CRZ YOGA's Prime Day sale offers Lululemon quality for less — 5 deals I'd shop now at 20% off

Finding yoga and athletic wear that is both high-quality and affordable is hard to come by. Many brands promise that perfect blend of style, comfort and durability, but typically come with a hefty price tag.

Enter CRZ YOGA, an Amazon storefront that is gaining popularity in the fitness world. The brand just so happens to be offering 20% off its already budget-friendly yoga and athletic apparel for Prime Day. Amazon reviews often compare CRZ YOGA's quality and fit to Lululemon, admitting it's just as good (if not better) than the premium apparel.

As someone who owns a few athletic tops and leggings from CRZ YOGA, I definitely recommend taking advantage of these savings. Here are 5 Prime Day deals that are sure elevate your workout wardrobe without breaking the bank.

Amazon Prime Day CRZ YOGA deals

CRZ YOGA Women Butterbreeze Biker Shorts: was $28 now $22 @ Amazon

There's nothing better than fast-drying and ultra-breathable shorts on a hot summer's day. These biker shorts were designed for training (and sweating) in the gym. You can feel confident that they'll keep you dry and cool during your workout. Be sure to apply the 20% off coupon before check out.

CRZ YOGA Short Sleeve Shirts for Men: was $28 now $22 @ Amazon

Designed for everyday wear or low impact training, this short sleeve tee will be a closet essential. It features a classic fit, a high crew neck and moisture wicking fabric. You'll stay cool and dry all day long.

CRZ YOGA Butterluxe Athletic Romper: was $36 now $28 @ Amazon

It doesn't get much cuter and more comfortable than this buttery-soft romper. Designed for yoga, exercise, leisure and everything in between, you'll love sporting the one piece that is super stretchy and has adjustable straps for a custom fit.

CRZ YOGA Womens Butterluxe Yoga Pants: was $38 now $30 @ Amazon

Perfect for heading to yoga class or running errands around town, these yoga pants made of butterluxe fabric are extremely soft, stretchy and flexible. They also feature a back waistband pocket to hold any cards, keys or your cell phone.