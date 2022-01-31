Prime Day deals 2022 — what to expect

Prime Day 2022 is still multiple months away. However, it's never too early to prepare for Amazon's 2-day sales-a-thon. After all, Prime Day deals are among the retailer's best offers of the year.

Last year, Prime Day was held in June. The Prime Day 2022 date will likely fall sometime in June 2022 as well. However, an exact won't be known till we get closer to the summer. In terms of Prime Day deals — you can expect to see massive discounts on Amazon hardware. Fire TV Sticks, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, and Amazon's entire lineup of smart devices will see their lowest prices of the year.

There's even a high chance we may see PS5 restock during Prime Day 2022. Below is our guide to what you can expect from Prime Day deals 2022 along with some of our favorite deals from last year.

Last year's best Prime Day deals

Top 10 Deals Today

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

For 4K resolution, HDR color palettes, and speedy navigation, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the streamer to get. You can stream videos, listen to music, interact with Alexa and play games for just $39.99. You also get three months of Disney streaming services.

Fire TV sale: smart TVs from $109 @ Amazon

Amazon's Fire TVs give you easy access to Prime Video, Netflix, Disney Plus, and more. Fire TVs also come with an Alexa voice remote, which lets you operate your TV via voice commands. Currently, Amazon Fire TVs start at just $109, which is just $10 higher than yesterday's price. While some of the cheaper models are 720p sets (suitable for home offices or children's rooms), you can get a 50-inch 4K TV for $339.

Adidas apparel: up to 55% off @ Amazon

Amazon is still taking up to 55% off a wide range of Adidas apparel and gear. The sale includes discounts on everything from jerseys to backpacks. After discount, deals start as low as $8 for Adidas socks, $10 for tees, and $25 for sneakers.

Chromebooks, Surface, MacBooks: from $179 @ Amazon

Amazon is zeroing in on laptops with epic deals on Chromebooks, Surface laptops, and MacBooks. After discount, Chromebooks — such as the HP Chromebook 11 (pictured) — start as low as $179, whereas Surface laptops start at $599. The MacBook Air is on sale for $949, but we predict it could drop to $899 or as low as $849 on Prime Day.

Camping gear: deals from $8 @ Amazon

Planning a weekend getaway this summer? Amazon is slashing the price of select outdoor camping gear from the likes of Coleman, Zippo, Columbia, and more. After discount, these post Prime Day deals start at just $8.

Samsung 980 Pro 1TB PCIe NVMe Gen4 SSD: was $229 now $199 @ Amazon

The Samsung 980 Pro is the best internal NVMe Gen4 SSD you can buy right now. When buying Gen4, it's best to use it on a compatible motherboard to get the best performance. Regardless, the 980 Pro ranks high among gamers. Select storage capacities are on sale with savings of up to $30 off.

MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $999 now $899 @ Amazon

The new MacBook Air M1 features Apple's new blazing-fast custom M1 7-core CPU, which in our tests is absolutely phenomenal. Amazon doesn't list the full sale price, but you'll get that last $50 off at checkout. This config comes with 8GB of RAM and a 256 SSD. Also, the 512GB config is on sale for $1,099.

Apple Watch 6 (GPS/44mm): was $429 now $349 @ Amazon

Amazon has one of the best deals we've seen on the Apple Watch 6. The Series 6 features blood oxygen sensors, which allows users to monitor their health more closely. It also has an always-on Retina display.

Back to school sales: deals from $5 @ Amazon

Get your back to school shopping done early thanks to these epic post Prime Day deals at Amazon. The retailer has notebooks, pencils, crayons, and back to school kits on sale for as low as $5.

TVs

Amazon smart TV sale: deals from $109 @ Amazon

Fire TVs are now on sale from $109. The cheaper TVs are 720p models, which are great for small spaces or as a spare TV for your home office. All TVs feature a voice remote with Alexa built-in.

Samsung 65" Neo QLED 4K TV: was $2,199 now $1,997 @ Amazon

The Samsung QN85A Neo QLED 4K TV is one of Samsung's 2021 TVs. It features a matrix of Quantum Mini LEDs that focus light precisely where needed for better contrast. You also get Quantum HDR 24x support, which provides scene by scene optimization for HDR. Other features include Object Tracking Sound (dynamic speakers that follow the action), Motion Xcelerator Turbo Plus for fast action scenes/gaming, and built-in Alexa/Bixby support.

Samsung 55" Q80A 4K QLED TV: was $1,299 now $1,197 @ Amazon

The Samsung Q80A 4K QLED TV is part of Samsung's 2021 lineup of QLEDs. The TV offers full array local dimming, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and built-in Alexa/Bixby/Google Assistant. As part of its Prime Day TV deals — Amazon has it on sale for $1,199.

