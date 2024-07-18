Whoa! GeForce Now is now available for half off — act fast before this deal ends

This sale ends on August 18

Nvidia GeForce Now
Nvidia GeForce Now is second only to Xbox Game Pass as the best cloud gaming service. Like Microsoft’s subscription service, GeForce Now lets you stream hundreds of the best PC games on your computer or mobile device. GeForce Now is already relatively affordable, but thanks to the newly announced summer sale, you can get the service at a discount.

Right now, one-month and six-month GeForce NOW Priority or Ultimate memberships are 50% off. Priority and Ultimate memberships typically cost $9.99 and $19.99 (respectively), but during this sale, those prices drop to $4.99 and $9.99. This sale runs today (July 18) through August 18, but it's best to act fast before the prices go back up.

Nvidia GeForce Now: 50% off @ Nvidia

Nvidia GeForce Now: 50% off @ Nvidia
GeForce Now streams lots of games with beautiful graphics and solid frame rates for an affordable monthly fee. Until August 18, you can subscribe to the cloud gaming service for half off. You can get Priority for $4.99/month (was $9.99) or Ultimate for $9.99/month (was $19.99). 

View Deal

As Nvidia describes in a blog post, Priority members get more benefits than free subscribers. They get faster access to gaming servers and gaming sessions for up to six hours. They’re also able to stream games with ray-traced graphics. Ultimate tier subscribers get exclusive access to servers and the ability to stream at 4K resolution and up to 240 fps. The latter tier is effectively like playing on a gaming rig packing a GeForce RTX 40-series GPU, which boasts Nvidia DLSS 3 and Nvidia Reflect technologies for smoother frame rates and lower latency (respectively).

An interesting new development is that Xbox has added Nvidia GeForce Now streaming to its game pages. Xbox has implemented both GeForce Now and its own Xbox Game Pass into pages for titles on the official Xbox site (via The Verge). The practical upside to this collaboration is that subscribers to GeForce (and Boosteroid) can now launch and stream their games directly from these Microsoft pages. A new “Choose streaming platform” button on Xbox game pages allows you to select your preferred streaming service if you’re a subscriber.

If you can’t afford one of the best gaming PCs, GeForce Now is the next best way to play graphically demanding games at max settings — provided you have a strong and stable internet connection. Again, the GeForce Now summer sale ends on August 18, so be sure to subscribe before then to take advantage of this excellent deal.

