glance. This new device is already 44% off for Amazon Prime members — although this sale is available in limited quantities, so get it while you can.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99 now $49 @ Amazon

The wireless Ring Video Doorbell comes with 1080p video recording, motion detection and night vision. It's also got a rechargeable battery and can be installed without much hassle. In our Ring Video doorbell (2nd gen) review, we called it the best video doorbell you can get for under $100.

Blink Outdoor 4 (5-pack): was $399 now $159 @ Amazon

The Blink Outdoor 4 is one of the more popular models for keeping tabs on what's happening outside of the home. You don't need to worry about wires with the Blink Outdoor 4, and it promises up to years of battery life, so it'll keep tabs on what's going around your home for a long time. The bundle also includes one Sync Module, ten AA lithium batteries and five mounting kits, so you get everything you need to get going.

PCs & Laptops

Acer Aspire 3: was $324 now $299 @ Amazon

The Acer Aspire 3 is an awesome choice for anyone looking for a laptop on a budget. It comes with a 15.6-inch FHD IPS touch display, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U CPU, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and a 128GB SSD.

MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $799 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of great features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of performance, design, and battery life.

MSI Pulse GL66: was $1,599 now $1,199 @ Amazon

This MSI Pulse GL66 gaming laptop comes well equipped for blockbuster gaming thanks to its Intel Core i7-12700H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. It also packs a 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate.

Apparel

Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

From t-shirts to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $6. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a sale with up to 30% off.

Price check: up to 30% off @ Adidas

Lululemon: apparel from $9 @ Lululemon

Shop Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section with apparel and accessories from $9. You'll find headbands, sneakers, t-shirts and more. Also included are the ever-popular Align leggings and Scuba hoodies.

Amazon Essentials apparel: deals from $13 @ Amazon

Amazon is knocking up to 50% off its line of Amazon Essentials apparel. The sale includes shorts, sweatshirts, jogger pants, t-shirts, socks and more.

Levi's sale: deals from $14 @ Amazon

Amazon is knocking up to 70% off select Levi's apparel for men and women. After discount, deals start as low as $14. The sale includes t-shirts, shorts, jeans, trucker jackets, and more.

Crocs sale: deals from $22 @ Amazon

From clogs to sandals, Amazon is discounting a wide range of Crocs shoes with prices as low as $22. (Croc accessories are also on sale from $6). It's one of the biggest Crocs sales we've seen from Amazon. Note that Walmart also has an ongoing Crocs sale, but with different styles/colors than Amazon. Our recommendation: Browse both sales to see which one has the shoe you want on sale.

Price check: from $22 @ Walmart

Gaming

Watch Dogs: Legion: was $69 now $12 @ Amazon

Reclaim London from a controlling force looking to exploit the citizens of the historic city in Watch Dogs Legion. You can recruit any character you see wandering the streets and use their unique abilities in your quest to overthrow the sinister Albion corporation. This latest entry in the Watch Dog franchise is a creative open-world adventure with a timely message about privacy.

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Turbocharged: was $49 now $19 @ Amazon

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Turbocharged is a zippy arcade racer that packs modern features and throwback thrills. There are more than 130 vehicles to choose from, including classic Hot Wheels, new motorbikes, and ATVs. This sequel also packs new vehicle moves like the Lateral Dash and Double Jump. Plus the courses are more inventive than ever with locations including the suburbs, a mini-golf course and even the Wild West.

Switch games: deals from $19 @ Amazon

Amazon has Switch games on sale starting from $19. The sale includes titles such as NBA 2K24, Red Dead Redemption and more. Note Best Buy and Walmart have similar sales on with different titles.

Marvel's Midnight Suns: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

Marvel's Midnight Suns is one of the most overlooked games on PS5. It brings together a roster of iconic Marvel superheroes to battle the demonic Lilith via strategic turn-based battle. But when you're not engaged in combat you can build your relationships back at home base which in turn makes your heroes stronger. This is one of the PS5's most overlooked gems and is a must-play for comic book fans.

Deathloop: was $59 now $22 @ Amazon

Deathloop casts you as a wisecracking mercenary on a mission to break free from a never-ending day. In order to break the loop you'll need to eliminate a group of high-powered targets before the day can reset, but your task is complicated by the rival assassin that is simultaneously hunting you down.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

The long-dormant Prince of Persia franchise returns in The Lost Crown, a new spin on the beloved series. In this side-scrolling action platformer, you play Sargon, a member of an Immortal clan, exploring a cursed city in search of a kidnapped Prince. To succeed in your mission, you'll need to master acrobatic combat and make use of your Time Powers to defeat your foes.