LG 48" C1 OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,399 @ Best Buy

If you're on the market for a smaller but a more powerful TV, then this Best Buy deal is the one for you. Sporting a 48-inch OLED 4K Ultra HD display panel, this Smart webOS Tv is bound to deliver one of the most immersive experiences. (Amazon offers the same deal, but has very low stock).

LG C1 55" 4K OLED TV: was $1,799 now $1,496 @ Amazon

The LG C1 is part of LG's 2021 lineup of OLED TVs. It's designed for those who want the best TV picture possible and are willing to pay for it. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, built-in Google Assistant/Alexa, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, and a variety of gaming-related settings for PS5 and Xbox Series X owners. It's now $303 off.

Insignia 24" 720p Fire TV: was $169 now $109 @ Amazon

Yes, this really is a TV for just $109. OK, so it's only got a 24-inch screen with a 720p resolution, but if you're looking for a smart TV for a child or a kitchen, it's hard to beat this value. Plus, it comes with an Alexa remote and loads of built-in apps.

Insignia 50" 4K Fire TV: was $379 now $339 @ Amazon

Big-screen TVs will undergo massive price drops on Prime Day. Take for instance the Insignia 50-inch 4K Fire TV. As part of Amazon's Prime Day deals — it's now on sale for $339. It features access to all of your favorite streaming apps and includes an Alexa voice remote control.

Insignia 55" F30 4K Fire TV: was $499 now $389 @ Amazon

The Insignia F30 is part of Amazon's 2021 lineup of Fire TVs. It offers HDR support, DTS Studio Sound, and an Alexa voice remote that lets you control your TV via voice commands. Already on sale, it's one of the best TV deals you'll find for fans of Amazon's Fire TVs.

Sony 55" X80J 4K TV: was $799 now $748 @ Amazon

Amazon has one of the best Sony TV deals of the moment. For a limited time, you can get the Sony X80J on sale for $51 off its retail price. This model features a 55-inch 4K display, HLG/Dolby Vision/HDR10 support, and compatibility with AI home assistants like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. It also relies on Google TV — rather than Android TV — to offer better and smarter streaming options.

Hisense 55" U8G 4K QLED TV: was $949 now $899 @ Amazon

The U8G is part of Hisense's new 2021 lineup of 4K QLED TVs. In our review, we found the TV offers rich colors, sharp details, and overall excellent performance for the price. The display features 132 local dimming zones, which provide a uniform picture throughout. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, built-in Google Assistant with voice remote, and Dolby Atmos sound.

Vizio 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

Who says Prime Day deals are only happening at Amazon. Vizio's first OLED TV is here and it's now on sale at Best Buy. The 55-inch 4K OLED TV packs Vizio's new IQ Ultra CPU and the company's new ProGaming Engine. It supports Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Vizio SmartCast and a host of digital assistants for hands-free control of your TV. The 65-inch model is also on sale for $1,799 ($100 off).

Sony 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,899 now $1,298 @ Amazon

Not to be outdone by too much, Amazon has this Sony Bravia A8H 55-inch OLED 4K model for a whopping $601 off. It sports Sony's top-line X1 processor to bring out bright colors and deep blacks. Android TV apps are built in, and the set also works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Sony A80J OLED TV: was $3,999 now $3,498 @ Amazon

The latest Sony OLED, the 77-inch Bravia A80J OLED TV, is now $501 off, giving you the best OLED display and most up-to-date Google TV software. Sony's 2021 models also come with free access to Sony's exclusive streaming service, Bravia Core, and a wealth of other apps and features through Google, including a built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant.

Mattresses

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: was $798 now $499 + $399 of free gifts at Nectar

Editor's Choice deal: Amazon isn't the only retailer with Prime Day deals. Nectar has its popular line of mattresses on sale once again with deals continuing past Prime Day. The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress is our number one mattress pick and offers tremendous value for the money. In our review, we found that it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. Currently, the twin costs $499 (was $798), whereas the queen costs $899 (was $1,298). Plus, you get freebies like pillows, sheet set, and a mattress protector ($399 value) with any mattress purchase.

Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress: was $769 now $499 @ Cocoon by Sealy

While Amazon does sell Sealy mattresses, it doesn't offer Cocoon by Sealy's epic Chill mattress, which in our testing is the best mattress for sleepers who like a cool mattress. While many mattresses claim to wick away heat, in our review we found that the Cocoon Chill does the best job of actually keeping you cool overnight. We also love the mattress' ability to reduce motion transfer, so you won't notice when your partner gets up from bed in the middle of the night. As part of its current sale — the twin size is down to just $499 (was $769), whereas the queen is on sale for $799 (was $1,239). Plus, you get free pillows and a sheet set with your mattress purchase.

