Smartphones with the Longest Battery Life

Smartphone batteries are getting larger and larger, with the promise of phones that can go all day on a single charge. But which devices can really boast that they provide the best battery life for phones?

In our battery test, we have phones continuously surf the web over LTE until they run out of juice. The average phone lasts 9 hours, 48 minutes, but the phones we’ve highlighted here held out for at least 11 hours.

The Moto G7 Power puts almost every other phone to shame when it comes to lasting a long time on a single charge. Motorola's budget phone set the new standard for phone battery life, lasting 15.5 hours on our battery test, thanks to its massive 5,000 mAh battery.

Here are all the top performers we've tested in the last year-and-a-half. And if you want to protect your phone when charging, check out our roundup of the best surge protectors.



Best Phone Battery Life (Hours:Minutes)

Impressive as the G7 Power's battery performance is, Motorola's handset isn't the only device to hold out for more than 15 hours on our test. The Cat S41, a durable phone built with demanding job sites in mind, finished 16 minutes behind the G7 Power. (A newer Cat phone, the Cat S48C, also held out for more than 13 hours when we tested it.) The Asus ZenFone 6, the newest entry to our list of long-lasting smartphones, rode its 5,000 mAh battery to sneak past the 15-hour mark, too.



The top-performing flagship phone on our battery test is the Huawei P30 Pro, which ran out of juice just shy of the 13-hour mark. (Another Huawei phone, the Mate 10, did even better with a time of 14 hours, 39 minutes. But that phone came out more than a year-and-a-half ago.) Huawei phones are hard to come by in the U.S., even before the U.S. government imposed sanctions on the Chinese phone maker, so a more readily available flagship phone is the Galaxy S10 Plus, which lasted more than 12.5 hours. That's more than an hour better than both the iPhone XR and Galaxy Note 9.

Two new Google phones, the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, prove you don't need to pay flagship prices to get a long-lasting phone, however, as both those device approached 12 hours on our test.



We've capped our list to the 15 longest-lasting phones we've tested in the last 18 months. That excludes older phones like the ZenFone 3 Zoom (which topped 16 hours when we tested it in the first half of 2017) and the Mote E4 Plus (an aging budget phone that lasted for nearly 15 hours). We've also omitted long-lasting phones like the Huwaei P20 Pro and Vivo Nex S that aren’t available in the U.S. but may still be on sale elsewhere.

When testing phones, we set each phone's display to 150 nits to normalize for brightness and make sure each handset is receiving at least three bars of service.

These days, battery life is more important than ever, thanks to the big screens, superfast processors and demanding apps we find on the latest phones. After all, what good is that advanced camera or high-resolution display if your handset is dead before the sun goes down? Here's a closer look at the phones that make the grade when it comes to all-day battery life.



1. Moto G7 Power (15:35)

You'd expect a phone with a 5,000 mAh battery to last a long time on a charge, and the Moto G7 Power doesn't disappoint. Its 15 hour, 35 minute time on our battery test is the best we've seen from a smartphone in the last two years. That's 7 hours longer than the standard Moto G7 lasted. Best of all, you don't have to pay up for all that battery life: the Moto G7 Power costs $249, a fraction of what you'd pay for flagship that poop out hours before this device.



2. Cat S41 (15:19)



Cat phones are renowned for their battery life, and the Cat S41 lives up to that reputation without the large price tag that's accompanied some other cat models. Not only does the 5,000 mAh battery powering the Cat S41 last for 15-plus hours in our test, you can also turn the phone into an external power pack that boosts the battery of other devices. We wish the camera on the S41 performed better, but if you need a phone that doesn't require a charge to get you through the day, Cat's smartphone is tough to beat.

3. Asus ZenFone 6 (15:01)

The camera on the Asus ZenFone 6 will likely grab all the attention — it swivels around so that the same lenses pull off double-duty as both the front and rear cameras — but to us, the battery is the real story. The latest ZenFone lasted more than 15 hours on our battery test — not a surprise given the beefy 5,000 mAh power pack inside the ZenFone 6. Throw in fast charging and an efficient Snapdragon 855 processor, and that'sa lot of power for a phone that starts at less than $500.



4. Cat S48C (13:08)



As with the Cat S41, the S48C lasts a very long time on a charge. This more recently released phone designed by Bullitt Group held out for more than 13 hours, thanks to the durable phone's 4,000 mAh. The S48c is available through both Sprint and Verizon's business and enterprise store, so it's easy to get your hands on one. Our one complaint with the battery on the S48c is that it lacks the reverse charging feature offered by the Cat S41.

