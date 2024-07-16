I test ab workouts for a living — 7 epic Prime Day deals for sculpting your core at home from just $6

If you enjoy ab workouts, why not shop strength training equipment during the Amazon Prime Day sales?

I've been scouring for the best Prime Day deals on gym equipment so you can build muscle and strength without breaking your bank account. You can pick up the highly rated Vinsguir ab roller for just $20, and Elite Sportz sliders for only $6.

If your goal is to sculpt a stronger core this summer, these deals are worth shopping. I've personally tried and tested each piece of equipment, and highly recommend picking up discounts while you can.

Best ab equipment Amazon Prime Day Deals

Elite Sportz sliders: was $18 now $6 @ Amazon

Sliders are fantastic at working your core hard. Simply place them beneath your hands or feet to level up your workouts for mountain climbers, archer push-ups, or anything in between. And these ones work on any surface!

Elite Sportz ab mat: was $24 now $11 @ Amazon

Ab mats are great additions to sit-ups as the design naturally curves to your lower back. Enjoy high-intensity training and focus on your upper and lower abs with the support of a pad. I like to use ab mats to support my handstand push-ups, too.

Vinsguir Ab Roller: was $33 now $20 @ Amazon

Vinsguir always makes it into the best ab roller guides and this piece of equipment fires up any core workout. The wheel is 3.2 inches dual so that beginners can master ab wheel rollouts, and you also get a knee pad with your purchase.

WOQQW Heavy Resistance Bands: was $50 now $34 @ Amazon

Grab these bands and then try out these resistance band standing abs exercises to see how best to use them. You can also check the box to apply an extra discounted coupon upon checkout. You get 6 stackable resistance levels up to 350lbs plus door anchors, handles and more.

MICOGO Utility Balance Board: was $49 now $19 @ Amazon

Save a staggering 60% on the ultimate core-strengthener. Balance boards are fun to play with and set your midsection alight, and this kit comes with two resistance bands to offer more versatility.

Nice C Balance Ball: was $105 now $55 @ Amazon

I love training with a balance trainer and this one is 47% off with a Prime Day limited deal. You don't just need to use it for core workouts, as this versatile piece of kit works well for HIIT, cardio, physical therapy and rehab, and even comes with its own resistance band.

Amazon Basics medicine ball was $32 now $23 @ Amazon

A medicine ball suits anything from wall balls to Russian twists and catching and throwing exercises. This basic model is just $23 and will become an abs-olute staple in your workout routines.

What is the best equipment for training your core?

I've trained with each of these items in some capacity over the years, and they're absolute steals for home gym set-ups. Each can be used in multiple ways, so you can train every muscle group while strengthening your core.

While we haven't officially reviewed the balance board listed above, you can check out our PlankPad review, which is very similar. It's a great piece of equipment for leveling up your core workouts.

When does Amazon Prime Day end?

Amazon Prime Day officially runs 16-17 July, 2024. However, many deals run over by at least a few days, subject to availability. We recommend checking back here over the next week or two to see what deals you can still scoop up.