Saatva: $200 off orders of $1,000 @ Saatva

The Saatva Classic is a luxury mattress without the sticker shock. It's not sold on Amazon, but Saatva has a Prime Day deal of its own. In our review, we found it to be the most comfortable mattress we've tested. It's also highly customizable: You can get it in soft, medium, or firm versions. You can even choose the mattress' height (11.5 or 14.5 inches). Bonus points to Saatva for offering free white glove delivery to the room of your choice. Currently, Saatva is taking $200 off orders of $1,000 or more. After discount, the twin XL costs $849 (was $1,049), whereas the queen costs $1,299 (was $1,499).

Casper Element: was $395 now $355 @ Amazon

Here's one deal where Amazon has the upper hand. Whereas Casper has sold out of its budget Element mattress, Amazon has the Element in stock and on sale. The Casper Sleep Element is perfect for consumers who want a cozy memory foam mattress at a low price. It offers two layers of breathable polyurethane foam, a layer of AirScape breathable foam (for increased airflow), and a durable base that supports your whole body. The twin is on sale for $355 (was $395), whereas the queen is on sale for $535 (was $595).

Kitchen

Cuisinart PerfecTemp 14-Cup: was $185 now $94 @ Amazon

The Cuisinart PerfecTemp coffee maker can make anywhere from one to 14 cups at a time, and it comes with a reusable filter that replaces paper filters. You can also schedule brews up to 24 hours in advance or choose between regular and bold coffee depending on your tastes. It's now $5 cheaper than on Prime Day.

Bodum Pour Over Coffee Dripper: was $30 now $18 @ Amazon

The Bodum Pour Over Coffee Dripper isn't a kitchen appliance per se, but it can come in handy if you don't have a coffee machine. It features a fine mesh stainless steel filter that eliminates the need for paper filters. The 34-ounce coffee maker can make up to 8 cups of coffee.

Presto Multi-Cooker Fryer/Steamer: was $39 now $27 @ Amazon

This versatile lets you make everything from soups to French fries. It comes with a basket that lets you deep fry, steam, or blanch foods. Perfect for the home chef who doesn't have deep pockets for a pricier machine.

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker: was $79 now $69 @ Amazon

Attention, coffee lovers. Amazon is taking up to $30 off select Keurig coffee machines. After discount, single serve machines like the Keurig K-Mini (pictured) start at just $69. Elite machines start at $129.

Cusimax 2-in-1 Korean BBQ Grill: was $112 now $84 @ Amazon

The Cusimax 2-in-2 Korean BBQ Grill is perfect for those rainy days when you have to cook indoors. The electric barbecue features a reversible table with grooves on one side and a flat surface on the other. That means it can used to grill traditional meats and veggies or to make crepes, pancakes, and breakfast foods.

Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro: was $399 now $286 @ Amazon

For the favorite chef in your family, Anova's top-end sous vide is $112 off. This model delivers 1200 Watts of power — enough to heat up 100 liters of water — and is Wi-Fi connected, so you can monitor and control it from your smartphone. It's currently out of stock, but Amazon is letting you order it now to lock in the lower price.

Gaming

PS5: check stock @ Amazon

The flagship PS5 console includes a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, the design is slightly fuller than the all-digital model. It sells for $499 and includes the innovative PS5 DualSense controller. It's currently unconfirmed if there will be a restock of the console for Prime Day, but it's worth keeping an eye on just in case.

Xbox Series X: check stock @ Amazon

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's new flagship console. It features 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps. The Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts. Like the PS5, chances are slim we'll see a Prime Day restock, but it's worth keeping an eye on.

Western Digital 2TB Elements Drive: was $129 now $59 @ Amazon

While you can't play native PS5 games from this USB storage drive, you can use it to store games when not in use. Plus it can hold PS4 games as well. The PS5 comes with a relatively small 825GB of storage space, so this drive is a must-have accessory to beef that up.

Watch Dogs Legion: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

Reclaim London from a controlling force looking to exploit the citizens of the historic city in Watch Dogs Legion. You can recruit any character you see wandering the streets and use their unique abilities in your quest to overthrow the sinister Albion.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was one of the best games of 2020, and is currently one of the best PS5 games you can buy. You take control of a Viking warrior named Eivor, who must build a new home for his or her clan in medieval England.

