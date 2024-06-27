Early Prime Day leggings deals — 7 deals I'd buy now from Sweaty Betty, Adidas and more

Workout leggings are something I have an abundance of yet still feel like I need more — and for good reason. The best gym leggings are one of the comfiest garments of clothing you can own and there are multiple designs for all kinds of exercise and activities (including lounging). Thanks to this weeks's early Prime Day deals, a bunch of top-rated leggings are on sale at Amazon.

There are plenty of deals to browse below, amongst our favorites are the buttery soft Lululemon Align leggings on sale from $82 at Amazon. We love the Aligns for yoga and lounging but when we need something for higher impact sweaty workouts we'd opt for the Under Armour Women's HeatGear 7/8 Leggings which are discounted down to just $33 at Amazon.

The sale prices will vary by size and color so be sure to double-check this before checkout. If you find a leggings deal you like and want to further kit out your activewear wardrobe check out the huge Gymshark sale just went live and our top picks from the Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section.

Prime Day leggings deals

Adidas Women's Essentials 3-Stripes Leggings: was $40 now $19 @ Amazon

These Adidas leggings offer excellent value and a classic sport style for women. Crafted from cotton, they provide a soft and comfortable fit, with a tight fit that wears closely without being restrictive. Described as feeling "like a second skin," they have earned a 4.5-star rating from over 5,000 reviewers on Amazon.

Under Armour Men's HeatGear Leggings: was $35 now from $19 @ Amazon

The men's HeatGear UA legging delivers epic support as a base layer or standalone pair of leggings during workouts. We love the elasticated waistband, too. Make sure to check the different color options in your size for the best deal.

Under Armour Women's HeatGear 7/8 Leggings: was $45 now $33 @ Amazon

The Under Armour Women's HeatGear 7/8 Leggings deliver exceptional coverage with ultra-light HeatGear fabric that won’t weigh you down. The high-rise UA No-Slip Waistband ensures you stay supported and covered, no matter how you move. These leggings wick sweat, dry quickly, and offer 4-way stretch for enhanced mobility. Grab a pair now and make an $11 saving!

Define PowerHold High-Waisted Leggings: was $69 now $52 @ Amazon

Featuring a hidden waistband pocket and a high waist for tummy control, these leggings are perfect for workouts or lounging. Designed with squat-proof, sweat-proof, and moisture-wicking fabric, they are opaque in all colors, anti-chafing, and include UPF protection for premium performance and style. Shop today and save $17!

Sweaty Betty Women's All Day Wrap Waist 7/8 Leggings: was $88 now $59 @ Amazon

The Sweaty Betty Women's All Day Wrap Waist 7/8 Leggings offer all-day comfort with a stylish twist, featuring a flattering front wrap waist and V-shaped back. Made from lightweight, soft, and stretchy fabric, they are sweat-wicking, quick-drying, squat-proof and $29 cheaper right now at Amazon.

Sweaty Betty Womens Power 7/8 Workout Leggings: was $108 now $60 @ Amazon

Designed for versatility, these multi-sport gym leggings feature stretchy fabric and flattering seams that sculpt your bum. The Sweaty Betty Power 7/8 Workout Leggings are sweat-wicking, quick-drying, and breathable, keeping you comfortable no matter how intense your workout gets. They also have side and back pockets.

Lululemon Align Full Length Leggings: was $118 now $82 @ Amazon

The Lululemon Align Leggings are a favorite of ours for the extremely comfortable and sculpted fit they offer. Designed for everyday movement, they are soft, stretchy, and perfect for yoga and Pilates workouts, lounging, or running errands. Now is a perfect opportunity to get them for less than $100.



FAQs

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024? Amazon Prime Day 2024 is scheduled for July 16th and 17th, promising an exciting two-day shopping extravaganza. This marks the 10th edition of Amazon's subscriber-only sale. Prime Day will feature a multitude of new deals going live throughout both days. Getting your hands on one of these early deals is a good idea if you don't think you'll be around to shop online during the official event.