Assassin's Creed The Rebel Collection: was $39 now $25 @ Amazon

Set sail in two award-winning Assassin's Creed adventures in The Rebel Collection. Bundling together Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag and Assassin's Creed: Rogue, become a pirate and an assassin hunter as you explore history, eliminate targets and get lost in two sizeable open worlds. This collection has been tailored for the Switch with touch-screen integration, and motion control aiming. And all single-player DLC is included.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vo.1: was $59 now $32 @ Amazon

Enjoy the acclaimed Metal Gear Solid franchise from the very start in this first-installment in the Master Collection series. This package offers strong value containing Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater alongside the original two Metal Gear games and a host of supplemental content including digital art collections and novels. This is the perfect package for veteran MGS fans or newcomers to the storied franchise.

Ni No Kuni Wrath of the White Witch: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch is a delightful game that combines the animation style of the legendary Studio Ghibli with the monster-hunting gameplay of Pokémon. You play a young boy named Oliver on an adventure to save a strange other world from sinister forces and recuse his mother in the process. It's easily one of the most charming games on the Switch and will last you dozens of hours.

Persona 5 Royal: was $59 now $32 @ Amazon

Persona 5 Royal is part turn-based RPG and part high-school simulator. You play as a new student who has recently moved to Tokyo. Soon you discover the ability to transverse a strange alternate reality and form The Phantom Thieves to fix the corrupt society around you. Just be warned, Persona 5 Royal will consume your free time once it gets its hooks in.

Nintendo Switch Lite (Aloha Edition): was $199 now $159 @ Walmart

Act fast! This special edition Nintendo Switch Lite features a unique console decked out in custom Animal Crossing artwork. It also comes with a full game download of the Animal Cross: New Horizons game. It's a great package if you're looking for a Nintendo Switch Lite and one of the console's most popular games. This is one of the best Switch deals I've ever seen, and I doubt it'll stay in stock long. Get it while you can.

Headphones

JBL Tune 520BT: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

A budget friendly option, these wireless headphones offer playback for up to 57 hours, and recharge in as little as 2 hours. They also have JBL Pure Bass sound. Although we haven't tested this model, they receive 4.5 out of 5 stars from Amazon customers for sound quality and value for money.

1More SonoFlow SE: was $54 now $43 @ Amazon

They may cost less than $55, but the 1More SonoFlow SE are still an incredible pair of headphones. Packing 50-hour battery life, robust sound, great ANC and excellent sound quality, these 'phones delivery pretty much everything you could want for a very low price. In our 1More SonoFlow SE review, we rated them 4/5 stars.

EarFun Air Pro 3: was $79 now $69 @ Amazon

Our EarFun Air Pro 3 review praised these buds' effective active noise cancelation, good battery life and comfortable fit. In terms of audio performance, our reviewer found that they sounded best on bassy, powerful tracks, but subtler notes occassionally sounded tinny. At this price point, they're a solid buy.

AirPods (2nd Gen): was $159 now $79 @ Amazon

The Apple AirPods with standard/wired charging case are the cheapest AirPods on the market right now. In our AirPods (2nd Gen) review, we praised their sound quality, comfort and ease of use. These AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices.

Sony WH-CH720N: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

One of the greatest strengths of these low-cost headphones is the amount of playback time they offer between recharges. Battery life runs to 35 hours with noise canceling on, which is 5 hours longer than the flagship WH-1000XM5. They're among the best cheap headphones for travel.

AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $189 @ Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noise cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This deal is on the new model with USB-C.

Sennheiser Momentum 4: was $379 now $250 @ Amazon

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 have the best battery life of any ANC headphones we've tested. They last up to 60 hours of playtime with ANC enabled, which is incredible. They also offer excellent sound quality, effective ANC and a robust design.

AirPods Max: was $549 now $429 @ Amazon

The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large ear cushions, a digital crown, active noise cancellation, and Spatial Audio. The latter feature uses head tracking to offer a surround sound experience.

Tablets

10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $249 @ Amazon

The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. In our iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance, and good battery life for a reasonable price.

10.9" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $449 now $321 @ Amazon

The 10th Gen iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. Although it received a considerable $120 price increase from its predecessor, it's now on sale. In our iPad 10th Gen review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet.

Price check: $349 @ Best Buy

11" iPad Air (WiFi/128GB): was $599 now $559 @ Amazon

The 2024 iPad Air packs Apple's M2 processor, an 11-inch LED (2360 x 1640) display, 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, and a new landscape-oriented 12MP front camera. You also get faster WiFi 6E support. In our iPad Air 2024 review, we said it brings impressive performance and power efficiency to a premium, sleek package.

Price check: $599 @ Best Buy