NBA 2K21: was $69 now $19 @ Amazon

NBA 2K21 is the most immersive basketball video game to date. With next-level visuals and the 2K series expected wealth of modes, you'll struggle to put this one down. You may not be able to dunk in real life, but with NBA 2K21 on PS5 you'll feel like a basketball superstar in no time.

Borderlands Legendary Collection: was $49 now $19 @ Amazon

Loot and shoot on your Nintendo Switch with Borderlands Legendary Collection. Packaging together both Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, you'll get plenty of bang for your buck here. $30 off makes this one of the best Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals currently available.

Joy-Cons, Neon Red and Blue: was $79 now $69 @ Walmart

The Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers rarely go on sale, but you can currently get a pair for $10 off at Walmart. The discounted set comes in Neon Red and Neon Blue, and you can use them as individual controllers or as a pair.

DualSense Wireless Controller: was $69 now $67 @ Amazon

The official Sony DualSense PS5 controller is rarely available for less than its usual price, which makes this small saving notable. This next-gen controller includes haptic feedback and adaptive triggers as well as a touchpad and an in-built microphone. Pick up a second controller to go alongside your PS5 console.

Logitech G203 Lightsync: was $39 now $19 @ Amazon

The Logitech G203 Lightsync is a straightforward, lightweight gaming mouse with a few extra buttons and a colorful LED strip on its face. It performs well across a variety of game genres, and should be a perfect accessory for up-and-coming PC gamers.

Credits

Buy a $40 gift card: get a $10 Prime Day credit @ Amazon

Prime Day deals are kicking off with this excellent offer from Amazon. Purchase a $40 or more Prime Day eGift card and you'll get a $10 Amazon credit to your account. Deal ends June 23 at 2:59am ET.

Amazon Prime Rewards Visa: up to $150 gift card @ Amazon

Amazon is offering up to a $150 gift card if you qualify for one of its credit cards. Sign up for the Amazon Rewards Visa Card (Prime membership not required) and you'll get an instant $50 Amazon gift card upon approval. Alternatively, sign up for an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card (for Prime members only) and you'll get a generous $150 Amazon gift card. The former gives you 3% cash back when you shop at Amazon or Whole Foods, whereas the latter gets you 5% cash back.

What is Amazon Prime Day 2022

Prime Day is a 48-hour retail holiday designed for Prime members. Amazon Prime Day originally started in July of 2015 as a way to celebrate Amazon's 20th anniversary. For 24 hours, Amazon slashed the price of hundreds of items on its site. The event was a hit and since then Amazon Prime Day has grown into a massive retail holiday.

Today, Prime Day deals include discounts on everything from the Echo Dot to Nike sneakers. It's become a massive juggernaut for Amazon and we predict it'll be just as strong in 2022 as it has been in previous years.

Prime Day is a 2-day retail holiday for Prime members only

Prime Day 2022 will be celebrated multiple countries

Some of the best Prime Day deals will focus on Amazon hardware

When is Prime Day 2022

The Prime Day 2022 date is still unknown. However, last year Prime Day ran from June 21 through June 22. It's likely we could see a June Prime Day again this year, but traditionally Prime Day is celebrated in mid July.

Where is Prime Day celebrated

The first Amazon Prime Day was celebrated in 9 countries including the U.S., UK, Spain, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, Canada, and Austria. Amazon Prime Day has since expanded in popularity. Last year, Prime deals were held in 18 countries including the United States, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, India, Germany, Austria, France, China, Canada, Belgium, and Australia.

However, Amazon recently announced that it will pause Prime Day in Canada and India, reports CNBC. Both countries are undergoing significant COVID-19 spread, which is the reason Amazon is postponing its retail holiday.

How long do Prime day deals last?

Prime Day 2022 is expected to last 48 hours as it did last year. However, Prime Day deals haven't always lasted a full two days. Lightning deals can sell out in minutes, whereas other deals can last through the entire Prime Day duration. Our advice is that if you spot a deal you like, buy it on the spot. (After price checking other retailers, of course). If it sells out, you can always check Amazon competitors like Walmart and Best Buy who may be price matching Amazon and offering the same deal.

Amazon Prime Day Whole Foods deals

(Image credit: Whole Foods)

Amazon-owned organic grocer Whole Foods plays a huge role on Prime Day. In fact, one of our favorite Amazon Prime Day deals comes from Whole Foods. For the past three years, Amazon has given Prime members who shop at Whole Foods a $10 Amazon credit that can be used on Amazon Prime Day. Unfortunately, that deal is not available this year.

Other Prime Day deals with Whole Foods include discounts on seafood, meat, organic produce, and more. Even if you're not a fan of Whole Foods, it's worth shopping there in the lead up to Prime Day (and during Prime Day) for the savings.



