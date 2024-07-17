CRZ YOGA's Prime Day sale offers Lululemon quality for less — 5 deals I'd shop now at 20% off
Update your workout wardrobe without breaking the bank
Finding yoga and athletic wear that is both high-quality and affordable is hard to come by. Many brands promise that perfect blend of style, comfort and durability, but typically come with a hefty price tag.
Enter CRZ YOGA, an Amazon storefront that is gaining popularity in the fitness world. The brand just so happens to be offering 20% off its already budget-friendly yoga and athletic apparel for Prime Day. Amazon reviews often compare CRZ YOGA's quality and fit to Lululemon, admitting it's just as good (if not better) than the premium apparel.
As someone who owns a few athletic tops and leggings from CRZ YOGA, I definitely recommend taking advantage of these savings. Here are 5 Prime Day deals that are sure elevate your workout wardrobe without breaking the bank.
Quick Links
- shop all CRZ YOGA deals on Amazon
- CRZ YOGA Women Butterbreeze Biker Shorts: was $28 now $22
- CRZ YOGA Short Sleeve Shirts for Men: was $28 now $22
- CRZ YOGA Butterluxe Athletic Romper: was $36 now $28
- CRZ YOGA Womens Butterluxe Yoga Pants: was $38 now $30
- CRZ YOGA Mens Lightweight Joggers: was $40 now $32
Amazon Prime Day CRZ YOGA deals
CRZ YOGA Women Butterbreeze Biker Shorts: was $28 now $22 @ Amazon
There's nothing better than fast-drying and ultra-breathable shorts on a hot summer's day. These biker shorts were designed for training (and sweating) in the gym. You can feel confident that they'll keep you dry and cool during your workout. Be sure to apply the 20% off coupon before check out.
CRZ YOGA Short Sleeve Shirts for Men: was $28 now $22 @ Amazon
Designed for everyday wear or low impact training, this short sleeve tee will be a closet essential. It features a classic fit, a high crew neck and moisture wicking fabric. You'll stay cool and dry all day long.
CRZ YOGA Butterluxe Athletic Romper: was $36 now $28 @ Amazon
It doesn't get much cuter and more comfortable than this buttery-soft romper. Designed for yoga, exercise, leisure and everything in between, you'll love sporting the one piece that is super stretchy and has adjustable straps for a custom fit.
CRZ YOGA Womens Butterluxe Yoga Pants: was $38 now $30 @ Amazon
Perfect for heading to yoga class or running errands around town, these yoga pants made of butterluxe fabric are extremely soft, stretchy and flexible. They also feature a back waistband pocket to hold any cards, keys or your cell phone.
CRZ YOGA Mens Lightweight Joggers: was $40 now $32 @ Amazon
These joggers are the epitome of style and comfort wrapped up in one pair of pants. Designed for daily wear or work out, they feature a soft, waterproof fabric, 4-way stretch, two side zipper pockets and an elastic waistband with a drawstring.
Get the top Amazon Prime Day deals right in your inbox: Sign up now!
Receive the hottest deals and product recommendations alongside the biggest tech news from the Tom's Guide team straight to your inbox!
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.