5. Huawei P30 Pro (12:53)

Thanks to 40-watt SuperCharge technology, Huawei's P30 Pro charges faster than just about any other smartphone — you can go from zero to 70 percent after 30 minutes of charging, Huawei says. Not that you'll need to charge the phone that often during the day: in our test, the P30 Pro lasted nearly 13 hours, thanks to a 4,200 mAh battery. Given the P30 Pro's photographic prowess, you'll never worry about being out of juice when it's time to capture the perfect shot with the phone's four rear cameras.

6. ZTE Blade Max View (12:48)

ZTE's return to the U.S. market isn't a complete success, but at least you can count on a very long lasting phone with the $199 Blade Max View. The 4,000 mAh battery in this budget phone helps the phone last nearly 13 hours on our battery test. Our one complaint about the battery: it takes a long time to charge. We tried several different USB Type-C adapters, but each time, it took us several hours to fully charge this phone.



7. Xperia XA2 Ultra (12:46)

The battery life on this blocky 6-inch phone is one of the most noteworthy things about Sony's otherwise bland midrange offering. The Xperia XA2 Ultra lasted nearly 13 hours on our battery test, thanks to a 3,580 mAh battery. We just wish the phone could charge faster. After draining the battery and plugging in the Xperia XA2 Ultra, we only recorded a 19 percent charge after 15 minutes; after an hour of charging, the battery was only up to 56 percent.

8. Galaxy S10 Plus (12:35)

The 4,100 mAh battery in Samsung's latest big-screen phone has no problem keeping that 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display powered up throughout the day. We managed to get a little more than 12.5 hours of battery life when we put the Galaxy S10 Plus through our test. But a long-lasting battery is only part of the power management story with the S10 Plus. The new S10 phones offer a Wireless PowerShare feature that lets you wireless charge other device — yes, even iPhones — by placing them on the back of the S10.

9. Google Pixel 3a (11:59)

Google's budget-minded smartphone may have slashed the price you pay for a Pixel, but that doesn't mean you have to skimp on battery life. The Pixel 3a lasted nearly 11 hours on our battery test, nearly matching the 12:09 time turned in by 2017's Pixel 2 XL, though you can get the 3a for much less and through more carriers. The Pixel 3a also charges quickly, giving you 7 hours of battery life after just 15 minutes of charging.



10. Sony Xperia XZ2 (11:47)

Sony's phones have a habit of landing on our longest-lasting list, and one of last year's flagships — the Xperia XZ2 — is no exception. Lasting nearly 12 hours on our battery test, it beat flagships from Samsung and Apple; only the Mate 10 Pro and Pixel 2 XL fare better among high-end phones. Two additional features on the XZ2 — Qnovo Adaptive Charging and Battery Care — figure to keep the Xperia's battery in top shape as the phone ages. Qnovo modulates charging based on the battery's health, while Battery Care learns your charging habits to reduce stress on the battery.

11. Pixel 3a XL (11:44)

The larger of Google's new midrange phones doesn't last quite as long as the 5.6-inch. But the 6-inch Pixel 3a XL still turned in an 11:44 time on our battery test, topping pricier flagships from Apple and Samsung (not to mentioning beating Google's own Pixel 3 XL). Like the 3a, the Pixel 3a XL recharges quickly. After we drained the battery and charged the phone for 15 minutes, its battery indicator was back up to 22 percent.

12. BlackBerry Motion (11:44)

If you like the security and productivity-focused nature of BlackBerry's devices but don't necessarily need the physical keyboard on the Key2, the Motion is a fine alternative. It's also a historic device for BlackBerry: The Motion is the company's first water-resistant smartphone, rated at the IP67 level, and claims the largest battery BlackBerry has ever crammed into one of its devices, at 4,000 mAh. The latter helped the phone along to an impressive 11:44 time in our battery test.

13. Moto Z4 (11:31)

Motorola's tradition of delivering superior battery life continues with its latest flagship phone. The Moto Z4 features a 3,600 mAh battery, an increase from the 3,000 mAh power pack in last year's Z3, and that helped the new model last just past 11.5 hours on our battery test. You'll also get 15-watt charging, which isn't as fast as the 18W charging some phones offer, but still should help you charge up the Z4 fairly quickly.

14. Apple XR (11:26)

Apple’s most colorful iPhone is also its longest-lasting. The iPhone XR turned in the best time ever for an Apple device on our battery test, matching the 11:26 time of Samsung’s Note 9 while costing a lot less. Like the iPhone XS and XS Max, this 6.1-inch model supports wireless charging and fast-charging though the latter feature requires you to buy a separate adapter.

15. Galaxy Note 9 (11:26)

Samsung went big on the battery with the Note 9, upping the power pack to 4,000 mAh from 3,300 mAh in 2017’s Note 8. The new phone lasted longer on our battery test, but only by a little, out-pacing the Note 8 by 15 minutes. Initially, the Note 9 lasted 11:16 on our battery test, but turning off adaptive brightness on the phone's display improved that time to 11:26

