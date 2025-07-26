<h2 id="welcome-2">Welcome!</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1621px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.26%;"><img id="AYp2U5a56RRSNuzy5hqESZ" name="Switch 2.JPG" alt="Nintendo Switch 2" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/AYp2U5a56RRSNuzy5hqESZ.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1621" height="912" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Nintendo/YouTube)</span></figcaption></figure><p>Hello! Welcome to Tom's Guide latest Nintendo Switch 2 restock live blog, covering all the latest updates on where to buy the popular hybrid console across major retailers. I'm hoping to see plenty of fresh chances to buy a Switch 2 this week, so let's get straight into hunting for restocks now.</p>