Single-serve mochi (BOGO)

Beef rib steaks for $11.99/lb.

Chilean sea bass for 25% off

Reusable water bottles for 30% off

How to prepare for Amazon Prime Day 2022

If you you're not a Prime member, you can't participate in Prime Day. However, what you can do is sign up for a free Prime membership. The free trial lasts 30 days, which is more than enough time to take advantage of Amazon's sales. That said, you'll want to plan your free trial so it falls during Prime Day 2021.

Prime Day 2022 is bound to be a record-breaking day(s) for Amazon. That means some shipments may fall through the cracks. Here's what to do in case you wind up with an Amazon Prime late delivery.

Plan on cancelling your Prime membership? Check out our guide on how to cancel Amazon Prime.

Don't buy any Amazon devices just yet. Prime Day deals tend to focus on Amazon gear (e.g. Echo Dot, Kindle Paperwhite). Wait till Prime Day when these devices see their lowest price of the year.

What is the Amazon Prime Day Show

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Amazon Prime Day Show is a three-part musical event to celebrate Prime Day. Last year's headliners were Billie Eilish, H.E.R., and Kid Cudi. The Prime Day Show is usually available to stream for Prime and non-members for 30 days.

Each celebrity stars in their own Prime Day Show, which lasts from 25 to 27 minutes. These aren't outright concerts, but instead Amazon describes them as "unique experiences that fuse performance and storytelling."

This isn't the first Prime Day Show we've seen from Amazon. In 2018, Amazon chose Ariana Grande, Alessia Cara, Kelsea Ballerina, and Julia Michaels to headline their show. The following year the Amazon Prime Day concert featured Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Becky G, and SZA. (There was no concert in 2020).

Tips for finding the best Prime Day deals

Price check everything: Our number one rule when shopping on Prime Day is to price check what you're about to buy. Price checking on Prime Day is quite easy. We're big fans of CamelCamelCamel, a website that price checks millions of items sold on Amazon. The website tracks price lows, so if the item you're looking at was cheaper in March, you'll be able to see the price difference. There's even a Chrome extension called Camelizer, which you can install and click on anytime you want to look at the price history of a product.

Keep in mind that there might be some items CamelCamelCamel doesn't track. In those instances, we use Shopbrain or Shopsavvy. They won't tell you the price history of an item, but they'll tell you if a competing retailer offers a better price.

Don't limit yourself to Amazon: That leads us to our second point: Prime Day is a faux retail holiday designed to promote Amazon devices and services. However, just like you wouldn't buy your entire wardrobe from one designer, you shouldn't do all of your Prime Day shopping at Amazon. Walmart, Target, and Best Buy are just a handful of competitors planning "Prime Day" sales of their own.

And based on what we saw from these retailers last year, we expect them to once again offer very competitive sales throughout the duration of Prime Day. Bottom line: Amazon doesn't always offer the best prices.

Take advantage of free credits: Amazon really wants you to spend money on Prime Day. However, if there aren't any items you want to buy or if you're just really trying to stick to your budget, there are some pretty amazing Prime Day deals you can get right now. We like these deals because after spending $10, you'll get a $10 Amazon credit in exchange.

(Image credit: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Image)

Avoid buying junk: The pandemic completely changed how we shop. Clorox Wipes, for instance, were more popular than swimsuits last summer. Meanwhile, Lysol Spray is still high in demand and sells out fast. That means Amazon and a lot of its 3rd party sellers are sitting on a stockpile of unsold items. As a result, this Prime Day you can expect to see a fire sale on a range of off-season items and apparel. Sure, prices will be low, but if you survived the past few months without it, chances are you don't really need it.

Watch out for shady reviews: In addition to fake deals, shoppers should always keep an eye out for fake reviews. Although Amazon has removed many bogus reviews from its website, there are so many that it's become near-impossible for Amazon to keep up. That's why we're fans of Fakespot. The site's engine can analyze the quality of reviews on any Amazon page and churn out a letter grade indicating whether the product has mostly fake or real reviews. ReviewMeta is a similar site that looks for suspicious terminology or repeated phrases in reviews before offering a failing or passing grade.

Where to find alternative Prime Day deals

Over the past years, retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, and Target have held anti Prime Day deals of their own. Best Buy has been especially aggressive with its alternative Prime Day deals — oftentimes undercutting Amazon in certain categories like 4K TVs and smart home devices. Meanwhile, retailers like Walmart are also known for undercutting Amazon with their anti Prime Day deals. We'll bring you the best alternative Prime Day deals during Amazon Prime Day and post Prime Day.